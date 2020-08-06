Goulash Recipes

One of my all-time favorite comfort food meals growing up was the beef goulash they served in my school cafeteria alongside a slice of buttered white bread and a carton of milk. Little did I know that it wasn't really goulash, but an Americanized version, invented to stretch a small amount of beef into enough food for a not-so-small family. This is one of those very simple dishes that does not taste simple--perfect for your weeknight dinner rotation.
A spicy way to dress up stew beef. My mom made this when we were kids, and we loved it. It is spicy while not mouth-burning! Can be made with cheaper cuts of beef, and comes out very tender. If it gets too thick, add a little water while it's cooking. Garnish with sour cream.
It's hard to find a real Hungarian recipe for goulash. This is the real thing. Real goulash has no tomato paste or beans. Eat with a slice of rustic bread. Dip bread in sauce and clean the plate with the bread at the end. Can be eaten with spaetzle.
I first had this served over egg noodles, but served with rice is just as nice. This recipe was introduced to me by a Cuban friend when I was seven years old. To this day, (twenty years later), it remains one of my favourites. Don't be frightened by this seemingly strange combination of ingredients; this is brilliant! The nice thing about this recipe is that it doesn't require any measurements. You use an equal amount of each ingredient, so it's infinitely scalable!
This is an old recipe, made by my grandmother who lived on an island in the North Atlantic, long before 'goulash' was made with ground beef. It was our typical meal when Mom was rushed to put something hot and tasty on the table. My family and friends use it lots, and I add the grated Parmesan on top to give it a gourmet touch. Nice with a green salad.
This is a recipe handed down from my grandmother to my father. It's a very unique creamy white-sauce goulash that takes about 20 minutes to make. A real winner with kids. My family's favorite!!! Give it a try. Lemme know how you like it.
A favourite at our house - a yummy rich goulash minus the meat. You can substitute the Quorn™ for tofu that's been shallow fried or sliced mushrooms. Hope you enjoy! Serve with rice, noodles, or potatoes.
There were no microwaves when my mom made this, so she did it on the stove top. She never gave us the recipe and I have discovered it through trial and error. You never forget the taste! I started with a recipe in a microwave cookbook and have adjusted the ingredients over time. If anyone is home when you are cooking, you will have company in the kitchen! Serve with Caesar salad, oven-baked garlic butter French bread and red wine. Microwave temperatures vary, so keep checking to see if these power levels work for you.
This is a smoky, rich, Dutch oven goulash. The cavatappi pasta captures large amounts of this great paprika sauce. While the red pepper and lemon, added towards the end of cooking, add a little freshness which helps balance the sauce. Serve with a dollop of sour cream and some chives.