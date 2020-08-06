Goulash Recipes

Whether you are looking for traditional Hungarian goulash or American goulash made with hamburger and macaroni, we have all the recipes you need right here!

Classic Goulash

Easy recipe for making a classic goulash. Can also be done in a slow cooker. Inspired by Paula Deen's Bobby's Goulash.
By pathunt

What Is Goulash?

Goulash is a stew made of beef or other meat and vegetables, mostly tomatoes and bell peppers, and generously seasoned with paprika powder.
By Nadia Hassani

Chef John's American Goulash

176
One of my all-time favorite comfort food meals growing up was the beef goulash they served in my school cafeteria alongside a slice of buttered white bread and a carton of milk. Little did I know that it wasn't really goulash, but an Americanized version, invented to stretch a small amount of beef into enough food for a not-so-small family. This is one of those very simple dishes that does not taste simple--perfect for your weeknight dinner rotation.
By Chef John

Mom Sykes' Hungarian Goulash

The lemon flavor gives you a pleasant surprise in this tender goulash served over egg noodles.
By Gail Laulette

Hungarian Goulash I

439
A spicy way to dress up stew beef. My mom made this when we were kids, and we loved it. It is spicy while not mouth-burning! Can be made with cheaper cuts of beef, and comes out very tender. If it gets too thick, add a little water while it's cooking. Garnish with sour cream.
By ENVIRO2

Real Hungarian Goulash (No Tomato Paste Here)

75
It's hard to find a real Hungarian recipe for goulash. This is the real thing. Real goulash has no tomato paste or beans. Eat with a slice of rustic bread. Dip bread in sauce and clean the plate with the bread at the end. Can be eaten with spaetzle.
By mentallo

Authentic Hungarian Goulash

This recipe was given to me by my sister, who got it from a lady visiting from Hungary in 1961.
By SUSANNAH

Instant Pot® Goulash

49
The best goulash recipe I've ever made! And so quick and easy with an Instant Pot®! Top with Parmesan cheese and enjoy.
By Brook

Hungarian Goulash II

342
This is a dish that my aunt gave me. It takes awhile to make, but it is worth it. Hope you like it. Serve over spaetzle or rice.
By RHONDA STORY

Nanny's Goulash

129
This is my grandmother's recipe she invented back when times were tight. You can add more mushrooms and yellow squash to it. Serve over rice or egg noodles.
By KMKIDMAN5

Mexican Goulash

85
A quick mid-week dinner.
By Tonja

Cuban Goulash

I first had this served over egg noodles, but served with rice is just as nice. This recipe was introduced to me by a Cuban friend when I was seven years old. To this day, (twenty years later), it remains one of my favourites. Don't be frightened by this seemingly strange combination of ingredients; this is brilliant! The nice thing about this recipe is that it doesn't require any measurements. You use an equal amount of each ingredient, so it's infinitely scalable!
By LUSCIOUSLEMONADE
Inspiration and Ideas

Mama Long's Goulash Soup
This German beef stew is served over noodles for a hearty meal.
Chef John's Beef Goulash
See how to make this rustic Hungarian stew in a toasted caraway- and paprika-based sauce. Serve over noodles, rice, or potatoes, and garnish with sour cream.
Turkey Goulash, American-Style
Slow Cooker Smoked Paprika Goulash
Recipes to Stretch Your Meat Budget
Dutch Oven Ground Beef Goulash
Classic Goulash
2078

This stove top version of classic American beef goulash makes an easy one-pot meal for the whole family.

Chef John's Beef Goulash

480
This Hungarian-style goulash is a thick beef stew that is great served over buttered noodles and garnished with sour cream.
By Chef John

Hamburger Goulash

163
Hamburger goulash will warm you up anytime! Very good with cornbread or crackers.
By Jackye Homeyer

Authentic Hungarian Goulash

60
This recipe was given to me by my sister, who got it from a lady visiting from Hungary in 1961.
By SUSANNAH

Smoked Paprika Goulash for the Slow Cooker

146
This is a very rich and flavorful beef dish with a thick, red, smoky tasting sauce. Great for making a day ahead and reheating. Instead of noodles, you can serve over rice or potatoes.

Turkey Goulash

290
A lighter version of the classic goulash. Serve with a salad for a quick and healthful meal.
By Denise Lutinski

Goulash Supreme

642
Ground beef and macaroni. I serve with homemade bread.
By Cheryle

Instant Pot® Midwest Goulash

3
I lightened this Instant Pot® goulash up by using ground turkey instead of beef. You can add corn, beans, or peas and you could top with cheese.
By Tammy Doerr

Instant Pot® Goulash

49
The best goulash recipe I've ever made! And so quick and easy with an Instant Pot®! Top with Parmesan cheese and enjoy.
By Brook

Hungarian Goulash II

342
This is a dish that my aunt gave me. It takes awhile to make, but it is worth it. Hope you like it. Serve over spaetzle or rice.
By RHONDA STORY

Goulash

109
Macaroni and beef served steaming hot with a delicious assortment of vegetables and seasonings.
By Brittany

Quick and Easy Goulash

78
A homemade meal easy enough for a busy college student! Hearty beef and cheese with noodles and corn.
By Adriane

Newfie Goulash

21
This is an old recipe, made by my grandmother who lived on an island in the North Atlantic, long before 'goulash' was made with ground beef. It was our typical meal when Mom was rushed to put something hot and tasty on the table. My family and friends use it lots, and I add the grated Parmesan on top to give it a gourmet touch. Nice with a green salad.
By Louise Genge Stewart

Hungarian Goulash III

69
This is the Hungarian goulash my mother made and her mother made; it's the only one I know
By abuczek

Collins Goulash

51
This is a recipe handed down from my grandmother to my father. It's a very unique creamy white-sauce goulash that takes about 20 minutes to make. A real winner with kids. My family's favorite!!! Give it a try. Lemme know how you like it.
By Mary Smallwood

Ukrainian Goulash

5
Very simple, tasty dinner over egg noodles. Can also be made in a slow cooker. Serve over egg noodles and top with sour cream if desired.
By John and Karen K

Mom Sykes' Hungarian Goulash

35
The lemon flavor gives you a pleasant surprise in this tender goulash served over egg noodles.
By Gail Laulette

Veggie Goulash

41
A favourite at our house - a yummy rich goulash minus the meat. You can substitute the Quorn™ for tofu that's been shallow fried or sliced mushrooms. Hope you enjoy! Serve with rice, noodles, or potatoes.
By ButtercupBento

Mom's Goulash in the Microwave

92
There were no microwaves when my mom made this, so she did it on the stove top. She never gave us the recipe and I have discovered it through trial and error. You never forget the taste! I started with a recipe in a microwave cookbook and have adjusted the ingredients over time. If anyone is home when you are cooking, you will have company in the kitchen! Serve with Caesar salad, oven-baked garlic butter French bread and red wine. Microwave temperatures vary, so keep checking to see if these power levels work for you.
By Terry McIntire

Lunch Lady Texas Goulash

1
One of our favorite school lunches. Source: From the archives of the Irving Independent School District in Irving, Texas.
By DwightNT

Dutch Oven Ground Beef Goulash

This is a smoky, rich, Dutch oven goulash. The cavatappi pasta captures large amounts of this great paprika sauce. While the red pepper and lemon, added towards the end of cooking, add a little freshness which helps balance the sauce. Serve with a dollop of sour cream and some chives.

Classic Pub Goulash (Keto)

3
Goulash is a popular meal in Central Europe, Scandinavia, and Southern Europe. This type of keto-friendly goulash you can find in any better pub. Can be served with dumplings, bread, or pasta.
By Jakub Jify Pyrta
