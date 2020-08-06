Pinto Bean Recipes

Hearty, flavorful pinto beans cooked with Mexican-style seasonings make a great side dish, a topping for cornbread, or just a tasty bowl of warming goodness on a cold day. The beans soak all night and simmer for hours until tender. You can simmer them all day if you like.
This is one of my all-time favorite party foods. For big games or special events, these nachos should get serious consideration for formulating your snack line-up. I recommend serving this with hot sauce on the side, and lots of beer.
This has been a favorite since my childhood! I liked it before I even would eat salad! It's always a huge hit and goes especially great with outdoor gatherings (i.e grilling, barbeques, etc.). My husband and I often make a huge salad and split it for our dinner. It's very flavorful, filling, and colorful. I am often requested to bring this to gatherings with friends.
I love refried beans but don't always have the time to work with dried beans. This recipe uses canned beans and still tastes like I spent all day on it. Sometimes I crumble bacon on top of the finished product.
A traditional Indian fry bread topped with a chili-style meat and bean mixture and taco-type toppings like shredded Cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, and sour cream. A family favorite. Serve the leftovers as dessert with honey, butter, or sugar and cinnamon.
I really like taco and burrito bowls and wanted to make something that was quick and easy at home. My husband and I really like how this turned out! Spoon into bowls and top with sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce, etc.
This is so easy and so tasty. Freezes great for meals later in the week. If you want it a little thinner add an extra can of tomato sauce. Also the green chiles are not hot but add a wonderful flavor, so don't be afraid of them.
Hot chili is a very underrated summer menu item. Bring a big ol' thermos of this to a picnic or other warm weather cookout, and it makes a great side to those grilled burgers and dogs. Just have some insulated cups around, and maybe some hot sauce, and you're in business. But no matter what season it is, I hope you give this beef, bean, and beer chili a try soon.
Take the time to make up a batch of these authentic Texas baked beans the next time you have an outdoor cookout. They are sure to be a hit! These are great if you don't have a smoker, but if you have access to a good hickory or pecan fire, take advantage. For a real Texas experience, enjoy a bottle of Lone Star® beer for yourself and one for the beans while you make them.
Hearty, filling and man-pleasing describes this stew. Link sausage, cumin, chilies, and chili powder is what gives this soup its Southwest flavor. This dish is quick, easy, and tastes best when it simmers in a slow cooker or even on the stove all day. Bake some Mexican cornbread, toss a simple green salad, and you have a great meal.
In El Salvador there are pupusas. In Mexico there are tacos. In Honduras there are Baleadas. The simple version consists of a thick flour – though sometimes corn – tortilla that has been put on a charcoal grill. It's slathered in refried black beans and a bit of white farmers cheese then folded over like an American-style soft taco.
This is the same recipe my mother's side of the family has been making for years, with my own special touch. Serve it with all of the fixin's. It goes great with cornbread, fried potatoes and fried cabbage.
I learned to make pinto beans from my Grandma, who came from Oklahoma. I've added to the recipe, and my Mother used to say mine were the best beans she'd ever tasted. Serve the Southern way - with cornbread and steamed greens.
If you have a taste for Mexican and are looking for a quick and easy weeknight meal, here it is. You'll find layers of vibrant flavor and different textures in this pinto bean casserole. Suggested garnishes: chopped cilantro, sour cream, jalapenos, salsa, and black olives.
This is just the best tasting chili. My family prefers it over beef chili. I like to put out toppings such as chopped onion, cilantro, chopped bell pepper, cheese, and sour cream and let everyone serve themselves.