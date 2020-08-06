Cheeseburger Recipes

All your favorite cheeseburger combos--bacon and swiss, blue cheese and mushroom, cheddar burgers--are right here.

Staff Picks

Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers with Horseradish

32
A great and easy way to add some flavor to your hamburgers!
By LISASNOW

Double Cheeseburger

1
Great recipe for a double cheeseburger.
By Rudy Torrijos III

Spicy Chopped Cheese Sandwich

1
The chopped cheese sandwich originated in New York City. It is not spicy and is traditionally made on a flat top grill. I do not have a flat top and also wanted to incorporate some heat so here is my not so traditional version.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Big Mac® Clone

28
A very delicious, authentic, and most importantly great clone of a Big Mac® from McDonald's®.
By Nick

Loaded Greek Burgers

27
Tired of plain old 'burgers for summertime? Mix it up a bit by adding some classic Greek flavor: spinach, feta, roasted red pepper, and herbs...Yum! Serve these burgers on a warm toasted Kaiser roll, with a delicious feta cheese spread, fresh lettuce, and tomato.
By Nick T

Bacon Cheeseburgers with Steak Sauce

This burger came to me in a daydream and I just happened to have enough ingredients to make it work. It is incredibly juicy and the flavors harmonize very well together. If you enjoy a good pub-style burger, this one's definitely for you! Add whatever condiments you prefer.
By Ryan McKeagney

Chinese-Style Cheeseburgers

49
These are great cheeseburgers with a Chinese flair. I use Chinese-style mustard and serve them on some lightly buttered and toasted hamburger buns. Try substituting teriyaki sauce for the soy sauce, too!
By sal

Sun-Dried Tomato and Blue Cheese Burgers

92
These hamburgers combine ground beef with sun-dried tomatoes, blue cheese, Worcestershire sauce, and dry mustard. These are best on the grill for great flavor.
By KitchenKing

How To Make a Diner-Style Patty Melt With Caramelized Onions

How To Make a Diner-Style Patty Melt
By Vanessa Greaves

Juicy Lucy Burgers

228
A favorite of Minnesotans! The famous Juicy Lucy! Mmmm. So good. You MUST use American cheese on this to achieve the juiciness in the middle! I like sauteed mushrooms and onions on mine!
By Cooking Mama

Meatball-Stuffed Garlic Bread Sliders

31
We're getting close to the Super Bowl, and it's not about who wins the trophy, but rather who wins the snack table. If you show up with these super fun sliders, that will be you. The real secret to these beauties is placing the meatball in through the top of the roll, versus splitting and stuffing in the traditional manner. Maybe it's the symmetry, or center of gravity, that makes these just feel right in your hand. If you're short on time, using pre-made meatballs will do.
By Chef John

Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers

655
A great and easy way to add some flavor to your hamburgers!
By LISASNOW
Inspiration and Ideas

Big Smokey Burgers
181
"These burgers are the real deal. Smoky, juicy, peppery...with a little kick." – CookieEater
Grilled Mushroom Swiss Burgers
51
"Great recipe! We used fresh mushrooms and added onions." – Jessica Ruth
Chef John's Juicy Lucy
Cream Cheese Jalapeno Burgers
506
15 Best Cheeseburger Recipes
Baked Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
10
Cheeseburger Sliders
11

Oven-baked cheeseburger sliders.

More Cheeseburger Recipes

Feta-Stuffed Hamburgers

81
This is a great hamburger for the grill. Feta cheese gives it a rich and creamy taste.
By Allrecipes Member

Bacon Wrapped Hamburgers

851
This is great! The bacon makes the hamburgers so tender!
By Jan

Grilled Cheese Patty Melts

This mouthwatering meal combines the comfort of a grilled cheese sandwich with the deliciousness of a cheeseburger into a juicy, satisfying patty melt.
By Laura

Philly Steak And Cheese Sliders

31
A quick and easy take on a Philly steak and cheese sandwich.
By James Dillard

Chopped Cheese Sandwich

These sandwiches originated in New York City and are traditionally made on a flat top grill; however, most people do not have those so I created a cast iron skillet version.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Cream Cheese-Jalapeno Hamburgers

506
These are the best burgers I've ever had. My mother made a version of these and I changed it a little. Instead of jalapeno peppers you can add anything or just do the cream cheese. Trust me, your family and/or guests will beg for the recipe! Serve on buns with your favorite toppings.
By Noelle C

Mediterranean Lamb Burgers

43
These burgers are juicy and full of flavor. Even people who don't really like lamb have enjoyed these burgers. You can double the recipe and freeze half of the patties in wax paper to eat at a later time. Fine to place on the grill frozen (just add to the cooking time).
By HerbanSpoons

Tot Sliders

If you didn't think sliders could get any smaller--or cuter--then you haven't tried swapping coin-shaped tots for buns! This dish is one of the times where it tastes as good as it looks.
By Dan Whalen

Slow Cooker Philly-Style Shredded Beef Sliders

1
I just love Philly-style cheesesteak, but I don't love the price of steak these days. Of course it's not the same, but you can get some tasty results with a beef chuck roast in your slow cooker. Using purchased slider buns, this recipe is an easy answer to the age-old question: "What's for dinner tonight?"
By Bibi

Ultimate Patty Melts with Special Sauce

2
This patty melt recipe is phenomenal, but is nothing remotely close to a health food. I highly suggest this for an occasional treat or to accompany some beers, peers, and sports. I've developed this recipe from a combination of other recipes over time and out of practicality based on what was in my kitchen at the time of experiment. I purposely left out Worcestershire and other burger flavorings to keep it simple and not detract from the Thousand Island-like sauce. Serve with french fries or hash browns.
By Justin Lampert

Pizza Burgers I

47
My mom used to make these when it was going to be a busy night. Now I make them for my daughters busy nights.
By DAWNCIL

Double Cheeseburger

1
Great recipe for a double cheeseburger.
By Rudy Torrijos III

Homemade Pizza Burgers

We are big fans of pizza burgers that some greasy spoons serve, but it is so hard to find a good one so I decided to come up with my own. Here is a real simple recipe that puts smiles on the faces of my family.
By duboo

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

12
This tastes just like the mushroom and swiss hamburgers from a famous fast-food chain.
By LivLifeGreen

Tex-Mex Burger with Cajun Mayo

466
A jazzy way to spice up the boring basic burger that will tantalize your taste buds! Cajun spiced mayonnaise is the perfect complement to these spicy beef burgers.
By Sarah Stephan

Mini Cheeseburgers

58
These yummy mini cheeseburgers are topped with cheese and ketchup and served over rice or noodles.
By Donelle
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com