These crustless cottage cheese quiches are simple to make and vegetables can be interchanged with what you have. If you want a knock off of the pricey souffle sold at a local cafe chain, just add puff pastry to the bottom of a pie tin.
Growing up in the U.K. we used to make this all the time. Our guests have asked so many times for this recipe. Well here it is. I bake this quiche for friends at Christmas. Just wrap up in aluminum and voila! A tasty Christmas breakfast that they can wake up to.
I decided to make a quiche so I could have something delicious to eat in the mornings for breakfast. I searched the web and found a few quiche recipes and then adapted my own from the basic ingredients. This was, to my surprise, super easy AND super delicious. Use lactose-free margarine instead of olive oil if desired, and jalapeno yogurt cheese, goat-milk Cheddar, or some combination. Enjoy!
When it comes to quiche, we side with our own Chef John: "A proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious — not some kind of dense, baked omelet." Read on to get his tips for how to make a quiche.
This vegetarian tomato and basil tart is one of my classics - I often make it for lunch. I use Trader Joe's® Shredded 3-Cheese Blend (mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and Cheddar cheeses), but any cheese mix or just a single shredded cheese works fine.
After trying multiple spinach recipes throughout the years, this one is my conglomeration with personal taste additions. Savory and delicious using primarily fresh ingredients. A new family favorite. Shiitake mushrooms can be substituted for other varieties. Broccoli can be omitted per personal taste.
This moist vegetarian quiche is perfect for every meal. The quiche was originally a quiche Lorraine, but has since been transformed. Feel free to add sausage if you choose. I usually make 2 large pies or several small ones all at one time, freezing whatever is left over.
My mother Shelly Rice created the ultimate Basic Quiche recipe . . . almost anything can be added to make this basic quiche conform to your tastes, or it can be left plain for those with simple tastes.
One of my all time favorites! My mother got this recipe from her friend Betty, It's a make ahead recipe, to be frozen and used later. My mother used to make mass quantities and take them out whenever she needed for an easy meal or hors d'oeuvre. She also made it with the light cream instead of milk.
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
A friend of mine made this, and I just had to have the recipe. And it is the best tasting quiche I have had in years. Never any complaints when I make it. Great for a fall/winter dinner with a cup of soup.