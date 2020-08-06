Cannellini Bean Recipes

Super easy and quick, well balanced dish. You can do a lot with it, or keep it as is and you won't regret it. So good on a cold night. If you want a creamier sauce, omit the diced tomatoes. Use any and all vegetables you want! You can use this as a sauce to put over pasta or over rice to get a complete protein with the beans (then you can omit the meat if you want a vegetarian dish).
This is a hearty, wonderful soup that takes a very short time to make. If you have a rind from a piece of Parmiggiano Reggiano, add it to the broth as you cook; if you don't, you may want to add grated Parmesan cheese to the soup. This soup thickens as it stands (due to the pasta and cheese).
Inspiration for this recipe came from my roomie. This is a forgiving recipe and a great way to get your greens! I eat it as a main dish, but this could easily be fit for four to six sides. Feel free to substitute different kinds of greens depending on what's in season, and use regular diced bacon instead of pancetta if desired.
A thick, meaty chili with a little kick. This killer recipe is easy although has a bit of extra prep because of all the meats in it. You can adjust the heat temperature based on how much fresh habanero you add.
White cannellini beans, ditalini pasta with vegetables, lean hamburger, and herbs are simmered in vegetable juice and chicken broth. It is like an Italian chili like Olive Garden®'s Pasta Fagioli and even better the second day.
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
White cannellini beans, ditalini pasta with vegetables, lean hamburger, and herbs are simmered in vegetable juice and chicken broth. It is like an Italian chili like Olive Garden®'s Pasta Fagioli and even better the second day.
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
A great alternative to regular chili. This dish has a unique taste that even the pickiest eater will enjoy. Make sure you spice this one to taste! Garnish with cheese, salsa, sour cream and cilantro leaves, and serve with rolled tortillas on the side.
Beans and greens has it all: it's very easy and inexpensive to make; it's highly nutritious; it's soulful and comforting; and it can be served as a main course, side dish, soup, vegetable stew, or my personal favorite--as an appetizer. This is my new favorite home version, and uses delicious, beautiful escarole.
Chili and cornbread go so well together, why not bake them in the same pan! I've been making this for years and my kids love it. I use ground turkey, but ground beef could be substituted if preferred. You can make this in individual 12- to 16-ounce casseroles if you prefer. Serve with tortilla chips and top with sour cream if desired.
Since fall and winter are full of shorter, darker days, we're going to need some coping strategies, and this hearty Tuscan bean soup is one of the more effective. There's just something about that combo of smooth, silky soup, and crunchy, crispy croutons that makes everything seem okay.
This comforting and substantial white bean and sausage stew is a soup that eats like a meal! Browning the sausage in a dry pan creates a beautiful fond that adds rich flavor. With beans, greens, and sausage, this stew is incredibly nutritious and warms you from the inside out. Serve with a hunk of crusty Italian bread.
We've taken some short cuts to make a quick version of the French classic, cassoulet. Chicken thighs replace the classic, and time-consuming, duck confit; canned beans replace dried; and bacon serves as a convenient substitute for other, more involved smoked pork options.
Serve with corn bread and salad. If you cube the chicken ahead of time, make corn bread muffins while preparing the chili, and use a bagged salad mix from the produce department, this is a very fast meal to put together.
This is so incredibly easy, and I have made it numerous times. I love making this for freezer meals and passing it along to my friends with new babies. This makes a great freezer meal; you can add all ingredients into a freezer bag before or after cooking and freeze.