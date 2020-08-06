Onion Side Dish Recipes

You may not always think of onions as a stand-alone vegetable, but fried onions, caramelized onions, grilled onions, and onion tarts all qualify. Browse top onion recipes here.

Staff Picks

Old Fashioned Onion Rings

1740
This is an actual recipe from a former employee of a popular drive-in restaurant. Crispy coated onion rings like the pro's make!
By JeanieMomof3

Sweet Onion Pie

98
This delicious pie has a buttery cracker crumb crust and is stuffed with sweet onions. It is superb along side any barbequed meat -- especially pork.
By Andi

Caramelized Red Bell Peppers and Onions

99
This divine combination of sweet red peppers and sweet red onions goes very well with lamb. To add a little variety, add 1/4 cup raisins before serving, it's delicious!
By CROW

Grandma's Heavenly Onions

23
Delicious and unusual. Grandma really knows how to cook!
By DIXYDAHL1N

Sweet Vidalia Onion Relish

6
A sweet and tangy onion relish that can be used as you would most any relish. Great on subs and cooked into cornbread.
By ROSEMC91

Caramelized Onions on the Grill

74
These are absolutely melt in your mouth delicious! You can make them on the grill or in the oven. Even friends of ours that don't care for onions loved these! I would recommend that you use 1 large onion for every 2 people. Some people want one whole onion to themselves so you might want to make some extra! They are also good heated up the next day but we rarely have any extra!
By The Dahl House

Roasted Onions

I love Roasted Onions - no peeling, and the cut surfaces turn rich caramel brown.
By Ben S.

How To Make Caramelized Onions in Your Slow Cooker

How To Make Caramelized Onions in Your Slow Cooker
By Vanessa Greaves

Tarte a l'Oignon (French Onion Pie)

32
This is a traditional French holiday side dish made without any cheese. It's also a very simple side dish that will impress other cooks at potluck parties.
By QuebecGirl

Grandma's Onion Rings (Southern Style)

105
This is a very delicate onion ring. My Grandmother's recipe. I have never found any to compare to hers.
By Jean Fritz

Roasted Vidalia Onions

Roasted in the oven or on the grill, these onions are simple and tasty. They taste like French onion soup, and smell great. In college I used to put it on the top of my gas stove! Still delicious just the same. Very very easy and loads of flavor.
By LOTUSFLOWER1971

Sweet Baked Onion Rings

I stumbled upon the idea for this tasty and slightly lighter onion ring recipe while reading reviews on an onion ring recipe. These are much less greasy and messy, with all the crunch and flavor.
By Audreylovesbaking
Inspiration and Ideas

How to Caramelize Onions
Making caramelized onions is easier than you think, and you likely have the all the ingredients in your pantry right now.
White, Yellow, and Red Onions, Explained
When your recipe calls for onions, which color of onion is best? And does it matter which type of onion you choose?
Chives vs. Green Onions: What's the Difference?
Parmesan-Crusted Au Gratin Potatoes and Onion
Roasted Potatoes and Onions - Easy and Delicious
Japanese Zucchini and Onions
586
Sheet Pan Breakfast Potatoes
4

No matter what time of day you serve them, you'll love these tasty and crispy sheet pan breakfast potatoes.

More Onion Side Dish Recipes

Roasted Potatoes and Onions - Easy and Delicious

33
If you are sick and tired of mash potatoes, fries, chips and all the other ways potatoes are prepared but don't have the time for a complicated roasted vegetables dish than this is an easy and flavorful way to get 'er done.
By curryfamily2012

Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic

1146
This is a side dish where the title says it all. Cabbage is fried with bacon, onion, and garlic for a side dish you'll want to eat again and again.
By Kathi Richards Smith

Fantastic Onion Ring Batter

77
Homemade onion rings dipped in a fantastic batter are a crunchy and addictive appetizer to serve at parties.
By lwilliams001

Creamed Onions and Peas

16
This is a wonderful recipe I use which calls for fresh pearl onions and fresh or frozen peas. Quick and tasty!
By STERASINSKI

Sarah's Knish

34
Traditional Jewish treat of little golden pastry domes filled with seasoned mashed potatoes and fried onions.
By Sarah Dipity

Easy Portobello Mushroom Saute

145
This quick and easy recipe tastes so good! You can substitute shallots for the onions if you wish. My family loves this recipe.
By BRIDGET678

Garlic Mashed Potato Casserole

15
A great make-ahead recipe, and a nice amount of extra flavor instead of your standard mashed.
By Chef Kris

Air-Fried Roasted Sweet Peppers and Onions

3
Serve these sweet peppers and onions with grilled steak, chicken, or fish. They also work well with tacos and fajitas.
By Allrecipes

Lyonnaise Potatoes

107
This is a classic dish with sliced potatoes and onions.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Italian Peas

569
This is my mom's recipe. Let's just say, you'll never look at peas the same way again...they are sooo good.
By WORSHIPWARRIORMT

Crispy Restaurant-Style Hash Browns

1
These hash brown potatoes will beat restaurant hash browns hands down. I like to cook them very crisp and well done. I usually make one large pan-sized hash brown so I just have to flip once in the hot oil. These potatoes are superior to frozen or restaurant hash browns. I saw a similar recipe online and wanted to have a written copy for the kitchen so I did not have to watch the video each time I made these.
By Brian

Broccoli Casserole

590
Broccoli casserole enriched with cheese, mayonnaise, and cream of mushroom soup - delicious and EASY to make!
By Laura Baker

Oven-Baked Onion Rings

57
It's hard to bake an onion ring as good as a deep-fried version. These are pretty good, so check it out! This makes a very crunchy, easy, no-muss, no-fuss onion ring.
By Chef John

Oven Fried Potatoes I

38
Crispy, rich red potatoes roasted with onion and bacon. These are really yummy, and great with steak...don't skimp on the butter.
By JSCHAUFE

Best Ever Onion Rings

41
Great tasting homemade onion rings! Easy to prepare, and best of all... you are able to make twice as many for half the price! Enjoy your heart out, onion lovers!
By MIDNIGHT_ANGEL

Old Fashioned Potato Kugel

68
I got this recipe from a British grandmother. It is hands-down the best potato kugel my family (and most of my guests) ever tasted. It's fabulous served hot with sour cream. It's also incredible put in a cholent overnight.
By basg101

Chef John's Roasted Brussels Sprouts

83
This makes a very nice side dish to your holiday feast, and I can't think of a main course, especially one made from some type of succulent animal, that this wouldn't pair wonderfully with.
By Chef John

Mushrooms in White Wine Sauce

66
This is a great side dish for mushroom lovers. I like to make this for holiday dinners instead of the usual vegetable fare.
By LINDAAL

Pan Fried Spinach

75
Delicious, and easy to prepare. Great Southern dish. Can be served with any meat as a side dish. Great with cornbread.
By RUSTY5

Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Mushrooms, and Onions

228
Fattening? Oh yeah. Worth it? Oh yeah!
By Wanda
