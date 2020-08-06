Coconut Recipes

Browse over 1,790 recipes using fresh or shredded coconut complete with ratings, reviews and serving tips. Looking for coconut milk, oil or flour recipes? We have those, too.

Staff Picks

Yummy Lemon Coconut Loaf

131
This loaf is buttery, moist, and full of flavor. The sweet/tart lemon drizzle really puts it over the top. Enjoy!
By Christina

Coconut Shrimp I

1974
These crispy shrimp are rolled in a coconut beer batter before frying. For dipping sauce, I use orange marmalade, mustard and horseradish mixed to taste.
By LINDAV10

Truly Coconutty Cream Pie

27
I love coconut cream pie, but oftentimes, I feel like the coconut flavor is lost in the vanilla pastry cream filling. This coconut cream pie recipe enhances the coconut flavor and texture by utilizing it throughout the recipe.
By Sobie

Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Chewy

548
A chewy oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips, shredded coconut, and chopped nuts. Great with or without nuts and coconut.
By Woody Broadhurst

Curried Coconut Chicken

3857
Curried chicken simmered in coconut milk and tomatoes makes for a mouthwatering hint of the tropics! Goes great with rice and vegetables.
By ROMA

Chia Coconut Pudding with Coconut Milk

Chia seeds make great desserts and are high in omega-3s. This recipe is a healthy alternative to processed desserts. It uses agave (or stevia if you prefer) as a sweetener instead of sugar. Stir again before serving and top with fresh fruit and another dash of cinnamon or spices.
By Donna Kim

Coconut Banango Smoothie

A tropical smoothie created for my daughter's school project about Florida's natural resources.
By Karissa

Seven Layer Bars

Easy to make, and very rich. Can use different kinds of chips (vanilla or peanut butter) to suit your taste.
By P. Tindall

Healthy Coconut Oatmeal

103
A fast and healthy breakfast cereal or high-energy snack. Oatmeal made with coconut, raisins, cranberries, walnuts. Brown rice can be used in place of oatmeal.
By BMARYGREEN

Coconut Lime Rice

I was bored one night and thought that coconut lime rice sounded good, so I made my own recipe. I was very much surprised! This wonderful rice will make your toes curl! Toss the cooked rice with diced mango and chopped cilantro.
By Karmabelle

Coconut Poke Cake

White cake soaked in sweet creamy coconut milk and smothered in whipped topping and flaked coconut. A real treat for those with a sweet tooth.
By Leslie

The Best Thai Coconut Soup

1527
This recipe uses a lot of ingredients common in Thai cooking to make a delicious and spicy soup featuring shrimp and shiitake mushrooms in a coconut milk flavored broth.
By Jessica
Inspiration and Ideas

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp
Coconut shrimp come out great in the air fryer, and are served with a simple spicy honey-lime dip.
Dairy-Free Ice Cream Recipes for a Dairy-Free Treat
It's every bit as creamy as regular ice cream, and the coconut gives it a sweet, tropical flavor.
More Coconut Recipes

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

19
Coconut shrimp come out great in the air fryer, and are served with a simple spicy honey-lime dip.
By SUSUMILLER

German Chocolate Cake Frosting

358
This coconut and pecan frosting if perfect for German chocolate cake.
By Woody Broadhurst

Coconut Coconut Milk Cake

53
Double coconut cake made with shredded coconut and coconut milk is a delightful treat to serve with a cup of coffee.
By 4eversmiling

Chewy Coconut Cookies

1820
Lots of coconut and sugar make these cookies chewy and delicious.
By N. Hoff

Nanaimo Bars III

333
These layered, no-bake bars may sound like a lot of work, but they're worth it. I've heard other names but here in the Northwest everyone knows them as Nanaimo bars.
By MARTHA J PAUL

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake V

607
This recipe makes a two-layer pineapple upside-down cake using cake mix and canned pineapple.
By Donna

Willard Family German Chocolate Cake

130
This recipe has been in my family for a very long time. My great-grandma could make this with her eyes closed. My father was born on her birthday so she made this cake for him every year. Even shipped it to him in Korea when he was stationed there in the army.
By Kelly MacDonald

Carrot Pineapple Cake I

659
The carrots and pineapple work together to keep this cake moist and wholesome.
By Linda

Frog Eye Salad

265
An acini di pepe (or couscous) pasta salad with coconut, pineapple, Mandarin oranges, and marshmallows.
By Woody Broadhurst

Moist Carrot Cake

382
This cake was made and brought to me at work. It is the moistest carrot cake I have ever had. Decorate with Cream Cheese Frosting.
By KORIBEAR

Impossible Coconut Pie I

134
The pie makes its own crust. Just mix in a blender, bake and serve warm. You may leave out coconut if you wish.
By Rosie De Coito

Chocolate Coconut Overnight Oats

20
A yummy breakfast that is healthy but doesn't leave you feeling deprived, this no-cook oatmeal will be creamy by the morning time and makes breakfast prep time non-existent. Put all ingredients in a 12-ounce mason jar and vigorously shake to make preparation a breeze!
By Vanessa Fregoso

No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Cookies

107
These are super yummy and super easy! The combination of the chocolate, coconut, and oats is wonderful. No baking required! These also freeze well.
By Tammy Oberlin

Coconut Pecan Frosting II

82
This frosting is great on many cakes, not the least of which is German Chocolate Cake.
By AUNT B

Ono Butter Mochi

196
This recipe for mochi is an easy Hawaiian local-style treat made with coconut and butter in a rice flour base. A great dessert for any tropical themed party.
By SAXONY

Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

67
No fuss, no bake, coconut, oatmeal, and chocolate cookies! One of our Christmas favorites! You can also freeze these! Enjoy!
By Mama Corsilli
