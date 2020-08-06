Football Recipes

This is the best queso dip! Being from Texas, I know my queso, and I think this is the one that beats them all! It's full of flavor and all fresh ingredients. You can substitute half-and-half for the heavy whipping cream, if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.
I live in Buckeye country, that's the land of Ohio State University football to the rest of you. We love to tailgate and watch the Bowl games, and are always trying to come up with clever things to do to our biggest rivals up north, the Michigan Wolverines. The cherries and maple in this wonderful salad inspired the name. Enjoy!
This is a great and simple chili, full of flavor, and plenty of spice. It's best when refrigerated overnight and reheated before the game. One tip: season meat heavily with chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper while browning.
It's vitamin C with a smile! This beverage is yummy any time of year! It's the perfect drink on a hot summer day, BBQ cookout, as well as Sunday football and/or your next New Year's party. Whatever the occasion, this drink is a fresh beverage crowd pleaser. Without a doubt, my press juicer gets a workout when friends and family come over. Just give it a try!
This spicy baked dip tastes just like hot chicken wings, but without the mess. It is very addicting, and is perfect for football and tailgating season. Serve with tortilla chips. I take this whenever I have to bring a dish and am always asked for the recipe.
These flavorful gizzards are always requested at football and holiday parties. I don't know if anyone would show up if I didn't make them. The extra time boiling before frying makes a huge difference in making them tender. Definitely save the broth in the freezer!
This dip is made for 3 to 6 men, sitting together on a Sunday, enjoying football and eating every manly thing possible. Of course, my girlfriend and her friends love it too -- but this stuff doesn't last long. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips and enjoy!
Miniaturized sandwiches don't usually float my boat, or submarine, as they're almost always not as good as the full-sized versions, but these mini Philly cheesesteaks really captured everything I love about the classic.
This dip is especially for all those football fans to consume while watching their favorite team win. Take it into a crowd, add chips--regular chips are best, but the ruffled style are good, too--and watch 'em eat it up. Before you know it, this dip will be gone.
A proper Philly cheesesteak is hard to make at home, as you need a professional meat slicer and a very hot flat top grill. But with this baked slider method, your average home cook can achieve something very close to the original. Plus, the small rolls make me feel like a big man. Speaking of feeling like a giant, football season is upon us, and I can't think of a better sandwich to make for your buddies coming over to watch the game! Garnish with chives.