Sauces and Condiments

Make sauces and condiments at home, including tzatziki sauce, tartar sauce, flavored butters, croutons, BBQ sauce, and salad dressings.

Staff Picks

Garlic Aioli

Rating: 4.63 stars
484
This is a great recipe that I found in another user's comments but nowhere else on the site. Enjoy! We use this as a dip for crab cakes or as a spread on sandwiches.
By Jeff and Justine

Big Al's K.C. Bar-B-Q Sauce

Rating: 4.83 stars
1394
This is a Kansas City-style sauce that I make in my restaurant. It is sweet and smoky with a little bite.
By Alan Arthur

Yummy Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.85 stars
661
This is an awesome blend of mustard with a wonderful hint of honey.
By JILLENA

Cilantro-Lime Dressing

Rating: 4.74 stars
578
After having a delicious TGI Friday's grilled chicken salad, I was determined to figure out the cilantro-lime salad dressing served with it. This is what I came up with. Delicious for a quick summery dinner. Grilled boneless chicken breasts served over a hearty green salad, and this dressing, voila!
By Lin

Bill's Sausage Gravy

Rating: 4.8 stars
2300
This is my version of sausage gravy...the best! Pour over hot biscuits (I use store bought.) Follow these directions and you won't be disappointed! Very fattening and Umm Umm Good!
By VLLYBY1

Bourbon Whiskey BBQ Sauce

Rating: 4.78 stars
1187
This is a barbecue sauce recipe using Kentucky bourbon whiskey. For best results, refrigerate for a day or two, allowing the flavors to blend.
By Kevin

Bill's Blue Cheese Dressing

Rating: 4.69 stars
839
This is the BEST I have ever tasted, but not for the fat conscious.
By William

Blueberry Sauce

Rating: 4.68 stars
1005
Delicious, warm blueberry sauce which is fabulous on pancakes, waffles, cheesecake or ice cream! Fresh or frozen blueberries work equally well.
By ISYBEL

Easy Coleslaw Dressing

Rating: 4.8 stars
2099
A creamy coleslaw dressing that can be made with ingredients you already have! You can pour it immediately over a 14-ounce package of coleslaw mix or refrigerate until needed.
By GarlicQueen

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

Rating: 4.59 stars
4438
This is a family recipe that has been developed only over the last 5 years. In this short time it's made me famous in our close circle, but until now I've never shared it with anyone.
By Kookie

Whipped Cream

Rating: 4.62 stars
1185
How to make basic whipped cream. For best results make sure whisk and bowl are ice cold.
By Paula

Tzatziki Sauce (Yogurt and Cucumber Dip)

Rating: 4.52 stars
163
Drain some low-fat yogurt overnight to make this yummy cucumber dressing. This is a delicious topping for grilled chicken or meat. It's also a great dip for veggies and pita chips.
By Lobbylady
Beef Au Jus

Rating: 4.52 stars
241

This is the most minimalist method for doing a quick au jus for your prime rib of beef.

More Sauces and Condiments

Simple Teriyaki Sauce

Rating: 4.41 stars
266
This simple but amazing teriyaki sauce will take your chicken and rice to the next level!
By Goat Berry Kitchen

Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce

Rating: 4.62 stars
5747
I experimented with this until I found a quick, cheap, and easy Alfredo sauce combination -- the secret is cream cheese!
By DAWN CARTER

Turkey Brine

Rating: 4.83 stars
1371
This is a tasty brine for any poultry. It will make your bird very juicy, and gravy to die for!! This is enough brine for a 10 to 18 pound turkey.
By SHERI GAILEY

Quick Tartar Sauce

Rating: 4.45 stars
250
Uses ingredients you might have on hand to whip up for fish sticks or fish and chips.
By Tapestry

Cheese Sauce for Broccoli and Cauliflower

Rating: 4.65 stars
461
The basic white sauce that your mother probably taught you, with cheese thrown in for yumminess. Definitely helps to convinces kids to eat their vegetables!
By Samantha Webb

Cranberry Sauce

Rating: 4.79 stars
2981
A Thanksgiving classic. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Toni

Garlic Butter

Rating: 4.66 stars
1083
Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
By Denyse

Sarah's Applesauce

Rating: 4.78 stars
3237
This applesauce is delicious! I make it for my younger brother all the time and he loves it - and he hates canned applesauce!
By PHATCAT

A Very Popular BBQ Sauce

Rating: 4.56 stars
825
This recipe has a lot of sweetness and spice, so if you're looking for a classic BBQ sauce that's easy to make, look no further. It is very popular with users of 'ceramic' type smokers and grills, (i.e. Primo, Kamado, Big Green Egg, etc.)
By JRNEUMILLER

Gyoza Sauce

Rating: 4.46 stars
142
Use this slightly-spicy Japanese dipping sauce for pot stickers or spring rolls.
By Rebecca Friedman

The Best Steak Marinade

Rating: 4.6 stars
884
We use this marinade for rib steaks, but can be used for almost any cut of beef.
By SweetCravings

Our Favorite Balsamic Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.81 stars
505
This vinaigrette does not separate for at least 30 minutes once you shake it! Simple, sweet, and savory.
By Singer6

Basic Bechamel Sauce

Rating: 4.55 stars
154
This is a quick and easy bechamel sauce.
By MATHIEUDAIGLE

Simple Chicken Brine

Rating: 4.74 stars
281
This simple chicken brine will help make the meat more tender and juicy.
By Jay

Southern-Style Chocolate Gravy

Rating: 4.72 stars
241
Oh yes, you can have chocolate for breakfast! Excellent served on top of hot flaky biscuits or homemade drop biscuits. Everyone will be cheering for more.
By April Yeager

Perfect Lemon Curd

Rating: 4.61 stars
511
Wonderfully tart, classic English lemon curd...perfect with scones and tea.
By TAWNIE44

Sweet and Sour Sauce I

Rating: 4.49 stars
877
An excellent, traditional sweet and sour sauce. It is great served with meatballs, with tempura, or even over rice!
By NAG_CA

Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

Rating: 4.54 stars
3660
This is a recipe I got from my mother years ago—it's great.
By Jeremy

Homemade Chicken Gravy

Rating: 4.49 stars
240
No roast chicken drippings handy? No problem: Chef John's easy gravy is made from chicken stock and butter.
By Chef John

Steak Dry Rub

Rating: 4.49 stars
159
This dry rub is perfect for grilled steaks and will add amazing flavor to any cut of meat. Extra rub can be stored at room temperature for later use.
By richlids

Authentic Mole Sauce

Rating: 4.49 stars
76
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Hollandaise Sauce in the Microwave

Rating: 4.5 stars
426
Quick and easy hollandaise sauce. Makes enough for 2 servings of eggs benedict or asparagus. I've tried several ways to make hollandaise sauce; this method works every time and is very quick. My kids love it. I put poached egg on toast or biscuit and top with sauce. I also add crumbled sausage with jalapeno and garlic.
By scottki

Pico de Gallo

Rating: 4.71 stars
594
Quick and easy pico de gallo that is a great app or addition to dinner. Huge hit in my house!
By Rachel Love

Cannoli Dip

Rating: 4.72 stars
261
This dip takes the tastes and flavors of a cannoli and turns it into a wonderful party snack! To serve, break up pizzelle cookies or waffle cones into chip-size pieces to scoop cannoli dip and enjoy! The dip tastes just like the filling from a cannoli, and the pizzelles act as the shell.
By Megan
