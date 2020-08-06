Lentil Recipes

From lentil stews, soups, and curries, discover the very best lentil recipes with over 440 recipes to choose from.

Vegan Turkish Red Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.36 stars
11
This delicious red lentil soup is super easy to make and full of flavor. It's vegan as well -- win/win! My dad combined a few different recipes over the years and this one was decidedly the winner. It's been made by many people throughout the family and is always met with great compliments! Cannot emphasize enough that you really need to use red lentils for this recipe as it's key to the taste. If you can't find them in your regular grocery store, they are always in stock at the nearest Indian food market. Best served with your favorite freshly baked bread!
By Jet62879

What Are Lentils?

Lentils are protein-packed, cheap and easy. Here's a guide to the most popular varieties, with cooking times.

Greek Lentil Soup (Fakes)

Rating: 4.58 stars
648
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Andie's Quick 'n Easy Sneaky Sloppy Joes

Rating: 4.42 stars
19
I cobbled this recipe together from a myriad of online recipes. I couldn't find a more veggie-friendly option, and had BBQ sauce in the fridge. This is a kiddo and grandkid-friendly recipe you can whip up for an in-a-pinch meal... or add it to your regular menu rotation and get those veggies in without a struggle!
By Andie

Mujadarra (Lentils with Rice)

Rating: 4.64 stars
14
I was introduced to this Middle Eastern dish by one of my best friends, who is Palestinian. His mother made this once a week at her deli and after trying it once I had a standing order to save me a plate every week. This is so healthy and delicious, and it's so simple to make. After she retired and closed her deli I had to search through several recipes and make my adjustments to get it to my liking. It has become a staple in my home.
By Deena K Boyd

Instant Pot® Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.94 stars
18
I fell in love with lentil soup in the Middle East. This lentil soup is a richly textured, warming soup with complex depths of flavor. This recipe is simple but delightfully intense, and will bring you back to starry desert nights. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, a dollop of yogurt, and a bit of fresh parsley on top.
By Diana71

Curried Lentils

Rating: 4.41 stars
81
Simple recipe with exotic flavors, but only a few ingredients. Lentils are simmered in a coconut curry sauce. Serve over rice.
By MELANIESAYSHI

Braised Black Lentils

Rating: 4.78 stars
58
Braised black lentils, also known as beluga lentils, since they resemble the most prized of all caviar varieties, make up one of my favorite side dishes.
By Chef John

Kris' Lentil Sausage Soup

Rating: 4.57 stars
94
Hearty lentil soup with polska kielbasa and veggies--so easy to prepare and oh, so good!
By kris

Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup

Rating: 4.42 stars
857
Come home at the end of the day to a richly spiced broth filled with lentils, ham and veggies. Pair it up with cornmeal muffins and you have a great meal!
By queendiva1

Tasty Lentil Tacos

Rating: 4.72 stars
280
This fun taco dish is both healthy and delicious. It will be a hit with the entire family! Serve with your favorite taco fillings, such as sour cream, chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and Cheddar cheese.
By MK!

Dal Makhani (Indian Lentils)

Rating: 4.54 stars
80
Ever go to an Indian restaurant and wonder how they make those lentils? I hated lentils before I discovered Indian food. Then I scoured the internet to figure out how they achieved them, and through mixing and matching recipes and methods on videos, I've arrived at this recipe, which I think is pretty close. This version is very rich, but you can leave out the cream to make it lighter. Kasuri methi (fenugreek leaves) is almost impossible to find in the U.S., even in NYC, but it gives this dish something very special.
By SOGOLONDJATA
Our Best Lentil Recipes

Lentil Ham Soup

Rating: 4.71 stars
63

One of my family's go-to recipes for using leftover Christmas ham. Enjoy with crusty French bread.

More Lentil Recipes

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Lentil Stew

This is an excellent slow cooker recipe... Mix ingredients and let cook. Delicious! Spiced with cumin and coriander and flavored with tomato paste, this veggie-filled lentil stew will keep you warm for winter, and all year round! Good with a loaf of fresh-baked rustic bread! Vegetarian and vegan. Serve with a piece of bread for dipping.
By CookingForDummies

Lebanese-Style Red Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.6 stars
312
This is a wonderful soup that sort of resembles split-pea. I serve it garnished with lemon wedges, and sometimes add grilled chicken breast or cooked and cubed sweet potatoes for texture. Have fun with it!
By Jen Yagoobian Pfister

Lentil and Sausage Soup

Rating: 4.64 stars
648
Lentil soup flavored with sausage. Serve with Romano cheese sprinkled on top of each serving bowl.
By ANGCHICK

Vegetarian Moussaka

Rating: 4.38 stars
391
This recipe always gets rave reviews from vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Easy to make, but takes time. Serve with salad.
By Anne Buchanan

Sweet Potato, Carrot, Apple, and Red Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.73 stars
1202
This winter pureed soup will warm you up on the inside while still protecting the waistline.
By zhidaoma

Friendship Soup Mix in a Jar

Rating: 4.57 stars
187
Your friends and family will love you for this! A soup mix in a jar recipe you can give out as gifts!
By Bea Gassman

Instant Pot® Lentil and Ham Soup

Rating: 4.9 stars
30
A delicious and hearty soup when you don't have all day. Just about one hour til yum! Thank you queendiva1 for a great base recipe!
By nolteteam

Beef and Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.69 stars
102
A great lunch soup full of protein. I make a batch of this and warm it up all week.
By KELLY614

Turkish Red Lentil Soup with Mint

Rating: 4.65 stars
84
This soup is divine and much like you will get at any authentic Turkish restaurant. It has dynamic flavors and a lovely mild heat. I make a big batch and eat it for lunch with crusty bread and salad the entire week. Optional: Serve with additional mint and lemon wedges.
By Jenna

Split Pea and Ham Soup II

Rating: 4.62 stars
139
I am fifty years old, and I picked this recipe up watching my mother make it when I war young, and I'm sure she learned it from her mother. It's a great Split Pea soup recipe for the frugal. Serve with crusty French bread for dunking, a sprinkle of pepper and a pat of butter on the top of the soup.
By Clinton C. Wigen

Pearl Couscous Salad

Rating: 4.63 stars
24
This is a take-off of a pricey deli salad that my family loves. Using ingredients at home, it is much more affordable so we can enjoy it more often. Store salad in the fridge, covered, for up to a week.
By Susan

Moroccan Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.38 stars
545
Thick, delicious and nutritious, especially in the winter!
By Grace and Mae

Mediterranean Lentil Salad

Rating: 4.37 stars
185
This is a delicious lentil salad, that keeps very well in the refrigerator.
By Candice

Slow Cooker Lentil Soup

Rating: 5 stars
5
Lentil soup is perfect for the slow cooker. Just throw all the ingredients into the slow cooker in the morning and come home to a delicious soup.
By CPolencheck

Instant Pot® Lebanese Lentil Soup (Shorbat Adas)

Rating: 5 stars
10
This Lebanese lentil soup is a beautiful sunny color thanks to red lentils. Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil and a dash of aleppo pepper, if desired.
By LauraF

Moroccan Lentil Soup with Veggies

Rating: 4.84 stars
81
My family and I have been trying to eat healthy, so I started adding veggies to all my soups. This recipe is easy to make, fun, and delicious. You can modify it in many ways; add your own favorite cooking oil, as well as your own greens. Serve with toasted rosemary bread. Yum!
By Sassy Moroccan

French Lentil Soup

French lentils join sauteed aromatics in your slow cooker, resulting in an easy and tasty vegetarian soup that's perfect any night of the week.
By SHubrich

Leslie's Ham Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.72 stars
150
I originally called this my 'experimental lentil' soup, patching together various other lentil soup recipes. I've been making it every fall for a decade now. What's listed here is a single recipe, though I can't remember the last time I've made such a small batch. It's great for freezing in individual servings for lunches.
By soupysales

Beef and Lentil Stew

Rating: 5 stars
8
My mum is German and she would make this filling stew during the winter. We all loved it, so I thought I'd share!
By Anonymous

Country Soup in a Jar

Rating: 4.21 stars
42
This is another great gift idea. Layered soup in a jar. What a fun, easy way to make someone's day!
By GOJO

Chef John's Black Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.86 stars
51
There's absolutely nothing wrong with green lentil soup, but once you start making it with black 'beluga' lentils, you'll have a hard time going back. These black beauties cook up melt-in-your-mouth tender, but still retain their structural integrity, which gives the soup both a thick, satisfying body, and a light, non-starchy mouthfeel.
By Chef John
