Halloween Pie Recipes

This is the only pumpkin pie recipe I've ever used. It's been in the family for at least sixty years! Since, in our family, one pie is never enough, I like to triple the filling recipe and divide it into two pie shells, since, as my Mom always says, "No body likes a skimpy pie!" (Of course, this will add a few minutes to the baking time, too.)
Recently, I was asked to bake for a wedding and asked if I could make this dessert. I was so excited when I realized this was a recipe I had been looking for, but had never found. I was thrilled at how awesome they tasted when you bite into them. How could they not taste good with all that cream cheese? When my friend came to pick up the tarts, she ate 4 before she ever left my house.
These pumpkin turnovers are easy to do, and everyone I've made them for has loved them. I use store-bought puff pastry for the convenience. I also like a lot of spices, but you can cut back if you don't.
I had an abundance of apples and needed to use them. We love apple crisp but I just made it a few days before. Pie sounded nice, so I combined 4 different recipes to get this one. It has almost a shortbread type crust and is just the right balance of sweet and tart. I had to hurry and write the recipe down so I wouldn't forget it because I will definitely be making this again!
Any Harry Potter fan knows what this is. I finally procured the recipe from an British friend of mine. I know I can now find 'Lyle's Golden Syrup' in the grocery store along with the pancake syrups. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.
Pass the whipped cream and enjoy the looks of sheer ecstasy on everyone's face! Fresh pumpkin must be used in order for it to have the best flavor and texture. Believe me, fresh pumpkin is better than canned!!
My two boys have multiple food allergies and I wanted to try out pumpkin pie. They call this 'Killer Pumpkin Pie' because they say it tastes 'killer.' It's light and spicy and, dairy and soy free. It's fast and easy with a pressed crust which mixes in the pan.
A pumpkin pie recipe using fresh garden pumpkins. Best served barely warm, with freshly whipped cream on top of each serving. Use the remaining pumpkin purée in any recipe that calls for canned pumpkin.
This is my grandmother's pie recipe and is excellent for fresh pumpkin. I cut my pumpkins and bake them for an hour or so, depending on the size of the pumpkin, and them mash them through an old colander that has a pestle with it. Also passed down from my grandmother. I freeze 4 cups of processed pumpkin so that I always have the exact amount of pumpkin I need for a pie.
This pumpkin pie recipe uses melted ice cream instead of evaporated milk. The result is delicious. I have never brought home leftovers of this pie. I recommend using fresh pumpkin, but canned pumpkin can also be used.
This is the perfect Thanksgiving Day dessert! This recipe gives you the best of both words, pecan pie and pumpkin pie in one. It's delicious, rich, and mouthwatering! It will look like you spent hours, but it's really very easy to make. You'll definitely receive compliments and repeated requests for this dish.