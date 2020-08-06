Quiche Lorraine Recipes

Best recipes for French quiche Lorraine, "the world's most famous quiche."

English Quiche Lorraine

19
Growing up in the U.K. we used to make this all the time. Our guests have asked so many times for this recipe. Well here it is. I bake this quiche for friends at Christmas. Just wrap up in aluminum and voila! A tasty Christmas breakfast that they can wake up to.
By FroogleFamily

Quiche Lorraine II

250
Bacon, eggs, cheese and onions. It's a delicious way to start a meal!
By LADYNUSS

Quiche Lorraine I

557
Bacon, Swiss cheese and onions mingle in perfect harmony amidst the eggs and cream in this timeless classic. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner or just an indulgent snack!
By Laundrie

New Quiche Lorraine

19
I discovered quiche Lorraine while studying French in high school. After trying many recipes over the years and being dissatisfied with each one I have put my own spin on this classic recipe that results in a crisp crust and tender custard. Serve with a side salad if desired. Bon appetite!
By MKCortes Latin Goddess

Chef John's Quiche Lorraine

432
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
By Chef John

John's Quiche Lorraine

7
This is best served warm, so allow enough time to cool (approximately 1 hour). This quiche is just as good cold! This quiche Lorraine has no cheese in the listed ingredients, but you may add up to 8 ounces. When adding cheese, reduce liquid by 1/2 cup.
By John

Easy Quiche Lorraine

382
It's a delicious way to start a meal!
By LADYNUSS

Quiche Lorraine with Ham

35
I think this must be the original quiche - the old standby from which all others derived. This is a really delicious dish.
By MARTY HOLLINGSWORTH
