Onion Side Dish Recipes

These are absolutely melt in your mouth delicious! You can make them on the grill or in the oven. Even friends of ours that don't care for onions loved these! I would recommend that you use 1 large onion for every 2 people. Some people want one whole onion to themselves so you might want to make some extra! They are also good heated up the next day but we rarely have any extra!
Roasted in the oven or on the grill, these onions are simple and tasty. They taste like French onion soup, and smell great. In college I used to put it on the top of my gas stove! Still delicious just the same. Very very easy and loads of flavor.
If you are sick and tired of mash potatoes, fries, chips and all the other ways potatoes are prepared but don't have the time for a complicated roasted vegetables dish than this is an easy and flavorful way to get 'er done.
These hash brown potatoes will beat restaurant hash browns hands down. I like to cook them very crisp and well done. I usually make one large pan-sized hash brown so I just have to flip once in the hot oil. These potatoes are superior to frozen or restaurant hash browns. I saw a similar recipe online and wanted to have a written copy for the kitchen so I did not have to watch the video each time I made these.
I got this recipe from a British grandmother. It is hands-down the best potato kugel my family (and most of my guests) ever tasted. It's fabulous served hot with sour cream. It's also incredible put in a cholent overnight.