Mushroom Quiche Recipes

Asparagus Mushroom Bacon Crustless Quiche
This is a very tasty crustless quiche. You can substitute the filling for different ones you may like better, but these are my favorite. By the way, this is Atkins® induction-friendly.
Simple Crustless Spinach and Mushroom Quiche
A simple quiche that doesn't require a great deal of time to prepare but still has good flavor.
Spinach and Mushroom Quiche with Shiitake Mushrooms
After trying multiple spinach recipes throughout the years, this one is my conglomeration with personal taste additions. Savory and delicious using primarily fresh ingredients. A new family favorite. Shiitake mushrooms can be substituted for other varieties. Broccoli can be omitted per personal taste.
Ham and Wild Rice Quiche
This is a nice change from ordinary quiche. Full of ham, wild rice, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and flavored with a touch of Dijon mustard, this quiche is fabulous for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. And the meat & veggie mixture is terrific simply scrambled with eggs for a quickie meal!
Transformed Spinach Mushroom Quiche
This moist vegetarian quiche is perfect for every meal. The quiche was originally a quiche Lorraine, but has since been transformed. Feel free to add sausage if you choose. I usually make 2 large pies or several small ones all at one time, freezing whatever is left over.
Asparagus and Mushroom Quiche
This delicious symphony of asparagus, portobello mushrooms, crispy bacon and onion will leave your taste buds hungry for more. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.
Spinach Mushroom Quiche
This spinach mushroom quiche is fast and easy, thanks to the crescent roll crust and soup mix 'spice packet'.
Crustless Spinach, Mushroom, and Tomato Quiche (Keto)
Skip the crust for a low-carb, keto version of a brunch staple - quiche with fresh spinach, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes.
Sausage Mushroom Quiche
One of the best quiches I have ever had. Delicious and filling. Also great for dinner.
Belle and Chron's Spinach and Mushroom Quiche
Delicious French Quiche with the perfect combination of spinach, mushrooms, onions, and bacon - plus Swiss and Cheddar cheeses. Yum!