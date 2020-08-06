Dairy-Free Dessert Recipes

Desserts without dairy can sometimes present a challenge, but not here! Browse 440+ trusted dairy-free dessert recipes like eggless milkless cake, peanut butter cookies, carrot cake, and more.

Staff Picks

Cherry Cheezecake

Rating: 4.59 stars
49
Great tasting cheesecake...fools even the most ardent dairy fans.
By Maureen Cram

Jewish Apple Cake I

Rating: 4.55 stars
220
A delicious cake filled and topped with apples and cinnamon.
By JBS BOX

Vegan Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.65 stars
959
This is a really simple, yet very tasty cake. You can use rice flour or something other than wheat. You can also add chocolate chips and, or nuts.
By Angel

20 Best Dairy-Free Desserts

Free of butter, milk, or cream, these 20 decadent recipes will show you how delicious dairy-free baking can be.
By Karla Walsh

Fresh Pear Cake

Rating: 4.58 stars
385
This is the recipe that I like to use with the fresh pears that I get from my trees in late August. It's also lower in fat and cholesterol than most regular cakes.
By Barbara

Wacky Cake VIII

Rating: 4.7 stars
252
This cake is make without milk or eggs and is moist, dark and delicious. A brain child of the depression era when ingenious cooks developed a cake that could be made without expensive and scarce ingredients.
By Mary Knipe

Grandma's Eggless, Butterless, Milkless Cake

Rating: 4.31 stars
286
You can get a moist chocolate cake without eggs, butter, or milk thanks to this recipe, tested by Grandma and approved by all who try it.
By Tina Demasi-Lemons

Ultimate Maple Snickerdoodles

Rating: 4.56 stars
381
These have been voted the number one cookie that I bake (and I bake a lot!), and are loved by all who eat them. They are chewy mapley good!
By Linda Carroll

Microwave Caramel Popcorn

Rating: 4.69 stars
474
Caramel popcorn made in under 15 minutes with the miracle of the microwave. Easy and fun - not to mention delicious.
By SUBGIRL

Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

These allergy-friendly chocolate chip cookies are made with gluten-free flour and vegan butter and vegan chocolate chips.
By Avery

Dairy Free Chocolate Pudding

Rating: 4.43 stars
213
This is a simple, smooth and creamy vegan chocolate pudding. I like to use ground chocolate as a substitute for the cocoa.
By Kathleen Amos-Robel

Grandmother's Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 4.71 stars
384
This is the best Oatmeal Cookie I have ever tasted and is my family's favorite. This is a recipe that I have had for years that a friend of mine gave me.
By HAPPYGOLUCKY
Inspiration and Ideas

Big Soft Ginger Cookies
Rating: Unrated
6789
"You will not find a better, softer ginger cookie recipe!" – WENDYG
Best Carrot Cake Ever
Rating: Unrated
1823
See how to make a rich and decadent carrot cake.
Pumpkin Cake III
Rating: Unrated
1024
Non-Dairy Milks: Which Are Best for Baking?
Cinnamon-Roasted Almonds
Rating: Unrated
753
10 Simple Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Desserts

Chocolate Crinkles II

Rating: 4.69 stars
2452

Chocolate cookies coated in confectioners' sugar...very good!

More Dairy-Free Dessert Recipes

Biscotti

Rating: 4.67 stars
1116
This is a simple, no frills biscotti. My friend at work gave this recipe to me. It's quick, easy and one of my favorite Italian cookie recipes.
By JANDEE

Pecan Pie Bars I

Rating: 4.65 stars
624
These pecan pie bars are great for the children and adults in any family.
By MARIETA

Peppermint Meringues

Rating: 4.57 stars
693
These are very good, light and airy. The colors are great for the holidays.
By KATHY

Chewy Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.3 stars
1834
I love sugar cookies that are crisp on the outside and very chewy on the inside. Do not try to roll these cookies out, they are meant to be shaped or dropped. This recipe can easily be made into snickerdoodle cookies by rolling the dough in cinnamon-sugar before baking.
By Cindy Catudal Shank

Eileen's Spicy Gingerbread Men

Rating: 4.53 stars
1506
Spicy gingerbread men. This is the only recipe we have ever used. For best flavor, do NOT use blackstrap molasses.
By Stephanie Schneidewind

Gingerbread Cookies II

Rating: 3.56 stars
344
This is the BEST recipe for gingerbread cookies I have ever tasted. It looks complicated, but isn't. I have used this recipe for many years and always get compliments on it.
By Kim

Grandma's Gingersnaps

Rating: 4.67 stars
473
This was my mother-in-law's recipe and my husband's favorite. Shorten or lengthen the cooking time for a softer or crisper cookie.
By RAMB

Chewy Peanut Butter Brownies

Rating: 4.45 stars
1018
These brownies have been a favorite in my family since I was a small child. Because they're so popular, I usually double the recipe. Great with chocolate frosting!
By Jo

Gingerbread Biscotti

Rating: 4.41 stars
417
These spicy Italian cookies are the perfect accompaniment for cocoa or coffee during the holiday season! Serve with lemon curd or drizzle with lemon flavored almond bark for a special treat.
By CRISTINA GOMEZ

Best Carrot Cake Ever

Rating: 4.74 stars
1823
A moist and flavorful recipe that makes a large quantity of cake. I have been hounded to make this cake time and time again.
By Nan

Cinnamon-Roasted Almonds

Rating: 4.66 stars
753
Here is an easy snack idea to serve at any holiday party.
By BJ

My Amish Friend's Caramel Corn

Rating: 4.88 stars
1567
This recipe comes from an Amish family who package this treat for gifts to friends and neighbors every Christmas. It is truly the tastiest, easiest, and most foolproof caramel corn recipe you'll ever find!
By ANITALOUISE

Crazy Cake

Rating: 4.68 stars
1038
This cake was popular during the Depression, and does not have eggs in it.
By Amy Parsons

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.64 stars
3098
A nice change of pace from the usual peanut butter cookie. My husband never liked peanut butter cookies until I made him this recipe.
By Michele

Molasses Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.78 stars
1136
These are a wonderful chewy spice cookie. They are drop cookies that keep very well. I make them at the beginning of the holiday season and they keep all the way to New Year's!
By Karin Christian

Soft Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.48 stars
428
Peanut butter cookies that stay soft with a good flavor but not too sweet! You won't make another recipe after this one!
By Cindy Duvall

German Apple Cake I

Rating: 4.57 stars
1585
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
By Barbara

Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies

Rating: 4.49 stars
1800
I personally think these are the best brownies in the world. Try them, I think you'll agree! To make the brownies rich and buttery, use melted butter instead of the vegetable oil.
By Sarah

Vegan Chocolate Cake

Rating: 4.65 stars
959
This is a really simple, yet very tasty cake. You can use rice flour or something other than wheat. You can also add chocolate chips and, or nuts.
By Angel

Snickerdoodles I

Rating: 4.68 stars
971
This is a wonderful and easy cookie that my mother prepared for at least 50 years. Every time I take them somewhere everyone wants the recipe.
By LKUEHL

Favorite Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.42 stars
543
Simple peanut butter cookies with the traditional crisscross on the top.
By Anita

Snickerdoodles V

Rating: 4.55 stars
483
Is there anyone who doesn't like snickerdoodles? This recipe is a classic.
By Amy Barry

Vegan Brownies

Rating: 4.18 stars
1162
MMMMM...Vegan Brownies!!!! These are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you want your brownies a little more solid you'll need to cook them longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies too!
By SANDYWIFEY31S

Michelle's Soft Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.32 stars
453
These sugar cookies have won raves from all who have tried them. They are soft and have a light and delicate flavor. They're great for Christmastime cut outs.
By MISSMR94
