Bourbon Drinks Recipes

One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.
Straightforward and timeless, an Old Fashioned cocktail never goes out of style. A simple combination of Maker's Mark® Bourbon, bitters, sugar and a splash of water–just garnish your masterpiece with an orange slice and a cherry on top - and you've got the perfect drink. Serve it on poker night, game day, or enjoy as a perfect after-work drink.
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses instead--just use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
Day drinking is the best drinking, and if that day happens to be a very sunny, hot day, there's no better cocktail to enjoy than a classic whiskey sour. I'm very excited to show you my favorite formula for this incredibly refreshing, super simple, absolutely delicious drink. Garnish with a slice of blood orange and a Luxardo cherry.
A good friend introduced me to this simple to make 'adult' drink that really packs a punch! I keep a can of pineapple juice (as well as 1/2 batch of the premixed liquors) in the fridge at all times during the summer, for those impromptu happy hours on the deck. Careful, though, its fruity taste is deceiving and it WILL sneak up on you.
We drink this year-round but invented it over the holidays, when we had mounds of homemade cranberry sauce in the fridge. It evolved from a Champagne and fresh berry compote drink that we saw being made at Portland's Clyde Common. We subbed bourbon and experimented until we arrived at this delicious mix.
My wife loves Kamikaze cocktails and I like bourbon, so I figured I would combine the two. Most people seem to like it. It's a good summer drink. Play with the simple syrup and soda water to adjust the taste to your liking.
This recipe is definitely not traditional - except in my family. It is sweet, and meant to be! You will have to do the math for single servings, this is the way I got it from my Grandfather, who always made a batch (or two) for the Holidays.
I named this cocktail Autumn Sunshine because its flavor is bright, like the sun, but the maple syrup, for some reason, reminds me of burning leaves in the autumn. It is definitely the color of autumn! For a clearer, more pungent cocktail, stir instead of shaking.
Dress up after-dinner-drinks with a Jim Beam Black® Manhattan cocktail, worthy of a black-tie affair. An earthy, herbal flavor emerges when you mix Angostura® Bitters, Jim Beam Black® Bourbon, and sweet vermouth. Garnish with a cherry for a sleek and sophisticated look.
This eggnog is great for a crowd during the holiday season. It's very rich so a little goes a long way. Usually, 4 to 6 ounces per person is enough for a serving. The best part is that you can alter the liquors you like or make it without any liquor, too. Use brandy, or substitute Calvados, Cognac, Frangelico, Godiva, or Praline. Have a 4 gallon bowl or container handy to mix the eggnog, and plan to make this 30 days before your party so it seasons well.
My Mom has been making this creamy eggnog for everyone for at least 25 years, and more people ask for it each year. It uses three types of liquor--you do not need the best brands, but do not buy the cheapest either. Note that raw eggs are 'cooked' by the alcohol. Once made, keep the eggnog refrigerated and use within a week, stirring gently before serving to re-incorporate the egg whites that rise to the surface.
Nothing is more perfect on a clear fall day than a refreshing apple bourbon cocktail. Premium Jim Beam® Bourbon meets the juicy tartness of apple for a refreshingly crisp cocktail you can sip on during game day or right along with dinner.
My Grandmother was an awesome women. I found this recipe and here is her quote at the bottom: 'Remember Mark Twain's observations that ''too much of anything is bad, but too much whiskey is just enough.' Add a little more if you feel like it!
Add a little fall flavor into a basic whiskey sour. This bourbon apple cider takes smooth and smoky Jim Beam® Bourbon and mixes it with the crisp and tart tang of cold apple cider and orange juice. Whip it up in a flash and enjoy alongside a delicious dinner.