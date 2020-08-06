Vegetarian Quiche Recipes

This savory deep-dish pie features herbed feta cheese that melts and mingles in every bite. The cheese is sautéed and mixed with spinach, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese and lots of garlic. This mixture is then combined with milk and eggs, and poured into a prepared crust. A bit more Cheddar cheese is sprinkled over the top, and then the quiche is slipped into the oven until it's set.
This moist vegetarian quiche is perfect for every meal. The quiche was originally a quiche Lorraine, but has since been transformed. Feel free to add sausage if you choose. I usually make 2 large pies or several small ones all at one time, freezing whatever is left over.
My mother Shelly Rice created the ultimate Basic Quiche recipe . . . almost anything can be added to make this basic quiche conform to your tastes, or it can be left plain for those with simple tastes.
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
One of my all time favorites! My mother got this recipe from her friend Betty, It's a make ahead recipe, to be frozen and used later. My mother used to make mass quantities and take them out whenever she needed for an easy meal or hors d'oeuvre. She also made it with the light cream instead of milk.
A friend of mine made this, and I just had to have the recipe. And it is the best tasting quiche I have had in years. Never any complaints when I make it. Great for a fall/winter dinner with a cup of soup.