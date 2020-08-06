Macaroon Recipes

Macaron is the French word for macaroon, but are never the coconut-based cookie. Macarons are one of the most amazing pastries, with hundreds of flavors and fillings. Macarons are made from almond flour and meringue, with even the pros claiming to failure on a regular basis. After going through dozens of recipes and trials, this is the most reliable macaron recipe I could come up with. You could get lighter using the Italian meringue method, but it's less dependable.
These cookies are a labor of love and we did a lot of research to perfect this recipe for you, after our own failures. Please follow as written and you will have a delicious and well-presented cookie. You may wish to experiment with different fillings. Enjoy!
Even first-time cookie makers can pull off super moist, tender, chewy macaroons. Using sweetened condensed milk streamlines the operation and produces a very nice texture. Simple to make and easy to transport, these are the ultimate cookies to bring to any potluck. Just stick an almond inside each macaroon if you want to relive that chocolate-coated coconut-filled candy bar of your childhood.
Fill those thumbprints with caramel and a sprinkle of sea salt. Gilding the lily? Maybe! But it might just be your new favorite. Cookies can be stored in an airtight container, with waxed paper or parchment paper separating layers, up to 3 days, or frozen up to 3 months.
Delicious cookie...the only thing you have to worry about is eating them all before the family gets home! In my opinion, they are best stored at room temperature because it makes them nice and soft. But if you like a harder cookie, store them in the fridge.
A fast and easy recipe that is great for mailing to friends and family, festively snowy white, and very tasty with a pleasantly crunchy and chewy texture. This recipe originally comes from my great-grandmother and has been handed down through four generations. My Grandma Sally makes these almost every year for Christmas and it is one of my favorite Christmas cookie recipes. The cookies will be chewy-crunchy when finished cooling, not gooey.
These scrumptious coconut macaroons are very simple to make and only use four ingredients. They are golden and just a little crispy on the outside, soft and chewy inside. Almond extract really brings out the flavor of the coconut. So divine and so easy! I often double this recipe around holiday time because I can't seem to make them fast enough for my coconut lovers!