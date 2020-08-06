7UP Recipes

Browse recipes provided by our brand partner, 7UP.

Staff Picks

7 and 7

Rating: 4.6 stars
10
This classic cocktail with 7UP and your favorite whiskey never goes out of style.
By 7UP
Electric 7UP

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
Gin and 7UP with a dash of Rose's Lime Juice is a crisp, and refreshing way to mix up your party.
By 7UP
7UP Holiday Party Punch

Rating: 4.13 stars
8
A creamy, orange sparkling punch will be a hit at any party.
By 7UP
7UP Merry Cherry Cranberry Punch

Rating: 5 stars
3
Orange sherbet, Cherry 7UP, and fruit juices make a colorful and festive party punch.
By 7UP
Lucky 7

Rating: 5 stars
5
A hint of fruit and the lemon-lime sparkle of 7UP brighten this cocktail.
By 7UP
Shirley Temple from 7UP

Rating: 5 stars
5
Pretty in pink with 7UP and grenadine syrup, and naturally topped with a bright red maraschino cherry. Cheers!
By 7UP
7UP Holiday Orange Spice Punch

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
Orange sherbet, fruit juices, 7UP, ginger ale, and pumpkin spice make a festive holiday punch.
By 7UP
7UP Cherry Pomegranate Punch

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This festive holiday punch with pineapple sherbet and 7UP Cherry makes a colorful cupful with the addition of pomegranate cocktail mix.
By 7UP
Cherry Vanilla

Rating: 5 stars
5
This cherry and vanilla-flavored cocktail is a refreshing addition to your party.
By 7UP
7UP Winter Mint Sherbet Punch

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
Greet your guests with a festive punch made with lime sherbet, mojito mix, and the sparkle of 7UP.
By 7UP
7UP Pom Spritzer

Rating: 5 stars
1
The flavors of pomegranate and lemon-lime sparkle in this colorful spritzer.
By 7UP
7UP Holiday Apple Pie Punch

Rating: 5 stars
3
Lime sherbet, 7UP, and intense sour apple flavor make a great party punch.
By 7UP
Inspiration and Ideas

7 and 7 and 7
Rating: Unrated
1
7UP and whiskey get a color and flavor brightener with Hawaiian Punch.
Mock Pink Champagne
Rating: Unrated
4
Lots of fruit juice and color make this sparkly, bubbly punch a real crowd pleaser.
7UP Cherry Merry Mint Punch
Rating: Unrated
3
