Sugar-Free Appetizer Recipes

You'll find a new favorite appetizer recipe in this collection of sugar-free appetizers, rated & reviewed by cooks like you.

Hot Jezebel

Rating: 4.41 stars
139
This is a wonderful hot-sweet appetizer that guests always love -- much to their surprise! It's great for all occasions, winter and summer. You can adjust the ingredients based on whether you like it more hot or more sweet, and you can make sugar free, fat free versions, too! I got this recipe from my mother, and it's been a family favorite for years! If you do not have time to let the apricot mixture chill overnight, it will still taste delicious served immediately. Serve with your favorite crackers.
By Jen Hartnett

Betty's Pretzels

Rating: 4.5 stars
8
My best friend's mom used to make these for her card club. They are so easy, so good, and make GREAT HOSTESS gifts! I am honored that they shared this recipe with me!
By DOREENBUCH

Black Olive Spread

Rating: 4.42 stars
36
I got this recipe from a friend who can't remember where she got it. It's different than the usual creamy spreads and is versatile and delicious.
By jenfer

Jicama Appetizer

Rating: 4.06 stars
49
This is a great way to serve jicama to a large group of people.
By BECCAS911

10 Delicious, Filling Snacks for Your No Added Sugar Diet

These top-rated recipes feature whole foods with absolutely no added sugar, sugar substitutes, or other sweeteners.
By Carl Hanson

Creamy Ricotta Spread

Rating: 3 stars
3
A sweet, creamy ricotta-based spread that's good on bread or as a fruit dip.
By Heidi

Air Fryer Pakoras

Rating: 5 stars
2
All the things you love about pakoras but without the guilt by air frying instead of deep frying. Don't forget the yogurt dipping sauce!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Perfect Pita Chips

Rating: 4.57 stars
92
I searched for months for a recipe that tastes the same if not better than the store-bought pita chips. After many attempts, I found what everyone seems to think are perfect pita chips! They take barely any time to prepare and go great with spinach artichoke dip! Add Italian seasoning, herbs, or Parmesan cheese for a twist!
By Tarryn

Bread Machine Sugar-Free Bread

Rating: 3.8 stars
15
Whole wheat bread with no added sugar, low salt and low fat too!
By GEORGIANA HOFFMAN

Keto Peanut Butter Fudge Fat Bomb

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
This is a great keto dessert with only 3 ingredients. If you want you can sweeten it with stevia or other sweeteners, but the peanut butter is sweet enough.
By mybwriter

Vegan Edamame

Rating: 3.29 stars
7
This easy edamame (soybean) recipe served with a dip is a great quick appetizer that can be whipped up in a few minutes. Edamame also make a healthy vegan snack.
By ChefJackie

Dairy-Free Keto and Vegan Chocolate Fat Bombs

Rating: 5 stars
3
Tired of the usual fat bombs? Try these tasty dairy-free and vegan chocolate fat bombs for a quick and easy energy boost.
By Fioa
Salad Crunchies Seed Medley
Rating: Unrated
1
Give your soups, salads, yogurt, and avocado toast a crunchy, nutritional boost with this easy medley of roasted seeds. They're great to just snack on as well! Make sure all the seeds are raw, otherwise they'll burn during the cooking process.
Whole Grain Healthy Banana Bread
Rating: Unrated
137
Don't let the healthy name fool you, this banana bread is moist and full of flavor. Whole grains, high fiber and low fat and sugar are just the added benefits. My family devours it! This can also be made in 4 mini loaf pans, just bake for 25 to 30 minutes at the same temperature.
Ali's Green Sauce
Rating: Unrated
52

Lemon Yogurt Dip

Rating: 4.3 stars
10

Great for dipping strawberries or other fruit.

Michelle's Mango Peach Salsa

This wonderful salsa is tasty on grilled chicken or fish, or just served with tortilla chips. It's very refreshing and you won't be able to stop eating it. It tastes even better the second day.
By michelle o'c

Asian Vegetable Roll

Rating: 4 stars
2
A quick and easy way to make your own 'egg-roll'-style vegetable roll! Serve with soy sauce, teriyaki, or plum sauce for dipping.
By KN Granger

Espinacas con Garbanzos (Spinach with Garbanzo Beans)

Rating: 4.47 stars
443
This recipe can be eaten as a side dish or as a light meal. It's great with a grilled pork chop and some crusty bread. Its origins date back to North African cultures and is one of the very popular choices of tapas in Seville's bars.
By Vanessa Moore

Sugar-Free and Keto Fat Bombs

Coconut oil, cocoa butter, and hemp seed hearts combine to create these amazing sugar-free and keto fat bombs, ready to boost up your workout.
By Fioa

White Chocolate Nut-Free Keto and Vegan Fat Bombs

Try these easy vegan and keto fat bombs, made with only 3 ingredients. These energy craving busters are also delicious and nut free.
By Fioa
