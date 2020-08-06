Diabetic Main Dish Recipes

Find main dishes that emphasize vegetables, fruits, lean meats, plant-based proteins, and heart-healthy fats in our collection of 120+ trusted diabetic-friendly main dish recipes.

Staff Picks

Easy Hawaiian Chicken Packets

Rating: 4.39 stars
64
Pineapple, peppers and teriyaki sauce are packed in aluminum foil with chicken breasts. This yummy recipe is easy to prepare and to cook! Tastes great over rice.
By EKUTINAC

Sweet Potato-Turkey Meatloaf

Rating: 4.1 stars
145
Mashed sweet potato mixed into a tasty ground turkey meatloaf adds special sweetness to the blend of onion, garlic, honey barbeque sauce, ketchup, and mustard seasonings.
By Mrs. Mula-Howard

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

Rating: 4.38 stars
3738
You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.
By LAURENMU
Sponsored By MyPlate

Spicy Chicken Breasts

Rating: 4.31 stars
696
This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
By Barbara Radford

Venison Tips and Rice

Rating: 4.68 stars
53
This is a great recipe for your deer hunter. I'm not crazy about venison, but with this recipe, you don't taste the wild game. My father-in-law swears it's made with beef tips. Serve and see what your family thinks!!
By TLGIBBS

Quinoa and Black Beans

Rating: 4.65 stars
6011
Very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice. Quinoa is a nutty grain from South America.
By 3LIONCUBS
Sponsored By MyPlate

Spinach and Pasta Shells

Rating: 4.01 stars
138
This is a very easy recipe and for those people who like garlic and a little bit of spice in their pasta it's perfect. Add more or less red pepper flakes depending on your fondness for spicy food. This goes great with a salad and some garlic bread, if desired.
By YAKUTA

Spicy Steamed Shrimp

Rating: 4.64 stars
59
Messy, but worth the extra napkins!
By Wendi

Chicken Fiesta Salad

Rating: 4.64 stars
693
This is an attractive and zesty all in one dish. It's full of veggies and chicken, and loaded with flavor. A quick fix for a long day. If desired, top with shredded cheese and tortilla chips.
By ANGL8277

Black-Eyed Pea Gumbo

Rating: 4.44 stars
542
A winter time favorite at our house. We always have it for New Year's Day while we watch football! Serve with a tossed salad and corn bread.
By Lynn Blackwelder Patterson

Black Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.34 stars
1276
The perfect meal! Preparation Time: 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Daisy

Lemon-Orange Orange Roughy

Rating: 4.39 stars
249
Orange roughy fillets with a citrus twist. Very quick to prepare.
By Brian Ehrler
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Zucchini with Mushroom Stuffing
Rating: Unrated
177
"Easy to make and fantastic!" – Angela Gertschitz
Yakisoba Chicken
Rating: Unrated
538
"Delicious! We added half a red pepper, snap peas, a little fresh ginger, and some red pepper flakes. Loved the spice!" – Cookiebeast
Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers
Rating: Unrated
3738
11 Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Recipes the Whole Family Will Love
Caribbean Fish Soup
Rating: Unrated
5

Chickpea Curry

Rating: 4.24 stars
726

We usually recommend preparing the beans at home, but using canned chickpeas allows for a fast, convenient dish.

More Diabetic Main Dish Recipes

Diabetic-Friendly Pork Stroganoff

Rating: 5 stars
6
People with diabetes can enjoy cozy comfort foods like stroganoff. See how a few smart swaps can lower carbs, calories, and sodium without losing flavor or cheesy, creamy appeal.
By cchristi4

Quinoa Porridge

Rating: 4.21 stars
85
Looking for ideas for the quinoa you picked up at Trader Joe's? Here's a dairy and wheat free breakfast porridge thick, rich and delish for those cold mornings in the Andes. Those with nut allergies may wish to substitute soymilk or regular cow's milk for the almond. Adjust sugar to your taste or substitute with agave syrup or black strap molasses (use half as much). This recipe can easily be doubled.
By Six Pack To Go

Cape Malay Pickled Fish

Rating: 4.3 stars
10
This recipe is a traditional Easter time classic in Cape Town, South Africa. It is served mainly with hot cross buns or freshly baked bread.
By NITSCKIE

Tacos de Jamaica (Vegan Hibiscus Tacos)

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
These delicious Mexican vegan tacos (tacos de jamaica) are made with hibiscus flowers and are garnished with pineapple, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde with avocado.
By Chef Gaby Cervello

Reduced Fat French Toast

Rating: 4.05 stars
21
This is an easy variation on the basic French toast recipe, except it uses reduced fat substitutes! Serve with fruit or sugar-free maple syrup.
By Jen

Whole Wheat and Honey Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.33 stars
582
Quick, easy, yummy homemade pizza dough, which you can top any way that you like. This makes a thin crust but it can be doubled for a thick crust.
By brookes

Lentil Rice and Veggie Bake

Rating: 4.2 stars
173
This delicious vegan recipe can be quickly thrown together from things you probably already have in the kitchen.
By AMEZELL
Sponsored By MyPlate

Steel-Cut Oats and Quinoa Breakfast

Rating: 5 stars
13
The best make-ahead breakfast! Full of fiber and protein will keep you full all morning. Keeps in the fridge for up to a week.
By AnneP

Paleo Chicken Stew

Rating: 4.67 stars
119
I made this recipe up when I started eating paleo. I have now found it to be a staple in our home!
By Tonna Jacobson

Best Falafel

Rating: 5 stars
3
Sure, you can make falafel from a mix but frankly, it's a far cry from authentic falafel. This is the best falafel recipe I know of. You can find dried fava beans in Middle Eastern grocery stores and some supermarkets. Serve with pita bread, tahini sauce, lettuce, and other chopped vegetables.
By nch

"Skinny" Chicken Tacos

Rating: 4.25 stars
20
Zesty, easy, and quick way to make chicken tacos that are delicious and diet-friendly. Other options for toppings would be low-fat sour cream, 2% reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend, and salsa.
By Danielle B.

Simple Mexican Quinoa

Rating: 4 stars
6
This is my new favorite quinoa dish. It is super simple.
By eaforsythe

Overnight Light PB&J Oats

Rating: 4.5 stars
20
This grab-and-go breakfast has it all: quick prep, easily customizable, great flavor with tons of health benefits. These oats are packed with whole grains, calcium, protein, and vitamins.
By BathtubNinja

Utokia's Ginger Shrimp and Broccoli with Garlic

Rating: 4.44 stars
84
Parchment packets filled with shrimp and broccoli florets and seasoned with an Asian-inspired ginger sauce are baked for a delicious and easy-clean-up dinner.
By Reynolds Kitchens(R)
Sponsored By Reynolds Wrap

Protein-Packed Spicy Vegan Quinoa with Edamame

Rating: 4.64 stars
22
I adapted this from a turkey burger recipe when I went vegan. It is also gluten-free if you use gluten-free soy sauce. I use it as a post-workout meal, as it is delicious, satisfying and relatively high in plant-based protein. Enjoy!
By HeidiM

Farikal

Rating: 4.53 stars
17
This is a popular meat dish from Southern Norway. Lamb and cabbage are layered and stewed with peppercorns. Serve with boiled potatoes that have been sprinkled with parsley.
By KATHYANN9

Vegetarian Bean Curry

Rating: 4.41 stars
125
This is a basic recipe that you can play with for seasonings and ingredients. My first batch was good, but since then I've experimented with more or less spice, other veggies like mushrooms, and meat. It's different every time I make it now. Serve over basmati rice with naan bread.
By Michelle

Delaware Blue Crab Boil

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
Dig into these Delaware blue crabs boiled in exotic spices. Add your favorite veggies, and treat yourself to a wonderfully delicious crab feast!
By IMANKAY

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Curry

Rating: 2.78 stars
9
This wonderfully aromatic vegetarian curry recipe is made easy in the slow cooker - perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Anniesails

Jicama Tortillas

Rating: 3 stars
2
Delicious low-carb tortillas for tacos and enchiladas made with jicama. You can eat them raw for a crispy texture or steam them if you like a softer tortilla. These are grain-free tortillas that are keto and vegan friendly.
By gem

Shredded Potato Salmon Cakes

Rating: 4.56 stars
68
Delicious salmon cakes made with potatoes and the added color of red bell pepper and green onion. I came up with the idea for this recipe out of pure laziness. I didn't want to wait for potatoes to boil! It turned out great and definitely became the overall favorite. I enjoy a simple garlic mayonnaise to accompany the cakes but you can pretty much use whatever you desire.
By NATHALIE1

Slow Cooker Cinnamon Apple Steel Cut Oats

Rating: 3.74 stars
108
Another yummy way to eat oatmeal. The house smells wonderful while this is cooking.
By DebbieKat

Bengali Dhal

Rating: 4 stars
24
Here is my recipe for dhal based on my many experiences cooking with my friends over the years. We love this served over freshly made basmati rice. Don't skimp on the caramelized onions and garlic - it totally makes this recipe amazing!
By Tabitha C

LaWanna's Mango Salsa on Tilapia Fillets

Rating: 4 stars
11
A delicious fruity salsa topping to serve over fish or chicken, from a friend in Florida. I always use whatever that I have left in a mixed greens salad the next day. Use any kind of fish -- I use tilapia or salmon. The fish may also be grilled, which is what I prefer. If I can't find a good fresh pineapple, I will use canned pineapple tidbits.
By Allen Goforth
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com