Black Bean Recipes

Black beans make a great addition to salads and chili or on their own as a side dish. Browse more than 460 black bean recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Cuban Black Bean Soup in the Slow Cooker

2
This isn't your mother's slow cooker recipe! No cans of creamed soup or spice packets here. This is a fragrantly spiced, slightly tangy soup full of vegetables and Cuban goodness that's good tasting and good for you. And there's no need to soak the beans overnight! Serve over steaming hot brown rice.
By WorkingCookingMom

Chorizo Breakfast Bowls

2
An easy to put together chorizo breakfast bowl with a south-of-the-border flavor.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Instant Pot® Mexican Chicken and Rice Bowls

25
This easy, one-pot, Mexican chicken and rice dinner is done in about 30 minutes. Serve with other toppings like avocado and sour cream, if desired.
By fabeveryday

Black Bean Huevos Rancheros

105
Layered with black beans plus fresh salsa and shredded Monterey Jack cheese, this is a delicious version of the classic Spanish or Mexican 'rancher's eggs' dish.
By ZZ

How to Cook Black Beans

Here's how to cook black beans with or without soaking.
By Melanie Fincher

Quick Spicy Black Bean Soup

7
Quick and spicy black bean soup.
By Brandy Griffin Meiling

Felicia's Slow Cooker Black Beans

6
My best friend gave me her recipe for Cuban-style black beans. I made minor tweaks to make them in the slow cooker. Serve with white rice for an authentic Cuban meal.
By Vivienne Borchers

Instant Pot® Black Beans

3
You can use your pressure cooker to cook dried black beans from scratch in under an hour (way faster than soaking them overnight and cooking them on the stove!) And, you can skip buying them canned. If you do decide to soak, check your appliance manual because cooking time will be even shorter.
By LauraF

Black Beans and Rice

1260
White rice, garlic and onion is cooked in a nice vegetable stock for about 20 minutes. Black beans, cayenne and cumin are added to the pot, given a stir ...and that's it. Black Beans and Rice for six.
By Jen

Black Bean and Corn Salad II

This salad is very colorful and includes a very tasty lime dressing.
By Jen

Mexican Quesadilla Casserole

379
This is so easy and yummy!
By Melissa mieske

Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

You can call this soup or chili, but either way it is wonderful! This recipe is also very adaptable to your personal taste. I recommend using Bill Echols' Taco Seasoning from this website. Serve topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips, if you like. I hope you enjoy!
By RaisinKane aka Patti
Black Bean Breakfast Bowl
117
Black Bean Chili
342
Stuffed Peppers with Quinoa
Southwestern Egg Rolls
The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World
2152

Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this delicious, spicy vegetarian chili today! It's ready in no time, and packed with vegetables, beans - and flavor!

More Black Bean Recipes

Best Beef Enchiladas

418
These enchiladas are absolutely amazing! Truly a recipe your family will love.
By country_cooker

Laura's Quick Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

1610
This is an easy chili recipe that you can throw in the slow cooker and forget about all day. Great topped with Cheddar cheese, crushed corn chips, and a dollop of sour cream.
By LauraKKH
Best Black Beans

826
This simple black beans recipe works well with your favorite rice as a side dish for Mexican and Cuban meals.
By Cameron

Mexican Casserole

1062
Chicken breast simmered with a spicy black bean and corn mixture, then topped with cheese and tortilla chip crumbs and baked. Easy and quick to fix weekday casserole with a Mexican flair. Nutritious and kid friendly.
By SUEZQZ_64

Slow Cooker 3-Bean Chili

78
This is so easy and so tasty. Freezes great for meals later in the week. If you want it a little thinner add an extra can of tomato sauce. Also the green chiles are not hot but add a wonderful flavor, so don't be afraid of them.
By lmyrato

Mexican Bean Salad

2706
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
By Karen Castle

Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup

2161
Delicious and EASY zesty soup recipe that uses only 6 canned ingredients! Serve over tortilla chips, and top with shredded Cheddar cheese. Throw away the cans and no one will know that it is not from scratch!
By Terryn

Ranch Taco Soup

17
This thick and hearty taco soup comes together in a flash. The subtle hint of ranch sets it apart from your average taco soup. Garnish with chopped cilantro if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

3704
You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.
By LAURENMU
Spicy Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup

523
This soup can be served as is or run through the blender for a creamy version. You can adjust the spice to cool it down.
By TOOBUSY2

Quinoa and Black Beans

5981
Very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice. Quinoa is a nutty grain from South America.
By 3LIONCUBS
Black Bean and Corn Salad II

1910
This salad is very colorful and includes a very tasty lime dressing.
By Jen

One Skillet Mexican Quinoa

436
With a large family, I love these one skillet dishes where, for at least 15 minutes, I can 'set it and forget it!' And the kids love it! Serve it for Cinco de Mayo or any night of the week!
By The Gruntled Gourmand

Zesty Quinoa Salad

1468
This bright and colorful salad is a great summertime recipe (or anytime you want to feel like it's summertime). Light and citrusy, it's a whole new way to enjoy quinoa. Lime juice and cilantro give a refreshing kick, while quinoa and black beans provide tasty vegan protein. If you're not vegan, add even more protein by adding chunks of chicken or turkey. Yum!
By scrumdiddly

Cowboy Caviar

259
Black beans absorb other flavors superbly, so try to leave this for at least 20 minutes before serving to allow the different flavors to blend together.
By Ben S.

Vegan Black Bean Soup

963
Easy to make, thick, hearty soup with a zesty flavor.
By YCHRISTINE

Heather's Cilantro, Black Bean, and Corn Salsa

469
This is a fun summer recipe that can be served on its own, or with tortilla chips. It is also beautiful, so make sure you have a clear bowl to put it in.
By hvoeltner

Hearty Vegan Slow-Cooker Chili

147
Makes 10-15 servings. This recipe can be adjusted according to your taste preferences, so you can leave out undesirable ingredients or add others that appeal to you (like mushrooms). I add ingredients just to bulk up the heartiness and color palate of the chili, but feel free to just use a few green peppers or same-colored zucchinis as you desire. By the end, you just want everything to be hearty, moist, and flavored -- mess around with it as you go! I would say to serve it with shredded cheese and corn chips, but then it's no longer 'vegan.' : )
By Grete

Fantastic Black Bean Chili

1030
I never knew what I was missing until my mother-in-law made this! Everyone begged her for the recipe. A nice and easy way to feed a crowd. Thanks to my mother-in-law this has become a favorite dish! Can be frozen very well and doubled for a larger crowd. Top with your favorite shredded cheese.
By Rebecca Slone

Southwestern Egg Rolls

1580
These aren't traditional egg rolls! Small flour tortillas are stuffed with an exciting blend of Southwestern-style ingredients, then deep fried until golden brown.
By Jackie Smith
