Coconut Recipes

I love coconut cream pie, but oftentimes, I feel like the coconut flavor is lost in the vanilla pastry cream filling. This coconut cream pie recipe enhances the coconut flavor and texture by utilizing it throughout the recipe.
Chia seeds make great desserts and are high in omega-3s. This recipe is a healthy alternative to processed desserts. It uses agave (or stevia if you prefer) as a sweetener instead of sugar. Stir again before serving and top with fresh fruit and another dash of cinnamon or spices.
I was bored one night and thought that coconut lime rice sounded good, so I made my own recipe. I was very much surprised! This wonderful rice will make your toes curl! Toss the cooked rice with diced mango and chopped cilantro.
This recipe has been in my family for a very long time. My great-grandma could make this with her eyes closed. My father was born on her birthday so she made this cake for him every year. Even shipped it to him in Korea when he was stationed there in the army.
A yummy breakfast that is healthy but doesn't leave you feeling deprived, this no-cook oatmeal will be creamy by the morning time and makes breakfast prep time non-existent. Put all ingredients in a 12-ounce mason jar and vigorously shake to make preparation a breeze!