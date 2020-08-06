Pear Crisps and Crumbles Recipes

The best fresh salads offer a variety of ingredients, textures, and flavors. Which is why a bare-bones salad is just an opportunity to get creative by adding an ingredient or two with lots of appeal. May we suggest making room for mango? A little mango makes an otherwise boring salad instantly appealing! The sweet, juicy goodness and exciting texture of mango will set your salads apart from the average lettuce mixtures. Scroll through these creative mango salad recipes and never eat an unappealing salad again.