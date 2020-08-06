Halloween Pie Recipes

Halloween treats will be easy as pie. Browse more than 50 trusted recipes for  apple pie, pumpkin pie, pumpkin empanadas, and more.

Community Picks

American Pumpkin Pie

106
This is the only pumpkin pie recipe I've ever used. It's been in the family for at least sixty years! Since, in our family, one pie is never enough, I like to triple the filling recipe and divide it into two pie shells, since, as my Mom always says, "No body likes a skimpy pie!" (Of course, this will add a few minutes to the baking time, too.)
By Carla A.

No Bake Pumpkin Pie I

228
This is a delicious no bake pie with a graham cracker crust.
By Kimberley

Pumpkin Tarts

29
Recently, I was asked to bake for a wedding and asked if I could make this dessert. I was so excited when I realized this was a recipe I had been looking for, but had never found. I was thrilled at how awesome they tasted when you bite into them. How could they not taste good with all that cream cheese? When my friend came to pick up the tarts, she ate 4 before she ever left my house.
By Cookie Queen

Easy Pumpkin Turnovers

33
These pumpkin turnovers are easy to do, and everyone I've made them for has loved them. I use store-bought puff pastry for the convenience. I also like a lot of spices, but you can cut back if you don't.
By SaraSunshine

Apple Crisp Pie

29
I had an abundance of apples and needed to use them. We love apple crisp but I just made it a few days before. Pie sounded nice, so I combined 4 different recipes to get this one. It has almost a shortbread type crust and is just the right balance of sweet and tart. I had to hurry and write the recipe down so I wouldn't forget it because I will definitely be making this again!
By Beth

October Apple Pie

122
Just a little something extra to warm the change of seasons. Wonderful aroma. Try using one of these varieties: Granny Smith, Spys, Cortlands, or Pippins.
By MANYPAWS

Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie

807
A homemade pastry crust and a spiced pumpkin filling made from scratch!
By Randy Scott

Apple Hand Pies

166
Making baked apple turnovers is a snap with these easy techniques.

Mexican Pumpkin Empanadas

96
My take on a traditional pumpkin empanada! Adjust all spices to your taste.

Treacle Tart

18
Any Harry Potter fan knows what this is. I finally procured the recipe from an British friend of mine. I know I can now find 'Lyle's Golden Syrup' in the grocery store along with the pancake syrups. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.
By OCEANVIXEN79

Mrs. Sigg's Fresh Pumpkin Pie

757
Pass the whipped cream and enjoy the looks of sheer ecstasy on everyone's face! Fresh pumpkin must be used in order for it to have the best flavor and texture. Believe me, fresh pumpkin is better than canned!!
By Beth Sigworth

Easy Pumpkin Pie Squares

283
These delicious pumpkin pie squares are just like the pie, without having to roll out a crust. A great snack and Halloween treat.
By JRR
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Pumpkin Pie Squares
100
"A great snack and Halloween treat." – JRR
Apple Hand Pies
167
See how Chef John makes these amazing turnovers.
Mexican Pumpkin Empanadas
97
Mini Apple Pies
25
Mom-Mom's Jell Pie
8
Easy Freezy Pumpkin Pie
19
No Bake Pumpkin Pie I
231

This is a delicious no bake pie with a graham cracker crust.

More Halloween Pie Recipes

Sugarless Pumpkin Pie II

62
A good pie for the diabetic and doesn't have an aftertaste.
By Carolyn

Mini Pumpkin Pies

51
Two dozen mini pumpkin pies are fun treats for the holiday dessert table!
By Lisawas

Killer Pumpkin Pie

107
My two boys have multiple food allergies and I wanted to try out pumpkin pie. They call this 'Killer Pumpkin Pie' because they say it tastes 'killer.' It's light and spicy and, dairy and soy free. It's fast and easy with a pressed crust which mixes in the pan.
By Carolynn Napoli

Pumpkin Pie for Dieters

69
If you want to stay on your diet this is a terrific crustless pumpkin pie recipe you will love.
By OCEANBREEZE32

Fresh Pumpkin Pie

242
A pumpkin pie recipe using fresh garden pumpkins. Best served barely warm, with freshly whipped cream on top of each serving. Use the remaining pumpkin purée in any recipe that calls for canned pumpkin.
By Cali

Pumpkin Custard Pie II

22
Candied ginger and cognac make this pumpkin pie unique.
By MARBALET

Creamy Pumpkin Pie

200
This is my grandmother's pie recipe and is excellent for fresh pumpkin. I cut my pumpkins and bake them for an hour or so, depending on the size of the pumpkin, and them mash them through an old colander that has a pestle with it. Also passed down from my grandmother. I freeze 4 cups of processed pumpkin so that I always have the exact amount of pumpkin I need for a pie.
By UPATNINE

Cindy's Pumpkin Pie

477
This pumpkin pie recipe uses melted ice cream instead of evaporated milk. The result is delicious. I have never brought home leftovers of this pie. I recommend using fresh pumpkin, but canned pumpkin can also be used.
By Cindy Catudal Shank

Impossible Pumpkin Pie II

61
This is one of the 'impossibles' that we all love. A pumpkin pie that makes its own crust!
By Roberta J

Pumpkin Pie (Wheat-Free, Egg-Free, and Dairy-Free)

24
This is a great pie for anyone with food allergies. Make this the day before to allow the pie to set. This is a spicy pie that tastes like the traditional pie.
By Kate

Apple Butter Pumpkin Pie

180
A delightful combination of two Autumn standards - apple and pumpkin - in this lightly spiced pie with a streusel topping.
By Joyce Lowe

Grandaddy's Sweet Potato Meringue Pie

21
My grandfather has been making this amazing pie for many years. My family begs him to make it whenever we visit!
By Julie Ledford

Sugarless Pumpkin Pie

17
A yummy pumpkin pie with no sugar added. If eggs are not part of your diet, substituted 1/2 cup egg substitute for 2 eggs.
By Connie Head

Pecan Pumpkin Pie I

59
A combination of the best pies: Pecan and Pumpkin!
By Sheila J Grieshaber

Apple Crisp Pie

29
I had an abundance of apples and needed to use them. We love apple crisp but I just made it a few days before. Pie sounded nice, so I combined 4 different recipes to get this one. It has almost a shortbread type crust and is just the right balance of sweet and tart. I had to hurry and write the recipe down so I wouldn't forget it because I will definitely be making this again!

Pumpkin Bavarian Cream Tart

21
This is my Aunt's recipe for a delicious light pumpkin tart, perfect for Thanksgiving!
By RMcKee

Tofu Pumpkin Pie

33
A twist on the traditional pumpkin pie. Make it lighter by replacing half of the sugar with Splenda® artificial sweetener.
By Christopher Sherlock

Individual Pumpkin Pies

47
These mini pumpkin pies are baked in individual baking cups with a vanilla wafer 'crust' for an easy and festive holiday dessert.
By ARGO, KARO and FLEISCHMANN'S
Sponsored By Karo

Vanilla Pumpkin Pie

147
This is my husband's favorite pumpkin pie. It's less spicy than traditional pumpkin pies so you can really taste the pumpkin flavor!
By Alisha Burke

Caramel-Pecan Pumpkin Pie

68
This is the perfect Thanksgiving Day dessert! This recipe gives you the best of both words, pecan pie and pumpkin pie in one. It's delicious, rich, and mouthwatering! It will look like you spent hours, but it's really very easy to make. You'll definitely receive compliments and repeated requests for this dish.
By LISACAS1

Sara's Pumpkin Pie

158
My mom makes THE VERY BEST PUMPKIN PIE. Here is her recipe. Enjoy with sweetened fresh whipped cream.
By Marlene Binda

October Apple Pie

121
Just a little something extra to warm the change of seasons. Wonderful aroma. Try using one of these varieties: Granny Smith, Spys, Cortlands, or Pippins.

Walnut Pumpkin Pie

62
A slight twist on the traditional pumpkin pie.
By Jackie

Mary's Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

22
Incredible chiffon pumpkin pie with a graham cracker crust. A family favorite pie that always disappears quickly.
By EMET
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com