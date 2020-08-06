Chicken Main Dish Recipes

Looking for chicken dinner ideas? There are so many great options! Find favorites like chicken Parmesan, adobo chicken, chicken teriyaki, chicken curry, and more than 3,000 other top-rated recipes.

Skillet Chicken Bulgogi

216
This is a quick and easy, but very tasty meal. You can substitute the chicken with beef or pork for variety. My wife and I absolutely love this recipe, and it only takes 30 minutes with very few dirty dishes! Serve over rice.
By daveparks4

The Best Parmesan Chicken Bake

2178
This chicken Parmesan is done casserole style (so, no breading or frying!), but still offers up that irresistible combination of tender chicken, crunchy/cheesy coating, and flavorful sauce.
By Chef John

Greek Chicken Couscous Bowl

5
A couscous bowl with loads of veggies, lemony chicken, and tzatziki sauce! Can be made ahead of time and re-heated for a healthy work-lunch option too!
By Kim

Honey-Mustard Chicken with Roasted Vegetables

55
Paleo or not, this combination of flavors will tickle your taste buds! Colorful veggies and chicken work for a weeknight or for guests.
By Bibi

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

1126
This is an easy recipe for Indian chicken curry with just the right amount if spice.
By Ayshren

Korean Fried Chicken

143
I've always considered myself something of a fried chicken expert. I've pretty much had every single style known to man and this Korean fried chicken is officially my favorite. No other method I've come across has the same combination of tender, juicy, flavorful chicken and plate-scratching crispiness as this recipe does. It's simply a must-try!

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

1085
I grew up on this recipe, my Grandmother got it from a lady from church at a pot luck a long time ago! She passed it down to my mom and it's always been a family favorite. Quick and easy for school nights, and the leftovers are just as good! You can use less butter on top of course, my Momma and Mamaw always put the full stick on top (gotta love Southern ladies and their butter!)
By katiefbenham

Chicken Alfredo Bake

13
Made with penne pasta and rotisserie chicken, this is a quick version of chicken alfredo bake. Serve with garlic bread and a green salad for a no-fuss weeknight meal.
By thedailygourmet

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

383
Quick and easy way to prepare homemade, flavorful fajitas for a crowd!
By themoodyfoodie

Quick Chicken Piccata

1623
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
By Chef John

Amazingly Tasty and Crispy Chicken Schnitzel

49
Tasty and easy to make. Kids love it and you all will want more!
By PaZchut

Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)

1095
Chef John's version of this Thai dish has a sauce everyone will love.
Key West Chicken
1575

This recipe from the Florida Keys has been given to almost everyone I know. It is the best marinade for chicken, and it only takes 30 minutes from prep till you can grill! It's a great blend of flavors with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice. If you have time, try marinating overnight for the fullest flavor.

Baked Lemon-Butter Chicken Thighs

99
These low-carb, keto-friendly chicken thighs are basted with a tangy and rich butter sauce. They are easy enough for a weeknight meal and guaranteed to impress the pickiest eaters. Serve over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, or rice, or alongside your favorite vegetables.
By France C

Slow Cooker Chicken Creole

362
The stewed tomatoes and jalapeno pepper give this slow cooker recipe its Creole zing, along with seasoning and other veggies. This is an easy and tasty Creole chicken recipe. Just put all ingredients into the slow cooker and let it simmer all day. It's perfect over egg noodles. Add extra water and veggies to the leftovers to make a tasty afternoon soup.
By MARY MOON

Grilled Chicken Marinade

249
An easy to prep marinade for succulent grilled chicken every time!
By Jennifer

Best City Chicken

171
I grew up in northeast Ohio and this was my all time favorite dish when I was little...now I make it, and my family loves it too! I like to use all pork for my city chicken; however tradition is to use pork and veal combined. The grocery stores around me sell a pack of cubed pork with the wood skewers already in the pack specifically for city chicken, so you may want to look for that first. But, if you can't find that, then cubing your own pork will work fine.
By Jennifer

Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce

488
Tender and delicious Greek chicken kabobs with homemade tzatziki sauce.
By Tanya Petkos Schroeder

Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs

3099
This is an easy slow cooker recipe for chicken thighs in a sauce made with soy sauce, ketchup, and honey.
By Myrna

Greek Style Garlic Chicken Breast

327
This recipe was passed down through my family for years. If you're looking for a great tasting, tender chicken breast, this is what you're looking for - Greek style.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Katsu

863
This is my family recipe for Chicken Katsu - Japanese style fried chicken. Can also be used to make Tonkatsu, just use pork cutlets instead of chicken. Serve with white rice and tonkatsu sauce.
By sakuraiiko

Perfect Chicken

296
Chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers reduce to make a perfect sauce. Served alongside mushroom rice and asparagus; it is HEAVEN! Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed.
By Faith

Grilled Greek Chicken

80
The secret to this simple grilled chicken is a very powerful marinade and 'roasting' it slowly over semi-indirect heat on the grill.

Yummy Honey Chicken Kabobs

3067
Chicken kabobs are an easy and fun alternative to usual barbecue fare.
By Ann Marie
Chicken Marsala

5788
Chicken Marsala is an Italian-style recipe for tender pan-fried chicken breasts with a sweet Marsala wine and mushroom sauce.
By Allrecipes Member
Simple Baked Chicken Breasts

466
Learn how to bake chicken with this quick and easy, 5-ingredient recipe!
By Always Cooking Up Something

Asian Orange Chicken

2092
This easy orange chicken recipe is sticky, sweet, and rivals Chinese takeout.
By HARRY WETZEL

Baked Teriyaki Chicken

7739
Teriyaki chicken thighs are baked in the oven with a deliciously sticky glaze.
By Allrecipes Member
Crispy and Tender Baked Chicken Thighs

1501
Crispy chicken thighs get tons of flavor from a simple homemade spice rub.
By Nicole Burdett

Mayo Chicken

195
This is my favorite chicken recipe, which I learned while doing low-carb dieting. I prefer dark meat so I'll use 4 legs and thighs. You can do this recipe with pork chops as well.
By Jim Richard

Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs

4751
This rosemary ranch chicken recipe is so delicious, tender, and juicy the chicken will melt in your mouth. Even the most picky eater will be begging for the last piece.
By Theresa Spencer

Marry-Me Chicken

42
This 'marry-me' chicken dinner is worthy of a marriage proposal.
By thedailygourmet

Baked Spaghetti with Chicken

72
This baked spaghetti dish with chicken, cheese, and veggies is the perfect comfort casserole.
By Allrecipes Member

Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes

1202
A one-pan recipe for crispy, tender, and oh-so-tasty chicken and potatoes.

Baked Split Chicken Breast

520
Baked split chicken breasts cook up with delicious, crispy skin.
By Prospective PhD
