Football Recipes

Baked Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

Rating: 4.5 stars 10

A proper Philly cheesesteak is hard to make at home, as you need a professional meat slicer and a very hot flat top grill. But with this baked slider method, your average home cook can achieve something very close to the original. Plus, the small rolls make me feel like a big man. Speaking of feeling like a giant, football season is upon us, and I can't think of a better sandwich to make for your buddies coming over to watch the game! Garnish with chives.