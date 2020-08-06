Diabetic Appetizer Recipes

A creamy black bean spread. Wonderful for dipping vegetables in, or spreading on sandwiches. Preparation Time: 5 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
Chick peas have a very low glycemic index, which means they create steady blood sugar and are especially healthful for diabetics. Curry powder contains curcumin, an antioxidant believed to be anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer.
Fun, funky and full of flavor! Think 'far out bar goodies' or your next full-fledged addiction. There's a crazy depth to the flavor and a buttery afterburn. Precooking the peas can be done a day in advance, making serving quick and easy. Enjoy!
I wanted something easy and fitting for an autumn gathering. I found this recipe and altered it to make it even easier to make. It is a nice combination of naturally sweet and typically savory. Serve with pita wedges, crackers, or cut veggies.
This is a wonderful salsa!! It is full of black beans, corn, tomatoes, and onion. I can never make enough when I have a party!! Chill 24 hours before serving if you have time!! Serve with tortilla chips.
Tostones are made with green (unripe) plantains and are a very popular side dish in many Caribbean and South American countries. The traditional method is to twice-fry the plantains in oil, but this air-fried version of my Puerto Rican family's recipe is much lighter as it uses olive oil spray instead of deep-frying.
I was given some tiny fresh new potatoes from a friend's garden. I was grilling chicken and wanted an appetizer to throw on the grill. The bacon wrapped new potato was born. Serve with ranch dressing or BBQ sauce for dipping.
Green plantains in the air fryer result in potato-like crunchy, crispy chips without being full of calories and fat. These can be sweet or savory, depending on which you are craving - use salt for savory or cinnamon-sugar for sweet chips.
A low-fat spicy black bean hummus without tahini lightened up by omitting the traditional ingredient without sacrificing taste. Pair with veggies and crackers for a healthy snack or spread on sandwich for extra protein and spice! Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Raw organic hummus. A treat from traditionally cooked hummus and causes very little gas because all the enzymes are still there. When I serve this I make a depression in the middle and fill it with olive oil. Serve with pita bread, carrot or celery sticks, or small romaine leaves.
This is a recipe for Norwegian rye crisp or hardtack called 'knaakebrod,' very similar to the Finnish variety named 'nakkileipa.' These crackers can be dried and stored a very long time, but they're better fresh!