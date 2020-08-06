Chicken Main Dish Recipes

Skillet Chicken Bulgogi
This is a quick and easy, but very tasty meal. You can substitute the chicken with beef or pork for variety. My wife and I absolutely love this recipe, and it only takes 30 minutes with very few dirty dishes! Serve over rice.
The Best Parmesan Chicken Bake
This chicken Parmesan is done casserole style (so, no breading or frying!), but still offers up that irresistible combination of tender chicken, crunchy/cheesy coating, and flavorful sauce.
Greek Chicken Couscous Bowl
A couscous bowl with loads of veggies, lemony chicken, and tzatziki sauce! Can be made ahead of time and re-heated for a healthy work-lunch option too!
Honey-Mustard Chicken with Roasted Vegetables
Paleo or not, this combination of flavors will tickle your taste buds! Colorful veggies and chicken work for a weeknight or for guests.
Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)
This is an easy recipe for Indian chicken curry with just the right amount if spice.
Korean Fried Chicken
I've always considered myself something of a fried chicken expert. I've pretty much had every single style known to man and this Korean fried chicken is officially my favorite. No other method I've come across has the same combination of tender, juicy, flavorful chicken and plate-scratching crispiness as this recipe does. It's simply a must-try!
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
I grew up on this recipe, my Grandmother got it from a lady from church at a pot luck a long time ago! She passed it down to my mom and it's always been a family favorite. Quick and easy for school nights, and the leftovers are just as good! You can use less butter on top of course, my Momma and Mamaw always put the full stick on top (gotta love Southern ladies and their butter!)
Chicken Alfredo Bake
Made with penne pasta and rotisserie chicken, this is a quick version of chicken alfredo bake. Serve with garlic bread and a green salad for a no-fuss weeknight meal.
Quick Chicken Piccata
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
Amazingly Tasty and Crispy Chicken Schnitzel
Tasty and easy to make. Kids love it and you all will want more!
Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)
Chef John's version of this Thai dish has a sauce everyone will love.