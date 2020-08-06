Diabetic Salad Recipes

Find diabetic-friendly fruit, vegetable, and whole grain salad recipes, healthy and nutritious, in our collection of 110+ rated & reviewed diabetic salad recipes.

Pico de Gallo with Cabbage (Mexican Coleslaw)

Rating: 4.6 stars
15
It took a while to get this perfected so it tastes just like our favorite Mexican restaurant. This is a great change up to the ordinary chips and salsa. It goes great with chips or as a quesadilla topping. It's different from your typical Mexican fare, but it is fantastic. This is a pretty forgiving recipe and you can adjust ingredients to your liking. You can add more cilantro, onion or jalapeno depending on your tastes. You can eat this right away but it is best after you have given the flavors an hour or two to blend. For those that don't like it too hot, La Costena® brand makes a great pickled jalapeno that has lots of flavor and not too much heat.
By mommy

Fresh Green Bean Salad

Rating: 3.91 stars
11
This is a crisp, fresh-vegetable salad with a simple oil-and-vinegar dressing.
By Coyote House

Lemon Pea Salad

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
It's my favorite dish on a hot summer day.
By OWLETTA

Tabbouleh II

Rating: 4.62 stars
114
This recipe is the real deal! It's great tasting, healthy and easy to make.
By EPITOPES

Sweet Carrot Salad

Rating: 4.44 stars
52
This salad is sweet and simple - great for a BBQ or a pot luck and best when left to sit for an hour to let flavors meld.
By Doug Matthews

Berry Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.62 stars
21
Mixture of different delicious berries.
By faulknor

Calico Slaw

Rating: 4.42 stars
19
Crunchy cabbage slaw with apples, peppers, and carrots.
By sandra
Fruit Salad with Vanilla Yogurt

Rating: 4.93 stars
14
This is a recipe that my aunt made for me not long ago, and you can pretty much make it your own by adding your favorite fruits or taking out what you don't like. Also changing the yogurt flavor will change the taste as well.
By Leslie

Easy Apple Coleslaw

Rating: 4.55 stars
798
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Aunt Mamie

Taco Slaw

Rating: 4.49 stars
74
The local taco truck serves their chicken tacos with cabbage, cilantro and lime. This is my attempt to recreate their taco toppings.
By mixingmedias

Roasted Beet Salad

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
Roasted beets with balsamic vinegar dressing.
By JP4012K

Grilled Corn Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
153
A yummy and easy side for hot summer days! Goes great with your grilled dishes or just to munch on. This recipe will last several days when covered in an airtight container and refrigerated.
By AMBERT77
Dandelion Salad
Rating: Unrated
25
Young dandelion greens are perfect for a seasonal salad topped with your favorite dessing.
Cucumber-Carrot Salad
Rating: Unrated
32
"So Yummy! If left to sit in the refrigerator overnight, all of the veggies soak up more flavor, however we had it this first time right when it was finished!" – WilowRayne
Fresh Tomato Salad
Rating: Unrated
111
Schwabischer Kartoffelsalat (German Potato Salad - Swabian-Style)
Rating: Unrated
17

Marinated Beet Salad

Rating: 4.76 stars
99

This is an easy to prepare beet salad that goes great with any barbeque or summer picnic.

Refreshing Sweet and Spicy Jicama Salad (Vegan)

Rating: 4.31 stars
26
I made this as a side dish with some grilled basil chicken and spicy Italian chicken sausages; it was perfect! If you don't like spicy food, just cut back on the Thai chiles. My boyfriend and I loved it!
By Lindsey Pfeiffer

Pineapple Slaw

Rating: 4.67 stars
21
My parents ate at a diner that served a pineapple coleslaw, and my Dad has tried to mimic it. This is me mimicking his imitation!
By Harmony

Thanksgiving Spinach Salad

Rating: 4.43 stars
40
I serve this spinach salad every year for our Thanksgiving dinner. The flavor of the apples and cinnamon make it great for the season. It's very quick and easy to prepare, too!
By J. Dub

Spicy Dill Potato Salad

Rating: 4.52 stars
23
After a friend made this for our Labor Day BBQ, I begged him for his recipe. This is the most amazing potato salad you'll ever eat! Everyone at the party was raving about it and wanted the recipe and leftovers.
By April

Shrimp Garden Salad

Rating: 4.13 stars
15
This is my version of a simple garden salad which I changed by adding a small tin of shrimp.
By bluebayou

Chickpea Salad

Rating: 3.58 stars
72
A simple and delicious salad of chickpeas (garbanzo beans), onions, cucumber, tomato and vinegar.
By Amanda

Honey Lime Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.67 stars
60
This salad is so refreshing and yummy! Seasonal fruit with a touch of lime and honey makes it elegant too! This recipe is also easily doubled or tripled for parties or large family gatherings!
By Tryna P.
Fresh Tomato Salad

Rating: 4.35 stars
111
This salad has fresh tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper and herbs.
By KAREN614

Mom's Carrot and Raisin Salad

Rating: 3.8 stars
5
Colorful, tasty, and easy cold salad that has only 3 ingredients. This is one of my mom's recipes. A great salad to bring to a picnic or to make for Halloween.
By Julie Nebeker

Pretty Pomegranate Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Colorful springtime salad.
By Shay

Szybka Surowka z Czerwonej Kapusty (Polish Red Cabbage Slaw)

Polish people love their cabbage in every form and every color! This fresh red cabbage slaw is often made during the autumn months, when bright colors are much appreciated.
By Lilla

Pina Colada Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
23
A nice summery fruit salad that will have you reminiscing of time spent on the beach.
By TARAWVU
Roasted and Pickled Beets

Rating: 4.77 stars
13
A sweet and sour salad perfect for summer evenings. This dish is even better the next day!
By vmu60

Tropical Island Fruit Salad

Rating: 5 stars
2
A bright, beautiful, and delicious fruit salad. This goes well with jerk chicken or another island meal.
By Devin

Simple French Herb Salad Mix

A crisp batch of French salad herb mix--great with any dressings, savory toppings, meats, and cheeses.
By ivy

Jicama Salad with Cilantro and Lime

Rating: 4.03 stars
34
This is a great tasting and fresh salad for summer or anytime. It goes really well with a Mexican-style dish.
By L. Perry

Chop Chop Salad

Rating: 4.2 stars
10
Bright, crunchy refreshing summer's harvest salad.
By souplover Sue

Gingery Carrot Salad

Rating: 4.33 stars
55
A refreshing change of pace. I am always looking for salads that get better when they are in the fridge for a few days.
By LAKEGRAN65

Blueberry-Pineapple Salad with Creamy Yogurt Dressing

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Easy and delicious fruit salad! The yogurt dressing goes great with strawberries, kiwis, and mangoes, too!
By Kim

Mixed Vegetable Salad II

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
This is a fine vegetable salad to serve either at a luncheon or at home.
By Patricia J

Wabbit-Approved Carrot Raisin Salad

Rating: 4.21 stars
14
Are you a fan of traditional carrot raisin salad? Well, say goodbye to the heavy, mayo-ridden carrot raisin salads of the past and hello to this one with a yogurt base. It may sound strange, but once you try it this way, you may never go back to the original. Hope you enjoy it!!!
By Tiffany

Tipsy Fruit

Rating: 5 stars
2
While this fruit salad won't get you tipsy, it is so delicious you might not stop eating it! Variety of fruit in a light margarita-inspired dressing. Will keep chilled for a couple of days. Mango or jicama can be added if you don't feel stuck to the original recipe.
By beccwarnacutt

Conch Ceviche with Pineapple

Rating: 3.78 stars
9
Fresh conch is delightfully prepared in this mild fresh ceviche with pineapple and cilantro. It smells and tastes great!
By ESECAIRA

Sweet Potato-White Potato Salad

Rating: 4.41 stars
17
Sweet and white potatoes combine in a low fat, tasty alternative to a picnic staple. Adjust the curry and cilantro to your taste, as both can be overpowering.
By Laura B.
