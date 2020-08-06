Berry Recipes

Berries make for flavorful desserts and breakfasts just about all year round. Pick whichever is in season and we'll give you the best berry recipes to choose from!

Strawberry Cake from Scratch

Rating: 4.23 stars
1208
It is hard to find scratch strawberry cakes, so this one is worth it weight in gold to me as a caterer. I made this cake for a child's birthday party. It was a major hit! Frost with cream cheese or vanilla frosting - or for a treat, use a chocolate glaze!
By GothicGirl

Blueberry Zucchini Bread

Rating: 4.79 stars
3242
Blueberries and zucchini baked up into delicious little summertime bread loaves!
By Laura Moody
This Simple Trick Keeps Berries Fresh for Longer

Fresh berries have two major enemies: mold and moisture. Here's how to fight them off in two easy steps so you can store berries and keep them fresh for longer. Money saved!
By Vanessa Greaves

Skillet Strawberry Shortcake

Fresh strawberries are one of the sweetest harbingers of spring and summer. And strawberry shortcakes are most assuredly one of the best ways to celebrate the arrival of warmer, sunnier days. Of course, the petite, layered berry-biscuit stacks aren't exactly fuss-free. This impressive skillet strawberry shortcake recipe eliminates much of the hassle and mess of traditional strawberry shortcakes. Instead of flouring the counter and rolling and cutting out individual biscuits, you'll bake one giant skillet biscuit cake that's topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream.
By Darcy Lenz

The Ultimate Berry Crumble

Rating: 4.76 stars
114
I don't tack the word ultimate onto just any recipe. This berry well may be my favorite summer dessert, with the perfect balance of sweet and tart, tender and crisp, fruit and crumble. Some ice cream on the side is highly recommended.
By Chef John

Strawberry Angel Food Dessert

Rating: 4.78 stars
932
Angel food pieces are topped with sweetened cream cheese, whipped topping and strawberries in glaze in this chilled, layered dessert.
By TABKAT

Cranberry Sauce

Rating: 4.79 stars
2981
A Thanksgiving classic. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Toni

What Are Boysenberries?

You know the berries blue and black, but do you know boysen?
By Lauren David

Rhubarb Strawberry Jam

Rating: 4.73 stars
282
This rhubarb strawberry jam recipe is our favorite and so easy to make.
By SALLY 888

Duck Breasts with Raspberry Sauce

Rating: 4.03 stars
39
If you want to use frozen raspberries for this recipe, allow them to thaw first.
By Wynne

Strawberry Torte

Rating: 4.73 stars
243
Light and fluffy, easy and elegant. This recipe is from my Mom!
By Star Pooley

Blackberry Almond Crunch Salad

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
A quick and delicious salad with blackberries, crunchy sweet almonds, and low-fat feta cheese.
By kapalua
Sweet Blackberry and Brandy Sauce
Rating: Unrated
63
"This is a really easy sauce to serve over ice cream, cheesecake—even pancakes. Serve it warm over vanilla ice cream or chill it, and serve over plain cheesecake." – Wilemon
Blueberry Crisps and Crumbles
Get excited about blueberry season with this collection of favorite blueberry crisps and crumbles. 
Strawberry Pie II
Rating: Unrated
1275
Our Best Blackberry Desserts
Grandma's Best Strawberry Desserts
Almond Butter and Blueberry Smoothie
Rating: Unrated
13

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

Rating: 4.64 stars
14572

These muffins are extra large and yummy with the sugary-cinnamon crumb topping. I usually double the recipe and fill the muffin cups just to the top edge for a wonderful extra-generously-sized deli style muffin. Add extra blueberries too, if you want!

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
563
The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Cranberry Orange Bread

Rating: 4.61 stars
366
This cranberry orange bread is great for breakfast or a snack. You can also make muffins; just spoon the batter into greased muffin cups and bake at 375 degrees F (190 C) for 15 to 20 minutes.
By LaurasFaves

Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

Rating: 4.81 stars
1773
The red and green make a great Christmas cookie. Have used other nuts instead of pistachios with success. If your pistachios are salted, omit the 1/4 teaspoon salt from the recipe.
By Gerry Meyer

Cranberry Orange Cookies

Rating: 4.69 stars
1311
A nice thing to have around during the holidays, but don't expect them to stay around long. These orange-flavored cranberry cookies are tart and delicious, not to mention beautiful. Not really a favorite of kids.
By MORDAVIA

Blueberry Pie

Rating: 4.58 stars
1991
This is the best when made with fresh picked blueberries! It is a beautiful sight with a lattice top.
By ASHESP

Supreme Strawberry Topping

Rating: 4.79 stars
1028
Awesome restaurant-style strawberry topping. Serve cold over cheesecake or ice cream.
By Brad G Reynolds

Crustless Cranberry Pie

Rating: 4.7 stars
1417
Light, super simple, and delicious dessert. Great with vanilla ice cream.
By Jean

Strawberry Jam

Rating: 4.58 stars
906
This is by far the easiest recipe I have found for strawberry jam without using a pectin. The jam is soft, spreadable and delicious.
By Katharine

Baked Oatmeal II

Rating: 4.53 stars
993
Found this recipe in Pennsylvania Amish country. Everyone who tries it, loves it!
By BLANCHL

White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies

Rating: 4.65 stars
1444
I make a basic chocolate chip cookie dough, but use white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and brandy (instead of vanilla). Great for Christmas time!
By Diane Abed

Best Ever Blueberry Cobbler

Rating: 4.55 stars
1143
This recipe works great with other cobbler fruit and is an excellent light dessert that isn't too sweet! Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
By Jen

Blueberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

Rating: 4.5 stars
40
These breakfast bars are quick and easy to make. They freeze well and can be made with many combinations of fruits and nuts. Make these and freeze them for a quick breakfast on the go.
By Cheryl Belanger

Fresh Raspberry Sauce

Rating: 4.79 stars
82
This stuff is so beautiful and delicious, you and your Valentine may not even need the cake. This will absolutely work even if you use frozen raspberries, but nothing compares to the flavor of the sauce if you can somehow find and use fresh raspberries.
By Chef John

Rainbow Cookies

Rating: 4.7 stars
336
Moist, mellow, and full of almond flavor.
By Penney

Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad

Rating: 4.79 stars
4361
Everyone I have made this for RAVES about it! It's different and so easy to make!
By Jamie Hensley

Easy Cranberry Orange Relish

Rating: 4.68 stars
65
A delightful change from the ordinary...the only relish most of my family will eat! Relish can be chilled up to 3 days.
By TXGIRLSX3

Cranberry-Orange Shortbread Cookies

An easy slice-and-bake shortbread cookie with plenty of orange and cranberry flavor. The dough needs at least 4 hours of refrigeration time before baking.
By Kim

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

Rating: 4.83 stars
3390
This makes an excellent cheesecake, similar to one you would get in a restaurant. Great for special occasions! Garnish with white chocolate curls if desired.
By Cindy Catudal Shank

Blueberry Smoothie

Rating: 4.46 stars
218
A delicious way to use up your blueberries!
By eveningbell

Ultimate Frozen Strawberry Margarita

Rating: 4.79 stars
404
A near perfect strawberry margarita with frozen strawberries and limeade concentrate.
By JTWTECH

Blueberry Tea Cocktail

Rating: 5 stars
10
The combination of amaretto, orange liqueur, and hot orange pekoe tea make this warm drink taste reminiscent of blueberries.
By Allrecipes

Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing

Rating: 4.77 stars
3218
This Thanksgiving stuffing is fantastic! It is very flavorful and fresh-tasting. This recipe will stuff a 10-pound turkey (which serves six) plus extra. I replaced the usual pork sausage with much healthier turkey sausage. Other dried fruits may also be used in place of cranberries.
By Stacy M. Polcyn

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

Rating: 4.43 stars
1222
This is a fast vegan smoothie with a deep pink color and a rich, creamy texture. VERY filling, and perfect for people in a rush in the morning. You don't have to give up a good breakfast when it's this fast to make! I use vitamin fortified soy milk.
By ASTROPHE
Mini Strawberry Santas

Rating: 4.46 stars
24
You can easily make these little Santas as a holiday dessert yourself. All you need are strawberries, whipped cream, and some chocolate sprinkles to turn a strawberry into a Santa. Your kids will love these yummy treats and can help put them together.
By barbara
