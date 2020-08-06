Sauces and Condiments

After having a delicious TGI Friday's grilled chicken salad, I was determined to figure out the cilantro-lime salad dressing served with it. This is what I came up with. Delicious for a quick summery dinner. Grilled boneless chicken breasts served over a hearty green salad, and this dressing, voila!
Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
This recipe has a lot of sweetness and spice, so if you're looking for a classic BBQ sauce that's easy to make, look no further. It is very popular with users of 'ceramic' type smokers and grills, (i.e. Primo, Kamado, Big Green Egg, etc.)
Quick and easy hollandaise sauce. Makes enough for 2 servings of eggs benedict or asparagus. I've tried several ways to make hollandaise sauce; this method works every time and is very quick. My kids love it. I put poached egg on toast or biscuit and top with sauce. I also add crumbled sausage with jalapeno and garlic.
This dip takes the tastes and flavors of a cannoli and turns it into a wonderful party snack! To serve, break up pizzelle cookies or waffle cones into chip-size pieces to scoop cannoli dip and enjoy! The dip tastes just like the filling from a cannoli, and the pizzelles act as the shell.