Football Recipes

Plan your winning strategy with more than 210 trusted football recipes for chicken wings, queso dip, chili, pizza, burgers, and all the game day touchdown classics.

Football Cheese Ball

40
Your pigskin party isn't complete without this cute and tasty cheese ball! Serve with your favorite crackers.
By AMYRICHARDSON25

Healthier Seven Layer Taco Dip

17
I love sharing this dip with my friends. I do want to make sure that I am giving them something healthy to snack on as well. I changed this with some no-fat-added beans and more veggies.
By MakeItHealthy

Football Sunday Beer Cheese Soup

13
This beer-based, yummy soup is perfect for the boys on a day of football.
By Sarah

Queso (Cheese) Dip

22
This is the best queso dip! Being from Texas, I know my queso, and I think this is the one that beats them all! It's full of flavor and all fresh ingredients. You can substitute half-and-half for the heavy whipping cream, if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.
By SHRIMPBAIT

How To Make A 100-Yard Football Field Of Dips

Build your football field of dipping dreams, and they will come.
By Carl Hanson

Touchdown Chili

319
Every year when football season rolls around and the weather begins to cool, my husband requests I make this hearty, beanless chili. It receives rave reviews from everyone.
By Jenn Polk

Eat Michigan Salad

80
I live in Buckeye country, that's the land of Ohio State University football to the rest of you. We love to tailgate and watch the Bowl games, and are always trying to come up with clever things to do to our biggest rivals up north, the Michigan Wolverines. The cherries and maple in this wonderful salad inspired the name. Enjoy!
By Saveur

Wazzu Tailgate Chili

286
This is a great and simple chili, full of flavor, and plenty of spice. It's best when refrigerated overnight and reheated before the game. One tip: season meat heavily with chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper while browning.
By GStorment

Orange Crush! Fresh Squeezed Orange and Vodka Cocktail

14
It's vitamin C with a smile! This beverage is yummy any time of year! It's the perfect drink on a hot summer day, BBQ cookout, as well as Sunday football and/or your next New Year's party. Whatever the occasion, this drink is a fresh beverage crowd pleaser. Without a doubt, my press juicer gets a workout when friends and family come over. Just give it a try!
By Coastal Roots

Easy Lemon-Pepper Chicken Wings

95
Enjoy these lemon-pepper chicken wings just like your favorite restaurant makes them on the day of the big game!
By FleurSweetLoves

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

2529
This is a spicy, hearty sandwich that will please those who love buffalo chicken wings. This recipe is perfect for those days spent watching football.
By Divinesolace21

Super-Easy Pulled Pork Sandwiches

I use this hearty recipe for my Super Bowl® parties. It's super easy and feeds a lot of hungry football fans. Serve on a large bun with some baked beans, coleslaw, and chips.
By Lori M.
Touchdown Pizza
40
"Very good! Like others, I added more chicken. Yummy, and perfect for watching football." – razorbackamanda
Amazing Buffalo Dip
Your slow cooker will keep this dip hot and cheesy for the whole game—not that it'll last past the first quarter.
Smooth Chocolate Icing
235
Super Bowl® Recipes
Chef John's Beef Sliders
Our Top Game Day Party Recipes to Never Lose
Chicken Wing Dip
834

This spicy baked dip tastes just like hot chicken wings, but without the mess. It is very addicting, and is perfect for football and tailgating season. Serve with tortilla chips. I take this whenever I have to bring a dish and am always asked for the recipe.

Amazing and Easy Chicken Wings

96
These chicken wings are surprisingly delicious for how few ingredients are involved! I made them for the first time at a football party, and within 10 minutes everyone had eaten all 5 pounds!
By Rebecca O- hingham, MA

Southern Fried Chicken Gizzards

96
These flavorful gizzards are always requested at football and holiday parties. I don't know if anyone would show up if I didn't make them. The extra time boiling before frying makes a huge difference in making them tender. Definitely save the broth in the freezer!
By pnutmommy

Best Football Dip Ever

101
This dip is made for 3 to 6 men, sitting together on a Sunday, enjoying football and eating every manly thing possible. Of course, my girlfriend and her friends love it too -- but this stuff doesn't last long. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips and enjoy!
By DICE40OUNCE

Slow Cooker Homemade Beans

313
A delicious taste of homemade beans which can be served as a main course or as a side dish. Especially great for football Sundays, or frozen for a later occasion.
By TLEFURGEY

Five Can Soup

11
My family absolutely loves this recipe. It's great for football parties and definitely a new twist on chips and dip! Serve with Fritos® chips.
By MegMarkR1

15 Super Bowl® Finger Food Ideas

Enjoy your next game day with classic football favorites like stuffed potato skins, buffalo wings, and sliders.
By Hayley Sugg

Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip

20
Buffalo wings in a dip can be served with tortilla chips. Add celery if you like.
By jesgrages

Easy Nachos with Refried Beans

2
This is a quick recipe for nachos with refried beans to serve at get-togethers or on a Sunday watching football. Everyone I have served these to love them.
By Beverly

Loaded Tater Tots®

14
Brought this to a football-watching party, and it was a great crowd-pleaser.
By Tyson

Mini Philly Cheesesteaks

46
Miniaturized sandwiches don't usually float my boat, or submarine, as they're almost always not as good as the full-sized versions, but these mini Philly cheesesteaks really captured everything I love about the classic.
By Chef John

Fabulous Football Dip

211
Always a crowd pleaser and so easy to make. This recipe can be as hot or as mild as you like, depending on which kind of tomatoes you buy. I got this recipe from a friend. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Eric Hallett

Ultra Easy Cream Cheese Dip

30
This dip is especially for all those football fans to consume while watching their favorite team win. Take it into a crowd, add chips--regular chips are best, but the ruffled style are good, too--and watch 'em eat it up. Before you know it, this dip will be gone.
By cowboyt

5 Layer Mexican Dip

11
This is one of my favorite recipes. Great for football games, tailgates, or any party. Very EASY to make!
By JENHAGGERTY

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

126
This recipe is tasty and very easy to make. Great to slice up for a party or for Sunday football. Serve with blue cheese dressing for dipping sauce.
By lukeybear2007

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

250
You can customize these simple wraps by topping them with whatever your family likes. Try shredded cheese, tomatoes, or onions.
By lsk

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Shells

114
This is a hit for football Sundays. For a thicker stuffing, drain ricotta overnight. Serve with ranch and blue cheese dressing for dipping.
By kaid711

Queso (Cheese) Dip

22
This is the best queso dip! Being from Texas, I know my queso, and I think this is the one that beats them all! It's full of flavor and all fresh ingredients. You can substitute half-and-half for the heavy whipping cream, if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.
By SHRIMPBAIT

Chili Dip

50
I've had this recipe for a long time. It's great for parties and football get-togethers. With just three ingredients, it's very easy to prepare. Serve it hot with your favorite corn chips.
By Judy H

Baked Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

10
A proper Philly cheesesteak is hard to make at home, as you need a professional meat slicer and a very hot flat top grill. But with this baked slider method, your average home cook can achieve something very close to the original. Plus, the small rolls make me feel like a big man. Speaking of feeling like a giant, football season is upon us, and I can't think of a better sandwich to make for your buddies coming over to watch the game! Garnish with chives.
By Chef John
