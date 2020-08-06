Cheeseburger Recipes

The chopped cheese sandwich originated in New York City. It is not spicy and is traditionally made on a flat top grill. I do not have a flat top and also wanted to incorporate some heat so here is my not so traditional version.
Tired of plain old 'burgers for summertime? Mix it up a bit by adding some classic Greek flavor: spinach, feta, roasted red pepper, and herbs...Yum! Serve these burgers on a warm toasted Kaiser roll, with a delicious feta cheese spread, fresh lettuce, and tomato.
This burger came to me in a daydream and I just happened to have enough ingredients to make it work. It is incredibly juicy and the flavors harmonize very well together. If you enjoy a good pub-style burger, this one's definitely for you! Add whatever condiments you prefer.
These are great cheeseburgers with a Chinese flair. I use Chinese-style mustard and serve them on some lightly buttered and toasted hamburger buns. Try substituting teriyaki sauce for the soy sauce, too!
We're getting close to the Super Bowl, and it's not about who wins the trophy, but rather who wins the snack table. If you show up with these super fun sliders, that will be you. The real secret to these beauties is placing the meatball in through the top of the roll, versus splitting and stuffing in the traditional manner. Maybe it's the symmetry, or center of gravity, that makes these just feel right in your hand. If you're short on time, using pre-made meatballs will do.
A proper Philly cheesesteak is hard to make at home, as you need a professional meat slicer and a very hot flat top grill. But with this baked slider method, your average home cook can achieve something very close to the original. Plus, the small rolls make me feel like a big man. Speaking of feeling like a giant, football season is upon us, and I can't think of a better sandwich to make for your buddies coming over to watch the game! Garnish with chives.
This isn't just any old cheeseburger. Depending on whom you talk to, this cheese-stuffed burger is either called a "Juicy Lucy," or a "Jucy Lucy." That's because two restaurants in Minneapolis claim to have invented it, and they spell it differently. Make sure you thoroughly and thoughtfully press the edges of the two patties together to seal in the cheese stuffing, which keeps the meat juicier. Spread your favorite burger sauce over the bun.
These are the best burgers I've ever had. My mother made a version of these and I changed it a little. Instead of jalapeno peppers you can add anything or just do the cream cheese. Trust me, your family and/or guests will beg for the recipe! Serve on buns with your favorite toppings.
These burgers are juicy and full of flavor. Even people who don't really like lamb have enjoyed these burgers. You can double the recipe and freeze half of the patties in wax paper to eat at a later time. Fine to place on the grill frozen (just add to the cooking time).
I just love Philly-style cheesesteak, but I don't love the price of steak these days. Of course it's not the same, but you can get some tasty results with a beef chuck roast in your slow cooker. Using purchased slider buns, this recipe is an easy answer to the age-old question: "What's for dinner tonight?"
This patty melt recipe is phenomenal, but is nothing remotely close to a health food. I highly suggest this for an occasional treat or to accompany some beers, peers, and sports. I've developed this recipe from a combination of other recipes over time and out of practicality based on what was in my kitchen at the time of experiment. I purposely left out Worcestershire and other burger flavorings to keep it simple and not detract from the Thousand Island-like sauce. Serve with french fries or hash browns.
We are big fans of pizza burgers that some greasy spoons serve, but it is so hard to find a good one so I decided to come up with my own. Here is a real simple recipe that puts smiles on the faces of my family.