Diabetic Soups and Stews Recipes

Chili, lentil soup, butternut squash soup, and chicken wild rice soup, just to name a few, are in this collection of delicious diabetic-friendly soup and stew recipes, so start your stovetops and get cooking!

Staff Picks

Veggie Vegetarian Chili

Rating: 4.56 stars
316
Delicious chili with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, peppers, carrots, corn, and several kinds of beans. Great as a snack or as a whole meal. Can feed an army or keep for days. Serve with a sprinkling of cheese. You may also add a 12 ounce package of vegetarian burger crumbles after the ingredients come to a boil.
By LilPhotog

Tomato-Curry Lentil Stew

Rating: 4.28 stars
277
I discovered this one day while trying to use up some leftover canned tomatoes and celery. You could probably double, triple, etc. the ingredients and brew up a whole pot of this. Feel free to use fresh tomatoes too, if you like.
By Robin Oswald

Rutabaga Stew

Rating: 4.13 stars
16
My mom has been making the stew for many years and it is by far the BEST stew I have ever tasted. It is hearty, filling, and inexpensive not to mention extremely delicious and fairly easy to make. The hardest part and the most time-consuming part for this stew is preparing the vegetables. I chop and dice all my vegetables by hand and so it can consume a little bit more time, but it is very much worth the extra time it takes. Pork, beef, or venison are all good in this recipe, too.
By Britt Gustaveson

Trinidadian Callaloo Soup

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
This is made with callaloo leaves in the West Indies, but in Canada we often have to use spinach leaves, which is just as tasty.
By Trini

Zucchini Soup

Rating: 3.71 stars
14
My boyfriend typically does not like zucchini but loved this soup. Gluten free, nightshade free, dairy free.
By Cassie

Roasted and Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: 4.22 stars
218
This is my original recipe and can be either vegetarian or meat based. It also freezes well - just thaw, heat and add cream or yoghurt before serving. It's delicious and well worth the extra steps of roasting and pureeing. Enjoy!
By lcpgh

Green Velvet Soup

Rating: 4.42 stars
125
A recipe given to me by a friend that is a great green color and smooth, rich texture. Comfort food! Freezes well.
By ASTROPHE

Sunset Soup

Rating: 4.58 stars
12
Hearty and healthy root vegetable soup.
By Nixx

Classic Turkey and Rice Soup

Rating: 4.27 stars
44
Is there anything as warm as a bowl of soup made with the leftovers of a meal that you shared with your family?
By Sarah

World's Greatest Vegetable Broth

Rating: 4.68 stars
132
This makes a broth that is slightly thick with a rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in one or one and a half cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of delicious cooked vegetables, I love to snack on them cold.
By Tom West

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Stew

Rating: 3.6 stars
149
A nice hearty stew that is wicked easy.
By BROMFIELD

Bean Soup With Kale

Rating: 4.65 stars
1046
Each serving supplies 7mg of lutein, a healthy dose for the day.
By Ben S.
Inspiration and Ideas

Santa Fe Wild Rice Soup
Rating: Unrated
22
"I loved how quick and simple this recipe was." – Sarah Jo
Veggie Pesto Soup
Rating: Unrated
17
"A delightful surprise. This soup was a hit at dinner." – Buckwheat Queen
Jorge's Indian-Spiced Tomato Lentil Soup
Rating: Unrated
45
Split Pea Soup without Pork
Rating: Unrated
86

Bone Broth

Rating: 4.52 stars
21

After bout upon bout of sickness with the start of the school year, a friend showed me her bone broth recipe. This is a great way to use up old chicken, pork, or beef bones (or just go buy some fresh!) that adds tons of amazing nutrients and amino acids to your diet! 10 minutes of prep, a day of your house smelling like a roast, and you have a fantastic, versatile base for soups, stews, and so much more!

More Diabetic Soups and Stews Recipes

Manhattan Clam Chowder

Rating: 4.57 stars
30
This is a very zesty and flavorful soup!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Mushroom Broth

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
When I am transforming a meat dish into vegetarian, there are certain shortcuts I know: I can use Quorn® or TVP for chicken, and vegetable stock for chicken stock. And, I can use organic mushrooms in place of stewing beef. But for a long time, I didn't have a replacement for beef stock. Sure, I could use vegetable stock, but it wasn't earthy enough, it was too light. So, I invented the stock below for a rich earthy stock for vegan use!
By wsf

French Market Soup in a Jar

Rating: 3.75 stars
4
I did this for my kids' fundraisers.
By WATERSMELON

Fish Sinigang (Tilapia) - Filipino Sour Broth Dish

Rating: 4.09 stars
32
A very simple and quick Filipino dish. This is a sour broth soup with tilapia fish fillets. The flavor is sour but it actually enhances your appetite. This is considered comfort food in my house.
By Meli D

Paleo Chicken Stew

Rating: 4.67 stars
119
I made this recipe up when I started eating paleo. I have now found it to be a staple in our home!
By Tonna Jacobson

Marge's Bone Broth

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Bone broth is popular for its health properties, but I also like it for its rich, soothing, savory flavor–-and nearly zero calories.
By MargeP

Chicken Gumbo Soup

Rating: 3.97 stars
30
It's nutritious and delicious soup!!!!!
By Phil Schaefer

Tortilla Soup I

Rating: 4.67 stars
92
This is a favorite among us Texans, and there are so many diverse ways to prepare it. I have experimented with more entailed recipes, and came up with this one which is just as delicious as the labor intensive ones. Pass around chopped cilantro, cubed avocados, and crumbled Jack cheese for garnish.
By Joelene Craver

Lemon and Potato Soup

Rating: 3.42 stars
12
This is the most fantastic soup for cold winter days - Thanks to my father who passed down the recipe.
By YAEL ZAMIR

Ukha (Russian Fish Soup)

Rating: 4.34 stars
38
Wonderful fish soup. Very popular in Russia and easy to make. Try it with pike, perch or salmon.
By Byakin

Spinach Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.46 stars
335
Turkey kielbasa, spinach, and lentils are combined to yield a hearty soup.
By KCORONA
Sponsored By MyPlate

Quinoa and Black Bean Chili from GOYA®

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
Enjoy a healthful, vegetarian meal packed with protein and flavor! In this hearty recipe, GOYA® Low Sodium Black Beans are cooked with onions, a medley of spices, rich tomato sauce, bell peppers and a hint of smoky chipotle. Once ready, the chili is mixed with GOYA® Organic Quinoa and corn, and garnished with fresh cilantro sprigs for an extra touch of flavor. This chili is good, and good for you, too!
By Goya
Sponsored By Goya

Potato, Parsnip, and Cabbage Soup

Rating: 3.67 stars
12
This is a delicious, flavorful soup with seasonal ingredients for early spring. Serve with lightly buttered whole-grain bread. Add tofu or chicken for additional protein if you wish.
By Anonymous

Slow Cooker Root Veggie Winter Soup

Rating: 3.6 stars
15
Delicious root vegetable soup for those chilly winter days. My daughter wants this for Christmas! Can be served alone, over rice, or with grilled baguettes.
By Tamara A

Scotch Broth I

Rating: 3.14 stars
7
This is a good recipe. We used it years ago before becoming vegetarian. Wonderful aroma and flavor.
By Sue H.

Instant Pot® Vegan Borscht

Rating: 2.5 stars
2
My version of traditional Eastern European beet root soup, made without animal products and to be cooked in an Instant Pot®. It's very easy to make: Just cut and prepare the veggies, put them into the pot, and start the Soup program. Then you can go do other stuff. This recipe yields about 5 or 6 liters of borscht. Lasts me a week. By the way, it's often said that borscht gets tastier in the refrigerator.
By MrNyamNyamkin

Butternut Squash Noodle Soup with Turkey

Rating: 4.19 stars
16
Using spiralized butternut squash as an alternative to pasta, this soup is loaded with fall flavors and gets its smoky spiciness from ground chipotle. The ideal soup to warm you up on cold winter days. Perfect for using up leftover turkey.
By bd.weld

Vegan and Gluten-Free Broth Powder

Rating: 5 stars
2
This is a base bouillon. Not wanting to use commercial seasonings that have hidden MSG and other additives, I have researched some alternatives. Many recipes include other spices and herbs that may or may not be right for all dishes. This is a base recipe that can be adjusted to your likes and preferences but suit most savory soups and stews. Make sure your products are gluten-free when purchasing because some yeasts are not certified as such.
By Buckwheat Queen

Harvested Chicken Stew

Rating: 4.34 stars
132
Jam packed with veggies as well as chicken breast and tomatoes, this is a healthy, hearty quick stew.
By sal

Lentil Chili II

Rating: 4.33 stars
95
Lentils are cooked in a flavorful chili along with carrots and celery.
By RJTABER

Spicy Chicken Thai Noodle Soup

Rating: 3.66 stars
53
A chunky hearty soup with a great blend of spices to warm you right to the bone. Optional: you can also add bean sprouts with the noodles.
By ROB BELYK

Best Soup This Side Of The Mississippi

Rating: 4.33 stars
6
This is a black-eyed pea soup. My mother's recipe -- best soup this side of the Mississippi.
By Jen Hamilton

Florentine Tomato Soup

Rating: 4.35 stars
52
Green pepper, basil and diced tomatoes are simmered with garlic and bouillon, then combined with spinach in this easy soup.
By Morris

Mango Gazpacho

Rating: 4.46 stars
84
Serve this intriguing variation of gazpacho at your next summer gathering.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson
