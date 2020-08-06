Dairy-Free Appetizer Recipes

So many of your favorite appetizers - hummus, guacamole, kale chips, and sushi--are dairy-free.  Browse more than 820 trusted dairy-free appetizer recipes, rated & reviewed by home cooks like you.

Staff Picks

Easy Guacamole

Rating: 4.56 stars
1048
Simply a quick recipe for tasty guacamole! Great with tortilla chips or as a topping for Mexican foods!
By Denise Goodman

Fava Bean Breakfast Spread

Rating: 4.6 stars
83
A deliciously seasoned fava bean, onion, and tomato dip recipe! Traditionally served with pita bread for breakfast in Egypt.
By Beverly Estes

Hummus I

Rating: 4.25 stars
63
This is a very basic recipe for the popular garbanzo and sesame seed pate. Vary the flavor by adding a few mint leaves, a little fresh ginger, or red pepper flakes. I make it in a food processor now, but I used to make it by putting the garbanzo beans through a ricer.
By Bob Cody

Spiced Pecans

Rating: 4.57 stars
319
So simple, so good! Have tried several different combinations of spices, but keep coming back to this one. I use only pecans, but mixed nuts would be fine.
By Pat

Sushi Roll

Rating: 4.42 stars
199
Sushi can be filled with any ingredients you choose. Try smoked salmon instead of imitation crabmeat. Serve with teriyaki sauce and wasabi.
By 1ORANGE1

Gravlox

Rating: 4.68 stars
22
Gravlox is a popular item in Scandinavian Cuisine. Some, like this one, are made with vodka.
By Suzanne

Lemon Grass and Chicken Summer Rolls

Rating: 4.69 stars
26
These are like little bundles of delicious chicken salad wrapped in rice paper. They are deliciously perfect for warm weather treats.
By Seattle Dad
Sponsored By MyPlate

Chinese Fried Walnuts

Rating: 4.81 stars
43
I am always asked to bring these walnuts whenever we have a get together with family or friends. They are perfect on tables at a bridal or baby shower, and no one can ever figure out how they are made. Very addicting!
By Valerie

Absolutely Amazing Ahi

Rating: 4.74 stars
195
This tantalizing appetizer mingles fresh ahi, avocado, cucumbers and spice and will impress the most knowledgeable food critic.
By JULESKICKS2

Traditional Baba Ghanoush

Rating: 4.48 stars
63
A traditional recipe for this eggplant dip. It consists of baked eggplant with garlic, lemon juice, and tahini sauce. Dip into this with pita bread and you have yourself a delicious-and-light appetizer.
By IMANKAY

Pecan Snack

Rating: 4.88 stars
273
These smell like a walk through a county fair, and they taste heavenly!
By Bea Gassman

Muhammara (Roasted Pepper & Walnut Spread)

Rating: 4.69 stars
26
This roasted red pepper and walnut spread is quite popular in the Middle East and you'll understand why when you make it and discover you can't stop eating it.
By Chef John
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Vegan Dips for Delicious Entertaining
These flavorful plant-based dips range from spicy to tangy to cheesy.
Texas Caviar I
Rating: Unrated
346
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
Air Fryer Pakoras
Rating: Unrated
2
Asian Lettuce Wraps
Rating: Unrated
2822
Marinated Mushrooms II
Rating: Unrated
252
Ants on a Log
Rating: Unrated
122

Cocktail Meatballs

Rating: 4.47 stars
1959

These tasty meatballs will disappear quickly from anyone's holiday party. My mom makes them every year for New Years Eve, and now so do I. These do very well in a slow cooker, as you can simmer them before serving, as well as keep them hot for the duration of your party.

More Dairy-Free Appetizer Recipes

Kettle Corn

Rating: 4.6 stars
1529
Take a trip to the county fair with a bowl of old-fashioned Kettle Corn. Your family will never want plain popcorn again! If you use white sugar, it will taste like popcorn balls and if you use brown sugar, it will taste like caramel corn.
By SUE202

My Amish Friend's Caramel Corn

Rating: 4.88 stars
1567
This recipe comes from an Amish family who package this treat for gifts to friends and neighbors every Christmas. It is truly the tastiest, easiest, and most foolproof caramel corn recipe you'll ever find!
By ANITALOUISE

Spam Musubi

Rating: 4.58 stars
179
Spam Musubi is a popular snack in Hawaii. It is a type of sushi that has marinated cooked spam in sushi. I got this recipe from a local Hawaiian friend when I was living there.
By Rashad Maiden

Bacon and Date Appetizer

Rating: 4.64 stars
309
An easy, quick appetizer that I first tasted at a Native American wedding ceremony. Dates are stuffed with almonds and wrapped in bacon!
By CINNTX

Texas Caviar I

Rating: 4.82 stars
346
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
By ELKINSMEG

Pico De Gallo

Rating: 4.39 stars
532
Sometimes when you eat authentic Mexican food, they give you this salsa stuff made with tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. You can add a squeeze of lime juice to pico de gallo, but I prefer this basic recipe. Once you serve this with your Mexican dish such as tacos, you will want it with all your Mexican dishes!
By Paula Stotts

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

Rating: 4 stars
5
This dip packs all the taste of traditional spinach artichoke dip minus the dairy. Serve hot with tortilla chips.
By thedailygourmet

Beef Samosas

Rating: 4.49 stars
240
Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas. Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe. You just can't buy better in the shops.
By sassyangelkiwi Donna-Maree Aus

Grilled Marinated Shrimp

Rating: 4.82 stars
1696
This makes the best shrimp! Remove from skewers and serve on a bed of pasta with sauce for a great meal.
By Robbie Rice

My Own Famous Stuffed Grape Leaves

Rating: 4.44 stars
125
These are grape leaves, stuffed with a tantalizing mixture of rice, fresh dill, mint and lemon. 'Yum' is the only one word to describe these. These can either be a main dish or an appetizer, depending on your appetite. Serve with good crusty bread and a Greek salad, if desired.
By Patti Moschonas

Extra Easy Hummus

Rating: 4.32 stars
671
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
By Donalyn

Marinated Mushrooms II

Rating: 4.39 stars
252
This recipe was handed down to me from my Grandma. Little mushrooms are marinated in a zesty mixture. They're great for buffet style gatherings. They keep well for a long time in the fridge, or you may can them in mason jars and store in cupboard.
By Cristi Zbella

Applesauce

Rating: 4.68 stars
279
An easy, quick applesauce recipe. I have doubled it and canned it so we always have some on hand. My family loves it.
By JACKSWIFE

Best Guacamole

Rating: 4.29 stars
680
The real trick to great guacamole is to use good avocados. Make sure your avocados are ripe and of the Haas variety! Serve this dip with corn chips, or an array of fresh vegetables.
By PHLOX

Vicki's Hush Puppies

Rating: 4.31 stars
647
Hush puppies are a good side for seafood.
By VICKI C

Beef Egg Rolls

Rating: 4.61 stars
194
Crispy fried egg rolls stuffed with ground beef, cabbage, and delicious seasonings. A personal creation of mine that goes well with any Chinese dish. The sherry makes it better.
By HERCATE

Crispy Vegetable Pakoras

Rating: 4.58 stars
113
These are very yummy, and if any of you have ever had Japanese tempura coated veggies, you'll love this recipe. It's similar, yet it is unique in it's taste. Serve with a chili sauce, mint yogurt sauce, or sweet and sour sauce. Try other vegetables for dipping, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli and asparagus.
By veggigoddess

Maritime War Cake

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
This eggless cake was developed by resourceful cooks during the war when eggs, butter, and milk were rationed. It is a traditional Christmas cake here on the East Coast of Canada. Served with a nice big hunk of Cheddar cheese and a hot cup of tea, it is a real holiday treat!
By Linda S.

Vegan Jalapeno Poppers

These savory jalapeño poppers are a great plant-based party or game day appetizer. Diced mushrooms add a "meaty" addition with the absence of bacon, and vegan cheese substitutes keep this appetizer vegan.
By fabeveryday

Black Bean Hummus

Rating: 4.67 stars
738
This is the absolute best hummus I have ever had. It goes great with some toasted pita bread. Add more lemon juice if this hummus tastes like it needs a little extra kick.
By Anonymous
Sponsored By MyPlate

Easy Bruschetta

Rating: 4.35 stars
72
I always serve this as a starter at dinner parties. Everyone loves it because it is so light and tasty.
By JANWEISBERGER

Cocktail Meatballs IV

Rating: 4.57 stars
224
This is an extremely easy appetizer that keeps them coming back for seconds.
By jhibbard

Divine Hard-Boiled Eggs

Rating: 4.57 stars
577
These hard-boiled eggs are cooked perfectly every time without turning the yolks green.
By rockyroad

Easy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Rating: 4.38 stars
391
This hummus can be made 1 day ahead. Keep it refrigerated, and bring to room temperature before serving. Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds and can be found in many grocery stores.
By MARBALET
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com