Jell-O® Shots

I had to make hundreds of Jell-Ou0026reg; shots for a wedding, so I decided to have fun with them and try out some new mixes. This was my margarita-flavored shot, a bit strong but good if you want variety with your selection. If you want them more palatable, substitute water for a bit of the alcohol.
I had to make hundreds of Jell-Ou0026reg; shots for a wedding, so I decided to have fun with them and try out some new mixes. This was my margarita-flavored shot, a bit strong but good if you want variety with your selection. If you want them more palatable, substitute water for a bit of the alcohol.
For grown-ups only. This recipe is my closest attempt at duplicating the awesome flavor of a cold margarita. It's sweet, tart, salty, and packs a punch. Garnish each serving with a lime wedge. You seriously only need one of these.
Who doesn't love key lime pie? I came up with this recipe because I wanted to make mini key lime pies in Jell-Ou0026reg; shot form. It's delicious and guests will love it! Top with whipped cream and enjoy!