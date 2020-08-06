Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes

Celebrating Thanksgiving with a gluten free friend or relative? Get recipes for gluten free desserts, stuffing and sides for a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

Gluten-Free Pie Crust

21
I have tried a lot of recipes trying to find one that compared with the traditional wheat crust that I have been missing. After throwing away many batches, I finally came up with this one and my family loves it. They said they couldn't tell the difference (I am not sure I believe that) but it sure did satisfy my cravings. Hope you like it too.
By Sandra LeRose

Green Beans with Hazelnuts and Lemon

117
The hazelnuts and lemon zest add a wonderful light touch. It's a favorite!
By Christina

Harvest Rice Dish

382
A variation of a basic rice recipe for the holidays.
By Allrecipes Member
Stuffed Celery

75
Stuffed celery, it's easy to make and kids love it. My Great Grandma always made this and my cousins and I used to fight over the last piece.
By Linda

Rich Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

91
If you're like me, I can't stand the last minute rush and expectations in making the turkey gravy. You have one shot and it better be good! Well, this takes out all the stress of that last minute dash. Can be frozen or refrigerated for five days. This is honestly the best turkey gravy I've ever had. You dirty a few pots and pans, but it sure beats the last minute rush Thanksgiving Day. Let me know what you think. Bon appetite!
By johnjacoby

Brandied Candied Sweet Potatoes

83
This has been a Thanksgiving favorite of ours for many years because it is different from the many mashed sweet potatoes recipes.
By Kathy

Quinoa Stuffing

52
Quinoa is a fluffy, slightly crunchy, high-protein, gluten-free alternative grain native to South America. This can be used to stuff a turkey or served as a side dish.
By Heather Hogan

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!
By JAQATAC

10 Gluten-Free Stuffing Recipes for Your Thanksgiving Feast

With recipes like these, holiday feasting without gluten is both easy and delicious.
By Ita Mac Airt

Mushroom Cream Gravy Sauce

34
An ambrosial sauce that is irresistible! This is excellent atop smashed potatoes or as a sauce for long, flat pasta. Adjust seasonings for a variety of complex flavors! Common substitutions include paprika and cayenne in lieu of the Italian herbs used here!
By Amber D Marcu

Green Bean and Bacon Saute

This delicious vegetable side to any meal is easy to prepare and loved by everyone who has tried it.
By Cheryl Leiser Harding

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

336
A crab stuffing seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory fills mushrooms for a tasty appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member
More Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes

The Best Mashed Potatoes

452
This recipe is often requested during Thanksgiving. It's totally tasty and everyone will rave! For a variation, serve in a casserole dish, and refrigerate overnight. Sprinkle extra Parmesan cheese and butter over potatoes and reheat in the oven.
By Allrecipes Member

Potato Pancakes II

201
Crispy, golden and cheesy! Good use of leftover mashed potatoes. This recipe is very versatile: you can add minced garlic, chives, or 1/4 cup of any shredded raw vegetable, or substitute the cheese with a tablespoon of sugar and serve with maple syrup.
By Allrecipes Member

Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball

1397
A sweet switch from the usual cheese ball. Serve with graham crackers or chocolate wafers.
By Kim

Sesame Green Beans

673
I had always been indifferent to green beans... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend. For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way.
By SPRUCETREE18

Gluten-Free Sausage Gravy

40
We love biscuits and gravy, but I'm gluten-free now, so we used Bob's Red Millu0026reg; all-purpose gluten-free flour in the gravy and used his biscuit flour for the biscuits.
By LibbyEllen

Winter Fruit Salad with Lemon Poppyseed Dressing

848
Wonderful salad for the holiday seasons. Great to serve for dinner at home or to take to a family gathering during the holidays.
By Nora LaCroix

Green Bean and Bacon Saute

94
This delicious vegetable side to any meal is easy to prepare and loved by everyone who has tried it.

Wild and Brown Rice

22
A perfect side dish for game birds. May be prepared ahead of time and microwaved just prior to serving.
By munchmn

Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

1165
These pumpkin seeds make a great tasting and healthy snack.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Pumpkin Creme Brulee

39
This is a great seasonal twist on the restaurant classic. The texture is actually closer to a pudding than a classic creme Brulee, and of course, the star of the dish is the crisp sugar top. This is great for your busy holiday schedule since you can make them the day before and then finish the sugar torching before you serve.
By Chef John

Gluten-Free Crescent Rolls

18
This recipe is adapted from Butter Crescents on Allrecipes. The changes are mainly in method. The outcome is a pliable, stretchy dough that bakes up to a soft and creamy roll. These are delicious on their own or can be used in your favorite recipes like pigs in a blanket or turnovers.
By Buckwheat Queen

Turkey Giblet Gravy

21
Yummy turkey gravy we serve at Thanksgiving.
By Bryn Audrey

Fluffy Gluten Free Cornbread

41
This recipe raises well and yields a light and fluffy gluten free, dairy free cornbread. Cornbread is light and fluffy, but somewhat crumbly. Letting cool for 5-10 minutes before serving helps with crumble.
By Jenny Wells

Very Moist and Flavorful Roast Turkey

10
Does your turkey need a boost of moisture and flavor? Try this! Tweak it to your own liking as much as your imagination wants. Carve the entire turkey and save the bones, joints, tail, wing tips, drippings, and reserved onion, garlic and celery (but NOT the skin) to make turkey soup. Mix the apple pieces into your dressing.
By Andie

Onions Baked with Rosemary and Cream

179
A wonderful aromatic blend of onions and rosemary perfect for Thanksgiving dinner or any holiday feast. I first tried this dish during the holidays last year and everyone wanted the recipe--it was the hit of the dinner.
By rowdy
