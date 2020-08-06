Gluten-Free Main Dish Recipes

Find your favorite gluten-free main dish recipes. There are dozens of 5-star recipes to choose from.

Chicken Hobo

Rating: 4.49 stars
84
Outdoor cooking without the mess! Chicken breasts topped with peppered bacon are sealed together with potatoes, carrots, and onions in individual foil pouches. Perfect for the grill, or even right on the campfire coals.
By DEESOSA

Delicious Gluten-Free Pancakes

Rating: 4.63 stars
273
Makes fluffy pancakes with a consistency and taste comparable to those made with wheat flour. Serve with your choice of condiments.
By AC6AA

Gluten-Free Cheese and Herb Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.59 stars
39
Here's a variation of a gluten-free pizza crust - I have found that baking it for 10 minutes before topping improves the texture.
By Lisa

Grilled Sea Bass

Rating: 4.73 stars
419
This is a truly flavorful dish with a lovely plate presentation. My mom and I experimented and made this for lunch. It came out so good I promptly went to the fish market so I could make it for my dinner guests that night. YUMMY!
By ZSTYLIN

Baked Omelet Pie

Rating: 4.47 stars
88
This is a delicious omelet with a little bit of a twist. I promise you will love it as much as my family does.
By Melinda Nanstiel

Teriyaki Flank Steak

Rating: 4.71 stars
133
This marinated, grilled teriyaki flank steak goes great with broccoli and rice.
By KENT SULLIVAN

Quinoa Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.36 stars
28
I've been searching for stuffing recipes that don't use bread as I try and avoid gluten. This quinoa stuffing was my own solution. The sweetness of the apple and raisins in this dish plays nicely with baked yams. Hopefully there are others who will enjoy it as much as I did.
By cameal

Gluten-Free Hot Breakfast Cereal

Rating: 4.65 stars
17
This is a whole grain blend of 8 gluten free grains and seeds which are ground in a coffee grinder and cooked. Since going gluten and casein free I have been unable to find any hot breakfast cereals that we enjoy. So I created this one and the whole family loves it. Serve with brown sugar, agave nectar, honey or fruit.
By Kim

Juicy Roasted Chicken

Rating: 4.71 stars
4011
My grandmother's recipe for roasted chicken. We are German and she used to do it this way all the time. I never have had a chicken this juicy before; this little trick works and makes the people eating it go silent. It's funny. We nibble on the celery after.
By ROBINROCKINGBIRD

Foolproof Rib Roast

Rating: 4.75 stars
1984
I was looking for an easy way to make our Christmas Rib Roast. It turned out PERFECT. Rib Roast can be expensive, so this is a total splurge or special occasion dish. Enjoy.
By SALSIEPIE

Charley's Slow Cooker Mexican Style Meat

Rating: 4.59 stars
1269
This recipe can be used with chicken, beef, pork and even venison. It freezes well, and can be made into burritos, tacos, or any number of other Mexican-style dishes. This dish uses a lot of spice, so please be sure to adjust to your taste.
By CHARLEY357

Broiled Scallops

Rating: 4.34 stars
728
My husband thinks these scallops are better than any we have found in any restaurant.
By Gail New
Cauliflower Pizza Crust
Rating: Unrated
289
"You will never guess this rich, grain-free pizza crust is made with cauliflower instead of flour. Serve with your favorite sauce and toppings." – Alli Shircliff
Zucchini with Chickpea Stuffing
Rating: Unrated
176
"This is a wonderful recipe. Easy to make and soooo tasty. I served it with saffron rice, and it was delish!!" – SPELTRONG
Marinated Grilled Shrimp
Rating: Unrated
3625
15 Gluten-Free Indian Recipes
Cabbage Roll Casserole
Rating: Unrated
1877
Beef Pot Roast
Rating: Unrated
741

Mayo Chicken

Rating: 4.56 stars
183

This is my favorite chicken recipe, which I learned while doing low-carb dieting. I prefer dark meat so I'll use 4 legs and thighs. You can do this recipe with pork chops as well.

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

Rating: 4.43 stars
1048
I have never tasted any other steak that came even close to the ones made with this recipe. If you are having steak, don't skimp on flavor to save a few calories. The butter makes this steak melt in your mouth wonderful.
By Bob Cody

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

Rating: 4.6 stars
769
A foolproof, simple recipe for the most tender, delectable ribs you've ever had. Follow the directions exactly, and success is guaranteed!
By BONNIE Q.

Beef Pot Roast

Rating: 4.54 stars
741
This is the best and easiest recipe for pot roast I have ever tried. It is best to make it a day ahead. Serve with oven roasted vegetables, potatoes, carrots, onions, or your favorite side dish.
By Teresa C. Rouzer

Blackened Chicken

Rating: 4.38 stars
1191
Great on a summer's day with fresh corn and mashed potatoes.
By Karena

Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

Rating: 4.58 stars
733
This leg of lamb is marinated overnight with fresh rosemary, garlic, mustard, honey and lemon zest. Be prepared for many requests for seconds!
By JMASS

Pan Seared Salmon I

Rating: 4.52 stars
259
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these salmon fillets are pan seared with capers, and garnished with slices of lemon.
By Noreen421

Baby Spinach Omelet

Rating: 4.48 stars
357
Tender baby spinach, Parmesan cheese, and a little nutmeg are cooked with eggs. A carb-cutter's perfect start for the day.
By HOLLYJUNE

Cabbage Rolls II

Rating: 4.32 stars
1673
Cabbage leaves stuffed with ground beef, onion and rice, covered in a sweet and tangy tomato sauce and cooked in a slow cooker.
By BJ

Chakchouka (Shakshouka)

Rating: 4.68 stars
358
Chakchouka (also called shakshouka) is a Tunisian and Israeli dish of tomatoes, onions, pepper, spices, and eggs. It's usually eaten for breakfast or lunch, but I think it's tasty anytime. And it's easy to make. It is similar to the Turkish dish 'Menemen' and to the Latin American breakfast dish 'Huevos Rancheros.'
By Ben

Easy Gluten-Free Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4.51 stars
49
Cheesy gluten-free deliciousness that is super easy to make. Kid-approved!
By Rick Kleinhans (kokodiablo)

Cheesy-Crust Skillet Pizza

Rating: 4.49 stars
47
If you refrain from grain, but can't go without pizza...you've got to try this version with a 1-ingredient crust made just from cheese.
By themoodyfoodie

Sauteed Scallops

Rating: 4.55 stars
160
A very simple recipe for how delicious it is! Just crush the garlic with the side of a chef's knife blade instead of chopping it, and using whole sprigs of rosemary allows them to be easily removed before serving.
By Pati

Scott Ure's Clams And Garlic

Rating: 4.78 stars
432
So simple, but so good - steamed clams served in their own liquor. Serve with a crusty Italian bread, or over pasta.
By Scott Ure

Polish Stuffed Cabbage

Rating: 4.14 stars
154
Stuffed cabbage rolls. I am 100 percent Polish, and this is my mom's recipe. Use regular rice, not instant.
By Christa

Grilled Marinated Shrimp

Rating: 4.82 stars
1696
This makes the best shrimp! Remove from skewers and serve on a bed of pasta with sauce for a great meal.
By Robbie Rice

Grilled Rock Lobster Tails

Rating: 4.75 stars
488
Grilled rock lobster tails lightly seasoned with lemon and garlic. Ready in no time at all, and oh so delicious!
By Joe Nekrasz

Lamb Chops with Balsamic Reduction

Rating: 4.76 stars
1643
This recipe for lamb chops is a favorite in my house. It is an easy and quick recipe for two people (we eat two chops each). Rosemary and thyme give it great flavor. If you double the recipe, remember that the sauce will take longer to reduce.
By PGRAYMENDOZA

Chef John's Shakshuka

Rating: 4.75 stars
283
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
By Chef John

Super Grouper

Rating: 4.08 stars
126
A super simple broiled grouper fillet recipe for all of you grouper groupies. Fillets 1 inch thick take about 12 to 14 minutes to cook properly. If using thinner fillets, reduce cooking time accordingly.
By Shirley

Maple-Garlic Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.39 stars
676
A delicious, sweet marinade using real maple syrup. Great on chicken or pork tenderloin.
By LESLEYCAN

Slow Cooker Chile Verde

Rating: 4.58 stars
325
Chile Verde the easy way. A delightful blend of Mexican favorites without all of the hard work.
By falconemomma

Cheesy Broccoli and Chicken Casserole

Rating: 4.66 stars
83
Delicious, filling, gluten free, keto friendly, and super easy!
By Robyn Stone
