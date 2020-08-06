It's not hard to find family-friendly main dish recipes without cheese, milk, or butter. Allrecipes has more than 670 trusted dairy-free main dish recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.
A very simple and easy marinade that makes your shrimp so yummy you don't even need cocktail sauce! Don't let the cayenne pepper scare you, you don't even taste it. My 2 and 4 year-olds love it and eat more shrimp than their parents! It is also a big hit with company, and easy to prepare. I make this with frozen or fresh shrimp and use my indoor electric grill if the weather is not good for outside grilling. Try it with a salad, baked potato, and garlic bread. You will not be disappointed!!!
Spicy chicken with peanuts, similar to what is served in Chinese restaurants. It is easy to make, and you can be as sloppy with the measurements as you want. They reduce to a nice, thick sauce. Substitute cashews for peanuts, or bamboo shoots for the water chestnuts. You can't go wrong! Enjoy!
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
Easy and delicious pasta with chicken. Serve with crusty bread and salad for a quick dinner. Use as much or as little pesto sauce as you like. Using homemade pesto will taste even better, but it adds to prep time. Enjoy!
Honey chicken kabobs with veggies. You can marinate overnight and make these kabobs for an outdoor barbecue as a tasty alternative to the usual barbecue fare! Fresh mushrooms and cherry tomatoes can also be used. (This can also be done in the broiler.)
I make this dish often; I have never really measured the ingredients, but can give you a reasonable approximation. Note: Freeze leftover cooking liquid, and then add to bean soup, ham or cabbage dishes, or use to cook dumplings in. It's delicious!
This recipe can be used with chicken, beef, pork and even venison. It freezes well, and can be made into burritos, tacos, or any number of other Mexican-style dishes. This dish uses a lot of spice, so please be sure to adjust to your taste.