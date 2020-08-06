Christmas Cheese Appetizer Recipes

One of the most common mistakes people make when serving cheese is not letting it come to room temperature first, so that all the flavors can be fully realized. This beautiful baked stuffed brie takes that principle to the next level.
With three main ingredients you can make this gorgeous giant puff pastry pinwheel in no time. Pesto and ricotta fill layers of puff pastry that are cut and twisted into a pinwheel which begs to be pulled apart!
My grandma always made stuffed celery at Thanksgiving and Christmas. As kids, we were always so hungry before the holiday meal we would sneak and get a piece of celery to curb our appetite. It was nearly all gone by meal time and we always got fussed at with hint of a grin from Grandma. Now I never have holiday meals without it!
The dough for these cookies is what makes them exceptional. I always quadruple this recipe for the holidays. Most popular fillings are peach, apricot, raspberry and date. Use your imagination! This year I'm trying Michigan cherry preserves and cranberry marmalade. You better hide a few for Christmas day--these are the ones that go first!
I've always enjoyed hot spinach artichoke dip, but it always struck me as a little oily. I decided to try a mayo-less version, and then raised the stakes even higher by excluding the sour cream as well. To counter this, a bit more cheese was added, and the results were amazing. A rich, creamy, cheesy, not greasy dip.
A light, fluffy puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese and hot fruit preserves. If you do not want a sweet wheel, you may substitute herbed cheese spread for the preserves. Baking times are the same for the substitution.
A delectable layered dip for any special occasion made with feta and cream cheese, pesto, pine nuts and sun-dried tomatoes. Vodka or gin may be substituted for the vermouth. Looks beautiful on the table, tastes heavenly on your tongue!
I look forward to this simple, traditional cheese ball every year. It has been served during family Christmas Eve parties since before my time. The ingredients are few and inexpensive, and might be made year-round, but I reserve this one special appetizer for the holidays only to maintain its specialness. I love to serve Ritz crackers with the cheese ball to bring out its savory flavor.
Just imagine a cute display of penguins, made with black olives, carrots and cream cheese! You can add scarves and hats by using fresh red pepper strips, or canned pimentos cut into different shapes. Use frilly toothpicks if you can.
My ex-wife Jamie's been making this savory Brie en croute since way back before we were married. I think she must have gotten the idea from a magazine, but I've never seen the recipe... I just wing it. It can be made with either puff pastry sheets (quick and easy) or phyllo sheets (more work, flakier shell). Serve with fancy table crackers or digestive biscuits.