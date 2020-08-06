Gluten-Free Side Dish Recipes

This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!
These beans are briefly boiled and tossed with cherry tomatoes in a buttery basil sauce to make the most yummy green beans ever! We serve these at Easter Dinner every year but are a delicious accent to any meal.
Crispy, golden and cheesy! Good use of leftover mashed potatoes. This recipe is very versatile: you can add minced garlic, chives, or 1/4 cup of any shredded raw vegetable, or substitute the cheese with a tablespoon of sugar and serve with maple syrup.
This very easy scalloped potatoes recipe tastes great and is gluten free. The first few times I made this I used extra sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses and we thought it was great. More recently I substituted Jarlsberg for the Cheddar and omitted the Parmesan. My husband and I liked this version even better! Experiment and let me know what's good!
I had always been indifferent to green beans... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend. For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way.
This vegan and gluten-free stuffing is better than the boxed stuff and very easy to make! Whether your guests are vegan, gluten-free, both, or neither, this stuffing will please the whole crowd! You can toast the bread in advance in order to save time the day you are serving the stuffing.
Farinata is nothing more than a simple garbanzo bean flour batter which is spiked with olive oil and salt and baked in a very hot oven. The surface gets crusty, the edges get crispy, and yet the inside stays moist and sort of creamy. The texture is easy to explain, but the taste, not so much. Very earthy, comforting, and satisfying.
This is by far the best stuffing recipe I have ever had. I have made it for the last 3 Thanksgivings and everyone has raved about it. It is very unique and the flavors are so delicious!!! Serve this up for Thanksgiving and your guests will be asking for the recipe!!!
I needed to recreate a family favorite to work with my allergies. This is a perfect basic stuffing recipe. Delicious as is, or ripe for your favorite add-ins! No need to exclude anyone THIS holiday season!