Pork Gravy

When you're craving comfort food, turn to sausage gravy, sawmill gravy, and country gravy recipes, and whip up some biscuits and gravy.

Staff Picks

Country Sausage Gravy

235
This is a family favorite that my dad taught me long ago. It's very filling and if company arrives unexpectedly for breakfast, just add more flour and milk. This recipe works best with a cast iron skillet as it holds heat so well. And besides, it makes the meal more authentic! Serve over buttermilk biscuits.
By MALTBUSTER75

Super Easy Sausage Gravy

40
This is always a winner in our house. The gravy is not a really thick gravy, but the taste more than makes up for it. Serve over biscuits or toast.
By Tami

Sausage Gravy I

451
My mother learned how to make this while we lived in Nashville many years ago, and it is now a family favorite. Good old-fashioned sausage gravy. It's her most requested recipe from family and friends alike. Serve over biscuits or toast.
By RENE1959

Italian Gravy

31
This recipe is a homemade spaghetti meat sauce that has been passed down to 4 generations of Sicilians. The recipe has been altered by each person to fit personal preference and taste. Fresh tomatoes can be put in the place of the puree but not recommended, due to the high acidity of the fresh tomatoes.
By Carla R. Bure

Sawmill Gravy

20
A thick milk gravy. Serve on biscuits with sausage and eggs.
By LLOYD RUSHING

Sausage Gravy

137
Grandma's own! Adjust the milk to the thickness you like. Works with bacon, too. Serve hot over freshly baked biscuits!
By Denyse

Sausage Gravy III

407
This is a simple and great recipe for sausage gravy that you can serve over hot biscuits. This is a great breakfast treat. Hearty and delectable.
By Bonnie

Gluten-Free Sausage Gravy

40
We love biscuits and gravy, but I'm gluten-free now, so we used Bob's Red Mill® all-purpose gluten-free flour in the gravy and used his biscuit flour for the biscuits.
By LibbyEllen

Bacon Gravy for Biscuits

127
Nothing makes biscuits better than being smothered in a Southern-style bacon gravy. Delightful!
By Nikki Lakey

How to Make Country Gravy

135
This is a beautiful example of classic, very old-school American country cooking. There are a lot of variations, and this is my favorite. This goes on fried chicken, country-fried steak, and biscuits.
By Chef John

Buttermilk Gravy

This gravy is a diner classic, often served over biscuits and sausage. But it's equally good on fried chicken, pork chops, mashed potatoes, country fried steak, and french fries for a hearty meal any time of day.
By lutzflcat

Buttermilk Sausage Gravy

This is my husband's recipe that was handed down to him by his grandmother. His grandmother stated that you must use Farmer John® sausage and bacon drippings or it would not taste as delicious as hers. It was never written down, just a pinch of this and a handful of that. I finally got him to measure everything and this is the result.
By Yoly
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Easy Biscuits and Gravy
Guaranteed to get your day off to a warm and cozy start.
Southern-Style Sawmill Sausage Gravy
A rich and flavorful Southern-style sawmill gravy with Jimmy Dean® sausage. Serve hot over split biscuits.
Pork Sausage Gravy
32
Pork Chops With Mushroom Gravy
14

Easy, tasty pork chops served with a hearty mushroom gravy.

More Pork Gravy

Bacon Gravy for Biscuits

127
Nothing makes biscuits better than being smothered in a Southern-style bacon gravy. Delightful!
By Nikki Lakey

Sausage Gravy I

451
My mother learned how to make this while we lived in Nashville many years ago, and it is now a family favorite. Good old-fashioned sausage gravy. It's her most requested recipe from family and friends alike. Serve over biscuits or toast.
By RENE1959

Sausage Gravy

137
Grandma's own! Adjust the milk to the thickness you like. Works with bacon, too. Serve hot over freshly baked biscuits!
By Denyse

How to Make Country Gravy

135
This is a beautiful example of classic, very old-school American country cooking. There are a lot of variations, and this is my favorite. This goes on fried chicken, country-fried steak, and biscuits.
By Chef John

Gluten-Free Sausage Gravy

40
We love biscuits and gravy, but I'm gluten-free now, so we used Bob's Red Mill® all-purpose gluten-free flour in the gravy and used his biscuit flour for the biscuits.
By LibbyEllen

Buttermilk Gravy

This gravy is a diner classic, often served over biscuits and sausage. But it's equally good on fried chicken, pork chops, mashed potatoes, country fried steak, and french fries for a hearty meal any time of day.
By lutzflcat

Buttermilk Sausage Gravy

This is my husband's recipe that was handed down to him by his grandmother. His grandmother stated that you must use Farmer John® sausage and bacon drippings or it would not taste as delicious as hers. It was never written down, just a pinch of this and a handful of that. I finally got him to measure everything and this is the result.
By Yoly

Sausage Gravy III

407
This is a simple and great recipe for sausage gravy that you can serve over hot biscuits. This is a great breakfast treat. Hearty and delectable.
By Bonnie

Southern-Style Sawmill Sausage Gravy

A rich and flavorful Southern-style sawmill gravy with Jimmy Dean® sausage. Serve hot over split biscuits.
By Jessica Lawson

Pork Sausage Gravy

32
Hearty pork sausage and gravy to pour over homemade biscuits or toast. Water may be substituted for the milk.
By CARRIE HANSON

Pork Chops With Mushroom Gravy

14
Easy, tasty pork chops served with a hearty mushroom gravy.
By almondjoy2807

Southern Style Tomato Gravy

14
This was a staple in my home growing up and is usually served over biscuits, with corn bread, bacon, eggs, and cheesy grits.
By Bella V

Sawmill Gravy

20
A thick milk gravy. Serve on biscuits with sausage and eggs.
By LLOYD RUSHING

Country Gravy Like None Other

14
Whether over hot biscuits, chicken fried steak, omelets or mashed potatoes, this country gravy is the best, or so I've been told many times by friends who ask for it when they come to our home.
By Ann S

Super Easy Sausage Gravy

40
This is always a winner in our house. The gravy is not a really thick gravy, but the taste more than makes up for it. Serve over biscuits or toast.
By Tami

Sausage Gravy II

19
Here's a simple recipe for sausage gravy to serve over hot biscuits. Season with your favorite herbs and spices to taste.
By Brandi

Down-Home Country Breakfast Gravy

1
My father's aunt used to make this gravy for breakfast every time we came to visit. It has been a staple in our family for as long as I can remember. I have tweaked it a little to suit my husband's taste but for me it's still the brown breakfast gravy I grew up with. Serve over warm biscuits.
By Angela Welch

Tender Baked Smothered Pork Chops

Incredibly tender pork chops with unparalleled flavor.
By Lori

Georgia Country Ham and Redeye Gravy

2
As a child, I remember my grandparents having a smokehouse. In the dead of winter, when it was well below freezing, a hog would be slaughtered and no part of it wasted. The fresh hams were then covered in a dry salt mixture, wrapped, and hung up for several months to cure. To cook, they were sliced and pan fried, sometimes with a tiny bit of lard, in a hot, black iron skillet. Hot, usually breakfast, coffee was poured into the skillet to deglaze it, making red eye gravy. Redeye Gravy gets its name from the appearance of the gravy after the coffee sinks to the bottom. Serve over biscuits or grits.
By Skunkee

Italian Gravy

31
This recipe is a homemade spaghetti meat sauce that has been passed down to 4 generations of Sicilians. The recipe has been altered by each person to fit personal preference and taste. Fresh tomatoes can be put in the place of the puree but not recommended, due to the high acidity of the fresh tomatoes.
By Carla R. Bure

Peppery Sausage Breakfast Gravy

Tasty and easy to make, this gravy is perfect for an early morning breakfast. Gravy will thicken as it sits.
By KyLeeAnn

Classic Sausage Gravy

A staple in Southern households, this sausage gravy can be served over grits but goes beautifully with biscuits too.
By JimmyDean

Sawmill Gravy with Sausage

An awesome sausage sawmill gravy to serve over biscuits or eggs. Makes a great meal any time of the day.
By Little Buddha

Ramp Sausage Gravy

This recipe was contributed to Allrecipes by TV host, author, and recipe developer Chadwick Boyd: Every spring, I go ramp hunting deep in the North Carolina mountains with my buddy Allan. The wild onions love to grow in large patches especially in ravines and around the base of shaded trees. They are more mellow in flavor than scallions, making them wonderful substitutes in scrambled eggs, salads, and pasta. Since their season is so short, between April and early May, I like to make a special version of my sausage gravy to serve with my tall, buttery, Greek yogurt biscuits. Serve spooned over freshly baked biscuits.
By Darcy Lenz
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com