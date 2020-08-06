Christmas Cheese Appetizer Recipes

Grandma's Stuffed Celery

Rating: 4.5 stars 51

My grandma always made stuffed celery at Thanksgiving and Christmas. As kids, we were always so hungry before the holiday meal we would sneak and get a piece of celery to curb our appetite. It was nearly all gone by meal time and we always got fussed at with hint of a grin from Grandma. Now I never have holiday meals without it!