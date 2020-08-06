Quiche

Whether it's brunch or lunch, get the best quiche recipes for quiche Lorraine, spinach, and cheese quiches in one handy spot.

Crustless Cottage Cheese Mini Quiches

12
These crustless cottage cheese quiches are simple to make and vegetables can be interchanged with what you have. If you want a knock off of the pricey souffle sold at a local cafe chain, just add puff pastry to the bottom of a pie tin.
By thedailygourmet

Simple Broccoli and Brie Cheese Quiche

3
This savory quiche is packed with broccoli florets, eggs, and Brie cheese, making it perfect for a quick and easy dinner or a light lunch.
By Fioa

English Quiche Lorraine

19
Growing up in the U.K. we used to make this all the time. Our guests have asked so many times for this recipe. Well here it is. I bake this quiche for friends at Christmas. Just wrap up in aluminum and voila! A tasty Christmas breakfast that they can wake up to.
By FroogleFamily

Quick Spinach Quiche

11
This quiche is so delicious and easy to make in addition to being budget friendly. We never have leftovers, even with several picky eaters in the house!
By B's Kitchen

Crustless Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

18
I decided to make a quiche so I could have something delicious to eat in the mornings for breakfast. I searched the web and found a few quiche recipes and then adapted my own from the basic ingredients. This was, to my surprise, super easy AND super delicious. Use lactose-free margarine instead of olive oil if desired, and jalapeno yogurt cheese, goat-milk Cheddar, or some combination. Enjoy!
By ChefChris

How to Make Quiche

When it comes to quiche, we side with our own Chef John: "A proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious — not some kind of dense, baked omelet." Read on to get his tips for how to make a quiche.
By Carl Hanson

Tomato-Basil Tart

5
This vegetarian tomato and basil tart is one of my classics - I often make it for lunch. I use Trader Joe's® Shredded 3-Cheese Blend (mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar cheeses), but any cheese mix or just a single shredded cheese works fine.
By barbara
Sour Cream Chicken Quiche
108
Potato and Chorizo Mini Quiches
47

Crustless Spinach Quiche

3238
A quick and easy crustless spinach quiche recipe that uses eggs, spinach, onion, and Muenster cheese for the perfect quiche in less than an hour.
By ANY14TNS

Spinach Quiche

2702
Let me start by saying that I devised this recipe myself, and I just sort of add 'this and that.' This recipe is VERY forgiving, so you can add or remove ingredients according to your taste!
By Katherine

Easy Quiche

986
This is an easy mix-it-up-in-one-bowl-and-cook recipe. I make it for every brunch I attend. You may substitute chopped spinach for the broccoli if you wish.
By MISHY

Creamy Ham and Cheese Quiche

131
This quiche is creamy, simple, and delicious!
By Lindsey Elizabeth

Loaded Vegetarian Quiche

146
Trying out this combination of quiche recipes.
By Kurt

Easy Bacon and Cheese Quiche

688
This is an easy, delicious quiche that will take no time to prepare and your friends will ask for the recipe! I have made this for numerous office gatherings and everyone raves about it!
By Dawn Egan

Easy Broccoli Quiche

1456
This easy vegetarian quiche is a snap to make but looks great on the table.
By sal

Mini Bacon Quiche Muffins

Wrapped in crispy, oven-fried bacon, these mini spinach and Cheddar quiche muffins are a nice choice for breakfast or brunch.
By Lorena Sestayo

Italian-Inspired Deep-Dish Pizza Quiche

1
A delicious cross between pizza and quiche, this deep-dish quiche is loaded with your favorite pizza toppings and is perfect to serve for dinner alongside a salad.
By Wildflour

Spinach and Mushroom Quiche with Shiitake Mushrooms

40
After trying multiple spinach recipes throughout the years, this one is my conglomeration with personal taste additions. Savory and delicious using primarily fresh ingredients. A new family favorite. Shiitake mushrooms can be substituted for other varieties. Broccoli can be omitted per personal taste.
By EATMORCHIKIN

Quick Quiche

1463
When you don't have the time to make a pastry crust, try this quick lunch idea. You may add any other goodies you like, such as ham, chicken, crab, shrimp or broccoli.
By myrite

Light and Fluffy Spinach Quiche

812
Very tasty and fluffy quiche. Easy to prepare. You'll love it. The spinach can be substituted for any fresh or frozen vegetable.
By KRISTINJONI

Mini Quiche Breakfast Bites

Eggs, Swiss cheese, and ham (or bacon or sausage!) combine in these tasty, mini breakfast quiches that are perfect for on-the-go breakfasts!
By Mariekan

Quiche Lorraine I

555
Bacon, Swiss cheese and onions mingle in perfect harmony amidst the eggs and cream in this timeless classic. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner or just an indulgent snack!
By Laundrie

Transformed Spinach Mushroom Quiche

163
This moist vegetarian quiche is perfect for every meal. The quiche was originally a quiche Lorraine, but has since been transformed. Feel free to add sausage if you choose. I usually make 2 large pies or several small ones all at one time, freezing whatever is left over.
By EMBRYOCONCEPTS

Basic Quiche by Shelly

193
My mother Shelly Rice created the ultimate Basic Quiche recipe . . . almost anything can be added to make this basic quiche conform to your tastes, or it can be left plain for those with simple tastes.
By DOCTOR KITTEN

Easy Broccoli and Ham Quiche

115
This quiche has great flavor and can be used for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It tastes just as great the next day for leftovers! Use your favorite cheese!
By JenCanCook

Easy Quiche Lorraine

382
It's a delicious way to start a meal!
By LADYNUSS

Spinach-Ricotta Quiche

103
This savory quiche is perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or served with a side salad for a light dinner. It's light and fluffy with a creamy texture, and bursting with delicious flavors!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Potato and Bacon Crustless Quiche

This creamy, crustless quiche is given hearty flavor thanks to chopped cooked bacon and diced baked potato.
By Rebekah Rose Hills

Quiche

499
One of my all time favorites! My mother got this recipe from her friend Betty, It's a make ahead recipe, to be frozen and used later. My mother used to make mass quantities and take them out whenever she needed for an easy meal or hors d'oeuvre. She also made it with the light cream instead of milk.
By MORGIE

Chef John's Quiche Lorraine

431
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
By Chef John

Spinach and Bacon Quiche

151
A friend of mine made this, and I just had to have the recipe. And it is the best tasting quiche I have had in years. Never any complaints when I make it. Great for a fall/winter dinner with a cup of soup.
By Lindalou

Quiche Supreme

249
This quiche recipe is the best! It is easy to make and tastes SO delicious! Freezes well after it is baked. Use ham, bacon or sausage, or any combination thereof!
By prissycat
