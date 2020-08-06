Mushroom Quiche Recipes

Best recipes for quiche using fresh mushrooms. Add savory flavor to this classic brunch dish.

Staff Picks

Morel Quiche

6
Fluffy eggs, ham, and fresh morel mushrooms.
By Laura Miller

Asparagus Mushroom Bacon Crustless Quiche

93
This is a very tasty crustless quiche. You can substitute the filling for different ones you may like better, but these are my favorite. By the way, this is Atkins® induction-friendly.
By Nikki Wilson

Simple Crustless Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

87
A simple quiche that doesn't require a great deal of time to prepare but still has good flavor.
By S Long

Spinach and Mushroom Quiche with Shiitake Mushrooms

40
After trying multiple spinach recipes throughout the years, this one is my conglomeration with personal taste additions. Savory and delicious using primarily fresh ingredients. A new family favorite. Shiitake mushrooms can be substituted for other varieties. Broccoli can be omitted per personal taste.
By EATMORCHIKIN

Ham and Wild Rice Quiche

79
This is a nice change from ordinary quiche. Full of ham, wild rice, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and flavored with a touch of Dijon mustard, this quiche is fabulous for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. And the meat & veggie mixture is terrific simply scrambled with eggs for a quickie meal!
By Sue S.

Transformed Spinach Mushroom Quiche

163
This moist vegetarian quiche is perfect for every meal. The quiche was originally a quiche Lorraine, but has since been transformed. Feel free to add sausage if you choose. I usually make 2 large pies or several small ones all at one time, freezing whatever is left over.
By EMBRYOCONCEPTS

Asparagus and Mushroom Quiche

98
This delicious symphony of asparagus, portobello mushrooms, crispy bacon and onion will leave your taste buds hungry for more. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.
By WendytheQ

Spinach Mushroom Quiche

228
This spinach mushroom quiche is fast and easy, thanks to the crescent roll crust and soup mix 'spice packet'.
By Mindy Spearman

Crustless Spinach, Mushroom, and Tomato Quiche (Keto)

7
Skip the crust for a low-carb, keto version of a brunch staple - quiche with fresh spinach, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes.
By Fioa

Sausage Mushroom Quiche

190
One of the best quiches I have ever had. Delicious and filling. Also great for dinner.
By Valerie Kasper

Belle and Chron's Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

191
Delicious French Quiche with the perfect combination of spinach, mushrooms, onions, and bacon - plus Swiss and Cheddar cheeses. Yum!
By Justin Chron

Spinach and Red Chard Quiche

49
An excellent tofu quiche. You would never know it did not have eggs.
By Melissa Richter Ayers
