Lentil Recipes

This delicious red lentil soup is super easy to make and full of flavor. It's vegan as well -- win/win! My dad combined a few different recipes over the years and this one was decidedly the winner. It's been made by many people throughout the family and is always met with great compliments! Cannot emphasize enough that you really need to use red lentils for this recipe as it's key to the taste. If you can't find them in your regular grocery store, they are always in stock at the nearest Indian food market. Best served with your favorite freshly baked bread!
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
I cobbled this recipe together from a myriad of online recipes. I couldn't find a more veggie-friendly option, and had BBQ sauce in the fridge. This is a kiddo and grandkid-friendly recipe you can whip up for an in-a-pinch meal... or add it to your regular menu rotation and get those veggies in without a struggle!
I was introduced to this Middle Eastern dish by one of my best friends, who is Palestinian. His mother made this once a week at her deli and after trying it once I had a standing order to save me a plate every week. This is so healthy and delicious, and it's so simple to make. After she retired and closed her deli I had to search through several recipes and make my adjustments to get it to my liking. It has become a staple in my home.
I fell in love with lentil soup in the Middle East. This lentil soup is a richly textured, warming soup with complex depths of flavor. This recipe is simple but delightfully intense, and will bring you back to starry desert nights. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, a dollop of yogurt, and a bit of fresh parsley on top.
This fun taco dish is both healthy and delicious. It will be a hit with the entire family! Serve with your favorite taco fillings, such as sour cream, chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and Cheddar cheese.
Ever go to an Indian restaurant and wonder how they make those lentils? I hated lentils before I discovered Indian food. Then I scoured the internet to figure out how they achieved them, and through mixing and matching recipes and methods on videos, I've arrived at this recipe, which I think is pretty close. This version is very rich, but you can leave out the cream to make it lighter. Kasuri methi (fenugreek leaves) is almost impossible to find in the U.S., even in NYC, but it gives this dish something very special.
This is an excellent slow cooker recipe... Mix ingredients and let cook. Delicious! Spiced with cumin and coriander and flavored with tomato paste, this veggie-filled lentil stew will keep you warm for winter, and all year round! Good with a loaf of fresh-baked rustic bread! Vegetarian and vegan. Serve with a piece of bread for dipping.
This is a wonderful soup that sort of resembles split-pea. I serve it garnished with lemon wedges, and sometimes add grilled chicken breast or cooked and cubed sweet potatoes for texture. Have fun with it!
This soup is divine and much like you will get at any authentic Turkish restaurant. It has dynamic flavors and a lovely mild heat. I make a big batch and eat it for lunch with crusty bread and salad the entire week. Optional: Serve with additional mint and lemon wedges.
I am fifty years old, and I picked this recipe up watching my mother make it when I war young, and I'm sure she learned it from her mother. It's a great Split Pea soup recipe for the frugal. Serve with crusty French bread for dunking, a sprinkle of pepper and a pat of butter on the top of the soup.
This is a take-off of a pricey deli salad that my family loves. Using ingredients at home, it is much more affordable so we can enjoy it more often. Store salad in the fridge, covered, for up to a week.
My family and I have been trying to eat healthy, so I started adding veggies to all my soups. This recipe is easy to make, fun, and delicious. You can modify it in many ways; add your own favorite cooking oil, as well as your own greens. Serve with toasted rosemary bread. Yum!
I originally called this my 'experimental lentil' soup, patching together various other lentil soup recipes. I've been making it every fall for a decade now. What's listed here is a single recipe, though I can't remember the last time I've made such a small batch. It's great for freezing in individual servings for lunches.
This fun taco dish is both healthy and delicious. It will be a hit with the entire family! Serve with your favorite taco fillings, such as sour cream, chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and Cheddar cheese.
Ever go to an Indian restaurant and wonder how they make those lentils? I hated lentils before I discovered Indian food. Then I scoured the internet to figure out how they achieved them, and through mixing and matching recipes and methods on videos, I've arrived at this recipe, which I think is pretty close. This version is very rich, but you can leave out the cream to make it lighter. Kasuri methi (fenugreek leaves) is almost impossible to find in the U.S., even in NYC, but it gives this dish something very special.
There's absolutely nothing wrong with green lentil soup, but once you start making it with black 'beluga' lentils, you'll have a hard time going back. These black beauties cook up melt-in-your-mouth tender, but still retain their structural integrity, which gives the soup both a thick, satisfying body, and a light, non-starchy mouthfeel.