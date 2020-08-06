Jerky Recipes

This is one of many variations I have tried. I use my oven. If you have a food dehydrator, be sure to follow factory instructions. I store mine in a plastic jar. No refrigeration needed, and it keeps for months.
My dad has been making beef jerky for about as long as I can remember. He started on an outdoor smoker before graduating to an indoor dehydrator. He has gotten my husband addicted to it. You can use any type of meat that you like. I usually look for large inexpensive roasts with as little fat and marbling as possible.
Using your air fryer oven makes whipping up a big batch of jerky as easy as 1-2-3. All it takes is a few ingredients and some patience. Make sure to cut your beef paper thin or plan on a longer drying time. I find it helpful to freeze the beef for an hour for easy slicing. Refrigerate any that is not consumed in 3 days.
Each year we collect a bountiful harvest of red salmon during the summer. A portion of this yield usually goes to making salmon jerky. This delectable marinade makes the salmon jerky to die for, and I have yet to taste a better recipe!
This is the very best jerky you have ever tasted, I've tried a lot of them, and this one's the best - you will reward me on this one! I use venison when available, but cheap round steak is great also, and it's all done in your oven.
This best beef jerky combines knee-weakening flavors of seasoned, lean, tender beef strips with savory, sweet and salty yumminess! Once dry, store in a cool, dry place, in an airtight container for 2 to 3 months.
This is a great way to make beef jerky at home without the use of a smoker or dehydrator. Just pop the meat in your oven and eight hours later you've got delicious jerky. Ask your butcher to slice the meat for you.
If you love Buffalo chicken, then you'll want to dehydrate some jerky to take with you on your next hiking adventure or camping trip. Store in an airtight container. After 3 days, refrigerate any leftover sticks for up to 5 days.
Lean deer meat marinated in beer and spices to perfection overnight, then dehydrated. The jerky takes a while to make, but it is relatively easy, and well worth the wait. My whole family loves it and I bet yours will too.
It had been years since I watched National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation so when it came on the other night, I popped a bowl of popcorn and sat down to watch it. I had forgotten how funny the turkey scene was and it inspired me to create this turkey jerky recipe. Consume within 3 days or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 30 days.
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!