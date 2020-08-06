Ground Chicken

Move over, turkey. Try ground chicken for lean meatballs, burgers, sauces, and more.

Community Picks

Salsa Chicken Meatloaf

82
Mexican flavor inspired meatloaf. Chicken makes this lower in fat than regular meatloaf, and adding pork keeps the meatloaf from tasting dry.
By HockeyMom

Greek Chicken Burgers with Feta

114
These grilled Greek-style chicken burgers have a surprise feta cheese filling.
By DCKatie

Thai Chicken Balls

246
These chicken balls are so tasty! You have to try them!
By Allrecipes Member

Cilantro Chicken Burgers with Avocado

108
A delicious blend of ground chicken, cilantro, and seasonings make this chicken burger awesome!
By matchin

Ground Chicken Stew

25
A healthy and hearty chicken stew. Serve with whole-grain rice.
By Mme Rocha

Buffalo Chicken Chili

204
I won a blind taste test chili cookoff with this Buffalo chicken chili against nine traditional beef chilis! Garnish with shredded Tex-Mex cheese, crushed corn chips, and sour cream.
By Lisa Arlotti

Chicken Wonton Tacos

60
Light and tasty, these make a great appetizer or a quick and easy main dish! Kids love them! Finally a dish that makes use of ground chicken but not so far-fetched. I bake the wonton wrappers to save time and it eliminates most of the fat. Although time-consuming, you can fry wrappers in sesame or olive oil for the extra flaky shells, folded in a triangle for about 1 minute on each side. I loved the ones at Applebee's® and decided to attempt a home version. I was extremely pleased with the healthier version! Top tacos with cilantro, red onion, or sweet onion, if desired. Serve lime wedges on the side.
By OdaMae

Buffalo Chicken Sloppy Joes

55
Guaranteed to be an instant comfort food favorite. Inspired by a Rachel Ray recipe, I have modified it by adding a creamy and cheesy kick to it. You'll be dreaming about this dish. Feel free to play with the recipe. I put in the cream cheese and Cheddar to make it creamier. I am a huge fan of Buffalo Chicken Dip and wanted this dish to be similar.
By Jason Ponticelli

Thai Chicken Larb

8
Found this through Carnie Wilson, she calls it chicken larbito, although in Thai restaurants it's just called larb. Delicious! Enjoy on lettuce wraps or pieces of a cabbage wedge!
By Cassandra Kimbler

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

38
These are so yummy! They taste really close to the lettuce wraps that you can order from that famous Asian restaurant chain. The number of servings will depend on if this is an appetizer or main course for you and how big you make them. If an appetizer, then maybe 6 servings; if a main dish, then 4 servings.
By tierncooks

Chicken Cheese Steak

6
This recipe is a life saver when I came home from work exhausted. It is very easy to make and everyone is happy.
By Anya

Light Pot Stickers

14
Always a party hit! Ground chicken, soy sauce, and scallion-stuffed wonton skins steamed in chicken broth.
By UFDIANE
Inspiration and Ideas

Cheesy Chicken Meatballs
430
"These are incredible—easy and a MUCH healthier version than ground beef meatballs." – Jeannette Wood Hill
Chef John's Chicken Satay Burger
47
This spicy chicken burger is topped with a quick pickled vegetable salad.
Quinoa Chicken
198
Chicken and Chorizo Chili
37
Go Healthier and Cheaper With Ground Chicken
Easy Ground Chicken Recipes
Natasha's Chicken Burgers
77

Easy and delicious! Add your favorite buns and fixings, or serve as-is.

More Ground Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Shells

120
This is a hit for football Sundays. For a thicker stuffing, drain ricotta overnight. Serve with ranch and blue cheese dressing for dipping.
By kaid711

Cheesy Chicken Meatballs

435
I have abandoned fatty ground beef in favor of healthier options such as ground chicken and turkey. I can ensure with the perfect additions, these will not be bland nor dry - you will not be missing the beef here.

Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

93
This casserole is a hit with my whole family. Even my children enjoy eating their broccoli with this homemade meal.
By Jill P

Mexican Chicken Taco Casserole

7
This is flavorful way to deconstruct your tacos and make serving them up a little easier on you! Serve tacos casserole-style, and top them with your favorite toppings - shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, etc. as desired! Adjust the seasonings to your preference - you can start with less than called for and add more if you're worried it will be too strong of a flavor profile. Add your favorite taco toppings such as shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, etc. if desired to serve!
By Rebekah Rose Hills

Chicken and Feta Burgers

48
These Mediterranean-inspired chicken patties are a light contrast to your beef burgers and complement any backyard get-together. If you use all-breast meat, add some olive oil to the meat mixture so they don't dry out. You could also use 2 tablespoons chopped Kalamata olives instead of the tapenade. Use tzatziki sauce on top to stay with the Mediterranean flavors or use a sesame dressing with shredded lettuce for an Asian taste.
By Jeanette
Slow Cooker Ground Chicken Chili

5
After trying out many mediocre chili recipes over the years, I decided to create my own hearty chicken chili with a little kick to it in a slow cooker.
By KatieO

Chicken Meatballs

7
I wanted to make chicken meatballs for quite some time and was never able to find a good recipe. I came across one, but modified it based on my own preferences. I thought these came our absolutely delicious and served them with pasta and marinara sauce and homemade garlic bread!
By Jen619

Keto Chicken Cordon Bleu Meatballs

22
These chicken Cordon Bleu meatballs are ham-stuffed chicken meatballs topped with a creamy Swiss cheese sauce. They are delicious served over zucchini noodles, mashed cauliflower, or simply on their own! A great way to use up leftover ham. I've used diced ham, however cubed ham works better as the meatballs keep their shape better. Grate your own cheese; it melts much better than the pre-shredded variety.
By France C

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

94
I created this recipe for chicken Cordon Bleu bites to duplicate some appetizers I had last summer at Stew Leonard's famous dairy retail store in Connecticut. They are great as appetizers or as fun food for kids. I love to make them with bread crumbs seasoned with Parmesan cheese. Enjoy!
By LFARAONE

Asian-Inspired Chicken Lettuce Wraps

2
Yummy ground chicken lettuce wraps with Asian flavors.
By Ashley Graeff

Mexican Chicken Tortilla Lasagna

4
Lasagna goes south of the border in this Mexican lasagna fusion which uses corn tortillas.
By thedailygourmet

Buffalo Chicken Burgers with Blue Cheese Dressing

181
This burger delivers the bold flavors of Buffalo wings minus the mess and calories. Serve with additional hot sauce on the side.
By Melissa Sweet

Thai Ground Chicken Basil

133
This delicious recipe most closely resembles my favorite Thai restaurant's Ground Chicken Basil. I've searched for recipes, but none gave this authentic taste. It's quick and easy, too! Serve with steamed rice if you like.
By Valery K

Air Fryer Chicken Kiev Balls

4
These chicken Kiev balls are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, stuffed with seasoned butter, and sure to be a hit on game day or any day of the year. Bonus is that this recipe uses ground chicken, so no pounding is required!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Baked Chicken Burger

1
The fresh basil is the star ingredient in this burger recipe... combined with the smokiness from the liquid smoke and blackened seasoning it will surely be a hit among family and friends.
By CookingWithShelia

Ground Chicken Enchiladas

1
Creamy enchiladas using ground chicken instead of shredded. A big hit in our house!
By CookinLovin

Garlic-Butter Zoodles with Chicken Meatballs

3
These garlic-butter chicken meatballs with zucchini noodles are low carb, gluten free, and all around better for you without skipping out on any of the tastiness.
By AshleyandMark

Spiced Chicken Loaf

140
A mixture of ground chicken with stuffing mix, cheese, egg, onion and seasonings baked into a tangy tasty loaf.
By sal

Chicken Meatballs and Spaghetti

99
Chicken meatballs and spaghetti is a great alternative to beef or pork. Now, I love beef and pork, but I wanted to give my family something different. This is a recipe for a family of five, plus a little extra for leftovers.
By Kimberly Anne Thomas

Ground Chicken Taco Burgers

92
My husband and I are trying to add more variety to our diets, and cut back on red meat, so I came up with this ground chicken burger, and it is delish! I used my George Foreman grill to cook them. I served them with the spicy baked sweet potato fries found on this Website. They make a nice substitution for a regular cheeseburger and French fries.
By mwiessner

Green Chili Chicken Burgers

92
These burgers are a slightly spicy Southwestern style sandwich. I came up with the idea for these burgers one night when I was feeling really creative, and they were a huge hit with my family.
By Kelly

Super Easy Polish Cabbage Rolls

26
This is a very easy way to make cabbage rolls. They taste great with little work involved. I'm Polish and love them, but this recipe sure beats the lengthy one my dad used.
By JRebel

Chilly Day Chili

29
Make this easy and surprisingly hearty chili with ground chicken or turkey. Simmer 3 hours on stove top, or 8 hours in a slow cooker on Low (3 hours on High).
By Cabinluvn

