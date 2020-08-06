Jell-O® Shots

Have fun with these trusted recipes for Jell-O® shots from Allrecipes.com.

Staff Picks

Tart Lemon Drop Jelly Shots

3
FOR ADULTS ONLY! These are so delicious and one of my all time favorite party treats. Enjoy responsibly!
By RainbowJewels

Gourmet Gelly Shots: Orange Margarita!

4
Who says a margarita needs to be in a glass?
By JaniceL

Tainted Fruit Shots

84
It's Jello with a kick. Vodka is mixed with any fruit flavored gelatin and drunk in a shot glass.
By Stay-C

Raspberry Party Shots

19
A raspberry vodka gelatin shot that is wonderful for parties!
By Stephanie

Pudding Shots

93
If you're looking for a little something special for an adult event and are tired of the traditional gelatin shots, this one's for you! It's quick and easy and tastes GREAT!
By DaniHig

RumChata® Pudding Shots

28
These are even better than Jell-Ou0026reg; shots. You could also serve these after dinner in place of dessert.
By DebbyJean

St. Patrick's Day Jell-O® Shots

A fun and tasty way of keeping your Jell-Ou0026reg; shots Irish. Just add Jamesonu0026reg; Irish whiskey and Baileysu0026reg; Strawberries u0026 Cream liqueur to your layered shot glasses.
By Yoly

Chocolate Pudding Shots

21
Awesome alternative to Jell-Ou0026reg; shots. Serve in individual serving cups with lids. You may want to provide some plastic spoons. Keep in the freezer.
By Holly Hart

Margarita Jell-O® Shots

2
I had to make hundreds of Jell-Ou0026reg; shots for a wedding, so I decided to have fun with them and try out some new mixes. This was my margarita-flavored shot, a bit strong but good if you want variety with your selection. If you want them more palatable, substitute water for a bit of the alcohol.
By VICKYPAK

White Russian Pudding Shot

4
Super fun and unusual treat for cookouts!
By Sharon Dyson-Demers

Buttery Nipple Gourmet Pudding Shots

3
Pudding shots are not just for college.
By TheBritishBaker

Mangonada Jell-O® Shots

1
If you like the popular Mexican treat, you will love these! Tastes like a mango margarita in jelly form.
By MamaGee805
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

How To Make Jell-O Shots and Pudding Shots Like a Party Pro
5 Creepy and Colorful Halloween Jell-O Shots
Easy to prep ahead and serve, these spooky Jell-O shots are a must-have for your next Halloween event.
Oreo® Cookie Gourmet Pudding Shots
2
Baileys® and Coffee Jell-O® Shots
Pina Colada Pudding Shots!
6

Quick and easy to whip up for a party!

More Jell-O® Shots

Pudding Shots

93
If you're looking for a little something special for an adult event and are tired of the traditional gelatin shots, this one's for you! It's quick and easy and tastes GREAT!
By DaniHig

RumChata® Pudding Shots

28
These are even better than Jell-Ou0026reg; shots. You could also serve these after dinner in place of dessert.
By DebbyJean

St. Patrick's Day Jell-O® Shots

A fun and tasty way of keeping your Jell-Ou0026reg; shots Irish. Just add Jamesonu0026reg; Irish whiskey and Baileysu0026reg; Strawberries u0026 Cream liqueur to your layered shot glasses.
By Yoly

Chocolate Pudding Shots

21
Awesome alternative to Jell-Ou0026reg; shots. Serve in individual serving cups with lids. You may want to provide some plastic spoons. Keep in the freezer.
By Holly Hart

Tainted Fruit Shots

84
It's Jello with a kick. Vodka is mixed with any fruit flavored gelatin and drunk in a shot glass.
By Stay-C

Margarita Jell-O® Shots

2
I had to make hundreds of Jell-Ou0026reg; shots for a wedding, so I decided to have fun with them and try out some new mixes. This was my margarita-flavored shot, a bit strong but good if you want variety with your selection. If you want them more palatable, substitute water for a bit of the alcohol.
By VICKYPAK

White Russian Pudding Shot

4
Super fun and unusual treat for cookouts!
By Sharon Dyson-Demers

Buttery Nipple Gourmet Pudding Shots

3
Pudding shots are not just for college.
By TheBritishBaker

Raspberry Party Shots

19
A raspberry vodka gelatin shot that is wonderful for parties!
By Stephanie

Mangonada Jell-O® Shots

1
If you like the popular Mexican treat, you will love these! Tastes like a mango margarita in jelly form.
By MamaGee805

Oreo® Cookie Gourmet Pudding Shots

2
Pudding shots are not just for college.
By TheBritishBaker

Baileys® and Coffee Jell-O® Shots

If you like Baileysu0026reg; and if you like coffee, you will love these Jell-Ou0026reg; shots. Perfect for St. Paddy's Day!
By Yoly

Pina Colada Pudding Shots!

6
Quick and easy to whip up for a party!
By Emilia

Strawberry Cheesecake Jell-O® Shots

3
These are pretty darned adorable, and tasty, too. You could skip the graham cracker layer... but it really adds a nice texture to this velvety creation.
By Leslie Kelly

Top Shelf Sparkling Margarita Jell-O®

3
For grown-ups only. This recipe is my closest attempt at duplicating the awesome flavor of a cold margarita. It's sweet, tart, salty, and packs a punch. Garnish each serving with a lime wedge. You seriously only need one of these.
By Jeff Willis

Chocolate-Strawberry-Baileys® Pudding Shots

These creamy chocolate-strawberry pudding shots will be the first to disappear from your party table. Quick, easy, and ready in about 1 hour.
By Yoly

French 75 Jell-O® Shots

2
The fanciest cocktail goes jiggly - bubbles and all.
By gnomeygoose

Halloween Candy Corn Jell-O® Shots

17
The seasonal treat that inspires strong feelings - love 'em or hate 'em - in a boozy shot form. This version goes for a triple shot, so shoot responsibly. Serve with candy corn on the side. Cheers!
By Leslie Kelly

Pink Brain Shooter

23
This spooky Halloween treat is scarily realistic! A non-alcoholic version may also be made for the kiddies by substituting the peach schnapps with water.
By Marie Angel Cat

Caramel Apple Martini Pudding Shots

6
Super fun and unusual treat for cookouts! Freeze pudding shots until ready to serve.
By Sharon Dyson-Demers

Tart Lemon Drop Jelly Shots

3
FOR ADULTS ONLY! These are so delicious and one of my all time favorite party treats. Enjoy responsibly!
By RainbowJewels

Key Lime Pie Jell-O® Shots

Who doesn't love key lime pie? I came up with this recipe because I wanted to make mini key lime pies in Jell-Ou0026reg; shot form. It's delicious and guests will love it! Top with whipped cream and enjoy!
By asteingruby

Gourmet Gelly Shots: Grape and Jack

1
Created for a staff party at the Allrecipes office!
By JaniceL

5 Creepy and Colorful Halloween Jell-O Shots

Easy to prep ahead and serve, these spooky Jell-O shots are a must-have for your next Halloween event.
By Leslie Kelly
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com