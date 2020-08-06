Diabetic Salad Recipes

It took a while to get this perfected so it tastes just like our favorite Mexican restaurant. This is a great change up to the ordinary chips and salsa. It goes great with chips or as a quesadilla topping. It's different from your typical Mexican fare, but it is fantastic. This is a pretty forgiving recipe and you can adjust ingredients to your liking. You can add more cilantro, onion or jalapeno depending on your tastes. You can eat this right away but it is best after you have given the flavors an hour or two to blend. For those that don't like it too hot, La Costena® brand makes a great pickled jalapeno that has lots of flavor and not too much heat.
This is a recipe that my aunt made for me not long ago, and you can pretty much make it your own by adding your favorite fruits or taking out what you don't like. Also changing the yogurt flavor will change the taste as well.
I made this as a side dish with some grilled basil chicken and spicy Italian chicken sausages; it was perfect! If you don't like spicy food, just cut back on the Thai chiles. My boyfriend and I loved it!
After a friend made this for our Labor Day BBQ, I begged him for his recipe. This is the most amazing potato salad you'll ever eat! Everyone at the party was raving about it and wanted the recipe and leftovers.
Are you a fan of traditional carrot raisin salad? Well, say goodbye to the heavy, mayo-ridden carrot raisin salads of the past and hello to this one with a yogurt base. It may sound strange, but once you try it this way, you may never go back to the original. Hope you enjoy it!!!
While this fruit salad won't get you tipsy, it is so delicious you might not stop eating it! Variety of fruit in a light margarita-inspired dressing. Will keep chilled for a couple of days. Mango or jicama can be added if you don't feel stuck to the original recipe.