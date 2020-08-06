Baked Brie Recipes

Figs and Toasted Almonds Brie

Rating: 4.72 stars
108
This has a been a hit every time I have served it. Is a great appetizer for the holidays or when figs are in season.
By Casandra Yaz

Baked Brie with Caramelized Onions

Rating: 4.61 stars
84
I got this recipe from my boyfriend's sister. It is absolutely amazing, and very easy to do. Spend a little bit of time preparing, and a lot of time enjoying! You can also garnish with candied walnuts.
By KMKLANG

Jamie's Baked Brie

Rating: 4.81 stars
21
My ex-wife Jamie's been making this savory Brie en croute since way back before we were married. I think she must have gotten the idea from a magazine, but I've never seen the recipe... I just wing it. It can be made with either puff pastry sheets (quick and easy) or phyllo sheets (more work, flakier shell). Serve with fancy table crackers or digestive biscuits.
By Merrittorious

Garlicky Baked Brie

Rating: 4.67 stars
18
This yummy, warm baked Brie has a garlicky center with a touch of sweet red pepper jelly topping. Serve with fresh baguette or crackers. Your guests will be begging for the recipe!
By NANCYMAC1
Baked Stuffed Brie with Cranberries & Walnuts

Rating: 4.87 stars
167
One of the most common mistakes people make when serving cheese is not letting it come to room temperature first, so that all the flavors can be fully realized. This beautiful baked stuffed brie takes that principle to the next level.
By Chef John

Cranberry Brie Bites

Rating: 4.88 stars
68
Tangy cranberry, creamy brie, and crunchy walnuts come together in a buttery shell for an appetizer that will wow your guests. Bonus: These can be made up to 3 days ahead; wrap them in plastic wrap before the baking step and store in the refrigerator. Serve warm or at room temperature.
By Julie Hubert

Warm Brie and Pear Tartlets

Rating: 4.81 stars
42
These make a simple, delicious, and elegant appetizer. They impress every time!
By Firebal

Baked Brie in Puff Pastry

Rating: 4.5 stars
246
This wonderful, light puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese. Serve with crackers on the side.
By Nancy Vejvoda

Brie Cheese Appetizer

Rating: 4.69 stars
356
A light, fluffy puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese and hot fruit preserves. If you do not want a sweet wheel, you may substitute herbed cheese spread for the preserves. Baking times are the same for the substitution.
By Susan Jackson

Baked Brie en Croute

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This is delicious! A great appetizer everyone will love!
By Mrs Sarah

Raspberry Walnut Baked Brie

Rating: 4.74 stars
140
This is a simple, elegant appetizer that is sure to impress!
By LauraKKH

Baked Brie with Quebec Maple Syrup

Rating: 4.61 stars
18
Baked Brie with walnuts and maple syrup. A party favorite! I use a can of finest light AA grade Quebec maple syrup for this.
By STARFLOW

Easy Baked Brie with Almonds and Brown Sugar

Rating: 5 stars
2
This baked Brie is my go-to recipe when I have to make something elegant, tasteful, and extremely easy when entertaining guests.
By Fioa

Baked Brie with Maple Caramelized Apples and Spiced Praline Bacon

Rating: 4.78 stars
18
This is a party in your mouth. Creamy, smoky, spicy, sweet, this recipe makes for a dramatic appetizer that will wow at your Thanksgiving cocktail hour! The recipe also works with a 16-ounce round of Brie if you're feeding a big crowd. Serve with a baguette or your favorite crackers.
By Julie Hubert

Apple Brie Bites

Rating: 5 stars
2
What goes better than apples and Brie? Try these simple appetizer bites that will impress at any get-together.
Elegant Baked Brie

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
This is an elegant twist to an already elegant dish. This baked brie combines the strong but coordinating flavors of brie cheese with pesto sauce and pine nuts. It has a sweet taste and can be eaten alone or served with crackers or baked French bread.
By MRSGERT

Chutney Baked Brie

Rating: 4.61 stars
109
This round wheel of Brie is dusted with curry powder, then spread with a mango chutney, studded with chopped cashews, and baked until the cheese inside the rind is melted. The sweet/savory combination is creamy and delicious.
By Hillary Quinn

Rye Whiskey Brie

Rating: 4.5 stars
26
This mix of baked brie topped with brown sugar, pecans, and rye whiskey is too good for words. You could use any other type of whiskey, such as bourbon. Serve with crackers.
By Terri Gainer

Baked Brie in Phyllo with Mango Chutney

Rating: 4.21 stars
28
An easy recipe for baked brie. The gooey brie mixed with the crunchy phyllo and the tangy mango chutney makes the perfect appetizer or party pleaser! It wows company every time I make it. Red pepper jelly also works well instead of the mango chutney.
By MONICA DEREGT

Warm Brie Cheese Dip

Brie's nutty flavor and creamy texture is perfectly complemented by this simple yet sumptuous warm dip. I served this at a Christmas party and even the non-Brie-lovers enjoyed it. The flavor of Brie is more subtle than usual because of the other ingredients, but it still is enjoyable for Brie fans.
By Kim Carnahan

Baked Brie with Caramelized Onions and Hazelnuts

Rating: 5 stars
1
This melty Brie recipe makes an easy party appetizer. If you like, you can switch up the toppings and try flavors such as cranberries or pistachio nuts.
Cranberry-Brie Holiday Bites

Rating: 4 stars
8
Baked Brie is served on Original Pretzel Crisps® with cranberry sauce for a festive holiday appetizer.
Brie and Caramelized Onion Pinwheels

Rating: 5 stars
1
Dazzle your guests with an easy but impressive appetizer. I received this recipe from a friend and have used it many times, much to the delight of my family and friends! I usually use more brie than what is called for below.
By J

Stuffed Brie

Rating: 4.65 stars
51
The caramelized onions and dried chopped dates add sweetness to the punch of the Brie. Serve with sliced baguettes or large crackers.
By Sheila Greer

Brie and Mushroom Phyllo Puffs

Rating: 4.43 stars
49
Warm melted brie and sauteed mushrooms are wrapped in a phyllo triangle. Great for parties! These are time consuming to make, but extremely elegant.
By ASHLEYG

Brie Cheese Pizza

Rating: 3.5 stars
6
This is a great appetizer that tastes great and takes seconds to prepare! Just layer Brie cheese and almonds on a pre-made pizza crust, and bake!
By JERSIE

Ham and Brie Crostini with Fig Jam

Rating: 4 stars
1
Toasted baguette slices are topped with ham and Brie, baked until warm and melty, then topped with fig jam.
Honey Buttered Brie en Croute

Rating: 3 stars
1
Baked en croute with honey, butter, and slivered almonds, brie is perfect for a get-together with friends. Serve directly out of the oven with table crackers or crusty bread... and some wine!
By erinshelly
