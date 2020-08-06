Gluten-Free Side Dish Recipes

Browse 180+ recipes for gluten-free side dishes with vegetables, potatoes, and grains, complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.6 stars
4373
This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!
By JAQATAC

Sauteed Apples

Rating: 4.8 stars
1793
This is great for any meal, but is great for breakfast. The syrup from the apples is great on homemade waffles. You may add raisins to the sauce if you wish.
By 356

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 4.62 stars
684
You can make these ahead several days and store in the fridge. If baking cold, let stand 30 minutes first.
By Carol Evans

Green Beans with Cherry Tomatoes

Rating: 4.64 stars
970
These beans are briefly boiled and tossed with cherry tomatoes in a buttery basil sauce to make the most yummy green beans ever! We serve these at Easter Dinner every year but are a delicious accent to any meal.
By STARNETSA

Grandma Jeanette's Amazing German Red Cabbage

Rating: 4.68 stars
538
This yummy, sweet and sour German red cabbage is easy to make!
By Sara Nolan Jennings

Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.55 stars
408
Delicious mushroom risotto made with vegetable broth, cream, and a variety of fresh vegetables. Serve as a side dish or filling main course.
By SAF

Grilled Asparagus

Rating: 4.7 stars
892
The special thing about this recipe is that it's so simple. Fresh asparagus with a little oil, salt, and pepper is cooked quickly over high heat on the grill. Enjoy the natural flavor of your veggies.
By Anonymous
Quinoa and Black Beans

Rating: 4.65 stars
6011
Very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice. Quinoa is a nutty grain from South America.
By 3LIONCUBS
Harvest Rice Dish

Rating: 4.58 stars
384
A variation of a basic rice recipe for the holidays.
By Anonymous
Early Morning Oven Roasted New Potatoes

Rating: 4.61 stars
165
Simple, yet delicious! These potatoes, when young, are so good by themselves they don't need anything else. This would be great as a breakfast side dish.
By DJFoodie

Refried Beans Without the Refry

Rating: 4.69 stars
2575
Refried beans are simple to make when cooked in a slow cooker. This recipe will yield flavorful, fat-free refried beans seasoned with garlic, jalapeno, and cumin.
By CHEFCLAUDE
Garlic Green Beans

Rating: 4.42 stars
1264
Caramelized garlic and cheese! Is there anything better with green beans? You'd better make plenty for everyone!
By Ericka Ettinger
Sarah's Applesauce

Rating: 4.78 stars
3237

This applesauce is delicious! I make it for my younger brother all the time and he loves it - and he hates canned applesauce!

Quick and Simple Broccoli and Cheese

Rating: 4.11 stars
102
This recipe is great for just-getting-started-cooks.
By KGASKINS

Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

Rating: 4.59 stars
887
My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
By stamarex

Applesauce

Rating: 4.68 stars
279
An easy, quick applesauce recipe. I have doubled it and canned it so we always have some on hand. My family loves it.
By JACKSWIFE

Quinoa Side Dish

Rating: 4.32 stars
714
Quinoa is a great alternative to rice - it's lighter, and cooks in about half the time.
By sal

Fried Plantains

Rating: 4.45 stars
158
Fried plantains are a traditional treat in many parts of the world. Try them once and you'll be hooked. Overly ripe plantains work best for this recipe.
By Donna

Momma's Potatoes

Rating: 4.24 stars
84
This is a crisp, rosemary-scented alternative to fried potatoes. Dee-lish!!!
By SarahF

Spiced Slow Cooker Applesauce

Rating: 4.6 stars
424
This easy and delicious spiced applesauce slow cooks to perfection. My kids and I came up with this recipe one fall weekend. It's a family favorite.
By A.S.G.

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 4.43 stars
645
It is the sweetness of the roasted garlic that makes these mashed potatoes so delicious.
By Angel

Potato Pancakes II

Rating: 4.1 stars
202
Crispy, golden and cheesy! Good use of leftover mashed potatoes. This recipe is very versatile: you can add minced garlic, chives, or 1/4 cup of any shredded raw vegetable, or substitute the cheese with a tablespoon of sugar and serve with maple syrup.
By Deanne

Gluten-Free Scalloped Potatoes

Rating: 4 stars
1
This very easy scalloped potatoes recipe tastes great and is gluten free. The first few times I made this I used extra sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses and we thought it was great. More recently I substituted Jarlsberg for the Cheddar and omitted the Parmesan. My husband and I liked this version even better! Experiment and let me know what's good!
By Marcia

Mexican Corn

Rating: 4.34 stars
382
This recipe was given to me by my aunt in Texas, where they like everything hot! Now, my family wants it for holidays, barbeques, or just by itself.
By KBALDRIDGE

Sesame Green Beans

Rating: 4.4 stars
674
I had always been indifferent to green beans... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend. For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way.
By SPRUCETREE18

Spicy Roasted Butternut Squash Noodles

These spicy roasted butternut noodles would be a nice addition to your table this holiday season. They are equally good without the red pepper flakes if you are sensitive to heat.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Better-than-Boxed Vegan and Gluten-Free Stuffing

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
This vegan and gluten-free stuffing is better than the boxed stuff and very easy to make! Whether your guests are vegan, gluten-free, both, or neither, this stuffing will please the whole crowd! You can toast the bread in advance in order to save time the day you are serving the stuffing.
By fabeveryday

Country Style Fried Potatoes

Rating: 4.58 stars
293
These fried potatoes are the perfect companion for bacon and eggs. You may use oil instead of shortening if you wish.
By sal

Dirty Rice

Rating: 4.27 stars
121
This is an easy recipe to make and it's very flavorful and spicy.
By Candice

How to Make Farinata

Rating: 4.75 stars
40
Farinata is nothing more than a simple garbanzo bean flour batter which is spiked with olive oil and salt and baked in a very hot oven. The surface gets crusty, the edges get crispy, and yet the inside stays moist and sort of creamy. The texture is easy to explain, but the taste, not so much. Very earthy, comforting, and satisfying.
By Chef John

Brandied Candied Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4.5 stars
88
This has been a Thanksgiving favorite of ours for many years because it is different from the many mashed sweet potatoes recipes.
By Kathy

Sugar Snap Peas

Rating: 4.59 stars
382
Delicious and easy recipe for sugar snap peas!
By CJCOLLINS

Rice Stuffing with Apples, Herbs, and Bacon

Rating: 4.45 stars
56
This is by far the best stuffing recipe I have ever had. I have made it for the last 3 Thanksgivings and everyone has raved about it. It is very unique and the flavors are so delicious!!! Serve this up for Thanksgiving and your guests will be asking for the recipe!!!
By REDHEADEDMYSTERY

Down-South Style Green Beans

Rating: 4.39 stars
92
This recipe can also be cooked in a crock pot, and simmered all day. If fresh green beans are not available, use frozen. Just good ol' Southern style green beans with FLAVA!!
By Paula Stotts

Gluten Free Thanksgiving Stuffing

Rating: 4.45 stars
44
I needed to recreate a family favorite to work with my allergies. This is a perfect basic stuffing recipe. Delicious as is, or ripe for your favorite add-ins! No need to exclude anyone THIS holiday season!
By TessaDomesticDiva

Herbed Mushrooms with White Wine

Rating: 4.53 stars
251
Mushrooms are sauteed with your favorite herbs and white wine. Mmm!
By JUNEBUFF1

Roasted Garlic without Foil

Rating: 4.01 stars
165
I love garlic! It's so easy to roast, and there are so many different ways to do it. It's great when spread on crackers or bread, or mixed into hummus, pasta sauce or just about anything else!
By CONI67
