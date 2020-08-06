Quiche Lorraine Recipes

English Quiche Lorraine
Growing up in the U.K. we used to make this all the time. Our guests have asked so many times for this recipe. Well here it is. I bake this quiche for friends at Christmas. Just wrap up in aluminum and voila! A tasty Christmas breakfast that they can wake up to.
Quiche Lorraine I
Bacon, Swiss cheese and onions mingle in perfect harmony amidst the eggs and cream in this timeless classic. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner or just an indulgent snack!
New Quiche Lorraine
I discovered quiche Lorraine while studying French in high school. After trying many recipes over the years and being dissatisfied with each one I have put my own spin on this classic recipe that results in a crisp crust and tender custard. Serve with a side salad if desired. Bon appetite!
Chef John's Quiche Lorraine
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
John's Quiche Lorraine
This is best served warm, so allow enough time to cool (approximately 1 hour). This quiche is just as good cold! This quiche Lorraine has no cheese in the listed ingredients, but you may add up to 8 ounces. When adding cheese, reduce liquid by 1/2 cup.
Quiche Lorraine with Ham
I think this must be the original quiche - the old standby from which all others derived. This is a really delicious dish.