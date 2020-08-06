Glazed Carrot Recipes

Glazed carrot side dishes go with holiday dinners and everyday dinners alike. Find 30+ delicious ways to make them.

Staff Picks

Spectacular Marsala Glazed Carrots with Hazelnuts

82
This incredible carrot dish is like no other you've ever tasted! Elegant for any holiday or special occasion, yet easy enough for any day of the week. Please DO NOT omit the Marsala wine as it makes this dish taste spectacular.
By Barbara M.

Lemon Honey Glazed Carrots

38
Baby carrots cooked in a honey, butter, ginger, and lemon glaze. This goes really well with peppercorn steak and cheesecake.
By VVMYRSS

Glazed Carrots Asian Style

24
This method of preparing carrots will have us all eating like Bugs Bunny! Preparation time: 10 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb

Spicy Glazed Carrots

29
Traditional glazed carrots with a little kick. Adjust spices as desired, with more cayenne if you like it hot.
By BAJUNKIN

Glazed Carrots

330
Carrots are glazed with a butter and brown sugar glaze in this simple but delicious side dish.
By Tricia McTamaney

Sweet Baby Carrots

457
Honey, butter, and brown sugar combine to make baby carrots irresistible!
By Lisa Altmiller

Maple Glazed Carrots

75
A super-easy side dish for any occasion. Nice sweet and salty flavor to the carrots!
By cherbear

Roasted Beets and Carrots with Honey-Balsamic Glaze

2
Beets and carrots roasted in the oven, then simmered in an easy glaze and served.
By Jen

Orange Glazed Carrots

541
A wonderfully easy glazed carrot recipe that the whole family will enjoy. Great for special occasions or an every day meal.
By HEIDI S.

Lemon-Glazed Carrots

24
Very easy and quick to make!
By REBECCARIVINIUS

Chef John's Bourbon Glazed Carrots

110
These butter-soaked bourbon-glazed carrots are the greatest special-occasion carrot side dish of all time. Sweet, savory, and oh so glossy.
By Chef John

Balsamic Glazed Carrots

458
Carrots are sauteed in olive oil, and then briefly tossed with balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in this deceptively simple side dish.
By HARRY WETZEL
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Honey Glazed Carrots
110
This recipe is sweet but full of flavor and spice...Goes great with pot roast or oven baked chicken...Yum Yum
Bourbon Glazed Carrots
64
Sweet carrots are drizzled in a warm buttery sauce flavored with bourbon.
Air-Fried Carrots with Balsamic Glaze
5
Maple-Glazed Grilled Carrots
4

These grilled carrots have a lovely sweet and smoky caramelized flavor, and are a nice change of pace at a summer cookout or dinner party. Use carrots that are no larger than 3/4-inch thick, or cut larger carrots in half lengthwise for even cooking. One pound should yield 6 to 8 medium carrots.

More Glazed Carrot Recipes

Glazed Carrots

330
Carrots are glazed with a butter and brown sugar glaze in this simple but delicious side dish.
By Tricia McTamaney

Sweet Baby Carrots

457
Honey, butter, and brown sugar combine to make baby carrots irresistible!
By Lisa Altmiller

Maple Glazed Carrots

75
A super-easy side dish for any occasion. Nice sweet and salty flavor to the carrots!
By cherbear

Roasted Beets and Carrots with Honey-Balsamic Glaze

2
Beets and carrots roasted in the oven, then simmered in an easy glaze and served.
By Jen

Orange Glazed Carrots

541
A wonderfully easy glazed carrot recipe that the whole family will enjoy. Great for special occasions or an every day meal.
By HEIDI S.

Lemon-Glazed Carrots

24
Very easy and quick to make!
By REBECCARIVINIUS

Chef John's Bourbon Glazed Carrots

110
These butter-soaked bourbon-glazed carrots are the greatest special-occasion carrot side dish of all time. Sweet, savory, and oh so glossy.
By Chef John

Balsamic Glazed Carrots

458
Carrots are sauteed in olive oil, and then briefly tossed with balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in this deceptively simple side dish.
By HARRY WETZEL

Honey Glazed Carrots

110
This recipe is sweet but full of flavor and spice...Goes great with pot roast or oven baked chicken...Yum Yum
By JBSRONNIE

Bourbon Glazed Carrots

64
Sweet carrots are drizzled in a warm buttery sauce flavored with bourbon.
By Flipper

Glazed Carrots Asian Style

24
This method of preparing carrots will have us all eating like Bugs Bunny! Preparation time: 10 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb

Air-Fried Carrots with Balsamic Glaze

5
Honey-roasted carrots still warm from the air fryer are tossed with a buttery balsamic glaze and sprinkled with chives in this simple and quick weeknight side dish recipe.
By Allrecipes

Maple-Glazed Grilled Carrots

4
These grilled carrots have a lovely sweet and smoky caramelized flavor, and are a nice change of pace at a summer cookout or dinner party. Use carrots that are no larger than 3/4-inch thick, or cut larger carrots in half lengthwise for even cooking. One pound should yield 6 to 8 medium carrots.
By France C

Lemon Honey Glazed Carrots

38
Baby carrots cooked in a honey, butter, ginger, and lemon glaze. This goes really well with peppercorn steak and cheesecake.
By VVMYRSS

Vanilla Glazed Carrots

52
I had this at a restaurant, and, as always, I try and duplicate the dishes that I like. This is my version of these steamed baby carrots that are lightly coated in a sweet vanilla glaze.
By V Rene Lord

Spicy Glazed Carrots

29
Traditional glazed carrots with a little kick. Adjust spices as desired, with more cayenne if you like it hot.
By BAJUNKIN

Honey-Glazed Baby Carrots

5
Not even kids can resist vegetables like carrots when they are smothered in butter and honey!
By Sarah Stephan

Cinnamon and Orange Glazed Carrots

34
This was one of the few ways my mom could get my dad to eat carrots as us kids were growing up.
By Katie H

Glazed Carrots and Brussels Sprouts

14
I made this recipe for my mother's birthday over 20 years ago. Everyone loved the Brussels sprouts! Then I lost the recipe. Recently as I was going through my mother's recipe cards, I found the copy I made for her. I had forgotten what an attractive dish this is. It is as good as I remember and best of all, it still gets rave reviews!
By Diane

Glazed Carrots and Parsnips with Chives

26
Good recipe for holiday celebrations. Turnips can be used instead of parsnips.
By Taddo1965

Brandy Glazed Carrots

12
This is a quick and easy vegetable side dish that looks and tastes great. Best of all, it can be prepared one or two days in advance!
By Joanne Marie

Honey Glazed Carrots and Pears

17
My wife and I put together this recipe for an office Christmas party, and it got rave reviews. This side dish is easy to prepare and has a great taste.
By Walter Jenny Jr

Glazed Dijon Carrots

19
Year-round family classic. Use thin carrots cut to size. Serve as a dish at omnivore's meal or one of many veggie dishes on the hot table of dishes.
By Lesley Carol

Glazed Root Vegetables

8
When combined and lightly glazed with sugar and balsamic vinegar, these vegetables provide a wonderful range of flavors, from earthy to sweet.
By Scott Koeneman
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com