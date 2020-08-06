Christmas Cheese Appetizer Recipes

Easy and fancy appetizers made with cheese will please all your holiday guests. Wow them with cheese balls, cheese spreads, and more!

Baked Stuffed Brie with Cranberries & Walnuts

156
One of the most common mistakes people make when serving cheese is not letting it come to room temperature first, so that all the flavors can be fully realized. This beautiful baked stuffed brie takes that principle to the next level.
By Chef John

Holiday Hot Spinach Dip

87
A yummy hot vegetable dip! Serve with your favorite crackers.
By Michelle Barr

The Best Cheeseball

81
For a slightly spicy cheeseball with lots of zing, try this easy recipe. If you don't care for cilantro, you can roll the ball in shredded Cheddar cheese or fresh chopped parsley.
By Anita Moree

Santa Finger Food for Christmas

1
I live to serve some cute, non-sweet foods on Christmas day and these little Santa crackers were a big hit last year. Serve them rather soon after making, so the crackers don't get too soggy.
By gartenfee

Christmas Dip

18
A creamy layered dip that looks beautiful, especially at Christmas, with layers of green pistachios and dried cranberries.
By Darwin

Pesto Puff Pastry Pinwheel

30
With three main ingredients you can make this gorgeous giant puff pastry pinwheel in no time. Pesto and ricotta fill layers of puff pastry that are cut and twisted into a pinwheel which begs to be pulled apart!
By Magda

Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

23
Puff pastry pinwheels are a great appetizer or finger food for any occasion but for Christmas I like to arrange them as a Christmas tree.
By Allrecipes Member

Grandma's Stuffed Celery

51
My grandma always made stuffed celery at Thanksgiving and Christmas. As kids, we were always so hungry before the holiday meal we would sneak and get a piece of celery to curb our appetite. It was nearly all gone by meal time and we always got fussed at with hint of a grin from Grandma. Now I never have holiday meals without it!
By Sherilyn
Caprese Appetizer

313
Caprese salad skewers. Perfect for holiday parties.
By Jessi

Cream Cheese Kolacky

306
The dough for these cookies is what makes them exceptional. I always quadruple this recipe for the holidays. Most popular fillings are peach, apricot, raspberry and date. Use your imagination! This year I'm trying Michigan cherry preserves and cranberry marmalade. You better hide a few for Christmas day--these are the ones that go first!
By MBMCD

Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball

1397
A sweet switch from the usual cheese ball. Serve with graham crackers or chocolate wafers.
By Kim

Baked Brie in Puff Pastry

247
This wonderful, light puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese. Serve with crackers on the side.
By Nancy Vejvoda

Chef John's Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip

168
I've always enjoyed hot spinach artichoke dip, but it always struck me as a little oily. I decided to try a mayo-less version, and then raised the stakes even higher by excluding the sour cream as well. To counter this, a bit more cheese was added, and the results were amazing. A rich, creamy, cheesy, not greasy dip.
By Chef John

Jalapeno Popper Cups

228
Mini phyllo cups filled with a creamy, cheesy jalapeno filling are a more sophisticated version of the jalapeno popper.
By Jessina

Spanakopita II

342
The recipe for these spinach and feta appetizer triangles came from a Greek family friend. They may be frozen prior to baking.

Brie Cheese Appetizer

350
A light, fluffy puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese and hot fruit preserves. If you do not want a sweet wheel, you may substitute herbed cheese spread for the preserves. Baking times are the same for the substitution.
By Susan Jackson

Warm Brie and Pear Tartlets

41
These make a simple, delicious, and elegant appetizer. They impress every time!
By Firebal

Cheese Ball I

355
This is a wonderful cheese ball. It is very easy to make and simply delicious. Whenever I make it for gatherings or work it always gets great reviews. Serve with an assortment of crackers.
By Ellen Rainey

Crab and Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

176
This is the result of trying to duplicate a seafood chain's recipe. Comes close enough, they're gone the minute they hit the table!
By MINNESOTAMOM

Cheese Straws

95
This is a favorite Christmas recipe of my father's and husband's. It's fairly simple to do and tastes good.
By Allrecipes Member

Dip For The Stars

400
A delectable layered dip for any special occasion made with feta and cream cheese, pesto, pine nuts and sun-dried tomatoes. Vodka or gin may be substituted for the vermouth. Looks beautiful on the table, tastes heavenly on your tongue!
By DANA COLE

Parmesan Baskets

29
Useful for holding other small snacks or appetizers. Can be made larger by increasing the size of the cheese mound and making the circle larger.
By TerryWilson

Smoked Salmon Mousse

119
This is a great way to serve a gourmet treat to your guests. Spread it on your favorite crackers, bread, veggies -- whatever you like. It's great inside savory tuile shells.
By Rob

Spinach Cheese Squares

103
This recipe is a favorite at every Christmas party. Note: This recipe freezes well. To serve, defrost and reheat at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes.
By IRENED

Jamie's Baked Brie

20
My ex-wife Jamie's been making this savory Brie en croute since way back before we were married. I think she must have gotten the idea from a magazine, but I've never seen the recipe... I just wing it. It can be made with either puff pastry sheets (quick and easy) or phyllo sheets (more work, flakier shell). Serve with fancy table crackers or digestive biscuits.
By Merrittorious

Blue Cheese and Pear Tartlets

192
Tasty, hot appetizers that take little time to prepare but will impress your guests!
By BOLLIVEB

Sausage Cheese Balls

95
These sausage balls were a hit at our Christmas party this year. I accidentaly used low-fat cheese in the recipe and couldn't tell the difference. No frying necessary, they bake beautifully.
By Heather Walker

