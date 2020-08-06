Barilla

Oven-Ready Lasagna with Meat Sauce and Bechamel

Rating: 4.44 stars
25
Creamy bechamel and rich delicious meat sauce are layered with lasagna noodles and cheese for an easy and delicious weeknight meal.
By Barilla
Barilla® Super Green Pasta

Rating: 3.75 stars
4
This dish has not one, but three of our favorite green ingredients, including our Traditional Basil Pesto.
By Barilla
Pesto Clams and Shrimp Linguine

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
Delicious and garlicky pasta combination. Great for guests or even a quick meal.
By Janet Henderson
Nana's Tuna Puttanesca Sauce with Spaghetti Pasta

Rating: 4.56 stars
9
This spicy sauce is made with everything Italian--capers, olives, garlic, tomatoes, anchovies, and hot peppers. Paired with canned tuna and served with spaghetti, this dish will surely lure your entire family to the dinner table.
By Diana71
Baked Ziti with Cheese

Rating: 4.48 stars
27
Ziti in a creamy tomato sauce with lots of cheese is baked in individual serving dishes for this gourmet weeknight meal.
By Barilla
Peas and Pesto Pasta Primavera

Rating: 4.92 stars
12
How to get kids to eat their veggies: Swap in the ones they actually like! Customize this delicious dish, made with our Traditional Basil Pesto, to suit your picky palates.
By Barilla
Green Goodness Spaghetti

Rating: 4.77 stars
13
Spaghetti with pesto taken to a new level. Adding spiralized zucchini and fresh green beans adds nutrition and fun to this vegetarian dinner.
By Buckwheat Queen
Barilla® Chickpeas and Pasta

Penne pasta is tossed with a Roasted Garlic Sauce and sauteed zucchini then topped with roasted chickpeas and crumbled feta.
By Barilla
Jumbo Shells with Asparagus, Prosciutto, Ricotta Cheese and Three Cheese Sauce

Rating: 3.77 stars
26
Jumbo shells stuffed with cheese, chopped asparagus and prosciutto are baked in a creamy, cheesy sauce for a gourmet family dinner.
By Barilla
Spaghetti and Sausage Nests

Rating: 4.65 stars
17
A tip of the hat to spring, these pasta 'nests' are filled with delicious sausage 'eggs', then covered in a blanket of sauce and cheese. A quick and delicious solution to family dinner!
By Mrs Wolfie
Spaghetti Frittata

Rating: 4.33 stars
18
Spaghetti with tomato sauce gets a new home: in a frittata. A complete meal for your next brunch that is sure to please everyone. Leftovers are delicious too!
By Buckwheat Queen
Barilla® Spicy Sriracha Pasta Bowl

Rating: 3.8 stars
5
Italian meets Asian in this spicy food lover's dream, made with Sriracha and our Spicy Marinara Sauce.
By Barilla
Inspiration and Ideas

Barilla® Tomato Basil Mac & Cheese
Rating: Unrated
3
A simple weeknight dinner that puts a twist on a family favorite dish.
Spaghetti and Meatball Hand Pies
Rating: Unrated
4
These savory little hand pies are so easy to put together. They are a super way to serve spaghetti and meatballs, and are formed by placing a swirl of spaghetti and one meatball onto a circular piece of pastry-style dough, and topping with another piece of slightly larger dough, and crimping the edges closed. Your kids will love these, and if you serve them at a tailgate party, expect them to be gone first!
Super Pasta e Ceci
Rating: Unrated
4

Veggie-Packed Bolognese

Please everyone during the dinner hour with this Veggie-Packed Bolognese, chock full of fresh vegetables and hearty meat sauce.

