Light and tasty, these make a great appetizer or a quick and easy main dish! Kids love them! Finally a dish that makes use of ground chicken but not so far-fetched. I bake the wonton wrappers to save time and it eliminates most of the fat. Although time-consuming, you can fry wrappers in sesame or olive oil for the extra flaky shells, folded in a triangle for about 1 minute on each side. I loved the ones at Applebee's® and decided to attempt a home version. I was extremely pleased with the healthier version! Top tacos with cilantro, red onion, or sweet onion, if desired. Serve lime wedges on the side.
Guaranteed to be an instant comfort food favorite. Inspired by a Rachel Ray recipe, I have modified it by adding a creamy and cheesy kick to it. You'll be dreaming about this dish. Feel free to play with the recipe. I put in the cream cheese and Cheddar to make it creamier. I am a huge fan of Buffalo Chicken Dip and wanted this dish to be similar.
These are so yummy! They taste really close to the lettuce wraps that you can order from that famous Asian restaurant chain. The number of servings will depend on if this is an appetizer or main course for you and how big you make them. If an appetizer, then maybe 6 servings; if a main dish, then 4 servings.
I have abandoned fatty ground beef in favor of healthier options such as ground chicken and turkey. I can ensure with the perfect additions, these will not be bland nor dry - you will not be missing the beef here.
This is flavorful way to deconstruct your tacos and make serving them up a little easier on you! Serve tacos casserole-style, and top them with your favorite toppings - shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, etc. as desired! Adjust the seasonings to your preference - you can start with less than called for and add more if you're worried it will be too strong of a flavor profile. Add your favorite taco toppings such as shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, etc. if desired to serve!
These Mediterranean-inspired chicken patties are a light contrast to your beef burgers and complement any backyard get-together. If you use all-breast meat, add some olive oil to the meat mixture so they don't dry out. You could also use 2 tablespoons chopped Kalamata olives instead of the tapenade. Use tzatziki sauce on top to stay with the Mediterranean flavors or use a sesame dressing with shredded lettuce for an Asian taste.
I wanted to make chicken meatballs for quite some time and was never able to find a good recipe. I came across one, but modified it based on my own preferences. I thought these came our absolutely delicious and served them with pasta and marinara sauce and homemade garlic bread!
These chicken Cordon Bleu meatballs are ham-stuffed chicken meatballs topped with a creamy Swiss cheese sauce. They are delicious served over zucchini noodles, mashed cauliflower, or simply on their own! A great way to use up leftover ham. I've used diced ham, however cubed ham works better as the meatballs keep their shape better. Grate your own cheese; it melts much better than the pre-shredded variety.
I created this recipe for chicken Cordon Bleu bites to duplicate some appetizers I had last summer at Stew Leonard's famous dairy retail store in Connecticut. They are great as appetizers or as fun food for kids. I love to make them with bread crumbs seasoned with Parmesan cheese. Enjoy!
This delicious recipe most closely resembles my favorite Thai restaurant's Ground Chicken Basil. I've searched for recipes, but none gave this authentic taste. It's quick and easy, too! Serve with steamed rice if you like.
These chicken Kiev balls are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, stuffed with seasoned butter, and sure to be a hit on game day or any day of the year. Bonus is that this recipe uses ground chicken, so no pounding is required!
Chicken meatballs and spaghetti is a great alternative to beef or pork. Now, I love beef and pork, but I wanted to give my family something different. This is a recipe for a family of five, plus a little extra for leftovers.
My husband and I are trying to add more variety to our diets, and cut back on red meat, so I came up with this ground chicken burger, and it is delish! I used my George Foreman grill to cook them. I served them with the spicy baked sweet potato fries found on this Website. They make a nice substitution for a regular cheeseburger and French fries.