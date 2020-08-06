Pear Crisps and Crumbles Recipes

Renee's Pear Crisp
Having a pear tree in abundance called for some crafty cooking. Had all ingredients on hand and what's not to like? Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Yummy!
Autumn Crisp
This fall treat is full of protein and fiber! Smells amazing while baking! Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
Pear and Cheddar Crisp
An unusual combination but very good. Peeled or unpeeled pears of any type will do.
Easy Apple, Pear, and Blackberry Crumble
Super tasty, super easy recipe that is sure to please. Serve warm with custard, ice cream, or whipped cream.
Pear Banana Berry Bake
The combination of fruit in this dish really compliment each other. It can be made a day before serving. That is if you can keep in the fridge with out anyone sneaking a bite! It's that good! Sometimes we double the topping part.
Apple, Cranberry, and Pear Crisp
This is a variation of the traditional Apple Crisp that I dreamed up one day when I didn't have enough apples, and there were pears in the fruit bowl, and leftover toasted walnuts from something else. We love it. Cranberries can be substituted with raisins or dried cherries. Comice pears taste best with this recipe.
Air Fryer Pear Crisp for Two
Skip the oven and make dessert in your air fryer! Top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and/or caramel sauce. The recipe can easily be doubled for larger air fryers.
Ginger Pear Crisp
Gingersnap cookie crumbs are the base of the sweet, nut-filled crumble that tops this pear crisp.
Hot Fruit Compote
Perfect for cold weather! An excellent brunch dish or side for waffles, pancakes, scones, or shortbread. Also great served warm over vanilla ice cream! For best results, use canned fruits that do not have corn syrup or other sweeteners added. Add up to 1/2 cup more brown sugar for a sweeter dish. Virgin coconut oil can be used in place of the butter.
Pear and Sour Cherry Crisp
This pear and cherry crisp is a delicious mixture of sweet and tart. It's an easy dessert to make for company.