Food Wishes®

Wildly-popular Chef John of Food Wishes® is here to show you that you can cook chef-quality recipes at home. His clear videos, directions, tips, and techniques make everything possible. Soon you'll be saying his famous line, too: "...And, as always, enjoy!"

Staff Picks

Baked Stuffed Brie with Cranberries & Walnuts

Rating: 4.87 stars
167
One of the most common mistakes people make when serving cheese is not letting it come to room temperature first, so that all the flavors can be fully realized. This beautiful baked stuffed brie takes that principle to the next level.
By Chef John

Chef John's Individual Beef Wellingtons

Enjoy these individual beef Wellingtons with no regrets and no second thoughts! Perfectly cooked filet mignon topped with a rich, savory mushroom pate is wrapped in a crispy pastry crust and served on top of a buttery pastry base for a 1-2 punch that's hard to beat. Serve as-is or with a simple, brown pan sauce.
By Chef John

Chef John's Clams Casino Dip

Rating: 4.47 stars
17
This clam dip appetizer contains the same basic ingredient list as traditional clams casino, and while it really tastes nothing like its hot namesake, I think any fan of the clam dip will be very happy with it.
By Chef John

Chef John's Oysters Rockefeller

Rating: 4.36 stars
11
There's much debate over how many of America's greatest recipes got their name, but that's not an issue with Oysters Rockefeller. Thanks to the rich, money-colored butter sauce, this decadent creation's name pretty much wrote itself. Serve with a squeeze of fresh lemon over the top.
By Chef John

Crab-Stuffed Deviled Eggs

Rating: 4.5 stars
36
These eggs are actually also stuffed with crab, not just topped with crab. They are extremely easy to make. This recipe includes my famous 17-minute egg-cooking method.
By Chef John

Brandade

Rating: 3.8 stars
10
There are certain things that if I see on a menu, I will almost always order them, and brandade is one of those things. This amazing dish from the south of France can be made many different ways, but it's usually some sort of combination of salt cod, potato, garlic, and olive oil. This should always be baked and eaten piping hot, ideally with some homemade crostini.
By Chef John

Chef John's Party Cheese Puffs

Rating: 4.16 stars
50
These beautiful cheese puffs, gougeres, are as easy as they are delicious. Usually Gruyere cheese is used but I had some very sharp farmhouse Cheddar cheese in the fridge, so I decided to use that. As long as you are using a very sharp, full-flavored cheese I don't think you can go wrong. I love gougeres with Gruyere, but I think the extra-sharp Cheddar was just as good.
By Chef John

Chef John's Scalloped Oysters

Rating: 4.58 stars
72
Some recipes you only make once a year because they're just so-so. Other recipes, like this dish of scalloped oysters, you only make once a year because they're too good.
By Chef John

Celebrate with Chef John's Holiday Cheese Board

The holidays are the perfect time to prepare a cheese board.
By Carl Hanson

Deviled Lobster Tails

Rating: 4.65 stars
17
These spicy lobster tails are so easy to make. Just a note on the lobster tails in supermarkets: if they're not frozen, they've been frozen and then thawed. So, bypass the 'fresh' for the frozen, which are fresher.
By Chef John

Turkey Cocktail Meatballs with Orange Cranberry Glaze

Rating: 4.54 stars
93
You can make these ahead and freeze them without the glaze, then the day of the party, defrost them and simply reheat in the sauce.
By Chef John

New Year's "Good Luck" Pasta Fazool

Rating: 4.82 stars
28
It's a scientific fact that eating pork, beans, or greens at the beginning of a new year brings you great luck-just imagine if we put all three of those things together in a single dish. This is so satisfying and delicious that even if it brought me bad luck, I'd still make it. Best served with some crusty, toasted bread.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Lobster Pot Pies
Chef John's mini lobster pot pies are topped with a buttery puff pastry crust and make a perfect special-occasion dinner for two.
Chef John's Top 10 How-To Videos
Here are 10 of Chef John's most helpful videos for mastering holiday cooking.
 Celebrate with Chef John's Best Holiday Appetizers
Tourtiere (French Canadian Meat Pie)
Rating: Unrated
107
Lobster Newberg
Rating: Unrated
33
Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib
Rating: Unrated
2235

Beef Au Jus

Rating: 4.53 stars
240

This is the most minimalist method for doing a quick au jus for your prime rib of beef.

More Food Wishes®

Chef John's Russian Tea Cakes

Rating: 4.72 stars
98
As the old joke goes, these Russian tea cakes might not be Russian, but at least they're not cakes. No one knows exactly how these came to be known as Russian tea cakes but, nevertheless, they are quite delicious.
By Chef John

Grandma's Creamy Peanut Butter Fudge

Rating: 4.91 stars
32
Chef John's old-fashioned fudge is firm to the touch but melts instantly once it hits your tongue.
By Chef John

Honeycomb Toffee

Rating: 4.33 stars
30
This very fun and simple-to-make candy goes by many names; cinder toffee, sponge candy, and my personal favorite, 'hokey pokey,' but no matter what you call it, this eye-catching confection is a proven crowd pleaser. Thousands of bubbles, trapped in the cooling sugar syrup, give this the most interesting melt-in-your-mouth texture. As long as you're very careful and heat the syrup up to the correct temp, there's not a lot that can go wrong.
By Chef John

Discover What Makes Chef John's Brownies Truly the Best

These brownies deliver the Holy Trinity of brownie perfection — a crispy, flaky top, chewy edges, and a fudgy center.
By Chef John

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

Rating: 4.7 stars
463
No two spaghetti aglio e olio recipes are alike, but this one is pretty true to the classic method. The key is slowly toasting the garlic slices to a perfect golden-brown in the olive oil. If it's too light, you don't get the full flavor and if it's too dark it gets bitter. My advice? Do it perfectly.
By Chef John

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Rating: 4.77 stars
389
For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.
By Chef John

How to Make Perfect Polenta

Rating: 4.86 stars
224
Polenta is nothing more than coarsely ground cornmeal. The classic ratio is 1 part polenta to 4 parts water, but I like to measure the polenta just a little scant of a full cup. I often use chicken broth instead of water. It's a perfect base for any kind of saucy meat or mushroom ragout.
By Chef John

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

Rating: 4.77 stars
408
I find this technique much easier than the stovetop pan method. You'll get beautiful, perfectly frosted nuts that are roasted evenly, with no bitter burned spots.
By Chef John

Perfect Thumbprint Cookies

Rating: 4.49 stars
72
My mother, Pauline, made really nice thumbprint cookies, but I never wrote down her recipe. I knew the ingredients, but unless you have the right proportions, you won't get that perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture. So, I did an image search and found a recipe that looked very similar, credited to a great-grandma named Mitzi. Since my last name is Mitzewich, that pretty much sealed the deal. In case you can't decide between a shortbread-focused cookie and a more jammy one, here's how to make both.
By Chef John

Pfeffernüsse (German "Pepper-Nut" Christmas Cookies)

These soft and chewy Pfeffernüsse cookies have a thin, crisp icing and the perfect combination of warming winter spices. Perfect for sharing with family and friends!
By Chef John

Classic Hash Browns

Rating: 4.63 stars
334
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
By Chef John

Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip

Rating: 4.35 stars
43
For me this checks all the boxes for a hot party dip. It's relatively cheap and easy to make, but maybe more importantly, it's great hot, warm, or room temp. And it's also incredibly versatile.
By Chef John

Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)

Rating: 4.76 stars
1107
My version of this classic Thai dish has spectacular taste even with regular basil instead of Thai or holy basil. The sauce actually acts like a glaze as the chicken mixture cooks over high heat. The recipe works best if you chop or grind your own chicken and have all ingredients prepped before you start cooking.
By Chef John

How to Cook a Turkey

Rating: 4.83 stars
160
The biggest myth in all of American cookery is that a juicy, perfectly cooked turkey is difficult for the novice cook to achieve. Even if this is your first time, don't play scared, this will work! There is nothing to fear but the fear of dry turkey itself.
By Chef John

Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup

Rating: 4.71 stars
540
This is one of my favorite soups of all time. It is so easy. The secret to this deep, rich soup is a long slow caramelization, the key to unlocking the mushroom's magic. This is just pure essence of mushroom.
By Chef John

Classic Meatloaf

Rating: 4.54 stars
578
The secrets to this meatloaf are fresh, very finely diced vegetables that give it moisture and flavor--and a light touch in mixing together the ingredients. This hearty meatloaf is the perfect meal for cool fall and winter evenings, served with mashed potatoes and simple mushroom gravy.
By Chef John

Chef John's Buttermilk Biscuits

Rating: 4.66 stars
1465
This deceptively simple recipe can come out a million different ways with some very minor variations on the ingredients and amounts. This one's my favorite - flaky, but not dry; chewy, but not tough; crisp in just the right spots.
By Chef John

Homemade Chicken Gravy

Rating: 4.49 stars
240
No roast chicken drippings handy? No problem: Chef John's easy gravy is made from chicken stock and butter.
By Chef John

How to Make Vanilla Ice Cream

Rating: 4.51 stars
136
Vanilla is the king of ice cream flavors. This version without eggs ('American' or 'Philadelphia-style') has a brighter, more pronounced vanilla flavor.
By Chef John

Chef John's Perfect Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 4.81 stars
1035
This recipe will hopefully give you the proper techniques to turn out perfect mashed potatoes every time; always light, fluffy and lump-free.
By Chef John

Fondant Potatoes

Rating: 4.65 stars
289
The texture this old-school method provides for russet potatoes is unlike anything you get by just roasting: so dense, moist, and rich. The way the crusty, crunchy edges outside contrast with the uniquely rich and creamy inside is truly a magical thing.
By Chef John

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Rating: 4.46 stars
469
From what I hear, it's impossible to go to any sort of potluck in Texas and not see one of these.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast

Rating: 4.73 stars
1612
The real secret here is making sure you sear the meat before the long, slow braising. Serve with mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Torrone (Italian Nut and Nougat Confection)

Rating: 4.41 stars
39
This chewy nougat is studded with pistachios and toasted almonds. Edible rice paper on the bottom makes it easy to slice and serve.
By Chef John
