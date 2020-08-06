Dairy-Free Side Dish Recipes

There are so many ways to cook vegetables, beans and peas, pastas and potatoes without dairy. Browse 250+ trusted dairy-free side dish recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Rating: 4.64 stars
1672
A great roasted potato side dish made with olive oil and herbs.
By JMRYGH

Maria's Broccoli Rabe

Rating: 4.45 stars
238
This is a nice side dish served with baked chicken or fish. Virtually not fattening and very healthy for you.
By Maria

Portuguese Favas

Rating: 4.46 stars
37
Fava beans with a Portuguese style sauce.
By J. Pacheco

Spanish Rice II

Rating: 4.47 stars
1859
Rice is sauteed with onion and green bell pepper, and then simmered with water, chopped tomatoes and spices.
By JOHN MAC

Jo Jo Potatoes

Rating: 4.4 stars
55
These are great and you can change the combination of spices to a Mexican flavoring and serve with a nacho cheese dip.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Sesame Green Beans

Rating: 4.4 stars
674
I had always been indifferent to green beans... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend. For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way.
By SPRUCETREE18

Green Tomato Relish

Rating: 4.81 stars
237
This delicious, tangy relish of green tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and spices, is perfect with sandwiches, potatoes, cheese, and lots of other entrees. A jar of this makes a great gift, too!
By Linda McDaniel

Roasted Beets 'n' Sweets

Rating: 4.65 stars
772
This is a great autumn or winter side dish, especially for those who like things sweet and salty. The colors are beautiful and make a nice autumn presentation.
By DRUMNWRITE
Baked Beans II

Rating: 4.65 stars
694
A quick and easy way to dress up ordinary pork and beans. The measurements are estimates, but really you can adjust anything to personal taste.
By Jackie Smith

Grilled Asparagus

Rating: 4.7 stars
892
The special thing about this recipe is that it's so simple. Fresh asparagus with a little oil, salt, and pepper is cooked quickly over high heat on the grill. Enjoy the natural flavor of your veggies.
By Anonymous
Quick Brussels and Bacon

Rating: 4.53 stars
109
This very quick and flavorful side dish is easy for everyday dinner, but nice enough to serve for Thanksgiving!
By MARNZ01

Quinoa and Black Beans

Rating: 4.65 stars
6011
Very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice. Quinoa is a nutty grain from South America.
By 3LIONCUBS
Inspiration and Ideas

Baked Sweet Potatoes
Rating: Unrated
726
"I made these last night as a side dish and we loved it. It was very easy and the oregano/sweet potato combo is very good!" – Katherine
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Rating: Unrated
4373
"This is a simple and very tasty recipe which succeeds because of the contrasts in textures and flavors." – Gracie
Zucchini with Chickpea Stuffing
Rating: Unrated
176
20 Vegan Sweet Potato Recipes That Are Healthy and Hearty
Kickin' Collard Greens
Rating: Unrated
1787
Balsamic Butternut Squash with Kale
Rating: Unrated
27

Home-Fried Potatoes

Rating: 4.57 stars
317

Yummy 'home-style' fried potatoes. Chunky and flavorful fried potatoes with onion, green pepper and parsley.

More Dairy-Free Side Dish Recipes

Carrot Souffle

Rating: 4.64 stars
285
An excellent side dish, or have it for brunch.
By LOUETTA

Fried Okra

Rating: 4.34 stars
403
A simple Southern classic! Okra is dredged in seasoned cornmeal, then fried until golden.
By Linda Martin

Escarole and Beans

Rating: 4.67 stars
166
This is a creamy concoction of escarole and beans. It's rich, and it's divine! It's also best served with a warm crusty Italian bread.
By KristaP

Pan Fried Green Beans

Rating: 4.23 stars
83
These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.
By Shearyah Hawkins

Southern as You Can Get Collard Greens

Rating: 4.69 stars
293
This is as Southern as you can get.
By SOUTHERNGIRL3

Refried Beans Without the Refry

Rating: 4.69 stars
2575
Refried beans are simple to make when cooked in a slow cooker. This recipe will yield flavorful, fat-free refried beans seasoned with garlic, jalapeno, and cumin.
By CHEFCLAUDE
Dairy-Free Scalloped Potatoes

Rating: 5 stars
6
These are the best scalloped potatoes ever! No one will believe they're dairy-free. They're so creamy!
By A Happy Harvest

Cornmeal Mush

Rating: 3.58 stars
81
This is a basic recipe for a very easy and versatile dish. You can eat it like hot cereal, or chill it and then fry it. This goes well with syrup as a breakfast dish, or with savory sauces and vegetables for dinner.
By NANCYELLEN

Applesauce

Rating: 4.68 stars
279
An easy, quick applesauce recipe. I have doubled it and canned it so we always have some on hand. My family loves it.
By JACKSWIFE

Chinese Fried Noodles

Rating: 4.43 stars
219
This is a quick, easy, and delicious recipe that all will enjoy. Try adding cooked, cubed pork or chicken, bean sprouts, water chestnuts, sliced almonds, or any of your favorite vegetables for versatility.
By Karen

Baked Vegetables I

Rating: 4.37 stars
321
Very simple vegetable dish seasoned with dry soup powder, and baked until tender and caramelized. Try different dry soup types to vary the flavor. I like onion or mushroom.
By Klara Yudovich

Fried Plantains

Rating: 4.45 stars
158
Fried plantains are a traditional treat in many parts of the world. Try them once and you'll be hooked. Overly ripe plantains work best for this recipe.
By Donna

Momma's Potatoes

Rating: 4.24 stars
84
This is a crisp, rosemary-scented alternative to fried potatoes. Dee-lish!!!
By SarahF

Spiced Slow Cooker Applesauce

Rating: 4.6 stars
424
This easy and delicious spiced applesauce slow cooks to perfection. My kids and I came up with this recipe one fall weekend. It's a family favorite.
By A.S.G.

Sweet and Sour Green Beans

Rating: 4.62 stars
79
A slightly tart green bean side dish flavored with onion and bacon. Goes great with ham or pork.
By DEBOKC

Red Cabbage and Apples

Rating: 4.46 stars
186
Looking for something new? Try this sweet and sour apple and cabbage dish.
By CHRISTYJ

Potato Dumplings

Rating: 4.33 stars
24
Good to use with stews or soups. When I was growing up we had these with sauerbraten. I don't know why there's always a crouton in the center, there just is.
By Helen

Dolmas (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

Rating: 3.7 stars
33
The spices may seem like a strange combination, but this is a wonderful, delicate traditional Turkish dish with a twist. Serve chilled, as is traditional, or warm, as desired. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over dolmas before serving.
By WhirledPeas

Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 3.89 stars
9
A healthier, dairy-free version of sweet potato casserole.
By Dina

Homemade Stewed Tomatoes

Rating: 3.97 stars
30
Homemade stewed tomatoes, right from your garden, is simple, fun, and tasty!
By KITTYANN

Better-than-Boxed Vegan and Gluten-Free Stuffing

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
This vegan and gluten-free stuffing is better than the boxed stuff and very easy to make! Whether your guests are vegan, gluten-free, both, or neither, this stuffing will please the whole crowd! You can toast the bread in advance in order to save time the day you are serving the stuffing.
By fabeveryday

Country Style Fried Potatoes

Rating: 4.58 stars
293
These fried potatoes are the perfect companion for bacon and eggs. You may use oil instead of shortening if you wish.
By sal

Easy Potato Pancakes

Rating: 4.22 stars
159
My family loves these as a side dish or for Sunday brunch. Delicious topped with sour cream and green onions or applesauce.
By HIGHROAD
