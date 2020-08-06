Enjoy some of our favorite fresh chile pepper recipes, featuring mild peppers (like Anaheim and ancho chiles), medium-hot peppers (jalapeño chiles), and fiery-hot peppers (habanero and ghost peppers) for folks who figure dinner's not done until the endorphins kick in.
Chakchouka (also called shakshouka) is a Tunisian and Israeli dish of tomatoes, onions, pepper, spices, and eggs. It's usually eaten for breakfast or lunch, but I think it's tasty anytime. And it's easy to make. It is similar to the Turkish dish 'Menemen' and to the Latin American breakfast dish 'Huevos Rancheros.'
You can make this as spicy and hot or as mild as you like depending on the enchilada sauce you use. We like it mild, so I use the kind in an envelope and mix it with tomato sauce and some extra chicken broth. Others might use the can sauce, or use the envelope kind but no added chicken broth, or make your own. Serve with Spanish rice and a salad to complete the meal.
These authentic chicken enchiladas with mole sauce were inspired by a dish served at Seattle's La Carta De Oaxaca restaurant. Chocolate and dried chiles make a rich and flavorful sauce that tops the moist and tender chicken enchiladas.
One of my favorite local Mexican restaurants serves a dish with jalapeno cream cheese and shredded chicken that is to die for. I had been experimenting with dishes that contained those two ingredients and came up with this!! It is absolutely to die for and I get nothing but rave reviews from people who try it! Give it a whirl... I promise your taste buds won't regret it. :-)
I learned this recipe from an amazing cook from Puebla. I've been perfecting it for over 15 years and realized that it was time to share it when my foodie friends tried to drink the sauce out of the saucepan. I use the roasted or baked chicken from the grocery store. I did it once only to save time, but found that they are tastier. Be conservative with the cream and the cheese. Do not use sour cream!
I decided to not follow any specific recipe from any particular country or culture, but instead I made a simple composite of every peanut curry I've ever come across. I didn't use coconut milk, as I feel that's a little too sweet and rich for the peanut butter. I loved how this came out, and I can't imagine it being any richer.