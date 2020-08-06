Pear Crisps and Crumbles Recipes

From classic pear crisp to ginger pear crisp, you'll find something you'll love in this collection of pear crisps and crumbles recipes.

Renee's Pear Crisp

Having a pear tree in abundance called for some crafty cooking. Had all ingredients on hand and what's not to like? Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Yummy!
By Renee Thaxton Whitlow

Autumn Crisp

This fall treat is full of protein and fiber! Smells amazing while baking! Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
By JennyJen2009

Pear and Cheddar Crisp

An unusual combination but very good. Peeled or unpeeled pears of any type will do.
By TerryWilson

Classic Pear Crisp

Pears and crystallized ginger are baked under a crispy golden oat crust.
By JAYDA

Easy Apple, Pear, and Blackberry Crumble

Super tasty, super easy recipe that is sure to please. Serve warm with custard, ice cream, or whipped cream.
By Louise T

Pear Banana Berry Bake

The combination of fruit in this dish really compliment each other. It can be made a day before serving. That is if you can keep in the fridge with out anyone sneaking a bite! It's that good! Sometimes we double the topping part.
By Shannon Marie

Apple and Pear Crumble

A great dessert that nobody can resist! Tastes great with vanilla ice cream.
By Mel

Apple, Cranberry, and Pear Crisp

This is a variation of the traditional Apple Crisp that I dreamed up one day when I didn't have enough apples, and there were pears in the fruit bowl, and leftover toasted walnuts from something else. We love it. Cranberries can be substituted with raisins or dried cherries. Comice pears taste best with this recipe.

Air Fryer Pear Crisp for Two

Skip the oven and make dessert in your air fryer! Top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and/or caramel sauce. The recipe can easily be doubled for larger air fryers.
By France C

Ginger Pear Crisp

Gingersnap cookie crumbs are the base of the sweet, nut-filled crumble that tops this pear crisp.

Hot Fruit Compote

Perfect for cold weather! An excellent brunch dish or side for waffles, pancakes, scones, or shortbread. Also great served warm over vanilla ice cream! For best results, use canned fruits that do not have corn syrup or other sweeteners added. Add up to 1/2 cup more brown sugar for a sweeter dish. Virgin coconut oil can be used in place of the butter.
By METG

Pear and Sour Cherry Crisp

This pear and cherry crisp is a delicious mixture of sweet and tart. It's an easy dessert to make for company.
By Ruth Y
