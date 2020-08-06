Dairy-Free Dessert Recipes

Staff Picks
Vegan Chocolate Cake
This is a really simple, yet very tasty cake. You can use rice flour or something other than wheat. You can also add chocolate chips and, or nuts.
By Karla Walsh Fresh Pear Cake
This is the recipe that I like to use with the fresh pears that I get from my trees in late August. It's also lower in fat and cholesterol than most regular cakes.
Wacky Cake VIII
This cake is make without milk or eggs and is moist, dark and delicious. A brain child of the depression era when ingenious cooks developed a cake that could be made without expensive and scarce ingredients.
Ultimate Maple Snickerdoodles
These have been voted the number one cookie that I bake (and I bake a lot!), and are loved by all who eat them. They are chewy mapley good!
Microwave Caramel Popcorn
Caramel popcorn made in under 15 minutes with the miracle of the microwave. Easy and fun - not to mention delicious.
Dairy Free Chocolate Pudding
This is a simple, smooth and creamy vegan chocolate pudding. I like to use ground chocolate as a substitute for the cocoa.
Grandmother's Oatmeal Cookies
This is the best Oatmeal Cookie I have ever tasted and is my family's favorite. This is a recipe that I have had for years that a friend of mine gave me.
"You will not find a better, softer ginger cookie recipe!" – WENDYG
Best Carrot Cake Ever
See how to make a rich and decadent carrot cake.
Chocolate Crinkles II Chocolate Crinkles II
Chocolate cookies coated in confectioners' sugar...very good!
This is a simple, no frills biscotti. My friend at work gave this recipe to me. It's quick, easy and one of my favorite Italian cookie recipes.
Pecan Pie Bars I
These pecan pie bars are great for the children and adults in any family.
Chewy Sugar Cookies
I love sugar cookies that are crisp on the outside and very chewy on the inside. Do not try to roll these cookies out, they are meant to be shaped or dropped. This recipe can easily be made into snickerdoodle cookies by rolling the dough in cinnamon-sugar before baking.
Gingerbread Cookies II
This is the BEST recipe for gingerbread cookies I have ever tasted. It looks complicated, but isn't. I have used this recipe for many years and always get compliments on it.
Grandma's Gingersnaps
This was my mother-in-law's recipe and my husband's favorite. Shorten or lengthen the cooking time for a softer or crisper cookie.
Chewy Peanut Butter Brownies
These brownies have been a favorite in my family since I was a small child. Because they're so popular, I usually double the recipe. Great with chocolate frosting!
Gingerbread Biscotti
These spicy Italian cookies are the perfect accompaniment for cocoa or coffee during the holiday season! Serve with lemon curd or drizzle with lemon flavored almond bark for a special treat.
My Amish Friend's Caramel Corn
This recipe comes from an Amish family who package this treat for gifts to friends and neighbors every Christmas. It is truly the tastiest, easiest, and most foolproof caramel corn recipe you'll ever find!
Crazy Cake
This cake was popular during the Depression, and does not have eggs in it.
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies
A nice change of pace from the usual peanut butter cookie. My husband never liked peanut butter cookies until I made him this recipe.
Molasses Sugar Cookies
These are a wonderful chewy spice cookie. They are drop cookies that keep very well. I make them at the beginning of the holiday season and they keep all the way to New Year's!
Soft Peanut Butter Cookies
Peanut butter cookies that stay soft with a good flavor but not too sweet! You won't make another recipe after this one!
German Apple Cake I
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies
I personally think these are the best brownies in the world. Try them, I think you'll agree! To make the brownies rich and buttery, use melted butter instead of the vegetable oil.
Snickerdoodles I
This is a wonderful and easy cookie that my mother prepared for at least 50 years. Every time I take them somewhere everyone wants the recipe.
Snickerdoodles V
Is there anyone who doesn't like snickerdoodles? This recipe is a classic.
Vegan Brownies
MMMMM...Vegan Brownies!!!! These are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you want your brownies a little more solid you'll need to cook them longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies too!
Michelle's Soft Sugar Cookies
These sugar cookies have won raves from all who have tried them. They are soft and have a light and delicate flavor. They're great for Christmastime cut outs.
