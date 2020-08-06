Turkey Gravy Recipes

Looking for turkey gravy recipes? Allrecipes has more than 20 trusted turkey gravy recipes complete with ratings, reviews and mixing tips.

Staff Picks

Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

430
I discovered this excellent Thanksgiving gravy recipe years ago! It is gravy that, unlike most, can be made AHEAD of time. The gravy will keep for 3 months when frozen in an airtight container.
By SUE1956

Holiday Turkey Gravy

9
This unique turkey gravy is rich and delicious. Make the stock while your bird roasts; then as it rests, prepare the gravy. My family looks forward to this specialty every year.
By cynjne

Chef John's Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

453
This make-ahead turkey gravy frees up valuable kitchen time for Thanksgiving, plus it will look and taste even better than those frantic, last-minute versions.
By Chef John

Special Turkey Gravy

54
Make your turkey extra special with this perfect turkey gravy. Great flavor and smooth.
By Wendi Matto Cartwright

The Best Turkey Gravy

53
This gravy takes a little work but it is sooooooo worth the time and effort.
By JULZBROWN

Easy Turkey Gravy

635
This gravy comes out perfect every time. The cream of chicken soup is what gives it wonderful flavor. Nice and creamy, never lumpy.
By Graden

Rich Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

91
If you're like me, I can't stand the last minute rush and expectations in making the turkey gravy. You have one shot and it better be good! Well, this takes out all the stress of that last minute dash. Can be frozen or refrigerated for five days. This is honestly the best turkey gravy I've ever had. You dirty a few pots and pans, but it sure beats the last minute rush Thanksgiving Day. Let me know what you think. Bon appetite!
By johnjacoby

Giblet Gravy II

120
This old fashioned giblet turkey gravy recipe is very easy to prepare.
By Bode

Giblet Gravy I

101
My Mother has been making this gravy every year at Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners for about 50 years. It's really good on mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing and the turkey.
By Mary48

Awesome Turkey Giblet Stock

53
This recipe is used to make Awesome Tangerine-Glazed Turkey with Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffingu002du002dor your favorite gravy. To make life easy on Thanksgiving Day, prepare this stock in advance. (Note: This stock can be made up to two days in advance. Allow stock to cool completely, uncovered. Keep chilled in an airtight container, in refrigerator, until ready to use).
By Stacy M Polcyn

Simple Turkey Gravy

17
This simple turkey gravy is...wait for it...simple! You don't want to use gravy from a can or from a package when it's this easy and delicious!
By The Gruntled Gourmand

Savory Turkey Gravy

243
Everyone just loves the spicy taste of this gravy. It's a favorite among my family and friends.
By Veronica Harper
Inspiration and Ideas

Turkey Giblet Gravy
21
Yummy turkey gravy we serve at Thanksgiving.
Turkey Sausage Gravy
Sausage gravy was always one of my favorite meals for breakfast, delicious but so fattening! Now that I am cooking for my family, I'm trying healthier versions of my favorite recipes. Enjoy!
Make-Ahead Marsala Turkey Gravy
15
Turkey Mushroom Gravy
10

I have been making Thanksgiving dinner every year since the 1970's. I have tried every kind of turkey gravy. I created this recipe about 15 years ago. It is everyone's favorite, even the people who hate mushrooms. Serve with roasted turkey and cornbread stuffing!

More Turkey Gravy Recipes

White Wine Turkey Gravy

20
This is a savory and delicious turkey gravy with a sophisticated taste that everyone will love.
By SarahGColey

Biscuits with Herb Breakfast Sausage Gravy

I have my favorite Southern biscuits and gravy, but scaled it down and changed the seasonings for a decidedly Italian twist.
By thedailygourmet

Turkey Gravy from Giblets

3
You don't have to eat the giblets to make a great-tasting gravy! They are used mainly for the flavor of the broth. My mom added a couple of chopped boiled eggs and the chopped giblets to the gravy. This gravy is great with or without them!
By Slowturtle

Giblet Gravy

5
My mother has made this old-fashioned giblet gravy every Thanksgiving for as long as I can remember! It is delicious with turkey and mashed potatoes. Start making this while the turkey is cooking since it requires about two hours of simmering.
By Tikeren

Brining and Cooking the Perfect Turkey with Delicious Gravy

7
This turkey is incredibly moist and delicious. Even after heating up leftovers days later the meat is still so tender, moist and delicious. I make this primarily for Thanksgiving and have gotten nothing more than rave reviews every time! You can substitute turkey broth for chicken broth in this recipe. Brining cuts down the cooking time.
By Krystal L

Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy with Porcini Mushrooms and Marsala Wine

16
With this make-ahead gravy on the menu, there's no scrambling to make gravy when the turkey comes out of the oven.
By Chef John

Cajun Turkey Gravy

2
An adaptation of that fast-food gravy that we love, making it suitable for Thanksgiving dinners.
By Doug O'Florida

Rob's Turkey Gravy

Great turkey gravy is so much easier than people think. This recipe assumes that you are cooking a whole turkey. Also, this recipe takes advantage of those packaged mixes available at any grocery store which is a lot easier and tastier than using flour. You will wind up with a nice tan to brown gravy that tastes better than any turkey gravy you've had.
By Papagorgio

Turkey Gravy

The drippings from your roast turkey are the base for this gravy. If you do not have enough turkey fat after straining your drippings, add melted butter to make up the difference.
By Syd
