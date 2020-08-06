Turkey Gravy Recipes

Rich Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

Rating: 4.5 stars 91

If you're like me, I can't stand the last minute rush and expectations in making the turkey gravy. You have one shot and it better be good! Well, this takes out all the stress of that last minute dash. Can be frozen or refrigerated for five days. This is honestly the best turkey gravy I've ever had. You dirty a few pots and pans, but it sure beats the last minute rush Thanksgiving Day. Let me know what you think. Bon appetite!