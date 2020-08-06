Diabetic Appetizer Recipes

We make diabetic-friendly snack and appetizer planning easy with recipes for salsa, dips, hummus, apple and banana snacks, baked chips, ceviche, and more.

Staff Picks

Basil and Pesto Hummus

Rating: 4.17 stars
65
This deliciously sweet hummus is bursting with basil and an all-around pesto body. it's so good, you could eat this by itself with a spoon, although spreading it on crackers of any kind will do.
By fantastic dan

Halibut-Mango Ceviche

Rating: 4.53 stars
19
This is a colorful and flavorful recipe for ceviche, with a lot of room for variation. This dish requires fresh ingredients. Serve in a martini glass, with extra lime on the rim for squeezing.
By Vella

Black Bean Spread

Rating: 4.42 stars
55
A creamy black bean spread. Wonderful for dipping vegetables in, or spreading on sandwiches. Preparation Time: 5 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb

Easy Red Pepper Hummus

Rating: 4.5 stars
128
Red Pepper Hummus that has been a favorite of all my friends. Easy to make! Serve with chips, pita chips, veggies, or whatever.
By kfordham281

Apple Ladybug Treats

Rating: 4.82 stars
38
Red apples are decorated to look like lady bugs. This is a quick and fun snack that kids will enjoy making and eating. For once kids can play with their food.
By Veronica Lopez Hurtado
Baked Tortilla Chips

Rating: 4.34 stars
540
Tasty baked tortilla chips you make at home that are much better than store bought chips. Serve with your choice of salsas and garnishes.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Curried Hummus

Rating: 4.2 stars
182
Chick peas have a very low glycemic index, which means they create steady blood sugar and are especially healthful for diabetics. Curry powder contains curcumin, an antioxidant believed to be anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer.
By Ben S.

Microwave Popcorn

Rating: 4.55 stars
471
Believe it or not, you can make your own delicious, low-fat microwave popcorn using standard popping corn and a brown paper lunch bag. It works perfectly.
By ACONTORER

Jicama Appetizer

Rating: 4.06 stars
49
This is a great way to serve jicama to a large group of people.
By BECCAS911

Salsa

Rating: 4.32 stars
254
This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Cecilia Donnelly

Puerto Rican Tostones (Fried Plantains)

Rating: 4.58 stars
129
Crispy fried plantains. A plantain is a very firm banana. Serve as side dish with your meal or as appetizers.
By Lymari

Fun Santa Vegetable Tray

Rating: 5 stars
2
If you're looking for healthy and fun ideas for Christmas, try this veggie tray shaped like Santa. Serve with hummus or any dip.
By Francesca
Baked Banana Chips
Rating: Unrated
9

Fruit Skewers with Apple Cinnamon Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.67 stars
6

Make breakfast or a snack just a little special by serving this healthy yogurt dipping sauce with fresh fruit skewers. Use any fruit for the fruit skewers.

More Diabetic Appetizer Recipes

Deep Fried Black Eyed Peas

Rating: 4.07 stars
14
Fun, funky and full of flavor! Think 'far out bar goodies' or your next full-fledged addiction. There's a crazy depth to the flavor and a buttery afterburn. Precooking the peas can be done a day in advance, making serving quick and easy. Enjoy!
By *Fat~Dog~Lane*

Sweet Potato Hummus

Rating: 4.53 stars
36
I wanted something easy and fitting for an autumn gathering. I found this recipe and altered it to make it even easier to make. It is a nice combination of naturally sweet and typically savory. Serve with pita wedges, crackers, or cut veggies.
By mickdee

Black Bean Salsa

Rating: 4.48 stars
204
This is a wonderful salsa!! It is full of black beans, corn, tomatoes, and onion. I can never make enough when I have a party!! Chill 24 hours before serving if you have time!! Serve with tortilla chips.
By REBECKAH MACFIE

Sweet Potato Sage Balls

Rating: 4.11 stars
9
Sweet potatoes and sage combine into wheat-free snacks by using rolled oats! Great appetizers! May be served plain or with a dipping sauce.
By sueb

Air Fryer Tostones

Rating: 3.89 stars
9
Tostones are made with green (unripe) plantains and are a very popular side dish in many Caribbean and South American countries. The traditional method is to twice-fry the plantains in oil, but this air-fried version of my Puerto Rican family's recipe is much lighter as it uses olive oil spray instead of deep-frying.
By fabeveryday

Fruit Leather

Rating: 4.42 stars
38
Make your own fruit leather out of apples and pears, and enjoy it as a snack any time.
By AURORAROSE

Banana Oat Energy Bars

Rating: 3.48 stars
88
Really great and healthy, perfect pre-run breakfast or for a quick snack.
By cecdaisy

Secret Ingredient Pico de Gallo

Rating: 4.54 stars
26
This is a pico de gallo recipe that will have everyone asking 'how did you make this?' They will be surprised when you tell them the ingredients include a pickle!
By Jenny

Bacon Wrapped New Potatoes

Rating: 4.42 stars
67
I was given some tiny fresh new potatoes from a friend's garden. I was grilling chicken and wanted an appetizer to throw on the grill. The bacon wrapped new potato was born. Serve with ranch dressing or BBQ sauce for dipping.
By hungryallweighs

Tilapia Ceviche

Rating: 4.09 stars
34
This ceviche is so refreshing on hot summer days! Can eat it for snack or have it as an appetizer for your summer BBQ!!
By Samantha

Bourbon Fig Compote

Rating: 4.75 stars
12
A sweet and tangy compote that is excellently paired with a blue cheese or Brie. Serve with crackers.
By James Ryan Schubert

Orange Salsa

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
A sweet, citrus, and spicy salsa. Perfect for an outdoor summer party. Would be great paired well with some chicken.
By Jason Arden

Vegan Granola Bars

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
Vegan, sugar and oil-free granola bars... Super easy and you can easily swap ingredients if you need or want to. Sprinkle shredded coconut, cocoa powder, or flax seeds on top if you'd like.
By Eliana J

Mexican Jicama Snack

Rating: 4.33 stars
27
I found this recipe while on a trip to Mexico. It is a great snack that is crunchy, has a great flavor, and is very healthy. My kids love this and they can help make it. Happy crunching!
By caztoindy

Air Fryer Plantain Chips

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Green plantains in the air fryer result in potato-like crunchy, crispy chips without being full of calories and fat. These can be sweet or savory, depending on which you are craving - use salt for savory or cinnamon-sugar for sweet chips.
By Yoly

Smoked Salsa

Rating: 5 stars
2
Tomatoes, onions, and peppers are smoked long and slow in a smoker grill, resulting in a robust, homemade salsa.
By Elliot Porter

Pineapple Salsa

Rating: 4.53 stars
156
A fruit and vegetable salsa! Serve over chicken, fish, or pork, or as a side dish.
By SVPORTER

Zesty Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Rating: 4.22 stars
9
I use all fresh ingredients, except for the canned black beans.
By Sarah

Hatch Chile Salsa

Rating: 3.86 stars
14
You'll think you're in Mexico when you eat this easy, quick, no-cook salsa. Great on tortilla chips!
By COOKINGQUEEN75

Black Bean Hummus without Tahini

Rating: 5 stars
4
A low-fat spicy black bean hummus without tahini lightened up by omitting the traditional ingredient without sacrificing taste. Pair with veggies and crackers for a healthy snack or spread on sandwich for extra protein and spice! Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
By Megan Olson

Easy Roasted Chickpeas

Rating: 3.6 stars
10
These are a nice healthy snack to have for munching.
By Capepointfisherman

Raw Hummus

Rating: 4.12 stars
76
Raw organic hummus. A treat from traditionally cooked hummus and causes very little gas because all the enzymes are still there. When I serve this I make a depression in the middle and fill it with olive oil. Serve with pita bread, carrot or celery sticks, or small romaine leaves.
By EMILKALIL

Knaakkebrod or Nakkileipa (Scandinavian-Style Rye Crisp Bread)

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This is a recipe for Norwegian rye crisp or hardtack called 'knaakebrod,' very similar to the Finnish variety named 'nakkileipa.' These crackers can be dried and stored a very long time, but they're better fresh!
By leopardstripes

Buddhist Monk Dumplings

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
Enjoy homemade vegan dumplings including pastry from scratch and filled with tofu plus a variety of vegetables, herbs, and spices. Serve with tomato chutney.
By BuddhistChef
