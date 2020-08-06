Dairy-Free Side Dish Recipes

I had always been indifferent to green beans... until I tried this recipe, given to me by a friend. For such a simple dish, you will be surprised at how much flavor this has! Broccoli is equally delicious prepared this way.
This is a basic recipe for a very easy and versatile dish. You can eat it like hot cereal, or chill it and then fry it. This goes well with syrup as a breakfast dish, or with savory sauces and vegetables for dinner.
This is a quick, easy, and delicious recipe that all will enjoy. Try adding cooked, cubed pork or chicken, bean sprouts, water chestnuts, sliced almonds, or any of your favorite vegetables for versatility.
The spices may seem like a strange combination, but this is a wonderful, delicate traditional Turkish dish with a twist. Serve chilled, as is traditional, or warm, as desired. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over dolmas before serving.
This vegan and gluten-free stuffing is better than the boxed stuff and very easy to make! Whether your guests are vegan, gluten-free, both, or neither, this stuffing will please the whole crowd! You can toast the bread in advance in order to save time the day you are serving the stuffing.