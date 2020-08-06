Pasta Primavera Recipes

Looking for pasta primavera recipes? Browse more than 60 recipes for pasta with spring vegetables, complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Pasta Primavera with Smoked Gouda

205
What better way to get your veggies in than with a savory Italian dish like Pasta Primavera. My version combines a little bit of heat from red pepper flakes with fresh vegetables, herbs and the smokey flavor of a smoked Gouda cheese. It's a wonderful combination of crunchy and creamy.
By Scott Koeneman
Creamy Shrimp Pasta Primavera

16
This is a fun recipe that me and my family developed ourselves. It is really flexible and you can swap out ingredients and change measurements to your liking.
By Littlechef

Chicken and Pasta Primavera

100
A tasty recipe that the kids like too! You can substitute shredded, boiled chicken for the canned chicken.
By CYNDIE

Shrimp Primavera with Goat Cheese

21
This dish is one of my favorites. If you like goat cheese it will become one of yours as well. I was inspired to make this dish after trying a similar one made with chicken at a local restaurant. Serve with a nice crusty loaf of french bread, a garden salad, and a glass of your favorite red wine!
By Luna's Mom

Penne Primavera

107
A great, flavorful pasta dish for the summertime when you don't want something heavy.
By calead910

Pasta Primavera in Light Pink Cream Sauce

14
Delicious roasted vegetables and bow tie pasta in a pink sauce. Serve with fresh grated Parmesan cheese on top.
By Jcd317

Chef John's Pasta Primavera

199
Pasta primavera is quite a straightforward recipe; spaghetti or fettuccine tossed with an array of fresh spring vegetables. When done right, this is one of the year's great seasonal recipes. This looks, smells, and tastes like a cool, sunny spring day.
By Chef John

No-Cream Pasta Primavera

598
Spring veggies benefit from a quick roasting in olive oil and herbs before being tossed with penne. No cream here, just the fresh flavors of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and lemon. A beautiful dish.
Creamy Penne Pasta Primavera

45
Asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and carrots are tossed in a delicious and rich cream sauce.
By gretchen

Pasta Primavera with Italian Turkey Sausage

832
A delicious dish created from the fresh bounty of my garden. My whole family has seconds when we have this meal!
By KATHYP100

Shrimp Primavera

93
A mixture of shrimp, pasta, and fresh vegetables make up this slightly spicy dish.
By PKELLYC

Lemon Orzo Primavera

203
Colorful vegetables and the flavors of lemon and thyme make this orzo dish great for picnics. You can chop the zucchini and carrot instead of grating them to cut down on prep time, just be sure to cook them for a few minutes longer before adding the orzo.
By LitleLisa1
If you're not using a high-protein pasta, you can double the protein per serving by adding 8 ounces cooked and sliced chicken breast. Double the sauce in Step 1 to keep the dish creamy.

Creamy Pasta Primavera with Chicken and Sausage

1
An amazing mix of fresh summer veggies, hearty meat, and a princess sauce makes this chicken pasta primavera dish one to remember for generations! This pairs well with a fresh salad, warm bread and olive oil for dipping, and a fresh fruit mix of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and pineapple.
By Caleb Johnson

Instant Pot® Pasta Primavera

A quick, healthy side dish in the Instant Pot®. I serve it with baked chicken thighs!
By Melanie

Balsamic Pasta Primavera

This fresh primavera recipe can be made any time of year. Balsamic, garlic, and olive oil combine to make a delicious sauce for this medley of cremini mushrooms, red onion, and yellow squash. Goes great over whole grain spaghetti, or your favorite pasta. Top with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Pecorino Romano.
By docMAMA

Tortellini Primavera with Gorgonzola Sauce

This is a nice vegetarian tortellini pasta option. The Gorgonzola cheese gives it a hearty flavor, and my kids like it.
By 3Beauties
