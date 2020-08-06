Jerky Recipes

Check out our collection of recipes for beef jerky, venison jerky, and even moose jerky.

Community Picks

Doc's Best Beef Jerky

428
A homemade beef jerky marinade adds tons of flavor to dehydrated beef jerky.
By Doc the WV Gourmet

Beef Jerky

45
This is one of many variations I have tried. I use my oven. If you have a food dehydrator, be sure to follow factory instructions. I store mine in a plastic jar. No refrigeration needed, and it keeps for months.
By PETEIYC

Mesquite Smoked Jerky

34
This jerky tastes just like the store bought kind. If you like those kinds, you'll enjoy this very much. Use Hickory smoked flavoring instead, if you'd like.
By KAPRER

Swen's Smokehouse Beef Jerky

13
While messing around one night trying to figure out a new recipe my husband created this and everyone loved it!
By Kristian and Emily's Mommy

Homemade Beef Jerky

211
Chef John's easy and delicious recipe for flavorful homemade beef jerky.
By Chef John

Deer Jerky

130
Zesty, marinated venison jerky that's easy to make at home in your oven.
By MIKE SHELTON

Dad's Jerky Marinade

51
My dad has been making beef jerky for about as long as I can remember. He started on an outdoor smoker before graduating to an indoor dehydrator. He has gotten my husband addicted to it. You can use any type of meat that you like. I usually look for large inexpensive roasts with as little fat and marbling as possible.
By Navy_Mommy

Sweet and Spicy Venison Jerky

61
Sweet, with a kick to it.
By Kristi Whittington

Beef Jerky in a Smoker

19
I make this recipe in my smoker. Make sure you store the jerky in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
By Allrecipes Member

Air Fryer Oven Beef Jerky

Using your air fryer oven makes whipping up a big batch of jerky as easy as 1-2-3. All it takes is a few ingredients and some patience. Make sure to cut your beef paper thin or plan on a longer drying time. I find it helpful to freeze the beef for an hour for easy slicing. Refrigerate any that is not consumed in 3 days.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Ground Beef Jerky

20
Instead of a marinade or a dry rub the spice mixture is mixed in with the ground beef, making this jerky slightly different form its more expensive brothers.
By Allrecipes Member

Spicy Salmon Jerky

3
Each year we collect a bountiful harvest of red salmon during the summer. A portion of this yield usually goes to making salmon jerky. This delectable marinade makes the salmon jerky to die for, and I have yet to taste a better recipe!
By Allrecipes Member
This is the very best jerky you have ever tasted, I've tried a lot of them, and this one's the best - you will reward me on this one! I use venison when available, but cheap round steak is great also, and it's all done in your oven.

More Jerky Recipes

Matt's Jerky Recipe

11
I use this recipe for all of my elk and venison jerky, as well as beef jerky, with excellent results. Freeze or refrigerate the jerky afterwards to prolong shelf life.
By Mattey

A Jerky Chicken

406
A great Jamaican style dish. A spicy blend of herbs, vinegar, and a habanero pepper make this chicken dish unforgettable. Serve with rice, yum!
By RIKKLEA

Best Beef Jerky

This best beef jerky combines knee-weakening flavors of seasoned, lean, tender beef strips with savory, sweet and salty yumminess! Once dry, store in a cool, dry place, in an airtight container for 2 to 3 months.
By Culinary Envy

Amazing Turkey Jerky

2
I am done buying expensive jerky from the store. This recipe is inexpensive, super easy, and fun for me and my kids to make.
By PJB

Beef or Moose Jerky

12
A top of the line beef jerky that can be done in just 12 hours. Sliced rump roast marinated in soy sauce, brown sugar, and liquid smoke then dried in a dehydrator for 12 hours.
By Allrecipes Member

Spicy Beef Jerky

3
Yummy high-fructose corn syrup-free beef jerky!
By bamagil

Sara's Beef Jerky

18
This is a great way to make beef jerky at home without the use of a smoker or dehydrator. Just pop the meat in your oven and eight hours later you've got delicious jerky. Ask your butcher to slice the meat for you.
By Allrecipes Member

Air Fryer Oven Buffalo Chicken Jerky Sticks

If you love Buffalo chicken, then you'll want to dehydrate some jerky to take with you on your next hiking adventure or camping trip. Store in an airtight container. After 3 days, refrigerate any leftover sticks for up to 5 days.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Midg's Mouth Watering Beef Jerky

9
Better than store-bought! My version is mouthwatering and full of flavor!
By Midg

Tofu Jerky II

24
This produces tangy, flavorful tofu jerky much like the kind you get at the health food store.
By MAGDALEN

McKagen's Beef Jerky

10
My husband and I wanted to start making our own jerky, but couldn't find a recipe here to suit our tastes, so I made up my own. It's not too strong, yet has a great after-taste. Enjoy!
By vtelf03

Beer-Marinated Deer Jerky

1
Lean deer meat marinated in beer and spices to perfection overnight, then dehydrated. The jerky takes a while to make, but it is relatively easy, and well worth the wait. My whole family loves it and I bet yours will too.
By Phillip Miller

Griswolds Turkey Jerky

2
It had been years since I watched National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation so when it came on the other night, I popped a bowl of popcorn and sat down to watch it. I had forgotten how funny the turkey scene was and it inspired me to create this turkey jerky recipe. Consume within 3 days or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 30 days.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Atwood's Peppered Micro-wave Jerky

2
Peppered beef jerky made easy! The hardest is 3 days in dry brine. Enjoy professional jerky at 1/4 of the cost. Eat my recipe!!
By Allrecipes Member

Tofu Jerky I

9
This is an adaptation of a traditional jerky recipe.
By Janet

Sumney's Deer Jerky

Deer jerky with a very flavorful marinade using A1 Bold and Spicy Steak Sauce®.
By CastIron Cook

Dylan's Salmon Jerky

4
This recipe is a simple salmon jerky with lots of taste and easy to make for a party or family get-together.
By Dylan Townsend

Jerky Lover's Jerky - Sweet, Hot and Spicy!

294
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
By DIXYCHIK
