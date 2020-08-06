Ground Pork Recipes

I whipped up these burgers for a weekend meal after a Saturday morning visit to the farmer's market. A peek in the fridge told me I had baby cukes to use. They aren't traditional, but they were a hit and instantly became a favorite with the hubby and me. Burgers can also be cooked on the stovetop. Grilling will add a nice flavor, and I prefer charcoal for a nice smoky finish.
This is a recipe I have perfected on my own through the years. I am one who never measures, so take the measurements as a guide, not as law. This recipe is one that my family members beg me to make all the time! Enjoy!
This recipe has been used by me for several years, but keeps getting changed just a bit every time depending on what is in the pantry and freezer. If you prefer poultry instead of pork, substitute 1 pound ground chicken or turkey for the ground pork.
Our family's traditional Christmas recipe, frequently doubled and kept warm in a crock pot. Worth the effort, and the meatballs are even better the next day! Reserve brown gravy and add sour cream to it the day you serve the leftovers.
My mother learned how to make this while we lived in Nashville many years ago, and it is now a family favorite. Good old-fashioned sausage gravy. It's her most requested recipe from family and friends alike. Serve over biscuits or toast.
I am a big fan of American classics like burgers and pizza, but sometimes you need to push things a little bit and try to come up with something that is a bit different. My wife and I both love Asian food and we love burgers, so one day I got inspired to whip up this recipe. They turned out amazing the first time; you just have to try these. They are so flavorful you can eat them without a bun. I would recommend putting some extra teriyaki sauce on them.
The original hamburger, these are served like a flattened meatball with some steamed string beans and salad. I also like to use this recipe to make Swedish meatballs (but omit the paprika). My Aunt in Hamburg, Germany taught me this recipe and I've been making them ever since. Serve with steamed string beans and tossed salad. Or serve on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumbers, finely sliced deep fried onions and curry ketchup.
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
This is my mom's special homemade lasagna recipe with made from scratch tomato sauce and delicious, cheesy filling. I have found none better anywhere. Serve with a leafy green salad and crusty garlic bread, if desired.
This pie is delicious! I got the recipe from my husband's mother. She is French so I believe this is a French Meat Pie. Beef, pork, and potato are all nicely spiced and baked into a pie. It's yummy and pretty easy to make too! Best served fresh, but you can also make ahead and freeze or refrigerate.
If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
Delectable dim sum is at your fingertips with this amazingly easy recipe. A tasty mixture of ground pork, fresh ginger, garlic, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg and Chinese cabbage is rolled into wonton skins. Steam and serve to party guests.
My Grandmother 'Nanaw' Rowan made the most delicious meatloaf in the state. When she passed away, she didn't leave me her recipe, but she left me the desire to recreate it. I think this is it, in flavor and texture. Don't let the number of ingredients discourage you. It's part of the magic in creating a masterpiece!
My mom is the best cook ever and I am a picky eater. If I like this, then you will. This is very authentic because my family is Chinese and I am too. This recipe is at least 300 years old in the Ling family.
This French Canadian meat pie is hearty, satisfying, and easy to make so it's a great choice for a holiday main course. Visually impressive, relatively affordable, and best served at room temperature, so a tourtiere doesn't require any kind of precise timing.
A recipe I know all Filipinos are proud of! Lumpia (shanghai type) is a type of egg roll, except it's mainly filled with meat. You could use pork or beef or both! It's a yummy recipe and great to serve as finger food. I like to use both beef and pork but you can substitute one for the other. VERY EASY!
An excellent chunky pasta sauce with beef, pork, lots of vegetables and tons of flavor. Freeze any unused portions for later use. If you have fresh herbs, you may substitute 2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil for the dried basil in this recipe.
An Italian friend of mine had an Italian restaurant and used this recipe for over 30 years. When he retired, he graciously consented to passing it on to me. I will share it with you. It is excellent as meatballs, in spaghetti sauce, hamburger patties, or on pizza. This Recipe was prized by him and revered by many. We are lucky to have gotten this Recipe.