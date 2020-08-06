Dairy-Free Main Dish Recipes

It's not hard to find family-friendly main dish recipes without cheese, milk, or butter. Allrecipes has more than 670 trusted dairy-free main dish recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Loosemeat Sandwiches III

Rating: 4.34 stars
188
These are my wife's version of the famous loose meat sandwiches. They are pretty tasty and very easy to make.
By Crockpot Carlo

Not Red Spaghetti Sauce

Rating: 4.41 stars
98
A lovely Italian sausage and vegetable topping to serve over your spaghetti for a change of pace. Add pimento for a dash of color.
By Sheila

Shrimp Noodle Soup

Rating: 4.59 stars
94
For extra flavors, add a splash of sherry to the soup before serving.
By Lindsay Perejma

Veggie Pot Pie

Rating: 4.55 stars
486
A mouthwatering-good vegetable pot pie.
By PATTECAKE

Blackened Tuna Steaks with Mango Salsa

Rating: 4.84 stars
340
This delicious and simple dish will make your dinner guests think you're a true gourmet chef! It works great with fresh or frozen fish.
By AcadiaBoi

Roasted Rack of Lamb

Rating: 4.83 stars
1285
I have had this recipe for a long time, and always enjoy making it. You can also do the same thing with beef or pork.
By JENNINE1980

Marinated Grilled Shrimp

Rating: 4.76 stars
3625
A very simple and easy marinade that makes your shrimp so yummy you don't even need cocktail sauce! Don't let the cayenne pepper scare you, you don't even taste it. My 2 and 4 year-olds love it and eat more shrimp than their parents! It is also a big hit with company, and easy to prepare. I make this with frozen or fresh shrimp and use my indoor electric grill if the weather is not good for outside grilling. Try it with a salad, baked potato, and garlic bread. You will not be disappointed!!!
By BLONDIEPEREZ

Kung Pao Chicken

Rating: 4.28 stars
1450
Spicy chicken with peanuts, similar to what is served in Chinese restaurants. It is easy to make, and you can be as sloppy with the measurements as you want. They reduce to a nice, thick sauce. Substitute cashews for peanuts, or bamboo shoots for the water chestnuts. You can't go wrong! Enjoy!
By Arlena

Halibut with Vegetables

Rating: 4.58 stars
36
Halibut baked with fresh parsley, olive oil, garlic and vegetables. I made this for a dinner party and everybody loved it!
By jalexandropoulos
Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Rating: 4.59 stars
2370
Moist and juicy pot roast done in a slow cooker with carrots, onion and potatoes.
By Marie Thomas

Cabbage Roll Casserole

Rating: 4.24 stars
1877
I use to make regular cabbage rolls until I found this recipe. Now, instead, I make this and it is as good as the regular cabbage rolls and alot easier.
By BUCHKO

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

Rating: 4.38 stars
405
This is a recipe for my Grandmother's famous salmon cakes. It is a family recipe that has been passed down through generations. Serve with macaroni and cheese or any other type of side dish.
By JESS4UANDME
Pan Seared Salmon I
Rating: Unrated
259
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these salmon fillets are pan seared with capers, and garnished with slices of lemon.
Sweet, Sticky and Spicy Chicken
Rating: Unrated
4539
This chicken dish uses skinless boneless chicken breasts and tastes delicious. It's great as an appetizer or as a main dish served with rice and a veggie.
Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry
Rating: Unrated
714
Chakchouka (Shakshouka)
Rating: Unrated
358
Sweet and Sour Meatballs II
Rating: Unrated
432
Vegan Sweet Potato Chickpea Curry
Rating: Unrated
62

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

Rating: 4.52 stars
1202

Crusty garlic bread and a nice light Chianti wine complement this meal very well.

Corned Beef and Cabbage I

Rating: 4.63 stars
1294
What's more Irish than a traditional recipe for corned beef and cabbage? Serve with mustard or horseradish if desired.
By Laria Tabul

Breakfast Sausage

Rating: 4.65 stars
794
Makes a delicious, homemade breakfast sausage using ground pork and an assortment of spices.
By Lee Fogle

Grilled Salmon I

Rating: 4.77 stars
5554
A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets. Even my 9 year old loves this recipe!
By tinamenina

Quick and Easy Pancit

Rating: 4.37 stars
476
Quick, Easy and delicious! Will remind you of Island Fiestas!
By Heather Maurer

Easy Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.65 stars
797
Make this easy marinade from ingredients you have around the house.
By Lori

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks

Rating: 4.72 stars
500
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
By S. HODGE

Black Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.34 stars
1276
The perfect meal! Preparation Time: 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Daisy

Best Salmon Bake

Rating: 4.51 stars
39
Salmon fillets topped with chopped tomato and green onion, and baked in the oven to perfection for a deliciously quick and simple dinner for any occasion.
By MAGGIE1205

Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks

Rating: 4.61 stars
821
This is an elegantly simple way to cook tuna that any restaurant would be jealous of!
By Bethany Joyful

Pesto Pasta with Chicken

Rating: 4.47 stars
1068
Easy and delicious pasta with chicken. Serve with crusty bread and salad for a quick dinner. Use as much or as little pesto sauce as you like. Using homemade pesto will taste even better, but it adds to prep time. Enjoy!
By Kristin

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

Rating: 4.6 stars
769
A foolproof, simple recipe for the most tender, delectable ribs you've ever had. Follow the directions exactly, and success is guaranteed!
By BONNIE Q.

Blackened Chicken

Rating: 4.38 stars
1191
Great on a summer's day with fresh corn and mashed potatoes.
By Karena

Egg in a Hole

Rating: 4.73 stars
454
A delicious runny yolk egg cooked in the center of a piece of toast and eaten with a fork is a great way to enjoy an egg in a slightly different way. My kids feel fancy when eating these.
By rosburn

Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

Rating: 4.58 stars
733
This leg of lamb is marinated overnight with fresh rosemary, garlic, mustard, honey and lemon zest. Be prepared for many requests for seconds!
By JMASS

Baked Honey Mustard Chicken

Rating: 4.24 stars
3050
Quick and easy to prepare, and the kids love it too!
By Mary Annthipie Bane

Slow Cooker Roast Beef

Rating: 4.49 stars
699
Excellent roast beef with plenty of juices which can be thickened for gravy.
By GLASSWOMN9

Old-Fashioned Chicken and Noodles

Rating: 4.64 stars
128
This was a Sunday favorite when I was growing up. Sometimes my mother dipped the chicken in seasoned flour after boiling and fried it.
By Roge

Yummy Honey Chicken Kabobs

Rating: 4.7 stars
3093
Honey chicken kabobs with veggies. You can marinate overnight and make these kabobs for an outdoor barbecue as a tasty alternative to the usual barbecue fare! Fresh mushrooms and cherry tomatoes can also be used. (This can also be done in the broiler.)
By Ann Marie
Slow Cooker Green Beans, Ham and Potatoes

Rating: 4.32 stars
415
I make this dish often; I have never really measured the ingredients, but can give you a reasonable approximation. Note: Freeze leftover cooking liquid, and then add to bean soup, ham or cabbage dishes, or use to cook dumplings in. It's delicious!
By GRAMMYROSE

Charley's Slow Cooker Mexican Style Meat

Rating: 4.59 stars
1269
This recipe can be used with chicken, beef, pork and even venison. It freezes well, and can be made into burritos, tacos, or any number of other Mexican-style dishes. This dish uses a lot of spice, so please be sure to adjust to your taste.
By CHARLEY357
Scotch Eggs

Rating: 4.57 stars
159
A delicious and easy Christmas Eve recipe for your family.
By Chasity LeGrand

Garlic Chicken Stir Fry

Rating: 4.34 stars
579
A stir fry recipe I developed to satisfy a family of garlic lovers.
By Teresa Shields

Easy Breaded Shrimp

Rating: 4.41 stars
126
Easy, good, and wonderful for a family dinner.
By Erin
