Chile Pepper Recipes

Looking for chile pepper recipes? Allrecipes has more than 1,800 trusted chile pepper recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Community Picks

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

444
Better than the typical poppers.
By videogator

How to Make Homemade Sriracha Sauce

52
Not only is making your own hot sauce (also known as rooster sauce) at home possible, it's really fun and there's hardly any work involved. Serve it on just about anything.
By Chef John

Authentic Enchiladas Verdes

623
These enchiladas are made with a fresh green salsa, just like you would find in a Mexican restaurant or better yet, in a Mexican home.
By PattiVerde

These 17 Recipes Will Hook You on Hatch Chiles

Slightly sweet, somewhat smoky, and more than a little spicy, Hatch chile peppers are the pride of New Mexican cuisine. To satisfy your hankering for Hatch peppers, try these top-rated recipes.
By Carl Hanson

Sweet Chili Thai Sauce

178
Sweet chili sauce for stir-fries, noodle dishes, and dipping spring rolls.
By Tania Hobson

20 Top-Rated Spicy Recipes Featuring Fresh Chile Peppers

Enjoy some of our favorite fresh chile pepper recipes, featuring mild peppers (like Anaheim and ancho chiles), medium-hot peppers (jalapeño chiles), and fiery-hot peppers (habanero and ghost peppers) for folks who figure dinner's not done until the endorphins kick in.
By Carl Hanson

Authentic Mexican Chile Rellenos

256
Tasty chile rellenos made with Anaheim chiles filled with Mexican cheese.
By Kentucky Guera

Chef John's Harissa Sauce

35
Harissa is probably my all-time favorite hot sauce, and one I'm sure you've seen me use in a bunch of recipes here. A small spoonful of this makes virtually any savory dish better.

Asian Cucumber Salad

120
This is a really delicious, light salad.
By sandradxb

Chakchouka (Shakshouka)

361
Chakchouka (also called shakshouka) is a Tunisian and Israeli dish of tomatoes, onions, pepper, spices, and eggs. It's usually eaten for breakfast or lunch, but I think it's tasty anytime. And it's easy to make. It is similar to the Turkish dish 'Menemen' and to the Latin American breakfast dish 'Huevos Rancheros.'
By Ben

Chicken Stuffed Chiles

52
You can make this as spicy and hot or as mild as you like depending on the enchilada sauce you use. We like it mild, so I use the kind in an envelope and mix it with tomato sauce and some extra chicken broth. Others might use the can sauce, or use the envelope kind but no added chicken broth, or make your own. Serve with Spanish rice and a salad to complete the meal.
By PALS

Chicken Enchiladas With Mole Sauce

28
These authentic chicken enchiladas with mole sauce were inspired by a dish served at Seattle's La Carta De Oaxaca restaurant. Chocolate and dried chiles make a rich and flavorful sauce that tops the moist and tender chicken enchiladas.
Inspiration and Ideas

Spicy Calabrian Pepper Spread
5
"This amazing Calabrian pepper spread is as delicious as it is unknown. I love it on sliced fresh bread, but you can toss it with pasta or add it to a sandwich." – ChefJohn
13 Mexican-Inspired Recipes That Showcase Milder Chile Peppers
These milder chile peppers add warm, earthy pepper flavor and a smidge of heat without torching the taste buds.
Jalapeno Popper Pizza
35
American Hatch Potato Salad
5
Muhammara (Roasted Pepper & Walnut Spread)
26
Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast
372
Southern Pimento Cheese
959

This wonderful version of pimento cheese can be used for grilled cheese sandwiches, as a spread for crackers, or served alongside your favorite fried green tomatoes.

More Chile Pepper Recipes

Best Damn Chili

639
A spicy ground beef chili with an assortment of sweet and hot peppers for a crowd-pleasing meal.
By Danny Jaye

How to Make Pico de Gallo

527
This quick and easy recipe shows you to how to make pico de gallo.
By Paula Stotts

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas

515
One of my favorite local Mexican restaurants serves a dish with jalapeno cream cheese and shredded chicken that is to die for. I had been experimenting with dishes that contained those two ingredients and came up with this!! It is absolutely to die for and I get nothing but rave reviews from people who try it! Give it a whirl... I promise your taste buds won't regret it. :-)
By baumanns

Chef John's Classic Macaroni Salad

388
Whether it's sitting next to some smoky ribs or just a humble hot dog, this deli-style macaroni salad will always be a crowd favorite, as long as you pay attention to a few key details.

Mexican White Cheese Dip/Sauce

231
Easy homemade cheese queso that's creamy and spicy and great for dipping.
By leahnwells

Jamaican Brown Stew Chicken

14
Chef John's sweet, savory, and spicy take on Jamaican brown stew chicken.

Authentic Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones estilo Mexicano)

199
A truly authentic Mexican shrimp cocktail with plenty of spicy flavors.
By Mexican Sweetheart

Best Ever Jalapeño Poppers

1171
Gooey cheese and zesty jalapeños delight in each bite of these poppers!
By HLSANDS

Garam Masala Spice Blend

32
I am always buying garam masala and it is very expensive, so finally I found this recipe. It is much less expensive than buying the premade product.
By Michelle

Chili Rellenos Casserole

1141
Easy to prepare and loaded with flavor, this is great for a busy weeknight and is good enough for company.
By CLARISSA2

Mexican Rice and Beans

15
Spicy, delicious Mexican rice and beans.
By Afzal Najam

The Best Fresh Tomato Salsa

628
A fresh salsa with tomatoes, onion, peppers, cilantro, cumin, and lime.
By Cheryl Dressler

Enchiladas Verdes

229
I learned this recipe from an amazing cook from Puebla. I've been perfecting it for over 15 years and realized that it was time to share it when my foodie friends tried to drink the sauce out of the saucepan. I use the roasted or baked chicken from the grocery store. I did it once only to save time, but found that they are tastier. Be conservative with the cream and the cheese. Do not use sour cream!
By gem

Texas Twinkies

1
Brisket- and cream cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapenos with a BBQ glaze. This recipe requires pre-cooked brisket. It is a great recipe to use up any leftover brisket.
By burtvilla

Instant Pot® Pinto Beans (No Soaking)

28
Super flavorful and easy.
By Jim

Chef John's Peanut Curry Chicken

558
I decided to not follow any specific recipe from any particular country or culture, but instead I made a simple composite of every peanut curry I've ever come across. I didn't use coconut milk, as I feel that's a little too sweet and rich for the peanut butter. I loved how this came out, and I can't imagine it being any richer.

Grilled Chipotle Tenderloin

1
Marinated in a Mexican-inspired blend of chipotle peppers, lime, and cilantro, these grilled pork tenderloins can be served as a main dish or sliced and served as appetizers.
By newtx3

Traditional Mexican Guacamole

179
This guacamole is great! Whether or not you want it spicy, this guacamole is a dip to die for!
By Kaersten

Baked Jalapeno Poppers

98
Jalapenos are stuffed with Cheddar cheese and cream cheese, with bread crumbs for a crunch. Baked to keep them healthier than the fried ones!
By cheryl

Sausage Stuffed Jalapenos

1052
Jalapeno pepper halves are stuffed with cheese and sausage. You will love this spicy appetizer treat!
By MERLOT_58

Quick Pickled Jalapeno Rings

439
These pickled jalapeno rings are delicious with nachos, sandwiches, salads, and more!
