Ground Pork Recipes

Asian Pork Burger

Rating: 4.5 stars 57

I am a big fan of American classics like burgers and pizza, but sometimes you need to push things a little bit and try to come up with something that is a bit different. My wife and I both love Asian food and we love burgers, so one day I got inspired to whip up this recipe. They turned out amazing the first time; you just have to try these. They are so flavorful you can eat them without a bun. I would recommend putting some extra teriyaki sauce on them.