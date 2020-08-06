Cannellini Bean Recipes

With cannellini bean recipes from soups to salads and more, Allrecipes has more than 110 trusted cannellini bean recipes for you to try.

Staff Picks

Savory Kale, Cannellini Bean, and Potato Soup

235
I wanted to use some of the kale I froze for the winter, and have something healthy to bring to work for lunch this week, so I whipped up this soup, which is really quite good!
By ChrisKelly
Arugula Salad with Cannellini Beans

26
This is a quick and delicious warm salad that can be either a light lunch, or a side dish to a nice steak or pork chop dinner.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Super Filling Cannellini Bean and Escarole Dish

17
Super easy and quick, well balanced dish. You can do a lot with it, or keep it as is and you won't regret it. So good on a cold night. If you want a creamier sauce, omit the diced tomatoes. Use any and all vegetables you want! You can use this as a sauce to put over pasta or over rice to get a complete protein with the beans (then you can omit the meat if you want a vegetarian dish).
By MaraAllen

Tuscan Chard and Cannellini Bean Soup

85
This is a hearty, wonderful soup that takes a very short time to make. If you have a rind from a piece of Parmiggiano Reggiano, add it to the broth as you cook; if you don't, you may want to add grated Parmesan cheese to the soup. This soup thickens as it stands (due to the pasta and cheese).
By Callinectes Sapidus
Greens with Cannellini Beans and Pancetta

91
Inspiration for this recipe came from my roomie. This is a forgiving recipe and a great way to get your greens! I eat it as a main dish, but this could easily be fit for four to six sides. Feel free to substitute different kinds of greens depending on what's in season, and use regular diced bacon instead of pancetta if desired.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Five Meat Habanero Chili

36
A thick, meaty chili with a little kick. This killer recipe is easy although has a bit of extra prep because of all the meats in it. You can adjust the heat temperature based on how much fresh habanero you add.
By Jennifer Rehnke

Vegan Black and White Bean Soup

10
Oooh, this recipe is perfect on a cold winter night. Yes, it gets cold in SoCal!
By Connie Fabian Byrnes

Collard Greens and Beans

87
Caramelized onions, bacon, and cannellini beans add depth of flavor to collard greens. So delicious! Serve with a dollop of sour cream and/or a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
By Melanie E

MeMe's Pasta Fagioli

108
White cannellini beans, ditalini pasta with vegetables, lean hamburger, and herbs are simmered in vegetable juice and chicken broth. It is like an Italian chili like Olive Garden®'s Pasta Fagioli and even better the second day.
By Karyn Osborne

Mexican Bean Salad

2710
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
By Karen Castle

Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)

196
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
By Chef John

Vegetarian Kale Soup

656
This wonderful soup will warm your insides, delight your taste buds, and fill your stomach on a cold winter's night. It is full of dark green kale, potatoes, and cannellini beans.
By Donna B
White Chili with Ground Turkey
1284
Escarole and Beans
163
Pasta Fagioli
519
Classic Minestrone Soup
11

Minestrone is a hearty, traditional Italian soup typically made with beans, pasta and lots of vegetables. Enjoy the slow-cooked flavor in just about 30 minutes.

Easy Pasta Fagioli

207
Typical Italian hearty winter fare done easy! Serve in bowls with a grating of Romano or Parmesan cheese, crusty bread and salad.
By Cindy

Chef John's Beans and Greens

108
Beans and greens has it all: it's very easy and inexpensive to make; it's highly nutritious; it's soulful and comforting; and it can be served as a main course, side dish, soup, vegetable stew, or my personal favorite--as an appetizer. This is my new favorite home version, and uses delicious, beautiful escarole.
By Chef John

Easy Chili Cornbread Bake

36
Chili and cornbread go so well together, why not bake them in the same pan! I've been making this for years and my kids love it. I use ground turkey, but ground beef could be substituted if preferred. You can make this in individual 12- to 16-ounce casseroles if you prefer. Serve with tortilla chips and top with sour cream if desired.
By Valerie Brunmeier

Greens and Beans

29
We serve this along with steak and a baked potato. You can drizzle some extra-virgin olive oil on top before serving. Serve with crusty Italian bread. Navy beans work in this, also.
By GinaLovesFood

Minestrone Soup I

502
All the food groups are represented. Serve this hearty soup with lightly toasted bread to get every last drop. Recipe can be doubled.
By A. Hatton

Chef John's Tuscan Bean Soup

32
Since fall and winter are full of shorter, darker days, we're going to need some coping strategies, and this hearty Tuscan bean soup is one of the more effective. There's just something about that combo of smooth, silky soup, and crunchy, crispy croutons that makes everything seem okay.
By Chef John

Italian White Bean and Sausage Stew

16
This comforting and substantial white bean and sausage stew is a soup that eats like a meal! Browning the sausage in a dry pan creates a beautiful fond that adds rich flavor. With beans, greens, and sausage, this stew is incredibly nutritious and warms you from the inside out. Serve with a hunk of crusty Italian bread.
By Chef John

Chef John's Quick Cassoulet

58
We've taken some short cuts to make a quick version of the French classic, cassoulet. Chicken thighs replace the classic, and time-consuming, duck confit; canned beans replace dried; and bacon serves as a convenient substitute for other, more involved smoked pork options.
By Chef John

Andrea's Pasta Fagioli

798
This is a recipe I have adapted a bit from my grandmother's. It's easy and perfect for a Sunday afternoon with fresh Italian bread.
By AVALERIO

Tuscan Bean Soup (Ribollita)

10
This soup is similar to minestrone, but uses beans instead of pasta. A wonderful soup to be enjoyed year-round.
By AJ Lombardi

Skillet Gnocchi with Chard & White Beans

83
In this one-skillet supper, we toss dark leafy greens, diced tomatoes and white beans with gnocchi and top it all with gooey mozzarella.
By Breana Lai, M.P.H., R.D.
Greek Pasta with Tomatoes and White Beans

567
An easy, quick, and tasty recipe. The flavors are wonderfully different as they are combined and meld together.
By Joelene Craver

White Chili I

558
Serve with corn bread and salad. If you cube the chicken ahead of time, make corn bread muffins while preparing the chili, and use a bagged salad mix from the produce department, this is a very fast meal to put together.
By Deirdre Dee

Slow Cooker Chicken Chili

73
This is so incredibly easy, and I have made it numerous times. I love making this for freezer meals and passing it along to my friends with new babies. This makes a great freezer meal; you can add all ingredients into a freezer bag before or after cooking and freeze.
By carry016

Italian Sausage and Tomato Soup

41
If you love sausage and tomatoes, you are going to love this combination I created for this recipe.
By Louise M Soweski

Savory Kale, Cannellini Bean, and Potato Soup

235
I wanted to use some of the kale I froze for the winter, and have something healthy to bring to work for lunch this week, so I whipped up this soup, which is really quite good!
By ChrisKelly
