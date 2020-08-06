Diabetic Main Dish Recipes

This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
This is a great recipe for your deer hunter. I'm not crazy about venison, but with this recipe, you don't taste the wild game. My father-in-law swears it's made with beef tips. Serve and see what your family thinks!!
This is a very easy recipe and for those people who like garlic and a little bit of spice in their pasta it's perfect. Add more or less red pepper flakes depending on your fondness for spicy food. This goes great with a salad and some garlic bread, if desired.
Looking for ideas for the quinoa you picked up at Trader Joe's? Here's a dairy and wheat free breakfast porridge thick, rich and delish for those cold mornings in the Andes. Those with nut allergies may wish to substitute soymilk or regular cow's milk for the almond. Adjust sugar to your taste or substitute with agave syrup or black strap molasses (use half as much). This recipe can easily be doubled.
Sure, you can make falafel from a mix but frankly, it's a far cry from authentic falafel. This is the best falafel recipe I know of. You can find dried fava beans in Middle Eastern grocery stores and some supermarkets. Serve with pita bread, tahini sauce, lettuce, and other chopped vegetables.
I adapted this from a turkey burger recipe when I went vegan. It is also gluten-free if you use gluten-free soy sauce. I use it as a post-workout meal, as it is delicious, satisfying and relatively high in plant-based protein. Enjoy!
This is a basic recipe that you can play with for seasonings and ingredients. My first batch was good, but since then I've experimented with more or less spice, other veggies like mushrooms, and meat. It's different every time I make it now. Serve over basmati rice with naan bread.
Delicious low-carb tortillas for tacos and enchiladas made with jicama. You can eat them raw for a crispy texture or steam them if you like a softer tortilla. These are grain-free tortillas that are keto and vegan friendly.
Delicious salmon cakes made with potatoes and the added color of red bell pepper and green onion. I came up with the idea for this recipe out of pure laziness. I didn't want to wait for potatoes to boil! It turned out great and definitely became the overall favorite. I enjoy a simple garlic mayonnaise to accompany the cakes but you can pretty much use whatever you desire.
Here is my recipe for dhal based on my many experiences cooking with my friends over the years. We love this served over freshly made basmati rice. Don't skimp on the caramelized onions and garlic - it totally makes this recipe amazing!
A delicious fruity salsa topping to serve over fish or chicken, from a friend in Florida. I always use whatever that I have left in a mixed greens salad the next day. Use any kind of fish -- I use tilapia or salmon. The fish may also be grilled, which is what I prefer. If I can't find a good fresh pineapple, I will use canned pineapple tidbits.