7UP Recipes

7 and 7
This classic cocktail with 7UP and your favorite whiskey never goes out of style.
Electric 7UP
Gin and 7UP with a dash of Rose's Lime Juice is a crisp, and refreshing way to mix up your party.
7UP Holiday Party Punch
A creamy, orange sparkling punch will be a hit at any party.
7UP Merry Cherry Cranberry Punch
Orange sherbet, Cherry 7UP, and fruit juices make a colorful and festive party punch.
Lucky 7
A hint of fruit and the lemon-lime sparkle of 7UP brighten this cocktail.
Shirley Temple from 7UP
Pretty in pink with 7UP and grenadine syrup, and naturally topped with a bright red maraschino cherry. Cheers!
7UP Holiday Orange Spice Punch
Orange sherbet, fruit juices, 7UP, ginger ale, and pumpkin spice make a festive holiday punch.
7UP Cherry Pomegranate Punch
This festive holiday punch with pineapple sherbet and 7UP Cherry makes a colorful cupful with the addition of pomegranate cocktail mix.
Cherry Vanilla
This cherry and vanilla-flavored cocktail is a refreshing addition to your party.
7UP Winter Mint Sherbet Punch
Greet your guests with a festive punch made with lime sherbet, mojito mix, and the sparkle of 7UP.
7UP Pom Spritzer
The flavors of pomegranate and lemon-lime sparkle in this colorful spritzer.
7UP Holiday Apple Pie Punch
Lime sherbet, 7UP, and intense sour apple flavor make a great party punch.
