Bourbon Drinks Recipes

Bourbon cocktails are classic: think Manhattan, old fashioned, and mint julep. Find 60+ trusted recipes for these and other bourbon drinks here.

Staff Picks

Shaggy's Manhattan

25
Use good quality bourbon and sweet vermouth.
By Shaggy

The John Collins Cocktail

2
Similar to a Tom Collins, the John Collins is made with bourbon whiskey instead of gin, but still mixes in lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda to make a refreshing cocktail. Serve with straws.
By Allrecipes

Old Fashioned Cocktail

17
The earliest version of this cocktail was simply water, sugar, bitters, and booze. Over time, the water became ice, the booze became whiskey, and the drink became an old fashioned.
By Allrecipes

Mint Julep Cocktail

6
The Mint Julep deserves to be enjoyed all summer long, so do yourself a favor and try this refreshing classic cocktail before and after the Kentucky Derby.
By Allrecipes

What Is the Difference Between Bourbon and Whiskey?

Learn the meaning behind the phrase, "All bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon."
By Melanie Fincher

Classic Old Fashioned

78
One of the great classic bourbon cocktails, the Old Fashioned was invented in Louisville, KY. Try bourbon, rye, or a blended whiskey in this cocktail. You can also sub one sugar cube for the simple syrup.
By c-biskit

Old-Fashioned Swedish Glogg

30
My grandfather brought this recipe over from Sweden in 1921. We still use it today. God Jul.
By Judy

Traditional Hot Toddy

Perfect for sipping on cold winter nights, this traditional hot toddy recipe combines all the warming flavors you love--bourbon, honey, and cinnamon.
By Cherish Grabau

Maker's Mark® Old Fashioned

Straightforward and timeless, an Old Fashioned cocktail never goes out of style. A simple combination of Maker's Mark® Bourbon, bitters, sugar and a splash of water–just garnish your masterpiece with an orange slice and a cherry on top - and you've got the perfect drink. Serve it on poker night, game day, or enjoy as a perfect after-work drink.
By TheCocktailProject.com
Sponsored By Beam Suntory

Manhattan

9
This drink is made with bourbon and vermouth, but it's not a Manhattan without the cherry.
By Brad

Hot Toddy Cocktail

11
The hot toddy is a classic winter warmer. Truth be told, it's good any time of year and works particularly well if you're battling a cold.
By Allrecipes

Mint Juleps

77
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses instead--just use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn
Inspiration and Ideas

Classic Old Fashioned
"Amazing drink—and my standby selection. If Don Draper loves them, why can't you?" – Laura
Manhattan
"How can you not like a Manhattan any way it comes?" – Marianne
Betsy's Old-Fashioned Manhattan
3
Bourbon Slush
91
Chef John's Whiskey Sour
5

Day drinking is the best drinking, and if that day happens to be a very sunny, hot day, there's no better cocktail to enjoy than a classic whiskey sour. I'm very excited to show you my favorite formula for this incredibly refreshing, super simple, absolutely delicious drink. Garnish with a slice of blood orange and a Luxardo cherry.

More Bourbon Drinks Recipes

Ha Ha Juice (a.k.a. Party Punch)

5
A good friend introduced me to this simple to make 'adult' drink that really packs a punch! I keep a can of pineapple juice (as well as 1/2 batch of the premixed liquors) in the fridge at all times during the summer, for those impromptu happy hours on the deck. Careful, though, its fruity taste is deceiving and it WILL sneak up on you.
By sahm2nick

Clementine Old Fashioned

You can use various fruit with this old fashioned cocktail.
By ERIKIM21

Uncommonly Clyde

4
We drink this year-round but invented it over the holidays, when we had mounds of homemade cranberry sauce in the fridge. It evolved from a Champagne and fresh berry compote drink that we saw being made at Portland's Clyde Common. We subbed bourbon and experimented until we arrived at this delicious mix.
By c-biskit

Strawberry Basil Bourbon Smash

2
Strawberries and fresh basil are smashed together until fragrant in this bourbon-based cocktail perfect for summer.
By ERIKIM21

Bourbon Kamikaze

1
My wife loves Kamikaze cocktails and I like bourbon, so I figured I would combine the two. Most people seem to like it. It's a good summer drink. Play with the simple syrup and soda water to adjust the taste to your liking.
By dsweem

Blueberry-Bourbon Shrub

2
This drink starts with a simple shrub--a tart, fruity liquid you make ahead and can also sip straight up or with seltzer.
By Juliana Hale

Holiday Manhattan

2
This recipe is definitely not traditional - except in my family. It is sweet, and meant to be! You will have to do the math for single servings, this is the way I got it from my Grandfather, who always made a batch (or two) for the Holidays.
By yummyinthetummy

Autumn Sunshine Cocktail

9
I named this cocktail Autumn Sunshine because its flavor is bright, like the sun, but the maple syrup, for some reason, reminds me of burning leaves in the autumn. It is definitely the color of autumn! For a clearer, more pungent cocktail, stir instead of shaking.
By Doc Simonson

Jack Daniel's® Very Merry Eggnog

2
Eggnog for all seasons! Any brand of liquor is fine; put your spin on it with your favorites. And remember, a little nutmeg goes a long way.
By JACK BERGGREN

Jim Beam Black® Manhattan

Dress up after-dinner-drinks with a Jim Beam Black® Manhattan cocktail, worthy of a black-tie affair. An earthy, herbal flavor emerges when you mix Angostura® Bitters, Jim Beam Black® Bourbon, and sweet vermouth. Garnish with a cherry for a sleek and sophisticated look.
By TheCocktailProject.com
Sponsored By Beam Suntory

Kentucky Derby Bourbon Punch

We made this punch for our second annual Kentucky Derby party. It was a hit! Not too strong, and the citrus was a great relief from the heat. Serve in a glass filled with ice.
By Lionel Rondeau

New Orleans Creole Eggnog

4
This eggnog is great for a crowd during the holiday season. It's very rich so a little goes a long way. Usually, 4 to 6 ounces per person is enough for a serving. The best part is that you can alter the liquors you like or make it without any liquor, too. Use brandy, or substitute Calvados, Cognac, Frangelico, Godiva, or Praline. Have a 4 gallon bowl or container handy to mix the eggnog, and plan to make this 30 days before your party so it seasons well.
By AUNTIESGRISGRIS

Cranberry Juice Surprise

7
A refreshing adult beverage.
By paparick

John Collins Cocktail

1
Of the Collins siblings, John's gin-toting brother, Tom, is more famous. With whiskey, John is somewhat similar to a whiskey sour with club soda.
By Lorem Ipsum

Betty's Famous Eggnog

12
My Mom has been making this creamy eggnog for everyone for at least 25 years, and more people ask for it each year. It uses three types of liquor--you do not need the best brands, but do not buy the cheapest either. Note that raw eggs are 'cooked' by the alcohol. Once made, keep the eggnog refrigerated and use within a week, stirring gently before serving to re-incorporate the egg whites that rise to the surface.
By Baumannowski

Cranberry Slush

6
My mother got this recipe from a friend years ago and it's become an integral part of our Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations! We leave it in the freezer and we all serve ourselves from there!
By Amy

Simple Mint Julep

1
The whiskey varies by state - Kentucky uses bourbon, Georgia favors peach brandy and in next door Maryland it is rye. Take your choice.
By TerryWilson

Jim Beam® Apple Highball

Nothing is more perfect on a clear fall day than a refreshing apple bourbon cocktail. Premium Jim Beam® Bourbon meets the juicy tartness of apple for a refreshingly crisp cocktail you can sip on during game day or right along with dinner.
By TheCocktailProject.com
Sponsored By Beam Suntory

Nellie's Favorite Eggnog

My Grandmother was an awesome women. I found this recipe and here is her quote at the bottom: 'Remember Mark Twain's observations that ''too much of anything is bad, but too much whiskey is just enough.' Add a little more if you feel like it!
By Cindy Wood

Bourbon Cider Sour

Add a little fall flavor into a basic whiskey sour. This bourbon apple cider takes smooth and smoky Jim Beam® Bourbon and mixes it with the crisp and tart tang of cold apple cider and orange juice. Whip it up in a flash and enjoy alongside a delicious dinner.
By TheCocktailProject.com
Sponsored By Beam Suntory

Texas Tea II

5
A lemonade drink suitable for anytime of the year. Refreshing, yet intoxicating. A tasty treat!!
By STINKYKG

Blackberry-Mint Julep Margarita

The Kentucky Derby meets Cinco de Mayo in this refreshing blackberry-mint julep margarita cocktail. Garnish each drink with a blackberry and a sprig of mint, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Yankee Mint Julep

4
It is my own personal recipe; it is not in any recipe book.
By Corinne

Frozen Derby Mint Juleps

2
Perfect for Derby Day or any day spent lounging in the sun, these cool refreshing drinks are dangerously delicious! Garnish with fresh mint.
By SunnyDaysNora
