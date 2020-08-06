Pork Gravy

This is a family favorite that my dad taught me long ago. It's very filling and if company arrives unexpectedly for breakfast, just add more flour and milk. This recipe works best with a cast iron skillet as it holds heat so well. And besides, it makes the meal more authentic! Serve over buttermilk biscuits.
My mother learned how to make this while we lived in Nashville many years ago, and it is now a family favorite. Good old-fashioned sausage gravy. It's her most requested recipe from family and friends alike. Serve over biscuits or toast.
This recipe is a homemade spaghetti meat sauce that has been passed down to 4 generations of Sicilians. The recipe has been altered by each person to fit personal preference and taste. Fresh tomatoes can be put in the place of the puree but not recommended, due to the high acidity of the fresh tomatoes.
This gravy is a diner classic, often served over biscuits and sausage. But it's equally good on fried chicken, pork chops, mashed potatoes, country fried steak, and french fries for a hearty meal any time of day.
This is my husband's recipe that was handed down to him by his grandmother. His grandmother stated that you must use Farmer John® sausage and bacon drippings or it would not taste as delicious as hers. It was never written down, just a pinch of this and a handful of that. I finally got him to measure everything and this is the result.
My father's aunt used to make this gravy for breakfast every time we came to visit. It has been a staple in our family for as long as I can remember. I have tweaked it a little to suit my husband's taste but for me it's still the brown breakfast gravy I grew up with. Serve over warm biscuits.
As a child, I remember my grandparents having a smokehouse. In the dead of winter, when it was well below freezing, a hog would be slaughtered and no part of it wasted. The fresh hams were then covered in a dry salt mixture, wrapped, and hung up for several months to cure. To cook, they were sliced and pan fried, sometimes with a tiny bit of lard, in a hot, black iron skillet. Hot, usually breakfast, coffee was poured into the skillet to deglaze it, making red eye gravy. Redeye Gravy gets its name from the appearance of the gravy after the coffee sinks to the bottom. Serve over biscuits or grits.
This recipe was contributed to Allrecipes by TV host, author, and recipe developer Chadwick Boyd: Every spring, I go ramp hunting deep in the North Carolina mountains with my buddy Allan. The wild onions love to grow in large patches especially in ravines and around the base of shaded trees. They are more mellow in flavor than scallions, making them wonderful substitutes in scrambled eggs, salads, and pasta. Since their season is so short, between April and early May, I like to make a special version of my sausage gravy to serve with my tall, buttery, Greek yogurt biscuits. Serve spooned over freshly baked biscuits.