Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Cookies
My Dad is diabetic, but loves peanut butter cookies. I was playing around with some recipes to make a sugar-free version. This is what I came up with.
Cottage Cheese Fluff
Low-fat cottage cheese is mixed with Cool Whip Lite® and dry sugar-free gelatin to create a delightful dessert. You can use any flavor Jell-O; I prefer lemon or orange.
Berry Burst Sorbet
This berry-ful sorbet is made in your ice-cream machine and is a naturally sweet way to end the day! I use Splenda to save on the carbs.
No Bake Sugar Free Cheese Cake
This recipe has no added sugar so it is great for Diabetics. It is a favorite in our house. I first tried this recipe as a regular dessert and later tried it without sugar and found it to be just as good.
Sugarless Bars
A fruity and flavorful bar without the sugar.
By Anonymous
Sugar-Free Date Cookies
Enjoy the natural sweetness from the dates, the crunch from the pecans, the moisture from the banana, and the satisfaction that you're serving your family a healthier cookie.
4-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies 4-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies
Kids will love these scrumptious low-carb keto cookies; all you need is peanut butter, vanilla extract, an egg, and some sugar substitute.
More Sugar-Free Dessert Recipes Christmas Baklava
This is a variation on pralines. Use cinnamon and nutmeg to taste, and dust a little powdered sugar on top. Yum!
Strawberry Fluff
This is a favorite holiday treat for my family. It can be made with sugar free gelatin, fat free cottage cheese, and fat free cool whip for a lower calorie treat. This is an EASY and quick treat!
Sugar Free Blueberry Coffee Cake
A fabulous blueberry coffee cake with a crumb topping. This recipe is one from a local B&B that I replaced all the sugar with substitutes because I have diabetes. I have received all praise and 'I can't believe it is sugar free.' The sugar can be put back in if you want. Either way it is wonderful.
Lime Pear Gelatin Salad
Great and green, this light gelatin salad made with pears and reduced fat cream cheese and whipped topping is a staple at any holiday meal in our family.
Chewy Keto Chocolate Cookies
I have tried many different low-carb chocolate cookie recipes, and these are my favorite keto cookies; moist, chewy, and so decadent!
Aunt Shirley's Dietetic Pie
This is a sugar free fruit pie that is very good. I've served it before and no one guessed it was sugar free. You can use any kind of fruit you like. Apples, cherries or peaches work best.
Pumpkin Parfait
This easy parfait would be welcome on any holiday menu. Preparation time is 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
Sugar Free Brownies
These are just what a diabetic needs to fill a sweet tooth but no sugar is added!
Keto Peanut Butter Fudge Fat Bomb
This is a great keto dessert with only 3 ingredients. If you want you can sweeten it with stevia or other sweeteners, but the peanut butter is sweet enough.
Gummy Candy
Feel like a kid again with this gummy candy recipe. Fun to make with the kids or just for yourself. If you don't have candy molds, pour the mixture onto a pizza pan and after it cools in the freezer use a cookie cutter to make fun shapes.
Lemon Cake
This is a wonderful easy recipe that is truly delicious. Lemon sheet cake with a cool lemony cream topping. Everyone who has tried it absolutely loves it.
Pumpkin Protein Cookies
Great for breakfast, these cookies are like those in the stores. Not only are they delicious, but they are sugar free have extra protein in them to help keep you full longer.
Sugarless Fruitcake
Pineapple, musts, cranberries, and coconut combine in this moist fruitcake using artificial sweetener in place of sugar.
