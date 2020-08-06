Baked Brie Recipes

I got this recipe from my boyfriend's sister. It is absolutely amazing, and very easy to do. Spend a little bit of time preparing, and a lot of time enjoying! You can also garnish with candied walnuts.
My ex-wife Jamie's been making this savory Brie en croute since way back before we were married. I think she must have gotten the idea from a magazine, but I've never seen the recipe... I just wing it. It can be made with either puff pastry sheets (quick and easy) or phyllo sheets (more work, flakier shell). Serve with fancy table crackers or digestive biscuits.
One of the most common mistakes people make when serving cheese is not letting it come to room temperature first, so that all the flavors can be fully realized. This beautiful baked stuffed brie takes that principle to the next level.
Tangy cranberry, creamy brie, and crunchy walnuts come together in a buttery shell for an appetizer that will wow your guests. Bonus: These can be made up to 3 days ahead; wrap them in plastic wrap before the baking step and store in the refrigerator. Serve warm or at room temperature.
A light, fluffy puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese and hot fruit preserves. If you do not want a sweet wheel, you may substitute herbed cheese spread for the preserves. Baking times are the same for the substitution.
This is a party in your mouth. Creamy, smoky, spicy, sweet, this recipe makes for a dramatic appetizer that will wow at your Thanksgiving cocktail hour! The recipe also works with a 16-ounce round of Brie if you're feeding a big crowd. Serve with a baguette or your favorite crackers.
This is an elegant twist to an already elegant dish. This baked brie combines the strong but coordinating flavors of brie cheese with pesto sauce and pine nuts. It has a sweet taste and can be eaten alone or served with crackers or baked French bread.
This round wheel of Brie is dusted with curry powder, then spread with a mango chutney, studded with chopped cashews, and baked until the cheese inside the rind is melted. The sweet/savory combination is creamy and delicious.
An easy recipe for baked brie. The gooey brie mixed with the crunchy phyllo and the tangy mango chutney makes the perfect appetizer or party pleaser! It wows company every time I make it. Red pepper jelly also works well instead of the mango chutney.
Brie's nutty flavor and creamy texture is perfectly complemented by this simple yet sumptuous warm dip. I served this at a Christmas party and even the non-Brie-lovers enjoyed it. The flavor of Brie is more subtle than usual because of the other ingredients, but it still is enjoyable for Brie fans.
Dazzle your guests with an easy but impressive appetizer. I received this recipe from a friend and have used it many times, much to the delight of my family and friends! I usually use more brie than what is called for below.