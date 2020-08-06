Diabetic Soups and Stews Recipes

Chili, lentil soup, butternut squash soup, and chicken wild rice soup, just to name a few, are in this collection of delicious diabetic-friendly soup and stew recipes, so start your stovetops and get cooking!
Delicious chili with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers, carrots, corn, and several kinds of beans. Great as a snack or as a whole meal. Can feed an army or keep for days. Serve with a sprinkling of cheese. You may also add a 12 ounce package of vegetarian burger crumbles after the ingredients come to a boil.
I discovered this one day while trying to use up some leftover canned tomatoes and celery. You could probably double, triple, etc. the ingredients and brew up a whole pot of this. Feel free to use fresh tomatoes too, if you like.
My mom has been making the stew for many years and it is by far the BEST stew I have ever tasted. It is hearty, filling, and inexpensive not to mention extremely delicious and fairly easy to make. The hardest part and the most time-consuming part for this stew is preparing the vegetables. I chop and dice all my vegetables by hand and so it can consume a little bit more time, but it is very much worth the extra time it takes. Pork, beef, or venison are all good in this recipe, too.
This is my original recipe and can be either vegetarian or meat based. It also freezes well - just thaw, heat and add cream or yoghurt before serving. It's delicious and well worth the extra steps of roasting and pureeing. Enjoy!
This makes a broth that is slightly thick with a rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in one or one and a half cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of delicious cooked vegetables, I love to snack on them cold.
After bout upon bout of sickness with the start of the school year, a friend showed me her bone broth recipe. This is a great way to use up old chicken, pork, or beef bones (or just go buy some fresh!) that adds tons of amazing nutrients and amino acids to your diet! 10 minutes of prep, a day of your house smelling like a roast, and you have a fantastic, versatile base for soups, stews, and so much more!
When I am transforming a meat dish into vegetarian, there are certain shortcuts I know: I can use Quorn® or TVP for chicken, and vegetable stock for chicken stock. And, I can use organic mushrooms in place of stewing beef. But for a long time, I didn't have a replacement for beef stock. Sure, I could use vegetable stock, but it wasn't earthy enough, it was too light. So, I invented the stock below for a rich earthy stock for vegan use!
This is a favorite among us Texans, and there are so many diverse ways to prepare it. I have experimented with more entailed recipes, and came up with this one which is just as delicious as the labor intensive ones. Pass around chopped cilantro, cubed avocados, and crumbled Jack cheese for garnish.
Enjoy a healthful, vegetarian meal packed with protein and flavor! In this hearty recipe, GOYA® Low Sodium Black Beans are cooked with onions, a medley of spices, rich tomato sauce, bell peppers and a hint of smoky chipotle. Once ready, the chili is mixed with GOYA® Organic Quinoa and corn, and garnished with fresh cilantro sprigs for an extra touch of flavor. This chili is good, and good for you, too!
My version of traditional Eastern European beet root soup, made without animal products and to be cooked in an Instant Pot®. It's very easy to make: Just cut and prepare the veggies, put them into the pot, and start the Soup program. Then you can go do other stuff. This recipe yields about 5 or 6 liters of borscht. Lasts me a week. By the way, it's often said that borscht gets tastier in the refrigerator.
Using spiralized butternut squash as an alternative to pasta, this soup is loaded with fall flavors and gets its smoky spiciness from ground chipotle. The ideal soup to warm you up on cold winter days. Perfect for using up leftover turkey.
This is a base bouillon. Not wanting to use commercial seasonings that have hidden MSG and other additives, I have researched some alternatives. Many recipes include other spices and herbs that may or may not be right for all dishes. This is a base recipe that can be adjusted to your likes and preferences but suit most savory soups and stews. Make sure your products are gluten-free when purchasing because some yeasts are not certified as such.