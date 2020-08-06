Seafood Stew Recipes

Browse our collection of regional and international seafood stew recipes, including bacalao, cioppino, Carolina catfish stew, frogmore stew, gumbo, oyster stew, etouffee, jambalaya, and so many more.

Staff Picks

Russell's Fish Stew

81
Nice hearty seafood stew, perfect for those cold winter days. Serve with sliced French bread.
By Dlish

Cioppino

A wonderful seafood stew! Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
By Star Pooley

Frutti Di Mare

Literally “fruit of the sea”. This is a seafood extravaganza ladled over pasta with an immensely flavorful sauce. And it's very fast and easy.
By Brian Genest

Seafood Cioppino

199
This is as good as any restaurant's version! Serve with rice and a nice salad.
By DeeDee Henderson

20 Fish Stew Recipes That Are Warm and Comforting

We've rounded up our best fish stews to make with halibut, salmon, sea bass, cod, and so much more.
By Corey Williams

Turkish Fish Stew

75
A non-traditional variant of Turkish fish stew that blends various other Mediterranean influences.
By Randall Shillman

Healthier Slow Cooker Gumbo

12
Packed with veggies, this healthier slow cooker gumbo is easy to throw together before a party so you have plenty of time with your guests.
By luv2golfandcook

Grandpa's Oyster Stew

35
Born and raised on the water, oystering is in chef Madden Surbaugh's blood. Every year at Christmas his grandfather made his famous oyster stew.
By Madden Surbaugh

Spicy Tomato, Seafood, and Chorizo Stew

This spicy stew features Hunt's® petite diced tomatoes, seafood, and chorizo in one satisfying, Mexican-inspired bowl!
By Jennifer Baker

SC Frogmore Stew

Being a South Carolina girl at heart, this has and will always be one of my favorite and most comforting meals.
By RRADAMS

Brazilian Fish Stew

This super easy but hearty dish is full of flavor and absolutely delicious! It's a simplified version of a common Brazilian dish that I remember from my childhood and it's become a favorite even among my kids and I, even though we don't like fish! This can be made easily on the stovetop or in the slow cooker for a no-fail convenience meal. Use salmon in place of tilapia for a stronger fish flavor. Serve with hot rice or warm tortillas.
By BellevueMama

Auntie Anita's Lobster Stew

Stirring is the most important thing in this masterpiece, otherwise it will curdle. According to experts on fine Maine cookery, the important steps to success in creating the perfect lobster stew are, first, this partial cooling before ever so gently adding the milk - a mere trickle at a time. The constant stirring until the stew blossoms a rich salmon color under your spoon and, finally, the aging, since every passing hour improves ins flavor. Some 'experts' even say two days. Overnight is good and 5 to 6 hours improves its flavor considerably. Be sure to reheat slowly.
By Delight
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Cioppino
"This spicy fish and shellfish stew is a big red bowl of yummy, and when paired with a loaf of crusty sourdough bread, it's downright otherworldly." – Chef John
Chef John's Brazilian Fish Stew
131
See how to make this "weeknight version" of a coconut milk-enriched fish stew.
Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee
234
Bacalao a la Vizcaina (Basque Style Codfish Stew)
Machhere Jhol (Bengali Fish Curry)
4
South Carolina Catfish Stew
Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo
1062

This authentic Creole Gumbo from New Orleans starts out with a slow cooked roux.Traditional gumbo file powder is used to flavor shrimp, crabmeat, and andouille sausage.

More Seafood Stew Recipes

Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

1062
This authentic Creole Gumbo from New Orleans starts out with a slow cooked roux.Traditional gumbo file powder is used to flavor shrimp, crabmeat, and andouille sausage.
By Mddoccook

Louisiana Crawfish Étouffée

234
Here in Louisiana, there's nothing better than this classic during crawfish season. This recipe is easy and can be substituted with shrimp when crawfish are out of season. Even better when served with hot garlic French bread! Start cooking the rice first since this is a quick and easy dish.
By Bonnie Lang Turnage-Mortgage O

Chef John's Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya

728
While true jambalaya is really more of a thicker rice stew than a soup, it's one of those dishes that more stock can be added to easily make it into a soup recipe. Serve garnished with green onion.
By Chef John

Chef John's Shrimp Etouffee

500
Enjoy well-spiced shrimp in delicious gravy with this classic New Orleans shrimp etouffee.
By Chef John

Cioppino

851
A classic seafood stew with a little bit of everything from the sea. Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and crab meat; seasoned with oregano, thyme and basil. Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
By Allrecipes Member

Colleen's Slow Cooker Jambalaya

2918
This recipe came about from a lot of experimenting over the years. My family and friends like this version the best. Serve over cooked rice.
By Colleen Murtaugh
Sponsored By MyPlate

Frogmore Stew

565
I've been using this recipe for over 20 years, ever since I moved to South Carolina. It can be adjusted to serve any number. Allow 2 tablespoons of seasoning per quart of water. If you cannot find hot smoked sausage, use another smoked sausage such as kielbasa and add crushed hot red pepper to the pot.
By Shirley

Bubba's Jambalaya

1010
Easy Southern classic, with chicken, sausage, ham, and shrimp.
By FORDMAN88

Seafood Cioppino

199
This is as good as any restaurant's version! Serve with rice and a nice salad.
By DeeDee Henderson

Tuscan Fish Stew

53
I spent a few days in Florence about 30 years ago, and while I don't remember much, I do recall my surprise at how delicious the Tuscan fish stew was. What I found so interesting was how herbs like oregano, sage, and rosemary, which I'd only associated with meat, were also used with seafood. Also, FYI just in case any old-school Tuscans are coming over: I hear that for this to qualify as an official Italian fish stew you need use at least 5 different types of seafood, which is both insane and adorable. Serve with crusty bread.
By Chef John

Easy Sausage and Shrimp Gumbo

21
This dish will warm your heart on a cold day. I first had this at a friend's house in Louisiana and after a few changes, shrimp instead of chicken for instance, I came up with a recipe I think you will enjoy as much as my family does. Serve over rice with additional seasoning on the side if you like it spicier, as I do. Enjoy.
By Papa Jay

Oyster Stew

255
This is best Oyster Stew you ever had! It is elegant and satisfying. I serve it with toasted homemade bread. Serve it quick and hot! Try adding a drop or two of hot sauce in your stew -- it's delicious!
By Buddy Sizemore

Cajun Crawfish and Shrimp Étouffée

578
An authentic Louisiana recipe with a rich and spicy fresh tomato based roux with fresh garlic, bell peppers, celery and onions mixed with crawfish and shrimp. A little time consuming but well worth it!! Serve over steamed rice with hushpuppies and/or crackers on the side.
By RHONDA35

Bacalao a la Vizcaina (Basque Style Codfish Stew)

42
This Spanish-style fish stew from the Basque region of Spain is a traditional peasant dish popular in all Spanish-speaking countries (where each has given it their special twist). For example, in Mexico it is usually made for Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Lent; in Puerto Rico it is a year-round favorite but most enjoyed during Lent. This is one of the Puerto Rican versions.

Sausage and Shrimp Gumbo

49
This classic Cajun dish with sliced smoked sausage, shrimp, bell peppers and okra in a rich broth is ladled into bowls over rice.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

148
I like to add crabmeat to this hearty soup as well. Serve over rice with crusty French bread. Garnish with fresh parsley.
By Tara

Shrimp and Smoked Sausage Jambalaya

42
In partnership with Hillshire Farm Brand, we're helping you make dinnertime easy, quick, and delicious. Here, a medley of sweet and spicy flavors comes together in this classic Cajun dish.
By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Go-To Crawfish Etouffee

30
This recipe was (after much prodding) given to me by a friend. The soup seems an odd addition, but replaces the traditional roux -- and the end result is nothing short of wonderful. Serve over rice or linguine.
By Staci

Chef John's Cioppino

69
When you feel like splurging a little, San Francisco's famous Cioppino is a great choice. This spicy fish and shellfish stew is a big red bowl of yummy, and when paired with a loaf of crusty sourdough bread, it's downright otherworldly.
By Chef John

Low Carb Jambalaya

330
A jambalaya for the low-carb and paleo crowd. It's rice free, with extra veggies to make up the volume. Just as delicious and flavorful as traditional jambalaya, without the insulin spike!
By Morgan Mallory

Husband's Grandmother's Shrimp Gumbo

93
My husband's grandmother taught me this recipe. She actually cooked for Cajun festivals. She used 40-gallon trash cans for her stock pots. People would line up for this authentic Cajun specialty. This recipe serves eight but multiplies well. Serve gumbo over cooked white rice.
By ranch_maven

Ann's Shrimp Etouffee

244
Delicious shrimp dish with a Cajun flair! I've spent 6 years perfecting this shrimp recipe. I use shrimp harvested from a local shrimp farm. This is also great with firm crab meat or fish!!
By Ann Cooper

Filipino Steamed Rice, Cebu Style

1
One of my childhood favorites from my hometown, Cebu City, in the Phillipines. When finished, you can steam this dish on a steamer for 10 minutes to mimic the effect of a steamed dish like what they do in dim sum restaurants. I personally think it tastes just fine without steaming.
By Yasmin Reyes

Seafood Gumbo

80
This seafood gumbo takes some time, but is well worth the investment. Serve over long-grain white rice.
By Sara
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com