Pasta Primavera Recipes

Pasta Primavera with Smoked Gouda
What better way to get your veggies in than with a savory Italian dish like Pasta Primavera. My version combines a little bit of heat from red pepper flakes with fresh vegetables, herbs and the smokey flavor of a smoked Gouda cheese. It's a wonderful combination of crunchy and creamy.
Creamy Shrimp Pasta Primavera
This is a fun recipe that me and my family developed ourselves. It is really flexible and you can swap out ingredients and change measurements to your liking.
Chicken and Pasta Primavera
A tasty recipe that the kids like too! You can substitute shredded, boiled chicken for the canned chicken.
Shrimp Primavera with Goat Cheese
This dish is one of my favorites. If you like goat cheese it will become one of yours as well. I was inspired to make this dish after trying a similar one made with chicken at a local restaurant. Serve with a nice crusty loaf of french bread, a garden salad, and a glass of your favorite red wine!
Penne Primavera
A great, flavorful pasta dish for the summertime when you don't want something heavy.
Pasta Primavera in Light Pink Cream Sauce
Delicious roasted vegetables and bow tie pasta in a pink sauce. Serve with fresh grated Parmesan cheese on top.
Chef John's Pasta Primavera
Pasta primavera is quite a straightforward recipe; spaghetti or fettuccine tossed with an array of fresh spring vegetables. When done right, this is one of the year's great seasonal recipes. This looks, smells, and tastes like a cool, sunny spring day.
No-Cream Pasta Primavera
Spring veggies benefit from a quick roasting in olive oil and herbs before being tossed with penne. No cream here, just the fresh flavors of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and lemon. A beautiful dish.
Creamy Penne Pasta Primavera
Asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and carrots are tossed in a delicious and rich cream sauce.
Pasta Primavera with Italian Turkey Sausage
A delicious dish created from the fresh bounty of my garden. My whole family has seconds when we have this meal!
Lemon Orzo Primavera
Colorful vegetables and the flavors of lemon and thyme make this orzo dish great for picnics. You can chop the zucchini and carrot instead of grating them to cut down on prep time, just be sure to cook them for a few minutes longer before adding the orzo.