Vegetarian Quiche Recipes

See how to grab a seasonal veggie and make delicious vegetarian quiche with it. Recipes for broccoli, spinach, onions, and more.

Staff Picks

Spinach Quiche

2705
This savory deep-dish pie features herbed feta cheese that melts and mingles in every bite. The cheese is sautéed and mixed with spinach, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese and lots of garlic. This mixture is then combined with milk and eggs, and poured into a prepared crust. A bit more Cheddar cheese is sprinkled over the top, and then the quiche is slipped into the oven until it's set.
By Allrecipes Member

Vidalia Onion Tart

52
A rich creamy Vidalia onion tart.
By sweetpotato

Tomato and Basil Quiche

238
This is a mix of a couple of recipes that I've made before. It's easy to prepare, and looks and tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen!
By Karen Griffin

Clinton's Special Vegetarian Quiche

102
Spinach quiche baked in puff pastry. This is my own creation and is devoured every time it's served up. I hope you enjoy it, it's a little different but very tasty.
By Diane

Light and Fluffy Spinach Quiche

816
Very tasty and fluffy quiche. Easy to prepare. You'll love it. The spinach can be substituted for any fresh or frozen vegetable.
By KRISTINJONI

Zucchini Pie

237
This is a recipe my grandmother used to make at family gatherings. She was a great cook and has passed on now but we still manage to keep her recipe alive!
By IMTHECOOKSTER

Eggless Tofu Spinach Quiche

175
I make this quiche without eggs. The tofu gives it a good texture. I've brought it to potlucks where friends aren't vegetarian...no one ever knew! It is always a hit!
By CookingForDummies

Broccoli and Provolone Quiche

69
A cheesy and garlicky pie.
By JAIME LYNN

Leek and Cheese Quiche

91
A fairly fast, surprisingly good quiche -- even quiche-doubters will like it!
By MIZDEEGZ

Transformed Spinach Mushroom Quiche

163
This moist vegetarian quiche is perfect for every meal. The quiche was originally a quiche Lorraine, but has since been transformed. Feel free to add sausage if you choose. I usually make 2 large pies or several small ones all at one time, freezing whatever is left over.
By EMBRYOCONCEPTS

Easy Quiche

986
This is an easy mix-it-up-in-one-bowl-and-cook recipe. I make it for every brunch I attend. You may substitute chopped spinach for the broccoli if you wish.
By MISHY

Loaded Vegetarian Quiche

147
This cheesy, deep-dish quiche is loaded with vegetables.
By Kurt
Inspiration and Ideas

10 Potato Quiche Recipes Great for Breakfast or Dinner
These hearty quiche recipes are great for breakfast, brunch, or dinner. They feature leftover mashed potatoes, hash browns, grated potatoes, and sweet potatoes.
8 Asparagus Quiche Recipes That Are Full of Fresh Flavor
Wake up on the right side of the bed with a bright, colorful, and super flavorful asparagus quiche.
15 Best Crowd-Pleasing Quiche Recipes
Creamy Ham and Cheese Quiche
137
Easy Broccoli Quiche
1459
Easy Bacon and Cheese Quiche
689
Asparagus Quiche
499

A delectable combination of ingredients that result in a tasty quiche dish.

More Vegetarian Quiche Recipes

Creamy Ham and Cheese Quiche

137
This egg quiche with ham, Cheddar cheese, and Swiss cheese is creamy, simple, and delicious!
By Lindsey Elizabeth

Easy Broccoli Quiche

1459
This easy vegetarian quiche is a snap to make but looks great on the table.
By sal

Easy Bacon and Cheese Quiche

689
This is an easy, delicious quiche that will take no time to prepare and your friends will ask for the recipe! I have made this for numerous office gatherings and everyone raves about it!
By Dawn Egan

Asparagus Quiche

499
A delectable combination of ingredients that result in a tasty quiche dish.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Bacon, Cheese, and Caramelized Onion Quiche

33
My husband said this is the best quiche he's ever tried! The combination of caramelized onion, bacon, and Cheddar cheese is perfect.
By Karen

Quick Quiche

1464
When you don't have the time to make a pastry crust, try this quick lunch idea. You may add any other goodies you like, such as ham, chicken, crab, shrimp or broccoli.
By myrite

Spinach Mushroom Quiche

228
This spinach mushroom quiche is fast and easy, thanks to the crescent roll crust and soup mix 'spice packet'.
By Mindy Spearman

Light and Fluffy Spinach Quiche

816
Very tasty and fluffy quiche. Easy to prepare. You'll love it. The spinach can be substituted for any fresh or frozen vegetable.
By KRISTINJONI

Quiche Lorraine I

557
Bacon, Swiss cheese and onions mingle in perfect harmony amidst the eggs and cream in this timeless classic. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner or just an indulgent snack!
By Laundrie

Easy Shrimp and Asparagus Quiche

22
This recipe uses a store-bought pie crust to save time. Prep time is about 15 minutes.
By Melanie

Basic Quiche by Shelly

193
My mother Shelly Rice created the ultimate Basic Quiche recipe . . . almost anything can be added to make this basic quiche conform to your tastes, or it can be left plain for those with simple tastes.
By DOCTOR KITTEN

Chef John's Quiche Lorraine

432
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
By Chef John

Transformed Spinach Mushroom Quiche

163
This moist vegetarian quiche is perfect for every meal. The quiche was originally a quiche Lorraine, but has since been transformed. Feel free to add sausage if you choose. I usually make 2 large pies or several small ones all at one time, freezing whatever is left over.
By EMBRYOCONCEPTS

Easy Quiche Lorraine

382
It's a delicious way to start a meal!
By LADYNUSS

Quiche

501
One of my all time favorites! My mother got this recipe from her friend Betty, It's a make ahead recipe, to be frozen and used later. My mother used to make mass quantities and take them out whenever she needed for an easy meal or hors d'oeuvre. She also made it with the light cream instead of milk.
By MORGIE

Spinach-Ricotta Quiche

103
This savory quiche is perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or served with a side salad for a light dinner. It's light and fluffy with a creamy texture, and bursting with delicious flavors!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Quiche Supreme

250
This quiche recipe is the best! It is easy to make and tastes SO delicious! Freezes well after it is baked. Use ham, bacon or sausage, or any combination thereof!
By prissycat

Shredded Potato Quiche

153
Quiche with crunchy potato crust. A good one dish meal and a great way to use leftovers. You may also use 1 cup chopped vegetables of your choosing, such as onions, peppers, broccoli or tomatoes, etc.
By Susan Spickelmier

Spinach and Bacon Quiche

152
A friend of mine made this, and I just had to have the recipe. And it is the best tasting quiche I have had in years. Never any complaints when I make it. Great for a fall/winter dinner with a cup of soup.
By Lindalou

Quick Spinach Quiche

11
This quiche is so delicious and easy to make in addition to being budget friendly. We never have leftovers, even with several picky eaters in the house!
By B's Kitchen

Easy Broccoli and Ham Quiche

116
This quiche has great flavor and can be used for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It tastes just as great the next day for leftovers! Use your favorite cheese!
By JenCanCook
