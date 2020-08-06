Kids' Quick and Easy Snack Recipes

I've made this quick and colorful appetizer for many great dinner parties. Serve with fresh salsa, guacamole or sour cream as dipping sauces--or by itself. Works great on a large scale as well. Thawed and drained frozen veggies may be substituted for canned. Look for the combination of corn, red pepper and black beans in the grocery store's frozen food section.
Fast, easy, simple, delicious. Even a klutz like me can manage to make it in no time. It adds a whole lot of flavor to those every day eggs. I made this recipe this morning. It was delicious and left me wanting more. Traditional tamagoyaki is not as flat and uses several eggs, but this is great when you just want a little snack or for breakfast. Kids with a sweet tooth will love it.
They say that these Swedish chocolate balls, known as chokladbollar, are the first thing a Swedish child learns to make, and for good reason; they're easy to do, there's no baking required, and mixing the "dough" together makes for a fun activity. They sure beat snacking on a candy bar during the afternoon slump, as the fats and whole grain keep you satisfied much longer, while the coffee and cocoa provide the perfect pick-me-up.
You can easily make these little Santas as a holiday dessert yourself. All you need are strawberries, whipped cream, and some chocolate sprinkles to turn a strawberry into a Santa. Your kids will love these yummy treats and can help put them together.
I cooked apples that I stuffed with brown sugar and cinnamon over a campfire as a dessert for my family when we went camping. In the morning we had bacon with our breakfasts and the kids marinated the bacon in the leftover apples! The bacon was good but we ate the apples after and they where surprisingly good!
These are so easy to make and addictive to eat! They are a hit with all my friends, some of whom just eat them without any dip. They are great on their own or with dessert hummus. Try them with my recipe for Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus; you won't be disappointed.
The edible flowers on these weeds are nutritional powerhouses, bursting with vitamin C, and they taste amazing when coated in this tempura-style batter and fried. Serve as an appetizer or a crunchy topper for your favorite spring salad.
A quick and easy recipe with bacon, tomatoes, and avocados. A great base to add a variety of toppings and get the kids involved in the kitchen. We love making these for lunch and as appetizers with whatever leftovers we have available; chicken, steak, vegetables. Enjoy!
If you are looking for a fun, healthy Halloween snack for your kids, try these mandarin pumpkins. I've brought them to my kids' kindergarten Halloween party as a treat and everyone thought they were super cute.