Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes

Cake, cookies, and more sweet treats without the wheat. Happy gluten-free baking!

Staff Picks

Amazing Gluten-Free Layer Bars

Rating: 4.14 stars
97
A gluten-free adaptation of the traditional Seven Layer Bar recipe. All ingredients are available in ordinary supermarkets. Be sure to check the packaging on your ingredients to make sure they are indeed gluten-free.
By Kate

Homemade Yummy Fudge

Rating: 4.24 stars
49
Delicious fudge! Homemade!
By Lauressa Abrew

Coconut Macaroons I

Rating: 3.5 stars
8
You will need a pastry bag with a large star tip to form these cookies.
By Minnie

Flourless Chocolate Cake I

Rating: 4.66 stars
1061
A dense chocolate cake for those of us who can't tolerate wheat or gluten.
By Maggie

10 Decadent Gluten-Free Cheesecake Recipes

Looking for a foolproof, show-stopping cheesecake without the gluten? You've come to the right place.
By Ita Mac Airt

Perfect Flourless Orange Cake

Rating: 4.37 stars
60
A beautiful moist light cake with complex and full flavors of oranges and orange peel. Super easy to make, and people love it! Serve in wedges with a mound of whipped cream or ice cream.
By Lucence

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.51 stars
323
This recipe is gluten-free and delicious! Pecans are great in these, but feel free to use peanuts or any other nut you choose.
By Jackie

Lemon Souffle

Rating: 3.71 stars
21
An easy recipe for quick lemon souffles that never fails. Lemon curd is topped with a lemony souffle and baked into a light dessert.
By Elaine Lai

Chocolate Meringue Cookies

Rating: 4.39 stars
278
This is a meringue cookie with a double chocolate taste. Store these in an air tight container.
By Madonna

10 Simple Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Desserts

By Leslie Kelly

Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.38 stars
2698
Heavy, yummy, and very peanut-buttery. You'll need lots of milk to eat these!!
By Stephanie T.

Pavlova with Winter Fruits

Rating: 5 stars
1
It's tough making dessert for someone cutting back on gluten and dairy. Luckily, pavlovas are gluten free and really easy. The toppings are easy to customize - I made the lemon curd dairy free and served whipped cream on the side.
By LauraF
Inspiration and Ideas

Meringue Crusts
Rating: Unrated
32
"My mom used to call these 'meringue shells' and filled them just before serving with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with sweetened fresh raspberries." – Bill
Almond Flour Brownies
Rating: Unrated
79
"Hallelujah! Finally a wonderful gluten-free one-bowl brownie! Not too sweet, not too bitter—a perfect brownie. Adding nuts made these even better." – Buckwheat Queen
Irish Cream Creme Brulee
Rating: Unrated
209
7 Gluten-Free No-Bake Cookies
Gluten-Free Yellow Cake
Rating: Unrated
246
Hungarian Chestnut Cake
Rating: Unrated
6

Buckeyes I

Rating: 4.47 stars
802

This recipe is so good that I double it whenever I make it. Since it is peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate it is almost like candy. Real buckeyes are nuts that grow on trees and are related to the horse chestnut.

More Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes

Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.32 stars
74
Best gluten-free sugar cookie going!
By SueAnne McInnis

Creamiest Rice Pudding

Rating: 4.58 stars
733
OK, so it's a little time-consuming to make this on the stovetop, but for a real rice pudding fan, it's worth every minute. My husband says it reminds him of the rice pudding he used to get as a child at a restaurant.
By BONNIE Q.

No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Cookies

Rating: 4.55 stars
119
These are super yummy and super easy! The combination of the chocolate, coconut, and oats is wonderful. No baking required! These also freeze well.
By Tammy Oberlin

Angel Food Candy

Rating: 4.54 stars
123
Sugar and dark corn syrup are cooked with vinegar and tempered with baking soda to make a crunchy candy that gets covered in a chocolate coating.
By Debbie

Peppermint Patties

Rating: 4.49 stars
245
I have made these every year as one of many Christmas treats. My family really loves them, it wouldn't be Christmas without them! When you dip, tap the fork on the edge of the pan to shake off excess. Slide the patty onto waxed paper -- you can use the fork to make a little swirl on the top to make it pretty.
By PATTY STOCKTON

4-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.03 stars
98
Kids will love these scrumptious low-carb keto cookies; all you need is peanut butter, vanilla extract, an egg, and some sugar substitute.
By Fioa

Green Grape Salad

Rating: 4.79 stars
658
This is a wonderful dessert salad that never failed to be a hit. Made the day before the brown sugar makes the sauce taste like caramel. You can use less brown sugar, if you wish.
By NFOSSAZ

Amaretti

Rating: 4.58 stars
93
This is the classic Italian almond macaroon. When first baked they are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. As they sit, they get crunchy throughout. Delicious with any fruit dessert.
By Kevin Ryan

Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cookies

Full of fiber, these gluten-free oatmeal cookies are really tasty and make a great lactation cookie for new, nursing moms.
By Edible Times

Never-Never Ever-Ever Fail Fudge

Rating: 3.66 stars
90
This recipe has been a constant for over 30 years. It is quick easy and always turns out. Enjoy!
By Jackie Boehm

Coconut Bon Bons

Rating: 4.38 stars
120
These little balls of joy are perfect for any occasion.
By Tamme

Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons

Rating: 4.6 stars
53
Even first-time cookie makers can pull off super moist, tender, chewy macaroons. Using sweetened condensed milk streamlines the operation and produces a very nice texture. Simple to make and easy to transport, these are the ultimate cookies to bring to any potluck. Just stick an almond inside each macaroon if you want to relive that chocolate-coated coconut-filled candy bar of your childhood.
By Chef John

Super-Easy Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.13 stars
31
When we need cookies in a snap, this is our best go-to recipe - easy, fast and super delicious!
By Kraft Peanut Butter
Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

These allergy-friendly chocolate chip cookies are made with gluten-free flour and vegan butter and vegan chocolate chips.
By Avery

The Best Pavlova

Rating: 4.64 stars
107
Australian dessert with a meringue base, topped with fresh cream and fruit. This is a recipe that I have experimented with and all my friends and family say it's the best pavlova they've ever tasted!
By Virginia

Gluten-Free Italian Pignoli Cookies

A twist on pignoli, which is a traditional Italian holiday treat, these gluten-free, pine nut-topped cookies made with almond paste are delightfully chewy with crispy bottoms.
By FestivelySouthern

Low-Carb Almond Cinnamon Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.34 stars
73
My quick and easy go-to keto and gluten-free cookie recipe whenever I want to have something sweet, with very few net carbs per cookie!
By Fioa

Caramels I

Rating: 4.61 stars
174
I got this from a co-worker about 12 years ago. These are the best melt in your mouth caramels I have ever had, and I always have to make them for Christmas.
By JUDI K.

Yummy Pecan Pralines

Rating: 4.46 stars
59
Pecans are cooked to the soft ball stage with brown sugar, white sugar, evaporated milk and butter and then beaten and poured on a slab to firm up in these sweet, chewy candies.
By SARATHERESA

Cream Cheese Mints

Rating: 4.35 stars
302
These seem to be everyone's favorite holiday candy recipe. Could be the melt in your mouth texture, or perhaps the sweet peppermint taste. Could also be the fact that this is the easiest candy recipe around! If stored in airtight container, these can be frozen for a couple months. These can also be made into pretty shapes by rolling in granulated sugar, pressing into candy molds, and dropping them out.
By diane

Cinnamon Stars

Rating: 3.94 stars
51
A beautiful Christmas cookie!
By Robin J.

Meringue Cookies

Rating: 4.2 stars
164
This recipe can be doubled, but if you do, don't double the chocolate chips. Best if eaten in a few days.
By Pat K.

Blueberry Salad

Rating: 4.71 stars
138
This is a dessert 'salad' with raspberry Jell-O and crushed pineapple. You can also change it around to your specified taste.
By RAC70

Easy Three-Ingredient Gluten-Free German Christmas Coconut Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
2
These German coconut cookies (Kokosmakronen) are one of the most popular German Christmas cookies and use three ingredients. They are gluten free, lactose free, and very easy to make. Store in airtight containers.
By vewohl
