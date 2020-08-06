Chicken Main Dish Recipes

Best City Chicken

I grew up in northeast Ohio and this was my all time favorite dish when I was little...now I make it, and my family loves it too! I like to use all pork for my city chicken; however tradition is to use pork and veal combined. The grocery stores around me sell a pack of cubed pork with the wood skewers already in the pack specifically for city chicken, so you may want to look for that first. But, if you can't find that, then cubing your own pork will work fine.