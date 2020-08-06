Kids' Quick and Easy Snack Recipes

Kids' snacks can be quick and easy: think popcorn, tortilla wraps, tortilla chips, quesadillas. These trusted recipes will get you started.

Staff Picks

Chicken Nuggets

89
These are really easy and taste great! Kids love them!
By Megami

April's Deviled Eggs

102
Slices of egg, filled with delicately spiced creamy goodness. Served cool.
By Rhonda

Creamy Peanut Towers

18
These are perfect for potlucks, get togethers, or as snacks for the kids. Everyone loves them! You may want to quadruple the recipe. Use toothpicks to keep the creamy towers from tumbling.
By Marc Rimmer

Air Fryer Grilled Cheese with Mayo

 Change up snack time by trying these homemade snacks that are perfect for bringing to school.
By lutzflcat

Santa Fe Veggie Quesadillas

58
I've made this quick and colorful appetizer for many great dinner parties. Serve with fresh salsa, guacamole or sour cream as dipping sauces--or by itself. Works great on a large scale as well. Thawed and drained frozen veggies may be substituted for canned. Look for the combination of corn, red pepper and black beans in the grocery store's frozen food section.
By Hydeeho

Baby Tortilla Pizzas

15
These pizzas are super easy and fun to make, and taste even better!
By Suzi Holter

Jet Swirl Pizza Appetizers

258
Similar to meat-filled calzones, these cheesy little swirls were invented during football season. The name was inspired by our favorite team.
By JULIE ANNE

Popcorn Nachos

35
Mexican-style spices and shredded Cheddar cheese are lively additions to plain popcorn.
By Sara

Baked Tortilla Chips

534
Homemade tortilla chips with a lime-cumin zing are tastier than store-bought.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Zucchini Tots

30
Crispy, crunchy, veggie-packed, deliciously stylish zucchini tots and cutlets. Because kids eat with their eyes first too!
By deliciouslystylish

Baked Eggs in Avocado with Bacon

7
If you like avocado, you'll love this great new recipe idea featuring three of our favorite things – bacon, avocado, and eggs.
By Farmland

Popcorn Chicken

13
Make your own batter-coated, crispy fried popcorn chicken at home!
By Megan
More Kids' Quick and Easy Snack Recipes

Light and Baked Mozzarella Sticks

17
This is a light version on a classic appetizer. Serve with marinara sauce.
By katiegrace1027

Ants on a Log

121
This is a fun snack that kids can make. It consists of artfully arranged celery, peanut butter, and raisins.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Tamagoyaki (Japanese Sweet Omelet)

6
Fast, easy, simple, delicious. Even a klutz like me can manage to make it in no time. It adds a whole lot of flavor to those every day eggs. I made this recipe this morning. It was delicious and left me wanting more. Traditional tamagoyaki is not as flat and uses several eggs, but this is great when you just want a little snack or for breakfast. Kids with a sweet tooth will love it.
By JapaCook

Banana Oat Energy Bars

86
Really great and healthy, perfect pre-run breakfast or for a quick snack.
By cecdaisy

Swedish Chocolate Balls (Chokladbollar)

9
They say that these Swedish chocolate balls, known as chokladbollar, are the first thing a Swedish child learns to make, and for good reason; they're easy to do, there's no baking required, and mixing the "dough" together makes for a fun activity. They sure beat snacking on a candy bar during the afternoon slump, as the fats and whole grain keep you satisfied much longer, while the coffee and cocoa provide the perfect pick-me-up.
By Chef John

Avocado Milkshake

17
This is a yummy milkshake. You can add some ice if you like it really cold.
By LA Lady

Applesauce Oatmeal Bites

16
These are the perfect finger food for toddlers! They make a great breakfast or snack for on-the-go.
By VirginiaLark

Mini Strawberry Santas

24
You can easily make these little Santas as a holiday dessert yourself. All you need are strawberries, whipped cream, and some chocolate sprinkles to turn a strawberry into a Santa. Your kids will love these yummy treats and can help put them together.
By barbara

Deep Dish Cookie in a Mug

48
This deep dish cookie recipe, mixed in a mug and cooked in the microwave, is a great after-school snack. Feel free to add nuts or other things instead of chocolate chips.
By EmThePuppyLover

Caramelized Nectarine

3
This is a fast easy recipe that tastes great. It is great for entertaining. Dice it, put it on toothpicks, and put the yogurt in a bowl for dipping.
By Gabriel

Yummy Potato Skins

26
Don't toss out those potato peels! They make a very quick easy (and inexpensive) snack! Kids love them!
By kelcampbell

Easy Cheesy Hot Dog Crescent Rolls

3
These are so easy for an after-school snack or kid's birthday parties. Try it the original Cheddar way or with the cream cheese option (see below). Serve with dipping condiments, if desired.
By Travelgoddess

Bacon Apples

16
I cooked apples that I stuffed with brown sugar and cinnamon over a campfire as a dessert for my family when we went camping. In the morning we had bacon with our breakfasts and the kids marinated the bacon in the leftover apples! The bacon was good but we ate the apples after and they where surprisingly good!
By Tracey4840

Healthy Peanut Butter Fruit Dip

26
A healthier, lower-fat and lower-calorie version of peanut butter fruit dip. Great with crisp apples! Use soon after prep, especially if using flax or chia seeds.
By sonispencer

Hot Dog Mummies

30
I made this meal for my grandma when I was a kid and it's super simple and a great idea for kids to make to start to learn how to cook!
By DessertQueen123

Cinnamon-Sugar Pita Chips

These are so easy to make and addictive to eat! They are a hit with all my friends, some of whom just eat them without any dip. They are great on their own or with dessert hummus. Try them with my recipe for Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus; you won't be disappointed.
By Adam Mattessich

Butter Toffee Popcorn

10
This popcorn is a crowd pleaser! It has the sweet and salty taste that everybody loves and is much easier than caramel corn. No one can turn down this great snack!
By Kaitlyn

Deep-Fried Dandelions

5
The edible flowers on these weeds are nutritional powerhouses, bursting with vitamin C, and they taste amazing when coated in this tempura-style batter and fried. Serve as an appetizer or a crunchy topper for your favorite spring salad.
By Leslie Kelly

Sugar Spanish Peanuts

7
Spanish peanuts coated in a hard sugar great for snacking! For added kick you can add cayenne pepper to peanuts while cooking. Peanuts will be very hot do not handle with bare hands!
By Rosa Letty Gonzalez

Avocado Smoothie

4
Do not let the ingredients scare you! This antioxidant-rich smoothie will brighten your skin, fill you up, and taste like the most delicious smoothie you've ever had! Add additional milk if desired.
By Desire For Fit

Bacon, Tomato, and Avocado Flatbread

4
A quick and easy recipe with bacon, tomatoes, and avocados. A great base to add a variety of toppings and get the kids involved in the kitchen. We love making these for lunch and as appetizers with whatever leftovers we have available; chicken, steak, vegetables. Enjoy!
By tcasa

S'mores Dip

1
A super quick, super simple recipe any bonfire lover will enjoy! Great for kids. Top with chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, extra marshmallows, chocolate chunks, or whipped cream.
By mikecurrin

Mandarin Pumpkins (Healthy Halloween Snack)

7
If you are looking for a fun, healthy Halloween snack for your kids, try these mandarin pumpkins. I've brought them to my kids' kindergarten Halloween party as a treat and everyone thought they were super cute.

Butter Dips

4
Biscuits dipped in butter and cinnamon-sugar.
By Tina Bilodeau
