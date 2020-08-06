Sugar-Free Dessert Recipes

You don't need sugar to make amazing treats. Find top recipes for sugar-free cookies, cakes, puddings, pies, and more.

Staff Picks

Pam's Sugar Free Chocolate Pie

Rating: 4.5 stars
16
A great sugarless pie! Other flavors of sugar free pudding are great too!
By Pam Rancak

No Bake Sugar Free Strawberry Cheesecake

Rating: 4.43 stars
86
I have a grandmother who is diabetic, and I wanted to create a cheesecake with no added sugar. My whole family loved it, it's now the only one I make
By RLCLARK93654

Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 3.9 stars
224
My Dad is diabetic, but loves peanut butter cookies. I was playing around with some recipes to make a sugar-free version. This is what I came up with.
By lobsteriffic

Cottage Cheese Fluff

Rating: 4.37 stars
41
Low-fat cottage cheese is mixed with Cool Whip Lite® and dry sugar-free gelatin to create a delightful dessert. You can use any flavor Jell-O; I prefer lemon or orange.
By Jamie

Sugar-Free Pies to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Don't miss out on pie because you're wanting to avoid sugar. These tasty recipes are sugar-free and plenty sweet.
By Hayley Sugg

Berry Burst Sorbet

Rating: 4.32 stars
47
This berry-ful sorbet is made in your ice-cream machine and is a naturally sweet way to end the day! I use Splenda to save on the carbs.
By Pamela Hazelton

No Bake Sugar Free Cheese Cake

Rating: 4.21 stars
121
This recipe has no added sugar so it is great for Diabetics. It is a favorite in our house. I first tried this recipe as a regular dessert and later tried it without sugar and found it to be just as good.
By Penny Lipchen

Sugarless Bars

Rating: 4.61 stars
72
A fruity and flavorful bar without the sugar.
By Anonymous
Sponsored By MyPlate

Special Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 3.68 stars
25
This oatmeal cookie is sugar-free.
By diane

Sugar-Free Date Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
4
Enjoy the natural sweetness from the dates, the crunch from the pecans, the moisture from the banana, and the satisfaction that you're serving your family a healthier cookie.
By lutzflcat

No Bake Bumpy Peanut Butter Nuggets

Rating: 3.87 stars
115
Kids love to make (and eat) these sugar free cookies.
By Ashley

Chocolate Chip Cookies for Special Diets

Rating: 4.29 stars
97
Be sure to use a heat-stable sugar substitute. Since the substitutes vary in strength, use an amount equal to 3/4 cup regular sugar according to the package.
By Bernie
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Best Sugar-Free Desserts That Taste Like the Real Thing
Never give up on dessert! Check out some of these top-rated sugar-free recipes.
13 Sugar-Free Cookies Worth Baking
Using sugar alternatives or all natural sweeteners like honey, these cookies kick sugar to the curb.
Pineapple and Pistachio Pudding
Rating: Unrated
65
Lemon Cake
Rating: Unrated
413
Sugar Free Rugelach
Rating: Unrated
70
Sugar Free Blueberry Coffee Cake
Rating: Unrated
89

4-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.03 stars
98

Kids will love these scrumptious low-carb keto cookies; all you need is peanut butter, vanilla extract, an egg, and some sugar substitute.

More Sugar-Free Dessert Recipes

No Bake Bumpy Peanut Butter Nuggets

Rating: 3.87 stars
115
Kids love to make (and eat) these sugar free cookies.
By Ashley

Sugar Free Cake

Rating: 4.48 stars
40
Really good with the added plus of being sugar free.
By POLACKLADY

Christmas Baklava

This is a variation on pralines. Use cinnamon and nutmeg to taste, and dust a little powdered sugar on top. Yum!
By Shane

Sugarless Applesauce Cake

Rating: 4.12 stars
43
Applesauce and an artificial brown sugar replacement pair to make this raisin-studded cake.
By Jenny

Strawberry Fluff

Rating: 4.61 stars
84
This is a favorite holiday treat for my family. It can be made with sugar free gelatin, fat free cottage cheese, and fat free cool whip for a lower calorie treat. This is an EASY and quick treat!
By Debbie Forseth

Sugar Free Blueberry Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.6 stars
89
A fabulous blueberry coffee cake with a crumb topping. This recipe is one from a local B&B that I replaced all the sugar with substitutes because I have diabetes. I have received all praise and 'I can't believe it is sugar free.' The sugar can be put back in if you want. Either way it is wonderful.
By IBSERVICE

Chocolate Chip Cookies for Special Diets

Rating: 4.29 stars
97
Be sure to use a heat-stable sugar substitute. Since the substitutes vary in strength, use an amount equal to 3/4 cup regular sugar according to the package.
By Bernie

Lime Pear Gelatin Salad

Rating: 4.69 stars
48
Great and green, this light gelatin salad made with pears and reduced fat cream cheese and whipped topping is a staple at any holiday meal in our family.
By Elizabeth

Chewy Keto Chocolate Cookies

Rating: 2.79 stars
28
I have tried many different low-carb chocolate cookie recipes, and these are my favorite keto cookies; moist, chewy, and so decadent!
By Fioa

Aunt Shirley's Dietetic Pie

Rating: 4.5 stars
44
This is a sugar free fruit pie that is very good. I've served it before and no one guessed it was sugar free. You can use any kind of fruit you like. Apples, cherries or peaches work best.
By Debbie

Healthy Banana Cookies

Rating: 3.97 stars
1308
These cookies are nutritious, as well as delicious.
By K.Gailbrath

Pumpkin Parfait

Rating: 4.42 stars
102
This easy parfait would be welcome on any holiday menu. Preparation time is 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb

Sugar-Free Date Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
4
Enjoy the natural sweetness from the dates, the crunch from the pecans, the moisture from the banana, and the satisfaction that you're serving your family a healthier cookie.
By lutzflcat

Keto Chocolate Mousse

Rating: 4.15 stars
13
A decadent, creamy dessert that's low in carbs and ready in minutes!
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

No Sugar Added Cookies

Rating: 3.76 stars
45
Sugarless fruity cookie, great for those watching their sugar intake.
By Karly

Sugar Free Brownies

Rating: 3.07 stars
96
These are just what a diabetic needs to fill a sweet tooth but no sugar is added!
By JUDYDOTCOM

No-Added-Sugar Apple Pie

Rating: 4.66 stars
44
My aunt is a nurse and would bake this pie for my 99 year old grandmother who was diabetic.
By Barbara

Keto Peanut Butter Fudge Fat Bomb

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
This is a great keto dessert with only 3 ingredients. If you want you can sweeten it with stevia or other sweeteners, but the peanut butter is sweet enough.
By mybwriter

Gummy Candy

Rating: 3.52 stars
29
Feel like a kid again with this gummy candy recipe. Fun to make with the kids or just for yourself. If you don't have candy molds, pour the mixture onto a pizza pan and after it cools in the freezer use a cookie cutter to make fun shapes.
By Bliss22

Pineapple and Pistachio Pudding

Rating: 4.74 stars
65
Anyone who likes the combination of pistachio pudding and pineapple will love this trimmed down, yet still creamy version.
By TYEBUG

Lemon Cake

Rating: 4.4 stars
413
This is a wonderful easy recipe that is truly delicious. Lemon sheet cake with a cool lemony cream topping. Everyone who has tried it absolutely loves it.
By LaDonna Reed

Low-Carb Sugar-Free Instant Pot® Cheesecake

Rating: 4.08 stars
12
A crustless Instant Pot® cheesecake. Garnish with strawberry syrup or whipped cream, if desired.
By margie c.

Pumpkin Protein Cookies

Rating: 3.89 stars
90
Great for breakfast, these cookies are like those in the stores. Not only are they delicious, but they are sugar free have extra protein in them to help keep you full longer.
By Yellowsunflower9

Sugarless Fruitcake

Rating: 4.57 stars
23
Pineapple, musts, cranberries, and coconut combine in this moist fruitcake using artificial sweetener in place of sugar.
By Cathy
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com