Sugar-Free Appetizer Recipes

Hot Jezebel
This is a wonderful hot-sweet appetizer that guests always love -- much to their surprise! It's great for all occasions, winter and summer. You can adjust the ingredients based on whether you like it more hot or more sweet, and you can make sugar free, fat free versions, too! I got this recipe from my mother, and it's been a family favorite for years! If you do not have time to let the apricot mixture chill overnight, it will still taste delicious served immediately. Serve with your favorite crackers.
Betty's Pretzels
My best friend's mom used to make these for her card club. They are so easy, so good, and make GREAT HOSTESS gifts! I am honored that they shared this recipe with me!
Black Olive Spread
I got this recipe from a friend who can't remember where she got it. It's different than the usual creamy spreads and is versatile and delicious.
10 Delicious, Filling Snacks for Your No Added Sugar Diet
These top-rated recipes feature whole foods with absolutely no added sugar, sugar substitutes, or other sweeteners.
Air Fryer Pakoras
All the things you love about pakoras but without the guilt by air frying instead of deep frying. Don't forget the yogurt dipping sauce!
Perfect Pita Chips
I searched for months for a recipe that tastes the same if not better than the store-bought pita chips. After many attempts, I found what everyone seems to think are perfect pita chips! They take barely any time to prepare and go great with spinach artichoke dip! Add Italian seasoning, herbs, or Parmesan cheese for a twist!
Keto Peanut Butter Fudge Fat Bomb
This is a great keto dessert with only 3 ingredients. If you want you can sweeten it with stevia or other sweeteners, but the peanut butter is sweet enough.
Vegan Edamame
This easy edamame (soybean) recipe served with a dip is a great quick appetizer that can be whipped up in a few minutes. Edamame also make a healthy vegan snack.
Dairy-Free Keto and Vegan Chocolate Fat Bombs
Tired of the usual fat bombs? Try these tasty dairy-free and vegan chocolate fat bombs for a quick and easy energy boost.