Macaroon Recipes

Allrecipes has over 60 recipes for American-style coconut macaroons and French macarons in chocolate, pistachio, almond and vanilla.

Staff Picks

Perfect Coconut Macaroons

141
After falling in love with a local bakery's coconut macaroon, I attempted to create a duplicate version at home. This is what I came up with.
By circoit

Macarons

35
Macaron is the French word for macaroon, but are never the coconut-based cookie. Macarons are one of the most amazing pastries, with hundreds of flavors and fillings. Macarons are made from almond flour and meringue, with even the pros claiming to failure on a regular basis. After going through dozens of recipes and trials, this is the most reliable macaron recipe I could come up with. You could get lighter using the Italian meringue method, but it's less dependable.
By Deegan

French Macarons

32
These cookies are a labor of love and we did a lot of research to perfect this recipe for you, after our own failures. Please follow as written and you will have a delicious and well-presented cookie. You may wish to experiment with different fillings. Enjoy!
By Wendy

Macaroons

122
Beaten egg whites make these macaroons light and foamy.
By JOLLYGREEN23

Coconut Macaroons III

1534
This recipe has won many 1st place ribbons at my state fair. They are very simple to make.
By Kristil Kimbro Lyle

Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

67
No fuss, no bake, coconut, oatmeal, and chocolate cookies! One of our Christmas favorites! You can also freeze these! Enjoy!
By Mama Corsilli

Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons

47
Even first-time cookie makers can pull off super moist, tender, chewy macaroons. Using sweetened condensed milk streamlines the operation and produces a very nice texture. Simple to make and easy to transport, these are the ultimate cookies to bring to any potluck. Just stick an almond inside each macaroon if you want to relive that chocolate-coated coconut-filled candy bar of your childhood.
By Chef John

Light and Fluffy Coconut Macaroons

69
A great recipe that makes light and fluffy coconut macaroons.
By MMS

Coconut Macaroon Brownies

118
These decadent brownies have a delicious layer of coconut sandwiched between two chocolate layers. They were requested at a political campaign, at a social party and at my fiftieth anniversary.
By Valerie Hatfield-Ringrose

Oatmeal Cocoa Macaroons

83
No-bake macaroons made with oats, cocoa and coconut. Quick, easy and delicious.
By Jane

Coconut Macaroons II

158
This is a very simple coconut macaroon recipe that uses only 4 ingredients. Condensed milk gives it a richer flavor than most.
By Robin J.

Coconut Macaroons German Style

78
Kokosmakronen, the German style macaroon. These are more of a meringue cookie. A must for the Holidays.
By MOTTOS
Macaroons Con Peanut Butter

11
No-bake cookies made with cornflakes and peanut butter.
By sal

Stovetop Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

23
Delicious cookie...the only thing you have to worry about is eating them all before the family gets home! In my opinion, they are best stored at room temperature because it makes them nice and soft. But if you like a harder cookie, store them in the fridge.
By bperry80

Portuguese Coconut Cakes (Bolos de Coco)

1
My grams makes these sweet little treats all the time. Easy and quick.
By drodrigues101

Grandma's Corn Flake Coconut Macaroons

6
A fast and easy recipe that is great for mailing to friends and family, festively snowy white, and very tasty with a pleasantly crunchy and chewy texture. This recipe originally comes from my great-grandmother and has been handed down through four generations. My Grandma Sally makes these almost every year for Christmas and it is one of my favorite Christmas cookie recipes. The cookies will be chewy-crunchy when finished cooling, not gooey.
By AMYHAWK

Easy Coconut Macaroons

41
Sweet chewy macaroons with a chocolate topping.
By SUSE

Almond Macaroon Nests

27
This is a tradition at Easter in our family! A delicate butter cookie, decorated with colored coconut to look like a little nest and filled with chocolate covered almonds or peanuts.
By TYMEGJUS3

Coconut Macaroons I

8
You will need a pastry bag with a large star tip to form these cookies.
By Minnie

Divine Macaroons

17
These scrumptious coconut macaroons are very simple to make and only use four ingredients. They are golden and just a little crispy on the outside, soft and chewy inside. Almond extract really brings out the flavor of the coconut. So divine and so easy! I often double this recipe around holiday time because I can't seem to make them fast enough for my coconut lovers!
By s.s.honeybee

Chocolate Macaroons I

98
Chewy coconut with the sweetness of chocolate! These macaroons are best served cold or partially frozen.
By Erma Bridgeman

Farm Macaroons

186
This is a recipe that we made on the farm in the 30's. It is a delicious coconut macaroon.
By Juanita Peek

Pina Colada Macaroons

3
I love the tropical taste of these chewy delights. It's important to dice the pineapple very small so it does not overwhelm the other flavors.
By kismet59

Thai Coconut and Cocoa Macaroons

14
Thai cookies always have something unusual going on with them. These macaroon style cookies mix coconut, cocoa, and lime juice to create an interesting snack.
By wiley

Macaroons I

7
Easy to make, elegant and classy.
By Veronica
