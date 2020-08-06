Pinto Bean Recipes

From vegetarian burritos to meaty chili, Pinto beans are an easy and inexpensive way to make a filling dinner. Browse over 250 Pinto bean recipes to enjoy.

Polish Chili

24
I received this recipe from my sister-in-law's friend and she is from Poland. It has fresh chilies and tomatoes, along with beef and polish sausage. This is a really good, different chili recipe.
By GETCOOKINAGAIN

Frijoles de Olla

30
Pinto beans are cooked simply in this classic recipe. Make a batch for your next fiesta!
By JOEBOB22

One Pot Pinto Beans

86
No need to soak these beans! Very simple. These pinto beans are somewhat like refried beans without the frying. They are creamy and easy to make in no time. No messy clean up with these beans
By Runnergirl

Yoyo's BBQ Beans

15
This is a barbecued bean recipe I came up with on a whim thinking it would taste good. As it turns out, it tasted great!! My boyfriend ate more beans than BBQ!
By Jodi Hanlon

Buffy's Refried Beans

101
These smooth and creamy beans make a tasty side for any Mexican dish.
By Buffy Ehlers Whitney

Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings

173
Hearty, flavorful pinto beans cooked with Mexican-style seasonings make a great side dish, a topping for cornbread, or just a tasty bowl of warming goodness on a cold day. The beans soak all night and simmer for hours until tender. You can simmer them all day if you like.
By Lyndsay

Super Deluxe Steak Nachos

17
This is one of my all-time favorite party foods. For big games or special events, these nachos should get serious consideration for formulating your snack line-up. I recommend serving this with hot sauce on the side, and lots of beer.
By Chef John

How to Cook Pinto Beans Three Easy Ways

Pinto beans can be made on the stovetop, in the slow cooker, or with an Instant Pot.
By Hayley Sugg

Favorite Mexican Salad

25
This has been a favorite since my childhood! I liked it before I even would eat salad! It's always a huge hit and goes especially great with outdoor gatherings (i.e grilling, barbeques, etc.). My husband and I often make a huge salad and split it for our dinner. It's very flavorful, filling, and colorful. I am often requested to bring this to gatherings with friends.
By Laurie Woods

Rush Hour Refried Beans

63
I love refried beans but don't always have the time to work with dried beans. This recipe uses canned beans and still tastes like I spent all day on it. Sometimes I crumble bacon on top of the finished product.
By Moorheadmomma

Navajo Tacos

A traditional Indian fry bread topped with a chili-style meat and bean mixture and taco-type toppings like shredded Cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, and sour cream. A family favorite. Serve the leftovers as dessert with honey, butter, or sugar and cinnamon.
By IMATECHGIRL

Terry's Texas Pinto Beans

436
An old fashioned 'pot of beans' recipe. It starts with dry pinto beans, onion, and chicken broth. Add green chili salsa, jalapeno and cumin for the spicy kick.
By Fooddude
Mexican Lasagna Lite
94
"This is a great recipe that can easily be doubled or more to make a tasty dish to take to a potluck." – TINAMC28
Frijoles a la Charra
161
"Tried this recipe instead of my usual refried beans as a side dish to enchiladas; FANTASTIC!" – jodiek27
Mexican Pintos with Cactus
Just Like Wendy's® Chili
728

Chili that tastes like the kind from that famous chain with the juicy, square burgers is easy to make and only needs an hour to simmer. Serve it with finely chopped onion and shredded cheese.

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

306
A simple combination of pinto beans, garlic, spices, and lime juice will give you refried beans in only 20 minutes.
By MarasFlourpower

Instant Pot® Pinto Beans (No Soaking)

13
Super flavorful and easy.
By Jim

Skillet Burrito Bowl

29
I really like taco and burrito bowls and wanted to make something that was quick and easy at home. My husband and I really like how this turned out! Spoon into bowls and top with sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce, etc.
By earlzey

Slow Cooker Pinto Beans

226
These beans turn out fabulous in the slow cooker! I developed this recipe after finding too many hard beans after cooking with a pot on the stove.
By Corena

Slow Cooker 3-Bean Chili

78
This is so easy and so tasty. Freezes great for meals later in the week. If you want it a little thinner add an extra can of tomato sauce. Also the green chiles are not hot but add a wonderful flavor, so don't be afraid of them.
By lmyrato

Evana's Pinto Beans

20
A truly delicious pinto bean recipe from deep south Texas.
By rnneal

Ranch Taco Soup

17
This thick and hearty taco soup comes together in a flash. The subtle hint of ranch sets it apart from your average taco soup. Garnish with chopped cilantro if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Mexican Rice and Beans

4
Spicy, delicious Mexican rice and beans.
By Afzal Najam

Best-Ever Texas Caviar

224
This is a yummy Texas caviar made with black beans and pinto beans instead of black-eyed peas. Serve with scoop-style tortilla chips as a great party appetizer.
By Cassie Cooper
Cajun Red Beans

4
Delicious red beans. Serve it over rice with some cornbread. Yum!
By Tami Hanks Baughman

Beef, Bean, and Beer Chili

182
Hot chili is a very underrated summer menu item. Bring a big ol' thermos of this to a picnic or other warm weather cookout, and it makes a great side to those grilled burgers and dogs. Just have some insulated cups around, and maybe some hot sauce, and you're in business. But no matter what season it is, I hope you give this beef, bean, and beer chili a try soon.
By Chef John

Texas-Style Baked Beans

39
Take the time to make up a batch of these authentic Texas baked beans the next time you have an outdoor cookout. They are sure to be a hit! These are great if you don't have a smoker, but if you have access to a good hickory or pecan fire, take advantage. For a real Texas experience, enjoy a bottle of Lone Star® beer for yourself and one for the beans while you make them.
By CookinMike

Easy Nachos with Refried Beans

2
This is a quick recipe for nachos with refried beans to serve at get-togethers or on a Sunday watching football. Everyone I have served these to love them.
By Beverly

Texas Cowboy Stew

86
Hearty, filling and man-pleasing describes this stew. Link sausage, cumin, chilies, and chili powder is what gives this soup its Southwest flavor. This dish is quick, easy, and tastes best when it simmers in a slow cooker or even on the stove all day. Bake some Mexican cornbread, toss a simple green salad, and you have a great meal.
By Glenda Beall
Honduran Baleadas

10
In El Salvador there are pupusas. In Mexico there are tacos. In Honduras there are Baleadas. The simple version consists of a thick flour – though sometimes corn – tortilla that has been put on a charcoal grill. It's slathered in refried black beans and a bit of white farmers cheese then folded over like an American-style soft taco.
By DMadrid689

Cornbread Salad I

177
Very unusual but good! Recipe may be halved. A great way to use up leftover cornbread!
By Rosemarie

Southern Ham and Brown Beans

257
This is the same recipe my mother's side of the family has been making for years, with my own special touch. Serve it with all of the fixin's. It goes great with cornbread, fried potatoes and fried cabbage.
By SABRYSON

Best Ever Pinto Beans

54
I learned to make pinto beans from my Grandma, who came from Oklahoma. I've added to the recipe, and my Mother used to say mine were the best beans she'd ever tasted. Serve the Southern way - with cornbread and steamed greens.
By Foxy

Pinto Bean and Chicken Casserole

1
If you have a taste for Mexican and are looking for a quick and easy weeknight meal, here it is. You'll find layers of vibrant flavor and different textures in this pinto bean casserole. Suggested garnishes: chopped cilantro, sour cream, jalapenos, salsa, and black olives.
By lutzflcat

The Best Turkey Chili

180
This is just the best tasting chili. My family prefers it over beef chili. I like to put out toppings such as chopped onion, cilantro, chopped bell pepper, cheese, and sour cream and let everyone serve themselves.
By Valerie Brunmeier
