Ground Pork Recipes

From addictive appetizers to main dishes like lasagna and breakfast casserole, we put ground pork in nearly everything!

Breakfast Sausage

Makes a delicious, homemade breakfast sausage using ground pork and an assortment of spices.
By Lee Fogle

Banh Mi Burgers

30
I whipped up these burgers for a weekend meal after a Saturday morning visit to the farmer's market. A peek in the fridge told me I had baby cukes to use. They aren't traditional, but they were a hit and instantly became a favorite with the hubby and me. Burgers can also be cooked on the stovetop. Grilling will add a nice flavor, and I prefer charcoal for a nice smoky finish.
By wisweetp

Homemade Wonton Soup

369
This is a recipe I have perfected on my own through the years. I am one who never measures, so take the measurements as a guide, not as law. This recipe is one that my family members beg me to make all the time! Enjoy!
By Starry Night
Chinese Pork Dumplings

204
Fill store-bought wonton wrappers with a flavorful pork mixture for authentic-tasting dumplings at home.
By Allrecipes

Quick and Easy White Chili

111
This recipe has been used by me for several years, but keeps getting changed just a bit every time depending on what is in the pantry and freezer. If you prefer poultry instead of pork, substitute 1 pound ground chicken or turkey for the ground pork.
By LEMONADE63

Swedish Meatballs (Svenska Kottbullar)

743
Our family's traditional Christmas recipe, frequently doubled and kept warm in a crock pot. Worth the effort, and the meatballs are even better the next day! Reserve brown gravy and add sour cream to it the day you serve the leftovers.
By Nom Nom Nom

Green Enchilada Pork Chili

61
A delicious, Mexican-inspired green pork chili. When garnished with fresh tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips this is a hearty meal with a tangy and spicy finish.
By Jason N - Home Chef

Traditional Filipino Lumpia

489
This is a traditional Filipino dish. It is the Filipino version of the egg rolls. It can be served as a side dish or as an appetizer.
By LILQTPINAY23

Sausage Gravy I

451
My mother learned how to make this while we lived in Nashville many years ago, and it is now a family favorite. Good old-fashioned sausage gravy. It's her most requested recipe from family and friends alike. Serve over biscuits or toast.
By RENE1959

Asian Pork Burger

57
I am a big fan of American classics like burgers and pizza, but sometimes you need to push things a little bit and try to come up with something that is a bit different. My wife and I both love Asian food and we love burgers, so one day I got inspired to whip up this recipe. They turned out amazing the first time; you just have to try these. They are so flavorful you can eat them without a bun. I would recommend putting some extra teriyaki sauce on them.
By Norm Walker

German Hamburgers (Frikadellen)

51
The original hamburger, these are served like a flattened meatball with some steamed string beans and salad. I also like to use this recipe to make Swedish meatballs (but omit the paprika). My Aunt in Hamburg, Germany taught me this recipe and I've been making them ever since. Serve with steamed string beans and tossed salad. Or serve on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumbers, finely sliced deep fried onions and curry ketchup.
By Amy

Chef John's Italian Meatballs

2046
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
Chef John's Best Ground Pork Recipes
Homemade Lasagna
332
This is my mom's special homemade lasagna recipe with made from scratch tomato sauce and delicious, cheesy filling. I have found none better anywhere. Serve with a leafy green salad and crusty garlic bread, if desired.
The Best Meatballs
1530
Air Fryer Meatballs
14
Best Egg Rolls
675

Homemade egg rolls filled with pork, cabbage, and carrots are crispy and delicious!

Homemade Sweet Italian Sausage (Mild or Hot)

227
It's easy to make your own Italian-style sausage with a lot of delicious herbs and spices.
By Michelle Leigh Gossman

Breakfast Sausage

759
Easy breakfast sausage patties deliver sweet and savory flavor in every bite.
By Allrecipes Member

Meat Pie

83
This pie is delicious! I got the recipe from my husband's mother. She is French so I believe this is a French Meat Pie. Beef, pork, and potato are all nicely spiced and baked into a pie. It's yummy and pretty easy to make too! Best served fresh, but you can also make ahead and freeze or refrigerate.
By Lauralane

Perfect Pot Stickers

86
Chef John fills his pot stickers with a seasoned ground pork mixture, but these are so versatile, you can fill them with just about anything.

Southern Grits Casserole

245
If you're from the South you will definitely love this recipe, which includes grits, eggs, sausage, and cheese. When I cook it, I place it in the slow cooker to stay warm. There is nothing worse than cold grits.
By Ella Baldwin

Pork Dumplings

357
Delectable dim sum is at your fingertips with this amazingly easy recipe. A tasty mixture of ground pork, fresh ginger, garlic, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg and Chinese cabbage is rolled into wonton skins. Steam and serve to party guests.
By Lorna

Instant Pot® Cabbage Roll Soup

17
Grandma's cabbage rolls turned into an easy-to-make soup with less fuss.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Tennessee Meatloaf

145
My Grandmother 'Nanaw' Rowan made the most delicious meatloaf in the state. When she passed away, she didn't leave me her recipe, but she left me the desire to recreate it. I think this is it, in flavor and texture. Don't let the number of ingredients discourage you. It's part of the magic in creating a masterpiece!
By Leigh Ann Rowan Kiraly

Authentic Chinese Egg Rolls (from a Chinese person)

232
My mom is the best cook ever and I am a picky eater. If I like this, then you will. This is very authentic because my family is Chinese and I am too. This recipe is at least 300 years old in the Ling family.
By Mendy L

Tourtiere (French Canadian Meat Pie)

89
This French Canadian meat pie is hearty, satisfying, and easy to make so it's a great choice for a holiday main course. Visually impressive, relatively affordable, and best served at room temperature, so a tourtiere doesn't require any kind of precise timing.
By Chef John

Chef John's Swedish Meatballs

549
Swedish meatballs, traditionally served with boiled potatoes and lingonberry preserves, are a hearty meal the whole family will love!
By Chef John

Lumpia (Shanghai version)

125
A recipe I know all Filipinos are proud of! Lumpia (shanghai type) is a type of egg roll, except it's mainly filled with meat. You could use pork or beef or both! It's a yummy recipe and great to serve as finger food. I like to use both beef and pork but you can substitute one for the other. VERY EASY!
By MINKCHAN

Instant Pot® Basic Cabbage Rolls

21
Cabbage leaves stuffed with meatloaf mix, onion, and rice, cooked in the Instant Pot®.
By Bren

Bolognese Sauce

318
An excellent chunky pasta sauce with beef, pork, lots of vegetables and tons of flavor. Freeze any unused portions for later use. If you have fresh herbs, you may substitute 2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil for the dried basil in this recipe.
By Kimber

Hot Italian Sausage

110
An Italian friend of mine had an Italian restaurant and used this recipe for over 30 years. When he retired, he graciously consented to passing it on to me. I will share it with you. It is excellent as meatballs, in spaghetti sauce, hamburger patties, or on pizza. This Recipe was prized by him and revered by many. We are lucky to have gotten this Recipe.
By Jim Wyllie
