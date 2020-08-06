Oven-Ready Lasagna with Meat Sauce and Bechamel
Creamy bechamel and rich delicious meat sauce are layered with lasagna noodles and cheese for an easy and delicious weeknight meal.
Sponsored By Barilla
Barilla® Super Green Pasta
This dish has not one, but three of our favorite green ingredients, including our Traditional Basil Pesto.
Pesto Clams and Shrimp Linguine
Delicious and garlicky pasta combination. Great for guests or even a quick meal.
Nana's Tuna Puttanesca Sauce with Spaghetti Pasta
This spicy sauce is made with everything Italian--capers, olives, garlic, tomatoes, anchovies, and hot peppers. Paired with canned tuna and served with spaghetti, this dish will surely lure your entire family to the dinner table.
Baked Ziti with Cheese
Ziti in a creamy tomato sauce with lots of cheese is baked in individual serving dishes for this gourmet weeknight meal.
Peas and Pesto Pasta Primavera
How to get kids to eat their veggies: Swap in the ones they actually like! Customize this delicious dish, made with our Traditional Basil Pesto, to suit your picky palates.
Green Goodness Spaghetti
Spaghetti with pesto taken to a new level. Adding spiralized zucchini and fresh green beans adds nutrition and fun to this vegetarian dinner.
Barilla® Chickpeas and Pasta
Penne pasta is tossed with a Roasted Garlic Sauce and sauteed zucchini then topped with roasted chickpeas and crumbled feta.
Jumbo Shells with Asparagus, Prosciutto, Ricotta Cheese and Three Cheese Sauce
Jumbo shells stuffed with cheese, chopped asparagus and prosciutto are baked in a creamy, cheesy sauce for a gourmet family dinner.
Spaghetti and Sausage Nests
A tip of the hat to spring, these pasta 'nests' are filled with delicious sausage 'eggs', then covered in a blanket of sauce and cheese. A quick and delicious solution to family dinner!
Spaghetti Frittata
Spaghetti with tomato sauce gets a new home: in a frittata. A complete meal for your next brunch that is sure to please everyone. Leftovers are delicious too!
Barilla® Spicy Sriracha Pasta Bowl
Italian meets Asian in this spicy food lover's dream, made with Sriracha and our Spicy Marinara Sauce.
